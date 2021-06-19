Endocrinology part ii + Charts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHARTS ENDOCRINOLOGY PART II + Dr.Rajeev K Sookun Dept of Physiology Anna Medical College
CUSHING SYNDROME (HARVERY CUSHING,1932) Definition: An excess secretion of glucocorticoids from adrenal cortex ( zona fasc...
CUSHING SYNDROME Features : 1. MOON FACE 2. HIRSUITISM (due to T androgen) 3. MENSTRUAL DISTURBANCE 4. OSTEOPOROSIS
CUSHING SYNDROME 5. PURPLE STRIAE (due to rupture of subcutaneous tissue due to catabolic effect of cortisol). 6. POLYCYTH...
CUSHING SYNDROME 11. THIN LIMBS (redistribution of body fats. Person appears like lemon on toothpicks) 12. MUSCLE WASTING ...
CUSHING SYNDROME 13. TYPICAL TRUNCAL OBESITY 14. BUFFALO HUMP 15. SYSTOLIC HYPERTENSION 16. PRONE TO INFECTION (due to sup...
CUSHING SYNDROME 18. Mental changes like EUPHORIA and PSYCHOSIS Treatment: 1. Removal of adrenal gland of it is due to an ...
TETANUS Definition : Tetanus is a medical condition characterised by a prolonged contraction of skeletal muscle fibres. It...
TETANUS 4. SPASM AFFECT BREATHING MUSCLES (breathing problems) 5. Prolonged muscular action causes sudden,powerful, and pa...
TROUSSEAU SIGN OF LATENT TETANY Definition : is a medical sign observed in patients with low calcium It appears before oth...
MENSTRUAL CYCLE
MENSTRUAL CYCLE 1. Hypothalamus produces GnRH. 2. GnRH travels to the Anterior Pituitary. 3. GnRH stimulates the productio...
MENSTRUAL CYCLE 9. Mature follicle will keep on producing Estrogen despite low level of LH and FSH. 9. This Estrogen will ...
MENSTRUAL CYCLE 15. Rise in Basal body temperature. 16. LH causes the ruptured follicle to become a corpus luteum.(Luteal ...
CARDIAC CYCLE
CARDIAC CYCLE ATRIAL SYSTOLE 1. P wave – Depolarisation of atrial wall – Contraction of the atria. 2. Rise in atrial press...
CARDIAC CYCLE 2. ISOVOLUMETRIC VENTRICULAR CONTRACTION 1. QRS complex is formed – Depolarisation of ventricles – Contracti...
CARDIAC CYCLE 3. EJECTION 1. Ventricular pressure > aortic pressure. 2. Causes aortic valve to open. Blood from ventricle ...
CARDIAC CYCLE 4. ISOVOLUMETRIC RELAXATION 1. End of T wave – Repolarisation of ventricles (ventricles relax). 2. Ventricul...
CARDIAC CYCLE 5. RAPID INFLOW 1. Aortic pressure decreases. 2. Increase ventricular volume.
CARDIAC CYCLE 6. REDUCED VENTRICULAR FILLING (Diastasis) 1. Is the longest phase of the cardiac cycle. 2. Ventricular fill...
CARDIAC CYCLE 7. PHONOCARDIOGRAM 1. 1st heart sound. Splitting due to MV closes faster than T valve. 2. 2nd heart sound by...
SPIROMETRY
SPIROMETRY LUNG VOLUMES 1. Tidal volume (TV) : - is the volume inspired or expired with each normal breath. 2. Inspiratory...
SPIROMETRY LUNG VOLUMES 5.Dead space – a.Anatomic dead space - is the volume of the conducting airways. - is normally appr...
SPIROMETRY LUNG CAPACITIES 1.Inspiratory capacity (IC) - is the sum of tidal volume and IRV. 2. Functional residual capaci...
LISTER’S PERIMETER CHART
CYSTOMETROGRAM First sensation of bladder filling is experienced at a volume of 100 – 150 ml in an adult. Then the 1st des...
STETHOGRAPHY
STETHOGRAPHY HYPERVENTILATION Periodic breathing occurs following voluntary hyperventilation. There occurs apnea followed ...
STETHOGRAPHY BREATH-HOLDING TIME (BHT) BHT is the time taken by the subject to hold his breath as long as he can. BHT is g...
STETHOGRAPHY DEGLUTITION APNEA During deglutition , respiration stops temporarily. This is called deglutition apnea. It is...
STETHOGRAPHY EXERCISE During exercise, hyperventilation occurs due to stimulation of the respiratory centres by increased ...
ACTION POTENTIAL
Endocrinology part ii + Charts
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
26 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Endocrinology part ii + Charts

Cushing Syndrome
Tetanus
Menstrual Cycle
Cardiac Cycle
Spirometry
Lister's Perimeter Chart
Cystometrogram
Stethography
Action Potential

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Endocrinology part ii + Charts

  1. 1. CHARTS ENDOCRINOLOGY PART II + Dr.Rajeev K Sookun Dept of Physiology Anna Medical College
  2. 2. CUSHING SYNDROME (HARVERY CUSHING,1932) Definition: An excess secretion of glucocorticoids from adrenal cortex ( zona fasciculata ). Causes : • Excess administration. • Excess secretion from adrenal cortex. • Excess Adrenocorticotropic hormone leading to excess secretion. • Excess Corticotropin-releasing hormone secretion also increases glucocorticoid secretion.
