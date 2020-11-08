Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 20: EL PLASTICO “En nuestro mundo tenemos lo suficiente para nuestras necesidades, pero no tanto para satisfacer la codicia.” 1. INTRODUCCION El término plástico en su significación más general, se aplica a las sustancias de similares estructuras que carecen de un punto fijo de evaporación y poseen durante un intervalo de temperaturaspropiedadesde elasticidadyflexibilidadque permitenmoldearlasyadaptarlasa diferentes formas y aplicaciones. La palabra plástico se usó originalmente como objetivo para denotar un escaso grado de movilidad y facilidad para adquirir ciertas formas, sentido que se conserva en el término plasticidad. El invento del primer plástico se origina como resultado de un concurso realizado en 1860, cuandoel fabricante estadounidensede bolasde billarpela andcollares ofrecióunarecompensa de 10.000 dólares quien consiguiera un sustituto del marfil natural, destinado a la fabricación de bolas de billar. En 1909 el químiconorteamericanode origenbelgaleo Henrik Baekelandsintetizóunpolímero de gran interés comercial,apartirde moléculasde menoryformaldehido. A lolargodel sigloXX el uso del plástico se hizo extremadamente popular y llegó a sustituir a otros materiales tanto en el ámbito doméstico, como industrial y comercial. https://sites.google.com/site/toledo45600/prueba-007 2. DESARROLLO Historia del plástico La historiadel plásticoesmuysimilara la evolucióndel serhumanoporsu rapidezycapacidad de adaptación a las diferentes necesidades. Al igual que nuestra especie, Homo sapiens,es la últimaenapareceryenconquistartodoel planeta,conel plásticosucede algomuyparecido,ya que esel últimogranmaterial desarrolladoennuestrahistoriatecnológica.Enapenas200años, este material haocupadotodos losrinconesde la Tierra,destinándose amultitudde utilidades y aplicándose en infinidad de formatos y soportes. Los plásticos son polímeros, compuestos químicos constituidos por unidades que se repiten (monómeros). El desarrollo técnico ha permitido ir sustituyendo distintos materiales por polímeros artificiales. Su raíz etimológica derivadel griego plásticos -quesignificamoldeable- yhace referenciaalafacilidadconlaque se moldea este material sintético en caliente para darle la forma deseada y construir con él casi cualquier elemento imaginable. Hasta hace un par de siglosnoexistíael plástico,perosí los polímerosnaturales,comolaseda, la lana,el algodón,lacelulosa,el almidónoel caucho natural.Incluso,ennuestragenética,hay polímeros, como en las cadenas de ADN que caracterizan la información de cada individuo. Nuestracivilizaciónhaidodesarrollandomaterialescadavezmásavanzadosyel plásticosurgió enunmomentode revoluciónindustrial quehizoposibleunafabricaciónde bienesmásbaratos, más sencillosde producirymásaccesiblesparatoda la poblaciónmundial.El plásticonosurgió comoun material que cubríaunanecesidad,sinoque se ideócomounmaterial paradesarrollar una fabricación barata, asequible, funcional y de fácil elaboración para la industria. Esto le
  2. 2. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” permitió comenzar a ocupar el espacio de otros materiales y convertirse poco a poco en una sustancia imprescindible para la especie humana.La historia del plástico es, en realidad, la de lospolímeros artificialesque se crearon para replicarlosnaturales,lasmacromoléculasconlas que se podía trabajar para dar la forma deseada a cada material. Aunque notodoslospolímerossonplásticos,lahistoriade ambosmaterialesestáíntimamente ligada,como losmaterialesque hancaracterizadolaEdadContemporánea -hastael puntode se ha llegado incluso a denominar a este periodo como el “Plasticoceno”-. La aparición de los plásticos ha sido tan vertiginosa que ha causado un desajuste entre el surgimiento de nuevos compuestos y el marco teórico científico necesario para su desarrollo.Su ciclo vital ha crecido exponencialmente, apareciendo en el siglo XIX, dominando el siglo XX y viéndose sobrerrepresentado por su producción masiva en el siglo XXI. El tercer milenio se está caracterizando por la globalización del plástico y los polímeros artificiales en casi todos los objetos que forman parte de nuestra vida cotidiana. De hecho, encontramos plásticos en envases, calzados, ropas, juguetes, menaje