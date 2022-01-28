Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 28, 2022
Career Bulletin boards impart information and keep people updated about career opportunities and peer activities in school or at work. Both traditional and online career bulletin boards save time, keep people informed, and can serve a variety of purposes, from inspiring students to providing information about career opportunities.

  1. 1. CAREER BULLETIN BOARDS - RUQIA FERHEEN LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/ruqiaferheen The decisions that young people make at school have a big impact on their lives – affecting not just their further education, training or employment, but also their social lives, finances and health outcomes. A key function of secondary schools is to prepare students to transition successfully toward a future career path. This involves providing curriculum opportunities to build students’ general capabilities, support students’ interests and aspirations, and support them to make informed decisions about their subject choices and pathways. Students are more engaged in education and highly motivated about their future when they have a clear understanding of themselves and how they might live and work when they leave school. High quality career education and guidance is an essential part of schooling One such way of creating awareness about further education and career opportunities is through a Career Bulletin Board. Career Bulletin Board is a medium of displaying materials related to career opportunities Career Bulletin boards impart information and keep people updated about the career opportunities and peer activities in school or at work. Both traditional and online career bulletin boards save time, keep people informed and can serve a variety of purposes, from inspiring students to providing information about career opportunities.
  2. 2. A college bulletin board, for example, provides information about everything from summer vacation job opportunities and forthcoming poetry readings to graduate research opportunities and student accommodation. Importance: 1.Education and Career Readiness is at the heart of teaching – Not educating the students but also should give students the choice for college or the world of work. Show them their options with Careers bulletin board 2. It serves as an career information center – Not only for students but fоr those whо are employed nоw, along wіth those whо are searching fоr a job, еmрlоуmеnt at іtѕ basis rерrеѕеntѕ a nееd. 3. Fostering Inspiration – Career Bulletin boards serve to inspire and motivate. College and career awareness bulletin board to inform and motivate students about continuing their educational journey! Advantages: 1. It can serve as a reference of some of the fabulous careers that students can choose. 2. It creates career awareness among students 3. It helps students in finding out their area of interest. 4. It inspires the students and motivates them with the crisp clean images presented on the career bulletin board 5. It provides the place for reviewing the career options. 6. Lead students in brainstorming a list of careers.
  3. 3. CONCLUSION As a teacher, we should supporting students in making well informed choices about subjects can lead them to have a more optimistic outlook on life, sense of purpose and greater level of contribution that they make to their families and society. And this can be effective done through career bulletin board, where the students themselves eagerly approaches the bulletin board to know about the further education and career opportunities

