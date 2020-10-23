Capítulo 3, Computación en la nube.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MASTER: GUILLERMO BRAND Computación en la Nube CAPITULO # 3 RUTH ARANA Numero de Cuenta: 202010080253
La computación en nube es una combinación de muchas tecnologías existentes. Los componentes de la computación en nube han ...
Los modelos de despliegue de la nube son: Privado  Comunitario Publico Hibrido. Los modelos de servicio mas populares ...
LA NUBE CLASIFICAN LA COMPUTACIÓN EN NUBE EN DOS CONJUNTOS DISTINTOS DE MODELOS: MODELOSDE LA NUBE(CLOUD)
1. SOFTWARE COMO SERVICIO: Al usuario se le ofrece la capacidad de que las aplicaciones que su proveedor le suministra, co...
2.PLATAFORMA COMO SERVICIO: Al usuario se le permite desplegar aplicaciones propias (ya sean adquiridas o desarrolladas po...
3.INFRAESTRUCTURA COMO SERVICIO: El proveedor ofrece al usuario recursos como capacidad de procesamiento, de almacenamient...
MODELODE CLOUDCOMPUTINGSEGÚNEL NIST:
MODELOSDE ENTREGA DE LA NUBE(CLOUD) 1. SaaS (Software as a Service, software como servicio) El NIST1 define software como ...
PaaS es similar a SaaS, aunque el servicio es un entorno completo de desarrollo de aplicaciones y no solo el uso de una ap...
Infraestructura como servicio (IaaS) es el modelo de la nube que mejor muestra la diferencia entre la infraestructura de l...
MODELOSDE DESPLIEGUE EN LA NUBE(CLOUD). Por otra parte, los modelos de despliegue qu e se pueden implementar en las organi...
1. Nube privada: En la que los servicios de la nube no se ofrecen al publico en general. La infraestructura es íntegrament...
NUBEPRIVADAVERSUSNUBEPÚBLICA
EL PROYECTODE CLOUDCOMPUTINGDE LA CASABLANCA Kundra insistió en cuatro puntos por lo que es imprescindible que el gobierno...
resumen Existen numerosas opciones para obtener ventajas competitivas en la adopción por un cliente de los beneficios de l...
  2. 2. La computación en nube es una combinación de muchas tecnologías existentes. Los componentes de la computación en nube han ido avanzando a la par que las diferentes eras de la computación, aunque han sido los avances en almacenamiento de datos y centros de datos, así como la virtualización, la conectividad y la potencia de procesamiento, los que han ayudado a construir una arquitectura de la Nube que constituye hoy en día un nuevo ecosistema técnico. Arquitectura De La Nube: Modelos De ServicioY Despliegue
  3. 3. Los modelos de despliegue de la nube son: Privado  Comunitario Publico Hibrido. Los modelos de servicio mas populares son: SaaS PaaS IaaS.
  4. 4. LA NUBE CLASIFICAN LA COMPUTACIÓN EN NUBE EN DOS CONJUNTOS DISTINTOS DE MODELOS: MODELOSDE LA NUBE(CLOUD)
  5. 5. 1. SOFTWARE COMO SERVICIO: Al usuario se le ofrece la capacidad de que las aplicaciones que su proveedor le suministra, corran en una infraestructura de la nube, siendo dichas aplicaciones accesibles a través de, por ejemplo, un navegador web como en el caso del correo electrónico Web (webmail), el cual es quizás el ejemplo más representativo, por lo extendido, de este modelo de servicio. Las tecnologíasCloud Computing ofrecen tres modelos de servicio:
  6. 6. 2.PLATAFORMA COMO SERVICIO: Al usuario se le permite desplegar aplicaciones propias (ya sean adquiridas o desarrolladas por el propio usuario) en la infraestructura de la nube de su proveedor, que es quien ofrece la plataforma de desarrollo y las herramientas de programación. En este caso, es el usuario quien mantiene el control de la aplicación, aunque no de toda la infraestructura subyacente.
  7. 7. 3.INFRAESTRUCTURA COMO SERVICIO: El proveedor ofrece al usuario recursos como capacidad de procesamiento, de almacenamiento, o comunicaciones, que el usuario puede utilizar para ejecutar cualquier tipo de software, desde sistemas operativos hasta aplicaciones.
  8. 8. MODELODE CLOUDCOMPUTINGSEGÚNEL NIST:
  9. 9. MODELOSDE ENTREGA DE LA NUBE(CLOUD) 1. SaaS (Software as a Service, software como servicio) El NIST1 define software como servicio así: “La capacidad proporcionada al consumidor en utilizar las aplicaciones del proveedor ejecutándose en una infraestructura en la nube.
  10. 10. PaaS es similar a SaaS, aunque el servicio es un entorno completo de desarrollo de aplicaciones y no solo el uso de una aplicación. Las soluciones de PaaS se diferencian de SaaS en que proporcionan una plataforma de desarrollo virtual alojado en la nube y accesibles desde un navegador Web. 2. PaaS (Plataformas a Service, plataforma como servicio).
  11. 11. Infraestructura como servicio (IaaS) es el modelo de la nube que mejor muestra la diferencia entre la infraestructura de las Tecnologías de la Información y el servicio de infraestructuras basado en la nube. 3. IaaS (Infraestructure as a Service, infraestructura como servicio)
  12. 12. MODELOSDE DESPLIEGUE EN LA NUBE(CLOUD). Por otra parte, los modelos de despliegue qu e se pueden implementar en las organizacio nes y empresas son: NUBE HIBRIDANUBE PRIVADA NUBE COMUNITARIA NUBE PUBLICA
  13. 13. 1. Nube privada: En la que los servicios de la nube no se ofrecen al publico en general. La infraestructura es íntegramente gestionada por una organización. 2. Nube publica: La infraestructura es operada por un proveedor que ofrece servicios al publico en general. 3. Nube hibrida: Resultado de la combinación de dos o mas nubes individuales que pueden ser a su vez propias, compartidas o publicas; permite portar datos o aplicaciones entre ellas. 4. Nube comunitaria: Una nube comunitaria (community) es aquella nube que ha sido organizada para servir a una función o propósito común.
  14. 14. NUBEPRIVADAVERSUSNUBEPÚBLICA
  15. 15. EL PROYECTODE CLOUDCOMPUTINGDE LA CASABLANCA Kundra insistió en cuatro puntos por lo que es imprescindible que el gobierno estadounidense adopte esta tecnología: La computación gubernamental esta desfasada y a veces anticuada. Los centros de datos federados ya suman mas de 1.000. El mercado privado esta ahorrando en centros de datos usando plataformas de cloud computing privadas, hibridas y servicios públicos. Los servicios de cloud computing y que funcionan mediante datos pueden ayudar a impulsar las políticas. Se requiere la interacción entre electores y participantes en agencias federales. La interoperabilidad entre agencias y entre plataformas requiere los servicios de cloud computing con conjuntos básicos de estándares. La transparencia es la capacidad de poder tener acceso a datos públicos en tiempo real.
  16. 16. resumen Existen numerosas opciones para obtener ventajas competitivas en la adopción por un cliente de los beneficios de la computación en nube. Estas opciones comprenden los modelos de entrega en la nube SaaS, PaaS e IaaS y los modelos de despliegue de la nube: privada, publica e hibrida, además de la nube comunitaria, todos ellos propuestos por el NIST.