del hogar, compuestos industriales, piezas para la automoción y estructuras de aviones e, incluso, materialesmédicos y prótesis bioquímicas.En definitiva,estosmaterialeshansidoutilizadosparaproducirelementosque nospermitencubrir lasnecesidadestecnológicasde unasociedadcadavezmáscomplejaenlaque convivimoscerca de 8.000 millones de personas.1 ¿Qué es Plástico? El plásticoesun material de origenorgánicode elevadopesomolecular,yse caracteriza por su propiedadmaleable quele permite adoptar diversidadde formas.Lapalabraplásticoderivadel griego plastikos, que significa ʽmoldeableʼ. El plástico está compuesto por largas cadenas de moléculas de gran tamaño denominadas polímeros, que experimentanel procesoquímico de polimerización, y se obtiene de derivados químicos del petróleo y del gas natural. Las moléculasdelplásticosonde origenorgánico,porejemplo,laresina,el cauchoolacelulosa, entre otras,lascualessepuedenmoldearendiversasformasyde manerapermanentetrasestar a elevadas temperaturas, y llevar a cabo un proceso de compresión, moldeo o hilado. Para la fabricación del plástico terminado se emplea, principalmente, la resina en polvo o en pequeñas bolitas. Como resultado se elaboran botellas, tubos, recipientes, fibras y una gran variedad de objetos que empleamos en nuestro día a día. Propiedades del plástico Existe unaampliavariedadde plásticosque puedentenerpropiedadesparticularesocomunes.  No es conductor de electricidad, por lo que es un buen aislante eléctrico.  Es un aislante térmico, aunque no resiste temperaturas muy elevadas.  Funciona como aislante acústico.  Tiene una alta combustibilidad porque está compuesto, en gran medida, de carbono e hidrógeno.  Tiene una alta resistencia mecánica.  Posee una alta resistencia química, por lo que evita la corrosión y otros factores químicos que alteran algunos materiales.
  3. 3. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA”  Son impermeables.  Tienen baja densidad.  Gozan de tener plasticidad al ablandarse con el calor.  Su elaboración no es costosa.  Algunos plásticos no se pueden reciclar fácilmente. Cómo se fabrica el plástico El plásticose fabricaa partir de materialesnaturalescomolacelulosa,el carbón,el gasnatural, la sal y el petróleo mediante un proceso de polimerización o policondensación.2 Tipos de plástico Los plásticos son derivados de materiales orgánicos, naturales, como la celulosa, el carbón, el gas natural, la sal y, por supuesto, el petróleo. El petróleoes una mezcla compleja de milesde compuestosydebe procesarse antesde serutilizado.Laproduccióndel plásticoempiezaconla destilaciónenunarefinería,donde el petróleocrudose separaengruposde componentesmás ligeros, denominados fracciones. Cada fracción es una mezcla de cadenas de hidrocarburos (compuestosquímicosformadosporcarbonoe hidrógeno) que difierenentérminosde tamaño y estructurade susmoléculas.Unade esasfracciones,lanafta,esel compuestoesencial parala producción del plástico. Para fabricar plástico se utilizan dos procesos principales: la polimerización y la policondensación, y ambos requieren unos catalizadores específicos. En un reactor de polimerización,monómeroscomoel etilenoyel propilenose unenpara formar cadenaslargas de polímeros.Cadapolímerotiene suspropiaspropiedades,suestructuray susdimensionesen función del tipo de monómero básico que se haya utilizado. Hay muchos tipos diferentes de plástico, y se pueden agrupar en dos familias principalesde polímeros: • Los termoplásticos (que se ablandan con el calor y se endurecen cuando se enfrían) • Los termoestables (que nunca se ablandan una vez moldeados). Los plásticosse puedenclasificaren tres tipos: termoplásticos, termoestables y elastómeros. Termoplásticos Es el plástico más utilizado. Se caracteriza por ser un plástico que se deforma a temperatura ambiente y se puede derretir a alta temperatura y transformase en un líquidoque al enfriarse se endurece. Esto es posible porque sus macromoléculas se encuentran libres. Los termoplásticos son los polietilenos, poliésteres, poliestirenos, polipropilenos, polivinilos y saturados. Por ejemplo, bolsas, botellas, envases de comida, aislantes eléctricos, cajas, entre otros. Termoestables Estos plásticos, una vez que han pasado por el proceso de formar una malla cerrada de macromoléculas, se transforman en un plástico rígido, y no se puede volver a modificar su forma.
