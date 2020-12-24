Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Estudiante:  Mora Lombeida Lady Russhell  Proaño Cabrera Anderson Xavier Curso: 7 S “A” UNIVERSIDAD AGRARIA DEL ECUADO...
- 2 PREGUNTAS DE ANALISIS: 1. El software de red de conocimientos de los empleados registra gran parte de lo que crean los...
- 3 5. A las compañías les agradaría tener sistemas que les permitieran guardar todos los conocimientos acumulados por sus...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Preguntas de análisis

32 views

Published on

Preguntas de análisis

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Preguntas de análisis

  1. 1. 1 Estudiante:  Mora Lombeida Lady Russhell  Proaño Cabrera Anderson Xavier Curso: 7 S “A” UNIVERSIDAD AGRARIA DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS AGRARIAS CARRERA DE INGENIERÍA EN CIENCIAS DE LA COMPUTACIÓN Asignatura: Sistema de Información Avanzado Docente: Ing. Verónica Freire MSc.
  2. 2. - 2 PREGUNTAS DE ANALISIS: 1. El software de red de conocimientos de los empleados registra gran parte de lo que crean los empleados en sus computadoras y todo el correo electrónico que envían. Como empleado, ¿se siente cómodo con tal software? ¿Por qué sí o por qué no? Sí, me siento cómodo al conocer que mis actividades son monitoreadas por el software, ya que el empleador de la organización podrá conocer lo que realizo diariamente y como trabajo la gestión desde el departamento asignado. Además, con el uso de este software se asegura que los resultados de los trabajos sean efectivos. 2. El término “inteligencia de negocios” ha sido utilizado por los profesionales de la IT para hablar de muchas cosas diferentes. ¿Cuál es la razón de esto? Es aplicable en muchos ámbitos, porque la inteligencia de negocios permite una mejor visualización de los datos y manejo en la gestión de los negocios de una organización en diferentes herramientas que nos ofrece la inteligencia de negocios como, por ejemplo, Tableau. 3. ¿Las empresas pueden emplear motores de búsqueda gratuitos como Google y Yahoo! para recopilar con eficiencia conocimientos útiles para tomar mejores decisiones? Sí, porque mediante estos motores de búsqueda puedo recopilar información relevante de manera rápida y compartirlo con todos los usuarios del negocio con el objetivo de tomar decisiones de cómo mejorar las operaciones en la organización. 4. Considere el análisis de la auto clasificación y los motores de búsqueda inteligentes, como el empleado por USR. Suponga que compró un dispositivo electrónico y tiene problemas con él. Acude al sitio Web de la compañía y encuentra una sección de preguntas frecuentes y una página Web que le invita a introducir una pregunta de forma libre sobre su problema. ¿Cuál opción prefiere y por qué? Poder hacer una pregunta de forma libre, porque puede que el problema no se encuentre en la sección de preguntas frecuentes, entonces tendría más sentido formular la pregunta uno mismo, aparte de que puede que haya personas que tuvieron el mismo inconveniente y puedan dar una solución efectiva.
  3. 3. - 3 5. A las compañías les agradaría tener sistemas que les permitieran guardar todos los conocimientos acumulados por sus empleados. ¿Espera que lleguen a existir tales sistemas durante su vida? ¿Por qué sí o por qué no? Si, porque de esa manera las empresas se aseguran que se cumplan las tareas asignadas a los empleados. Un ejemplo la herramienta Workflow que lo que hace es asegurar la comunicación e intercambio de información entre los departamentos, además de asegurar que todas las tareas sean ejecutadas por el empleado a quien fueron destinadas. 5. Suponga que una empresa encontró un modo de interrogarlo al final de cada jornada laboral y guardar todo lo que usted aprendió y experimentó durante el día en un sistema de información. ¿Se sentiría cómodo con esto? ¿Por qué sí o por qué no? Si, porque la empresa se está asegurando de que cumpla las actividades respectivamente dadas, además de medir los conocimientos obtenidos durante la jornada de trabajo con la finalidad de saber si se está adquiriendo conocimientos ya sean teóricos o prácticos.

×