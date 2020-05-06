Successfully reported this slideshow.
Classe : 1APIC Page 1 I) Recherche d'une panne 1) Expérience On réalise le circuit électrique suivant en utilisant : une p...
Classe : 1APIC Page 2 Lorsqu'un fil est ajouté entre les bornes de L2, celle –ci s'éteint et l'éclat de L1 et L3 devient p...
Classe : 1APIC Page 3 1. Conclusion : ♣Le courant qui choisit le chemin le moins résistant, ne passe plus que par des fils...
Prévention des dangers du courant électrique

Prévention des dangers du courant électrique

Prévention des dangers du courant électrique

  1. 1. Classe : 1APIC Page 1 I) Recherche d’une panne 1) Expérience On réalise le circuit électrique suivant en utilisant : une pile, une lampe, un interrupteur et des fils de connexion 2) Observation et conclusion  On constate que la lampe ne s'allume pas, ce qui montre qu'il existe une panne dans le circuit électrique  la panne du circuit doit ètre dans l’un des composants du circuit :(la pile , la lampe , l’intérrupteur, ou les fils du connèction . 3)comment localiser la panne ? On utilise une lampe témoin , on la branche en parallèle avec chaque composant . ♣ Avec la pile . ─ Si la lampe témoin s’allume,la pile fonctionne bien . ─ Si la lampe témoin ne s’allume pas , la panne est dans la pile (épuiseé). ♣ Avec les autres composants . ─ Si la lampe témoin s’allume , la panne est dans cet composant . ─ Si la lampe témoin ne s’allume pas, la panne est dans un autre composant II).Les éffets d’un court-circuit sur les dipoles : 1).Le court-circuit : Un dipôle est court circuit si ses deux bornes sont reliées par un fil ou un matériau conducteur. Un court-circuit se produit accidentellement lorsqu’un fil de connexion se dénude de sa gaine en plastique. 2) Court-circuit dans un montage en série : Prévention des dangers du courant électrique
  2. 2. Classe : 1APIC Page 2 Lorsqu’un fil est ajouté entre les bornes de L2, celle –ci s’éteint et l’éclat de L1 et L3 devient plus fort. Donc dans un circuit en série un récepteur court-circuité ne fonctionne plus et les lampes du circuit possèdent un éclat plus fort : elles risquent de griller. 3) Court-circuit dans un montage en dérivation :  On court –circuité la lampe L3 a) Observation Lorsque la lampe est court-circuitée, toutes les lampes s’éteignent. b) Intèrprétation ●Ce circuit est en dérivation donc les deux bornes de chaque dipôle sont reliée aux deux bornes d’un autre dipôle et du générateur. ●Dans un circuit en dérivation si l’un des dipôles est court-circuit : tous les récepteurs sont court-circuités et cessent de fonctionner, et le courant devient très intense III.Les dangers du court circuit : 1.Expérience : On court-circuite maintenant les deux lampes après avoir placé de la paille de fer dans le circuit : 2.Interprétation : Les deux lampes s’éteignent et la paille de fer brûle.
  3. 3. Classe : 1APIC Page 3 1. Conclusion : ♣Le courant qui choisit le chemin le moins résistant, ne passe plus que par des fils en évitant les deux lampes. Le courant devient alors très intense et échauffe fortement la paille de fer. ♣ lors d’un court – circuit , l’intencité du courant ougmonte , celle ci provoque une élevation de la température des fils de connexion qui risque de prendre feu et de provoquer un incendie. Ӏᴠ).Prévention: Les risques d’un court-circuit sont multiples :  Déterioration de matériel ;  Déterioration du circuit ;  Electrocution ;  Incendie ;etc… Pour éviter ces risques, il est impératif de mettre en place des protections adaptées comme fusible, disjoncteur, etc… Noté .Bien. ♠ Le courant électrique est d’autant plus élevé que la tension électrique qu’il reçoit est forte, ♠ lorsque le corps humain est traversé par un courant électrique, il subit une électrisation et peu provoquer la mort, c’est l’électrocution. ♠ La rallonge est une cause très fréquente d’électrisation chez l’enfant .il y a un danger lorsqu’elle est reliée au secteur alors qu’elle n’alimente aucun appareil. ♠ Pour éviter les risques du courant, il est nécessaire de prendre quelques précautions :  Ne jamais toucher une borne d’une prise électrique.  Ne jamais toucher un fil dénudé.  Ne jamais réparer un appareil électrique sans l’avoir débranché.  Ne jamais utiliser un appareil électrique dans un local humide (salle de bain).  Ne pas tirer sur des prises branchées.  Ne pas mettre une tige métallique dans une prise  Utilisation du fil de terre .