  4. 4. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Como termoestables se pueden mencionar los fenoles, animas, resinas de poliéster, resinas epoxi, resina melamínicas, amino plásticos y baquelita. Por ejemplo, aislantes eléctricos, materiales deportivos, piscinas, entre otros. Elastómeros Son plásticos de gran elasticidad y rebote sin perder su forma y dimensión inicial cuando una fuerza actúa sobre éstos. Forman parte de este tipo de plástico los cauchos, poliuretanos, siliconas,entre otros.Porejemplo,neumáticos,prótesis,trajesde submarinismo,entre otros.3 ¿Quién inventó el plástico? Dentrode unosdías,conel iniciodelaño2007, se celebraráel primercentenariodelainvención de la baquelita, mezcla de fenol y formaldehído considerada por los químicos como el primer plástico de la historia, e iniciador de toda una locura de objetosmultiusosy multiformes. Para muchos el plástico es el material más revolucionario ideado jamás por los humanos. A pesarde losproblemasporsucasi nulacapacidadpara biodegradarse,sindudasu ductilidad, su reducidocoste ysuspropiedades aislanteshacenimposibleimaginar,adíade hoy,la vidasin él. Pero ¿quién lo inventó? Leo HendrikBaekelandnacióenGante,Bélgica,en 1863. Emigróa losEstados Unidos en 1889. Su primer gran invento fue el Velox, un papel de impresión fotográfico con el que se podían hacer revelados con luz artificial. Baekeland vendió los derechos del Velox al presidente de KodakGeorge Eastmanpor un millónde dólaresen1899. Tras esofundósu propiolaboratorio enYonkers,NuevaYork,donde inventólabaquelitaen1907,unsustitutosintéticoparael barniz de laca que se usaba entonces como aislante en electrónica. La baquelitainició“laeradel plástico”,suscualidadesúnicasparalaépoca,permitíanmezclarla, calentarlay despuésmodelarla.Lapalabra baquelitaesunepónimoenhomenaje asu creador Baekeland. La baquelitase consiguiómezclandoácidocarbólico(fenol) conformaldehídoyesconsiderado el primerplástico.En1909 la baquelitafue presentadaal públicodurante unasconferenciasde química. Más tarde Baekeland fundó la compañía General Bakelite Corp. En 1944, Baekeland murióde hemorragiacerebral a la edadde 80 años enBeacon, N.Ytras haberrecibidomuchos premios,incluidalamedallaNicholsde laSociedadAmericanade Química en 1909 y en 1940 la medalla Franklin del Instituto Franklin. En sus tiempos Baekeland fue tan popular que incluso fue portada de la revista Time el 22 de diciembre de 1924 (ver primera foto). Desde su invención la baquelita ha sido empleada para construir todo tipo de cosas, desde auriculares de teléfono y bisutería, a partes de motor y aislantes para electrónica. En la actualidad se sigue empleando para la fabricación de asas aislantes en baterías de cocina.4 Los monómeros son las piezasfundamentales de las estructuras de los plásticos(p.e.etileno). Son moléculassencillas(Carbonoe Hidrógeno).Launiónde muchosmonómerosconstituyeun polímero (p.e. polietileno).
