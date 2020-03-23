Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ESTEFANIA MARIMON ISAZA TALLER # 1 DE ETICA Y VALORES NONBRE: GRADO: 2 FECHA : SEDE MANTAGORDAL "mi familia y yo"
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ESTEFANIA MARIMON ISAZA TALLER # 2 DE ETICA Y VALORES NONBRE GRADO FECHA SEDE MANTAGORDAL Escribe los valores visto en clase y decora a tu gusto. Valores familiares
Taller de etica grado 2 IE ESTEFANIA MARIMON ISAZA
Taller de etica grado 2 IE ESTEFANIA MARIMON ISAZA

Taller de ética la familia Grado 2

Published in: Education
Taller de etica grado 2 IE ESTEFANIA MARIMON ISAZA

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ESTEFANIA MARIMON ISAZA TALLER # 1 DE ETICA Y VALORES NONBRE: GRADO: 2 FECHA : SEDE MANTAGORDAL “mi familia y yo” Yo soy Juli, tengo siete años y vivo con mi mamá y mi hermanita. Mi papá nos visita varios días en la semana. Pablo es mi mejor amigo, él vive con su mamá y su papá. En cambio, mi prima Maca vive con nuestros abuelos y su hermanito Esteban. Santi mi compañero de escuela vive solo con su papá. Y Tatiana mi vecina y su perro Tronco, vive con su tía. Mis padrino adoptaron a Gino, él vivía en otro país, y como sus papis no lo podían cuidar ahora vive con ellos. El otro día nos juntamos en el parque a jugar todos juntos y nos dimos cuenta de que todos teníamos una familia diferente .pero también que muchas cosas en nuestras casas eran parecidas. Por ejemplo todos teníamos que ir a la escuela, ordenar nuestros juguetes, hacer la tarea, ayudar a ordenar la casa y cuando nos portábamos mal no retaban o no podíamos ver la tele. Lo más importante es que descubrimos muchas cosas más en común, nos miman, juegan con nosotros, nos cuidan, si estamos triste nos alegran, nos dan sorpresa, cuando nos enfermamos nos miman más y aunque a veces nos molestamos siempre están con nosotros. Por eso decidimos darle a nuestra familia una gran sorpresa. Pero no se nos ocurrió nada, por eso les pido que me ayuden a pensar que podemos hacer. ¿Me ayudas?
  2. 2. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ESTEFANIA MARIMON ISAZA TALLER # 2 DE ETICA Y VALORES NONBRE GRADO FECHA SEDE MANTAGORDAL Escribe los valores visto en clase y decora a tu gusto. Valores familiares

×