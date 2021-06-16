Successfully reported this slideshow.
APPLICATION OF FERMENTATION TECHNOLOGY: MICROBIAL FERMENTATION OF BEVERAGE-WINERY, DISTILLERY Presentation by: Preyasha Sh...
● Fermentation is a metabolic process that converts sugar to acids, gases and alcohol. ● It is of different types (Lactic ...
MICROBIAL FERMENTATION OF BEVERAGES ● Microbes can be grown in fermenters to make beverages like rum, beer, whisky etc., a...
WINE
WINE ➢ Wine is an alcoholic beverage typically made from fermented grapes juice. ➢ The species that are most widely used i...
HISTORY ● The technique of wine making has been known since the dawn of civilization and has followed human and agricultur...
Process of Fermentation HARVEST BOTTLING & AGING CRUSHING FERMENTATION CLARIFICATION
● Time of harvest impacts the composition of grapes influencing relative levels of sugar, amino acid content, relative num...
• White wine is a wine whose colour can be straw-yellow, yellow-green, or yellow-gold coloured. • Produced by the alcoholi...
How White Wine is made?
• The juice from most black grapes is greenish-white; the red colour comes from anthocyan pigments present in the skin of ...
How Red Wine is made?
Fermentation type based on types of yeast Autochthonous Fermentation ● It is conducted by the organism originally present ...
Other types of Fermentation Bottle fermentation Carbonic maceration Malolactic Fermentation
● It is a method of sparkling wine production, also known as champagne method ● The wine is made bubbly due to the contain...
Carbonic maceration ● In this process, whole bunches of uncrushed grapes are used. ● Fermentation occurs intracellularly.
Malolactic Fermentation ● It occurs after the completion of alcohol fermentation. ● It occurs when the concentration of ma...
Factors influencing Wine fermentation Temperature Sugar Content Acid Microorganisms pH
Yeast: It is a microscopic fungus consisting of single oval cells that reproduce by budding. Yeast contribution in Wine Fe...
● Occurrence: Widely distributed in nature and are associated with Ascomycetes. ● Isolation: Soil of wine yards, fruits an...
Lactic Acid Bacteria in Wine Fermentation ● The quality of wine is determined by different factors including climate, frui...
● In wine, LAB performs a second fermentation consisting of decarboxylating L- malic acid to L-lactic acid designated by m...
DISTILLATION PROCESS The distillation process is one of the most important steps when making certain kinds of alcohol.
WHAT IS DISTILLATION ? Distillation is a process of separating component substances from liquid mixtures through vaporizat...
DISTILLATION POT STILL PATENT STILL
POT STILL DISTILLATION ● A pot still is a type of still used in distilling spirits such as whisky or brandy. ● Heat is app...
PATENT STILL DISTILLATION How a patent still works ● The first column (called the analyser) in a column still has steam ri...
Challenges of Microbial Fermentation Microbial Incompatibility Management of Malolactic Fermentation (MLF) Nutritional Req...
CURRENT STATUS OF WINE INDUSTRY IN NEPAL
HOW THE BEVERAGES PRODUCTION FLOURISHED IN NEPAL? The alcoholic fermentation of grains to produce alcoholic beverages has ...
• At present, the people of existing Nepali society consumes three types of liquors prepared by different techniques. • On...
Second type of drink is manufactured at local distilleries by modern technology . & Third type of drinks include the impor...
❑ Different communities have different techniques of distillation, fermentation and filtration for the preparation of loca...
https://youtu.be/E3C89iUkhb4 - FERMENTATION distillery animation https://youtu.be/5ByxeIoQaXQ - DISTILLATION distillery an...
CONCLUSION ❖ Fermentation is the future of the alternative protein industry. ❖ Fermentation could have a role to play in v...
REFERENCES 1. Pumphrey, B. (1996). AN INTRODUCTION TO FERMENTATION. UK: New Brunswick Scientific Ltd. 2. Liu, D., Zhang, P...
Jun. 16, 2021

Wine Fermentation

Application of Fermentation Technology; Microbial Fermentation of Beverage-Winery, Distillery

Wine Fermentation

  1. 1. APPLICATION OF FERMENTATION TECHNOLOGY: MICROBIAL FERMENTATION OF BEVERAGE-WINERY, DISTILLERY Presentation by: Preyasha Shrestha 34) Nilima Shrestha (33) Rabi KC (20) Himanshu Bhandary (4) Presentation to: Ashna Dhakal (Associate Professor) Department of Biotechnology KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY
  2. 2. ● Fermentation is a metabolic process that converts sugar to acids, gases and alcohol. ● It is of different types (Lactic Acid Fermentation, Ethanol Fermentation & Acetic Acid Fermentation) resulting from the action of yeast and other microbes. ● The dominant types of yeast used to make beer are Saccharomyces cerevisiae, known as ale yeast, and Saccharomyces ovarium, known as lager yeast used in the fermentation. FERMENTATION
  3. 3. MICROBIAL FERMENTATION OF BEVERAGES ● Microbes can be grown in fermenters to make beverages like rum, beer, whisky etc., at industrial scale. ● Low alcoholic content beverages can be prepared by the fermentation of starch products, while high alcoholic content beverages can be produced by the distillation of fermented malted barley, molasses etc. ● Depending on the substrate used for fermentation and the type of processing, different alcoholic drinks can be prepared. ● Saccharomyces cerevisiae is commonly known as 'brewers yeast' as it produces alcohol by fermentation of different malted cereals and fruit juices.