  5. 5. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” ¿De dónde provienen? Los plásticos proceden de recursos naturales: petróleo, gas natural, carbón y sal común. 1. Polietileno tereftalato Características Se produce a través del Ácido Tere ftálico y el Etilenglicol por policondensación. Existen dos tipos:gradotextil y botella.Parael gradobotellase lodebe postcondensar,existiendodiversos colores para estos usos. Ventajas - Barrera a los gases - Transparente - Irrompible - Liviano - Impermeable - No tóxico - Inerte (al contenido) 2. Polietileno de alta densidad Características Es un termoplástico fabricado a partir del Etileno (elaborado a partir del Etano, uno de los componentesdelgasnatural).Esmuyversátilyse lopuede transformarde diferentesmaneras: inyección, soplado, extrusión o rotomoldeo. Ventajas - Resistente a las bajas temperaturas - Irrompible - Liviano - Impermeable - Inerte (al contenido) - No tóxico 3. Policloruro de Vinilo Características Se produce a partir de dos materias primas naturales: 43% gas y 57% sal común. Para su procesado es necesario fabricar compuestos con aditivos especiales, que permiten obtener productosde variadaspropiedadesparaungrannúmerode aplicaciones.Se obtienenproductos rígidos a totalmente flexibles. Se transforma por inyección, extrusión o soplado. Ventajas - Ignífugo - Resistente a la intemperie - Transparente
  6. 6. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” - No tóxico - Inerte (al contenido) - Impermeable - Irrompible 4. Polietileno de baja densidad Características Se produce a partirdel gas natural.Al igual que el PEAD,es de gran versatilidady se procesade diversas formas: inyección, extrusión, soplado y rotomoldeo. Su transparencia, flexibilidad y economíahacen que esté presente enunadiversidadde envases,sólooenconjuntocon otros materiales y en variadas aplicaciones. Ventajas - No tóxico - Flexible - Liviano - Transparente - Inerte (al contenido) - Impermeable - Económico 5. Polipropileno Características Es untermoplásticoquese obtieneporpolimerizacióndel propileno.Loscopolímerosse forman agregandoEtilenodurante el proceso.El PPesun plásticorígido,de alta cristalinidadyelevado puntode fusión,excelenteresistenciaquímicayel demásbajadensidad.Aladicionarledistintas cargas (talco,caucho,fibrade vidrio,etc.) se potenciansuspropiedadeshastatransformarloen un polímerode ingeniería.El PP es transformadoenla industriapor los procesosde inyección, soplado, extrusión y termoformado. Ventajas - Inerte (al contenido) - Resistente a la temperatura (hasta 135º) - Barrera a los aromas - Impermeable - Irrompible - Brilloso - Liviano - Transparente en películas - No tóxico 6. Poliestireno Características PS Cristal: es un polímero de estireno monómero derivado del petróleo, cristalino y de alto brillo.PSAltoImpacto:esun polímerode estirenomonómeroconoclusionesde Polibutadieno
  7. 7. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” que le confiere alta resistencia al impacto. Ambos PS son fácilmente moldeables a través de procesos de inyección, extrusión, termoformado y soplado. Ventajas - Brilloso - Ignífugo - Liviano - Irrompible - Impermeable - Inerte y no tóxico - Transparente - Fácil de limpiar otros plásticos Características En este rubro se incluyen una enorme variedad de plásticos tales como Policarbonato (PC), Poliamida (PA), ABS, SAN, EVA, Poliuretano (PU), Acrílico (PMMMA) entre otros. Se puede desarrollar un tipo de plástico para cada aplicación específica. Ventajas - Resistentes a la corrosión - Flexibles - Livianos - No tóxicos - Altísima resistencia a la temperatura, propiedades mecánicas y productos químicos ¿Por qué el uso de plástico ahorra energía? El uso de plástico ahorra energía por varias razones:  Se obtienen productos más livianos que facilitan su transporte.  Su poder aislante ahorra energía de calefacción y refrigeración.  Su durabilidad y versatilidad de aplicaciones reemplaza otros materiales, evitando así la deforestación, la contaminación y la matanza de animales. ¿Qué hacer con los residuos plásticos? Los fabricantes dimos el primer paso, minimizando los residuos reduciendo a la cantidad de plásticos en el envase. En los últimos años, esta disminución alcanzó un 50%. Por otra parte, existen alternativas eficaces para dar una nueva vida a los plásticos:  Reciclado mecánico: Consiste en limpiar y triturar los objetos de plástico desechadospara elaborar gránulos de plástico reciclado que sirven para fabricar nuevos objetos.  Recuperación de los componentes iniciales: Se somete el residuo plástico a diversos procesos químicos para descomponerlo en componentes más sencillos, que serán usados nuevamente como materia prima en planta petroquímicas.