  3. 3. CUSHING SYNDROME Features : 1. MOON FACE 2. HIRSUITISM (due to T androgen) 3. MENSTRUAL DISTURBANCE 4. OSTEOPOROSIS
  4. 4. CUSHING SYNDROME 5. PURPLE STRIAE (due to rupture of subcutaneous tissue due to catabolic effect of cortisol). 6. POLYCYTHEMIA. 7. HYPERGLYCEMIA (due to diabetogenic action of cortisol) 8. WOUND HEALING IS POOR 9. HIGH FFA LEVEL IN BLOOD (due to lipolysis) 10. MYOPATHY
  5. 5. CUSHING SYNDROME 11. THIN LIMBS (redistribution of body fats. Person appears like lemon on toothpicks) 12. MUSCLE WASTING (due to catabolism of proteins) 13. PRONE TO PEPTIC ULCERS
  6. 6. CUSHING SYNDROME 13. TYPICAL TRUNCAL OBESITY 14. BUFFALO HUMP 15. SYSTOLIC HYPERTENSION 16. PRONE TO INFECTION (due to suppressed immunity) 17. LYMPHOCYTOPENIA and EOSINOPHILIA (due to destruction these cells by cortisol)
  7. 7. CUSHING SYNDROME 18. Mental changes like EUPHORIA and PSYCHOSIS Treatment: 1. Removal of adrenal gland of it is due to an Adrenal tumour 2. Removal of pituitary if it is due to pituitary tumour. 3. Bilateral adrenalectomy following substitution therapy. 4. Removal of ectopic source of ACTH
  8. 8. TETANUS Definition : Tetanus is a medical condition characterised by a prolonged contraction of skeletal muscle fibres. It is an infection that generally occurs through wound contamination and often involves a cut or puncture wound. Cause : Gram positive bacteria known as CLOSTRIDIUM TETANI. Clostridium Tetany produces a neurotoxin called TETANOSPASMIN
  9. 9. TETANUS 4. SPASM AFFECT BREATHING MUSCLES (breathing problems) 5. Prolonged muscular action causes sudden,powerful, and painful contraction of muscle groups known as TETANY Patient suffers from drooling, excessive sweating, fever, hand and foot spasm,irritability, dysphagia and uncontrolled urination and defecation. Treatment : Proper immunisation Post exposure prophylaxis. Features : 1. SPASM IN THE JAW MUSCLE (lockjaw) 2. SPASMS AFFECT CHEST, NECK, BACK, ABDOMINAL MUSCLES, and BUTTOCKS. 3. BACK MUSCLE SPASM cause arching known as OPITHOTONOS
  10. 10. TROUSSEAU SIGN OF LATENT TETANY Definition : is a medical sign observed in patients with low calcium It appears before other gross manifestations of hypocalcemia such as HYPERREFLEXIA and TETANY. Trousseau sign is more sensitive (94%) than the Chvostek sign.
  11. 11. MENSTRUAL CYCLE
  12. 12. MENSTRUAL CYCLE 1. Hypothalamus produces GnRH. 2. GnRH travels to the Anterior Pituitary. 3. GnRH stimulates the production of LH and FSH. 4. During early cycle, more FSH is produced than LH. 5. FSH is a follicular stimulating hormone. It promotes the formation of 6 – 10 follicles. 6. Follicles produce Estrogen. 7. An increase in Estrogen causes a negative feedback. 8. Negative feedback causes a decrease in LH and FSH production.
  13. 13. MENSTRUAL CYCLE 9. Mature follicle will keep on producing Estrogen despite low level of LH and FSH. 9. This Estrogen will help build the endometrial lining. 10. Decrese LH and FSH causes survival of the fittest. 11. Estrogen level finally reach a threshold. 12. This triggers a positive feedback mechanism which causes the hypothalamus to secrete GnRH and in turn stimulates the anterior pituitary to produce LH and FSH. 13. Now, there is rather increased LH (LH surge) than FSH.(Ovulation phase) 14. Ovum is finally secreted from the follicle.
  14. 14. MENSTRUAL CYCLE 15. Rise in Basal body temperature. 16. LH causes the ruptured follicle to become a corpus luteum.(Luteal phase) 17. The corpus luteum produces Estrogen and Progesterone. 18. This rise in Estrogen causes a negative feedback. 19. Results in decrease LH and FSH. 20. Degeneration of corpus luteum causes decrease in Estrogen and Progesterone. 21. Results in sloughing of the endometrial tissue. (Menstrual phase)
  15. 15. CARDIAC CYCLE
  16. 16. CARDIAC CYCLE ATRIAL SYSTOLE 1. P wave – Depolarisation of atrial wall – Contraction of the atria. 2. Rise in atrial pressure. 3. Blood goes into ventricles - Slight increase in ventricular volume.