  4. 4. WINE
  5. 5. WINE ➢ Wine is an alcoholic beverage typically made from fermented grapes juice. ➢ The species that are most widely used in wine production are Vitis labrusca and especially Vitis vinifera which has long been the most widely used wine grape throughout the world. ➢ Wine’s average range of alcohol is about 10% ABV (alcohol by volume) to 15% ABV. Of course, there are a few exceptions: Moscato d’Asti is as low as 5.5% ABV, and Port is fortified with neutral brandy upping it to 20% ABV. ➢ Process of fermentation of grapes into alcoholic beverages. Besides grapes, bananas, cucumber and other fruits are also used. ➢ During fermentation ,yeast consumes the sugar present in the juice and converts it to ethanol, carbon dioxide and heat. ➢ Involves three categories of operations; Pre - fermentation, fermentation and post fermentation. In case of grapes, pre- fermentation involves crushing the fruits and releasing juice. Then, Yeast is added to initiate the process of fermentation. WINE FERMENTATION
  6. 6. HISTORY ● The technique of wine making has been known since the dawn of civilization and has followed human and agricultural processes. ● The earliest known bio molecular archaeological evidence if plant additives in fermented beverages dates back from the early Neolithic Period in China and the Middle-East. ● The connection between yeast and the process of fermentation was noted by Pasteur ● Embeden-Mayorhof-Parnas (EMP) Pathway has contributed to the understanding of complex chemical process involved in the conversion of sugar into ethanol.
  7. 7. Process of Fermentation HARVEST BOTTLING & AGING CRUSHING FERMENTATION CLARIFICATION
  8. 8. ● Time of harvest impacts the composition of grapes influencing relative levels of sugar, amino acid content, relative number and species of of microbes. ● Harvested fruits are destemed and crushed where the juice is released. ● Fermentation can be done either by commercially prepared yeasts or yeasts naturally present in the must. ● Fermentation is considered to be complete if the sugar level drops to a low or undetectable level. ● During the aging process, microbial-derived compounds such as polysaccharides, free amino acids, and peptides contribute to the composition of wine.
  9. 9. • White wine is a wine whose colour can be straw-yellow, yellow-green, or yellow-gold coloured. • Produced by the alcoholic fermentation of the noncolored pulp of grapes which may have a white or black skin. • Some varieties are well-known such as the Chardonnay , Sauvignon, and Riesling
  10. 10. How White Wine is made?
  11. 11. • The juice from most black grapes is greenish-white; the red colour comes from anthocyan pigments present in the skin of the grape; exceptions are the relatively uncommon teinturier varieties, which produce a red coloured juice.
  12. 12. How Red Wine is made?
  13. 13. Fermentation type based on types of yeast Autochthonous Fermentation ● It is conducted by the organism originally present in the juice or must. Inoculated Fermentation ● It is conducted by using commercial active dry yeast or preservatives like sulphur dioxide.
  14. 14. Other types of Fermentation Bottle fermentation Carbonic maceration Malolactic Fermentation
  15. 15. ● It is a method of sparkling wine production, also known as champagne method ● The wine is made bubbly due to the containment of carbon dioxide (by- product). Bottle fermentation
  16. 16. Carbonic maceration ● In this process, whole bunches of uncrushed grapes are used. ● Fermentation occurs intracellularly.
  17. 17. Malolactic Fermentation ● It occurs after the completion of alcohol fermentation. ● It occurs when the concentration of malic acid is high in the fermented wine. ● It occurs due to the metabolic activity of lactic acid bacteria(LAB). Malolactic enzymes Lactic acid + carbon dioxide Malic Acid
  18. 18. Factors influencing Wine fermentation Temperature Sugar Content Acid Microorganisms pH
  19. 19. Yeast: It is a microscopic fungus consisting of single oval cells that reproduce by budding. Yeast contribution in Wine Fermentation
  20. 20. ● Occurrence: Widely distributed in nature and are associated with Ascomycetes. ● Isolation: Soil of wine yards, fruits and distillery environment. ● Characteristics: 1. High alcohol tolerance ( above 12%). 2. High ethanol productivity and are rich in protein and vitamin-B. 3. High temperature tolerance ( above 40 degree celcius). 4. Broad substrate utilization range. ● As a result of metabolism of yeast, high levels of alcohol are synthesized during fermentation from oxoacids originating form amino acids and sugar metabolism. ● Active dry yeasts of Saccharomyces cerevisiae are commonly used since 20th century for the predictable quality of wine.