  8. 8. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA”  Valorización energética: El plástico es un excelente combustible. Posee un poder calorífico similaral del gasnaturaloal del fueloíl.Este procesoesadecuadoparaplásticosdegradados o sucios.5 Descripción de cada tipo de plástico  PET Es un tipo de plástico muy usado en bebidas y textiles. Propiedades: 1. Alta transparencia, admite colorantes 2. Alta resistencia 3. Buena barrera a CO2 y a la humedad 4. Compatible con otros materiales 5. Reciclable 6. Bajo peso 7. Impermeable 8. Aprobado uso para contacto alimentario  PEAD Es un polímero termoplástico formado por unidades de etileno. Propiedades: 1. Alta resistencia química y térmica 2. Resistencia a los impactos 3. Sólido, incoloro 4. Facilidad de procesar 5. Flexible, pero con rigidez 6. Ligero 7. Impermeable e higiénico 8. Resistente al agua, a ácidos y a varios disolventes  PEBD Es un polímero termoplástico formado por unidades de etileno. Propiedades: 1. Alta resistencia química y térmica 2. Resistencia a los impactos 3. Facilidad de procesar 4. Flexibilidad, mayor que el PEAD 5. Transparente u opaco, dependiendo de su espesor 6. Tiene dificultades para imprimir, pintar o pegar sobre su superficie  PVC Es el tipo de plástico más versátil, formado por la combinación de cloro y carbono. Propiedades: 1. Puede ser tanto rígido como flexible, según su proceso de producción 2. Dúctil y tenaz y alta resistencia ambiental
  9. 9. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 3. Baja densidad, alta resistencia a la abrasión y al impacto 4. Estable e inerte: higiénico 5. No se quema con facilidad 6. Es eficaz para aislar cables eléctricos 7. Bajo coste de instalación 8. Resistencia a la corrosión 9. Reciclable  PP Es un polímero termoplástico obtenido gracias a la polimerización del propileno. Propiedades: 1. Resistente al uso 2. Resistencia a los agentes químicos 3. Resistente al agua hirviendo 4. Resistencia a las cargas 5. Resistencia a los detergentes 6. Bajo coste, fácil de moldear y colorear 7. Buena estabilidad térmica  PS Es un polímero termoplástico obtenido gracias a la polimerización del estireno. Existen4tiposprincipales:el PScristal,transparente,rígidoyquebradizo,el PSde altoimpacto, resistente,el PSexpandido,muyligeroyel PS extrusionado,similaral PS expandido, peromás denso. PS cristal: es un sólido transparente, duro y frágil. PS de alto impacto: es fuerte y resistente, no quebradizo y puede aguantar impactos sin romperse. PS expandido: Frágil y muy ligero; útil como aislante y como embalaje de productos frágiles. PS extrusionado: similar al PS expandido, igual de aislante, pero presenta la ventaja de impermeabilidad.6 Solución para reducir la contaminación ambiental La industria y las estrategias de mercadeo nos ha acostumbrado a comprar y botar para luego volvera comprar, sin calcular el enorme impactoque esto generaen el ambiente.Tantocomo puedas, reutiliza aquellas cosas que, normalmente, tirarías a la basura. Si algose ha dañado,repáralo.¡Nocorras a comprar otro igual soloporque puedes!Si notiene arreglo,osi se trata de unproductoque yase ha consumido,entonces, dalesunnuevousoalos elementos útiles. Por ejemplo, tus frascos de mayonesa pueden convertirse en hermosas y creativas lámparas para tu jardín, tu pórtico o tu sala.
