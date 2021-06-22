Dead – Weight piston gauge & Center of Pressure

The calibration of the Bourdon gauge is the aim of the dead weight pressure gauge experiment, while the center of pressure is the other test’s aim to find the resultant force (F) and center of pressure (hp). For testing and changing pressure gages, the death-weight pressures gage is used. The pressure is exerted by weights which are supported by weight. The latter has a piston that operates on hydraulic oil in the pipe system to show those pressures by a pressure gage that is also attached to the system. A Bourdon gage with a clear dial is included in the device. Thus, there is a simple identification of the display mechanism and the different adaptation choices.