  21. 21. Lactic Acid Bacteria in Wine Fermentation ● The quality of wine is determined by different factors including climate, fruit variety, production process as well as the use of different strains of yeast and bacteria. Metabolic activity of LAB Metabolism of citric and amino acid Hydrolysis of grape glycosides Synthesis and hydrolysis of ester
  22. 22. ● In wine, LAB performs a second fermentation consisting of decarboxylating L- malic acid to L-lactic acid designated by malolactic fermentation. ● MLF helps for microbiological stabilization as well as lowers the wine acidity and its nutrient content. ● Also LAB have the ability to produce the antimicrobial compounds. Metabolism of LAB Final product Organic acids propionic, acetic and lactic acids
  23. 23. DISTILLATION PROCESS The distillation process is one of the most important steps when making certain kinds of alcohol.
  24. 24. WHAT IS DISTILLATION ? Distillation is a process of separating component substances from liquid mixtures through vaporization and condensation, based on different volatility of components in the mixture. ● How does distillation work? The principle of distillation is simple which based upon the different boiling points of different liquids for separation. Lets see the example of alcohol distillation; Alcohol boils at : (78.5 C, or 173.3 F) Water boils at : (100 C, or 212 F) If a liquid containing ethyl alcohol is heated to a temperature above 78.5 C but below 100 C and the vapor coming off the liquid is condensed, the condensate will have a higher alcohol concentration, or strength.
  25. 25. DISTILLATION POT STILL PATENT STILL
  26. 26. POT STILL DISTILLATION ● A pot still is a type of still used in distilling spirits such as whisky or brandy. ● Heat is applied directly to the pot containing the wash (for whisky) or wine (for brandy). ● This is called a batch distillation.
  27. 27. PATENT STILL DISTILLATION How a patent still works ● The first column (called the analyser) in a column still has steam rising and wash descending through several levels. ● The second column (called the rectifier) carries the alcohol from the wash, where it circulates until it can condense at the required strength. A column still, also called a continuous still, or Coffey still, is a variety of still consisting of two columns.
  28. 28. Challenges of Microbial Fermentation Microbial Incompatibility Management of Malolactic Fermentation (MLF) Nutritional Requirements Microbial Interaction
  29. 29. CURRENT STATUS OF WINE INDUSTRY IN NEPAL
  30. 30. HOW THE BEVERAGES PRODUCTION FLOURISHED IN NEPAL? The alcoholic fermentation of grains to produce alcoholic beverages has been practised since ancient civilization and people were very much familiar with ‘drink’. Liquors have religious significance and if trace back to Vedic civilization, there were two kinds of drink called Soma and Sura. Soma: Drink offered to gods and goddess. Sura: A kind of secular drink.
  31. 31. • At present, the people of existing Nepali society consumes three types of liquors prepared by different techniques. • One is traditional liquors which are brewed at home (‘Jaand and Rakshi’) which also have religious importance. नेपाली organic beer preparation
  32. 32. Second type of drink is manufactured at local distilleries by modern technology . & Third type of drinks include the imported brand of beverages which have no socio-cultural and religious value. Pataleban: The story of Nepal’s pioneering vineyard Liquor sales surge as Dashain festivities begin
  33. 33. ❑ Different communities have different techniques of distillation, fermentation and filtration for the preparation of local wine and beer. ❑ Even though the grains are same, the quality of wine and beer varies from one region to another. ❑ Yeast known as “Marcha” in Nepali is mostly commonly used for the process of fermentation since long ago.
  34. 34. https://youtu.be/E3C89iUkhb4 - FERMENTATION distillery animation https://youtu.be/5ByxeIoQaXQ - DISTILLATION distillery animation
  35. 35. CONCLUSION ❖ Fermentation is the future of the alternative protein industry. ❖ Fermentation could have a role to play in very large volumes of inexpensive raw materials as it moves to commercial scale. ❖ There are a lot of opportunities in fermentation to think about how we biotech engineers use microbial fermentation to produce large amounts for the industry. Fermentation for cultured meat by Katy Askew, 30 April 2020
  36. 36. REFERENCES 1. Pumphrey, B. (1996). AN INTRODUCTION TO FERMENTATION. UK: New Brunswick Scientific Ltd. 2. Liu, D., Zhang, P., Chen, D., & Howell, K. (2019, November 20). From the Vineyard to the Winery. Retrieved from Frontiers in Microbiology: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2019.02679/full 3. Kaur, P., Ghoshal, G., & Banerjee, C. U. (2019). Fermented Beverage. Science and Technology of Fruit Wine Production. 4. Saranraj, P., Sivasakthivelan, P., & Naveen, M. (2017). Fermentation of fruit wine and its quality analysis: A review. Australian Journal of Science and Technology, 97. 5. Nardi, T. (2020). Microbial Resources as a Tool for Enhancing Sustainability in Winemaking. Microorganisms, 507. 6. Inês, A., & Falco, V. (2018). Lactic Acid Bacteria Contribution to Wine Quality and Safety. Generation of Aromas and Flavours. 7. Heaton, T., & Prasain, K. (2019, July 13). Nepali winemakers, buoyed by demand, are experimenting and innovating in local vineyards. Retrieved from THE KATHMANDU POST: https://kathmandupost.com/food/2019/07/13/nepali-winemakers-buoyed-by-demand-are-experimenting-and- innovating-in-local-vineyards

