INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “ESTAFANIA MARIMON ISAZA “ TALLER # 1 MATEMATICAS NOMBRES___________________________________________...
4. Camilo fue a comprar abono para la granja de los abuelos, él tenía $ 5 250 y el abono costó $ 3 150. ¿Cuánto dinero le ...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “ESTAFANIA MARIMON ISAZA “ TALLER # 2 MATEMATICAS NOMBRES___________________________________________...
2. Resta.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “ESTAFANIA MARIMON ISAZA “ TALLER # 3 MATEMATICAS NOMBRES___________________________________________...
Realizar los siguientes crucigramas de las tablas de multiplicar del2,3 y 4.
Actividades matematicas grado 3 IE ESTEFANIA MARIMON ISAZA (Tierralta Córdoba
Actividades Matemáticas grado 3°,para realizar en casa

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “ESTAFANIA MARIMON ISAZA “ TALLER # 1 MATEMATICAS NOMBRES___________________________________________________________ GRADO: 3 FECHA:_____________ SEDE: MANTAGORDAL Taller. 1. Realiza las siguientes operaciones. 1 575 2 547 2 354 6 548 8 254 - 1 458 - 1 587 - 1 122 - 4 236 - 6 132 3 234 4 215 7 148 9 456 8 741 - 1 122 - 2 102 - 5 126 - 6 232 - 6 620 2. Resta y subraya. a) 6 125 – 4 012 = 2 213 3 145 2 314 2 113 b) 8 475 – 3 252 = 5 223 5 236 3 210 5 423 c) 7 847 – 5 725 = 2 158 2 122 3 254 1 122 d) 5 796 – 3 452 = 2 364 3 145 2 344 2 548 3. Completa la secuencia. 8 894 – 1 236 = - 4 326 = - 1 540 = 1 798 – 54 =
  2. 2. 4. Camilo fue a comprar abono para la granja de los abuelos, él tenía $ 5 250 y el abono costó $ 3 150. ¿Cuánto dinero le sobró a camilo? ______________________ 5. En la hacienda hay 1 789 vacas, pero se extraviaron 500. ¿Cuántas vacas quedaron en total? __________________________ 6. En la cosecha pasada la abuela recolectó los siguientes productos: - Manzanas 15 621, lulos 7 145, naranjas 28 521, piñas 4 247, mangos 7 125. En la actual cosecha la abuela recolectó: - Manzanas 13 201, lulos 6 023, naranjas 24 236, piñas 1 254, mangos 5 120. a. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre cada uno de los productos recolectados en la cosecha pasada y los de la actual? b. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre el total de productos recolectados entre cosecha y cosecha?
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “ESTAFANIA MARIMON ISAZA “ TALLER # 2 MATEMATICAS NOMBRES___________________________________________________________ GRADO: 3 FECHA:_____________ SEDE: MANTAGORDAL 1. Haz una resta de 4 y una de 5 dígitos y pon el nombre de sus términos: 1. Completa los términos que faltan: Operación Minuendo Sustraendo Diferencia 57 18 - 29 53 5718 – 2953 = 65 87 - 29 14 6587 – 2914 = 76 48 - 58 88 7648 – 5888 = 57 268 - 35 870 57268 – 35870 = 25 779 - 17 531 25779 – 17531 = 30 635 - 17 888 30635 – 17888 =
  4. 4. 2. Resta.
  5. 5. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “ESTAFANIA MARIMON ISAZA “ TALLER # 3 MATEMATICAS NOMBRES___________________________________________________________ GRADO: 3 FECHA:_____________ SEDE: MANTAGORDAL TALLER EN CLASE. 1. Escribe la multiplicación quete muestre eltotalde objetos para cada caso: 2. Observa las figuras y responde 3. Completa la siguiente secuencia.
  6. 6. Realizar los siguientes crucigramas de las tablas de multiplicar del2,3 y 4.

