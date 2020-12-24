Successfully reported this slideshow.
Preguntas de repaso

  1. 1. 1 Estudiante:  Mora Lombeida Lady Russhell Curso: 7 S “A” UNIVERSIDAD AGRARIA DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS AGRARIAS CARRERA DE INGENIERÍA EN CIENCIAS DE LA COMPUTACIÓN Asignatura: Sistema de Información Avanzado Docente: Ing. Verónica Freire MSc.
  2. 2. - 2 PREGUNTAS DE REPASO: 1. ¿Qué es la inteligencia de negocios? Inteligencia de negocios (BI) es el conjunto de metodologías, aplicaciones y tecnologías que permiten reunir, depurar y transformar datos de los sistemas transaccionales e información desestructurada (interna y externa a la compañía) en información estructurada, para su explotación directa (reporting, análisis OLTP / OLAP, alertas...) o para su análisis y conversión en conocimiento, dando así soporte a la toma de decisiones sobre el negocio. 2. ¿Qué es OLAP y por qué se asocia con cubos visuales? OLAP es el acrónimo en inglés de procesamiento analítico en línea (On-Line Analytical Processing) y son herramientas que manejan interrogaciones complejas de bases de datos relacionales, contienen capacidades elevadas de cálculo y técnicas de indexación especializadas. Además, se asocia con cubos visuales porque utiliza tecnología de bases de datos que maneja más de dos dimensiones y que permite ver desde diferentes visuales los datos almacenado, permitiendo realizar un análisis dinámico de ella, no a nivel de transacción sino de consultas e informes. 3. ¿Cuál es la ventaja de utilizar una base de datos dimensional en vez de un procesamiento directo en OLAP? La explotación de los datos es rápida porque cuenta con la capacidad de procesar grandes cantidades de datos de manera más eficiente, en comparación al procesamiento directo en OLAP. 4. ¿Por qué el procesamiento analítico en línea suele efectuarse sobre los almacenes de datos o de bases de datos dimensionales y no sobre bases de datos de transacciones? El procesamiento analítico en línea se efectúa sobre los almacenes de datos o de bases de datos dimensionales porque se usa para organizar grandes bases de datos empresariales y a su vez porque se ajusta a la manera en que se recuperan y analizan los datos para que sea más fácil crear y usar los informes de tabla dinámica y los informes de gráfico dinámico que necesite. En vez, en base de datos de transacciones está asociada con transacciones cortas y que puede involucrar operaciones de inserción, modificación y borrado de datos.
  3. 3. - 3 5. En general, ¿cuál es el propósito de la administración de los conocimientos en las organizaciones? El objetivo es que puedan tener una mejor idea de tomar decisiones en la organización y también logren mejorar sus procesos empresariales, perfeccionar las capacidades de sus colaboradores y obtener mayores beneficios. 6. ¿Cuál es el propósito de las redes de conocimientos de los empleados? El propósito es facilitar compartir los conocimientos mediante redes internas y además que pueden hacer uso de los conocimientos presentes en la organización como un todo, y crea mucho más eficacia y productividad en la organización. 7. ¿Cuál es el beneficio de las herramientas que dirigen a los empleados hacia los expertos y no hacia los conocimientos almacenados? Hacer más óptima y eficaz la labor de gerencia de una organización 8. ¿Qué es la auto clasificación? ¿Cómo ayuda el software de auto clasificación a las empresas para atender a los clientes y a los empleados? La auto clasificación es un software que proporciona respuestas más precisas y rápidas a las consultas. Muchas empresas han instalado dichos softwares en sus sitios Web corporativos. Además, el software ayuda los usuarios resolver sus problemas de forma amigable y con el control de los datos como documentos facilita su gestión y organización. 9. El contexto es un factor importante al utilizar las herramientas para extraer conocimientos de fuentes Web. ¿Por qué? Si porque, multiplica las posibilidades de aprender a facilitar el acceso a todas las personas a través de múltiples dispositivos, permitiendo la participación activa de los usuarios, los cuales pueden compartir contenidos, experiencias y/o conocimientos. 10. La Web es un inmenso recurso de la cual casi cualquier organización puede derivar conocimientos, sin embargo, muy pocas lo hacen. ¿Cuál es el principal desafío? La pobre calidad de los datos y la carencia de una gestión adecuada de los mismos crean un obstáculo en la capacidad de la organización para utilizar los conocimientos disponibles como bienes de capital de la organización y derivar una toma de decisiones apropiada y limitan la agilidad de la organización para mejorar su competitividad y productividad.
  4. 4. - 4  https://www.usmp.edu.pe/publicaciones/boletin/fia/info68/web2.pdf  http://www.directivoscede.com/sites/default/files/document/conocimiento/31-07- 2013/05cuaderno0000004011.pdf  https://support.microsoft.com/es-es/office/informaci%C3%B3n-general-sobre-el- procesamiento-anal%C3%ADtico-en-l%C3%ADnea-olap-15d2cdde-f70b-4277-b009- ed732b75fdd6  https://www.heflo.com/es/blog/gestion-de-empresas/gestion-conocimiento-las- empresas/  https://www.sinnexus.com/business_intelligence/olap_vs_oltp.aspx  http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1024-94352005000600004  https://books.google.com.ec/books?id=iU3RAXYQXMkC&pg=PA93&dq=OLAP&hl=es &sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj5_fnO3NfsAhXGjVkKHWBgDQsQ6AEwAHoECAAQAg#v=on epage&q=OLAP&f=false  https://books.google.com.ec/books?id=7ORUWItwcNEC&pg=PA532&dq=OLAP&hl=e s&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj5_fnO3NfsAhXGjVkKHWBgDQsQ6AEwAnoECAMQAg#v=on epage&q=OLAP&f=false