  17. 17. CARDIAC CYCLE 2. ISOVOLUMETRIC VENTRICULAR CONTRACTION 1. QRS complex is formed – Depolarisation of ventricles – Contraction of ventricles. 2. AV is closed. 3. Increase in ventricular pressure. 4. Ventricular volume is constant.
  18. 18. CARDIAC CYCLE 3. EJECTION 1. Ventricular pressure > aortic pressure. 2. Causes aortic valve to open. Blood from ventricle goes to aorta. 3. Ventricular pressure decreases slowly. Ventricular volume decreases.
  19. 19. CARDIAC CYCLE 4. ISOVOLUMETRIC RELAXATION 1. End of T wave – Repolarisation of ventricles (ventricles relax). 2. Ventricular pressure continue to decrease. 3. Ventricular volume stays constant. 4. Aortic valve closes and AV valves open.
  20. 20. CARDIAC CYCLE 5. RAPID INFLOW 1. Aortic pressure decreases. 2. Increase ventricular volume.
  21. 21. CARDIAC CYCLE 6. REDUCED VENTRICULAR FILLING (Diastasis) 1. Is the longest phase of the cardiac cycle. 2. Ventricular filling continues, but at a slower rate. 3. The time required for diastasis and ventricular filling depends on the heart rate. Increase in heart rate decrease the time available for ventricular refilling.
  22. 22. CARDIAC CYCLE 7. PHONOCARDIOGRAM 1. 1st heart sound. Splitting due to MV closes faster than T valve. 2. 2nd heart sound by closure of aortic valve. 3. 3rd heart sound in children , pregnancy and young males. 4. 4th heart sound is pathological.
  23. 23. SPIROMETRY
  24. 24. SPIROMETRY LUNG VOLUMES 1. Tidal volume (TV) : - is the volume inspired or expired with each normal breath. 2. Inspiratory reserve volume (IRV) - is the volume that can be inspired over and above the tidal volume. - is used during exercise. 3. Expiratory reserve volume (ERV) - is the volume that can be expired after the expiration of a tidal volume 4. Residual volume (RV) - is the volume that remains in the lungs after a maximal expiration - cannot be measured by spirometry
  25. 25. SPIROMETRY LUNG VOLUMES 5.Dead space – a.Anatomic dead space - is the volume of the conducting airways. - is normally approximately 150ml. b.Physiologic dead space -is a functional measurement. -is defined as the volume of the lungs that does not participate in gas exchange. -is approximately equal to the anatomic dead space -in normal lungs may be greater than the anatomic dead space in lung diseases in which there are ventilation/perfusion (V/Q) defects.
  26. 26. SPIROMETRY LUNG CAPACITIES 1.Inspiratory capacity (IC) - is the sum of tidal volume and IRV. 2. Functional residual capacity (FRC) -is the sum of ERV and residual volume. -is the volume remaining in the lungs after a tidal volume is expired. -includes the residual volume, so it cannot be measured by spirometry. 3. Vital capacity ( VC) ,or forced vital capacity (FVC) - is the sum of tidal volume, IRV ,and ERV. - is the volume of air that can be forcibly expired after a maximal inspiration. . 4. TOTAL LUNG CAPACITY (TLC) - is the sum of all four lung volumes - is the volume in the lungs after a maximal inspiration - includes residual volume ,so it cannot be measured by spirometry.
  27. 27. LISTER’S PERIMETER CHART
  28. 28. CYSTOMETROGRAM First sensation of bladder filling is experienced at a volume of 100 – 150 ml in an adult. Then the 1st desire to void/urinate is when the bladder contains about 150-250 ml of urine. A person becomes uncomfortably aware of a full bladder when the volume is 350-400 ml. The volume of urine that normally initiates a reflex contraction is about 300-400 ml. An increase in volume to 700 ml creates pain and loss of control
  29. 29. STETHOGRAPHY
  30. 30. STETHOGRAPHY HYPERVENTILATION Periodic breathing occurs following voluntary hyperventilation. There occurs apnea followed by a brief period of hyperpnea. It is seen physiologically in sleep (especially in infants) at high altitude and following voluntary and pathologically in left ventricular failure and brain damage.
  31. 31. STETHOGRAPHY BREATH-HOLDING TIME (BHT) BHT is the time taken by the subject to hold his breath as long as he can. BHT is greater following inspiration than expiration.
  32. 32. STETHOGRAPHY DEGLUTITION APNEA During deglutition , respiration stops temporarily. This is called deglutition apnea. It is due to closure of the glottis, which helps in passage of food or water in the esophagus and prevents entry of food materials into the respiratory tract.
  33. 33. STETHOGRAPHY EXERCISE During exercise, hyperventilation occurs due to stimulation of the respiratory centres by increased discharge from the proprioceptors in the joints, ligaments and muscles.
  34. 34. ACTION POTENTIAL

×