  10. 10. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Recicla Una forma de reducirla contaminaciónambiental esayudaren el proceso de reciclaje.¿Cómo puedeshacerlo?Clasificala basura entu casa (basura orgánica, papel/cartón,vidrio,plásticoy aluminio) y viértela en los contenedores especiales para ello. Vea también:  Símbolo de reciclaje.  Ciclo de reciclaje. Reduce Reduce el consumo. ¡Sí! Tal como lo oyes. Si no necesitas algo realmente, ¿para qué lo vas a comprar? No necesitamos tantas cosas como nos hacen creer, y muchas de nuestras necesidades, las podemos resolver de otra manera. Por ejemplo, reduce la compra de agua embotellada.¿Sabías que el agua embotellada es una de las principales fuentes de contaminación en plástico? ¿Sabías también que en los países donde el aguade grifoespotable,el aguaembotelladatieneel mismoorigenque lade tucasa? No desperdicies tu dinero y ayuda a prevenir la acumulación de plástico en el ambiente. Siembra y cuida El aire que respiramos cada vez está más contaminado. No es solo por la emisión de gases tóxicos,sinotambiénporlaprogresivadeforestación.Comienzaporlimpiarel aire de tuhogar. Llenatu casa de plantasque purifiquenel ambiente,tantoenel interiorcomoen el exterior.Y cuando puedas, participa activamente en campañas de reforestación. Además,protege ycuidael ambiente verde atualrededor.Nohagasfogatasenla montaña,no cortespinosenlosbosques,ynoconsientasenprácticasque destruyanoalterenlavegetación. Elimina el uso de pesticidas y aerosoles Cuando plantes tu jardín o cuides tus matitas, no uses pesticidas. Además, evita toda clase de aerosoles, o al menos confirma que sean seguros para el ambiente. No arrojes el aceite por las cañerías Un solo litro de aceite de cocina puede contaminar hasta 40 mil litros de agua, sin hablar del dañoque produce enlastuberías.No tiresel aceite porlastuberías,yaseaen el fregaderooen el retrete. ¿Alternativas?Puedeshacervariascosas.Porejemplo,cuandoel aceiteusadoestéfrío,viértelo en un viejo envase de aceite o de agua que tengas sin uso y séllalobien. Luego, deposítalo en los contenedores de “desechos no reciclables” o llévalos a un centro de reciclaje de aceite. Tambiénpuedenverterelaceiteusadoenvariasláminasde papelperiódicoarrugadas paraque absorbanla mayorcantidadposible.¿Sudestino?El contenedorde “desechos no reciclables”.
  11. 11. Ruth ArletRodríguezVargas Ms.C. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Evita hacer ruido La contaminación sónica también es un grave problema ambiental. Tanto como puedas, evita sumar más decibeles a la ya ruidosa ciudad. Por ejemplo,usalacornetao el claxonsoloencasode real necesidad.Cuandoescuchesmúsica con tu teléfono, usa los audífonosy no molestesa los demás. En casa, no excedas el volumen recomendado de los equipos de audio. 3. CONCLUSIÓN La producciónde plásticovaaumentandocadavezmás,porlotantolacontaminacióndelmismo material aumentaigual yaque nose tieneinculcadaunabuenaculturaambientalparaproteger a nuestro planeta, hay muchos métodos para reciclar, pero la sociedad necesita un empujón para empezara hacerloantesde que no haya un puntode retorno,la propuestaanterioresun formapara empezaraenseñarle ala gente laculturadel reciclaje ypoderreducirel númerode contaminantes al que está expuesto nuestro planeta hoy en día. 4. REFERENCIA 1. https://historiamateriales.ubuinvestiga.es/plasticos/ 2. http://www.plasticseurope.org/what-is-plastic/how-plastic-is-made.aspx 3. https://www.significados.com/plastico/ 4. https://maikelnai.naukas.com/2006/12/12/quien-invento-el-plastico/ 5. https://www.caip.org.ar/tipos-de- plasticos/#:~:text=La%20uni%C3%B3n%20de%20muchos%20mon%C3%B3meros,dos% 20grandes%20tipos%20de%20pl%C3%A1sticos%3A&text=Por%20ejemplo%2C%20el% 20polietileno%20(PE,etilenglicol%20(PET)%2C%20etc. 6. https://www.recytrans.com/blog/clasificacion-de-los-plasticos/ 7. https://www.significados.com/soluciones-contaminacion-ambiental/ 5. VIDEOS 1: https://youtu.be/rLh0TK4froU 2: https://youtu.be/yZDo6_eKbLg

