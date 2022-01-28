Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Career Bulletin boards impart information and keep people updated about career opportunities and peer activities in school or at work. Both traditional and online career bulletin boards save time, keep people informed, and can serve a variety of purposes, from inspiring students to providing information about career opportunities.