Actividades matematicas grado 2 IE ESTEFANIA MARIMON (Tierralta córdoba)
Actividades de matemáticas grado 2°, para realizar en casa

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “ESTAFANIA MARIMON ISAZA “ TALLER # 1 MATEMATICAS NOMBRES___________________________________________________________ GRADO: 2 FECHA:_____________ SEDE: MANTAGORDAL 1. Escribe en letras el número de herramientas que hay en una finca. a) 1 250 Palas ________________________________________________ b) 13 600 picos _________________________________________________ c) 13 400 cantinas de leche ______________________________________ 2. Elige cuatro números y escríbelos en cifras y en letras según corresponda. Observa el ejemplo. 905 1 914 29 3 000 1 542 637 4 620 1 819 2 850 0600 18 ______________________________ _____________________________________ ______________________________ ____________________________________ Um C D UUm C D U 2 8 5 0 Um C D U Um C D U
  2. 2. 3. Analiza el ejemplo y descompón los otros números. 1 9 1 4 cabras 1 unidad de mil 9 centenas 1 decena 4 unidades a) 1 350 ovejas b) 610 vacas c) 590 caballos d) 1 820 peces 4. Relaciona las columnas. a) 3 704 treinta y un mil doscientos cincuenta b) 4 122 cinco mil ochocientos cincuenta c) 2 350 dos mil trecientos cincuenta d) 31 250 tres mil setecientos cuatro e) 5 845 cuatro mil ciento veintidós 5. Escribe V si la cantidad en número y letra es igual, o F si son diferentes. Corrige los números que no corresponden. Nueve mil cuatrocientos 940 F 9 400 Mil setecientos treinta 1 730 Diecisiete mil trescientos quince 17 340 Mil trescientos cuarenta 32 815 Siete mil quinientos 7 500 Dos mil Doscientos veinte 1 340 Treinta y dos mil ochocientos quince 2 220
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “ESTAFANIA MARIMON ISAZA “ TALLER # 2 MATEMATICAS NOMBRES___________________________________________________________ GRADO: 2 FECHA:_____________ SEDE: MANTAGORDAL 1. Resuelve las siguientes adiciones. 12 569 32 589 52 548 83 268 + 21 234 + 11 410 + 41 341 + 13 130 67 890 52 547 37 534 29 876 + 21 129 + 42 473 + 32 868 + 11 589 2. Relaciona cada operación con su resultado. a. 2 56 + 1 235 5 672 b. 1 059 + 357 3 821 c. 2 483 + 2 103 1 416 d. 2 489 + 2 335 5 362 e. 2 145 + 3 217 4 824 f. 2 458 + 3 214 4 586
  4. 4. 3. Suma y colorea de azul las cantinas que necesiten agrupación y deja de blanco las que no necesiten. 4. Completa los números que faltan para que la operación sea correcta. 1 8 3 8 9 4 7 2 4 5 7 4 3 2 + 3 1 5 6 + 1 4 5 + 6 4 3 5 + 2 4 3 4 9 3 9 9 9 9 2 9 1 8 0 9 8 8 5 5. En la finca del papá de Albert se cultivaron 2 586 unidades de tomate, 3 486 unidades de zanahoria y 2 486 unidades de cebolla. a) ¿Cuántos productos se cultivaron en total? ______________________ b) Si se hubieran cultivado 124 unidades más de tomate y 350 unidades más de zanahoria, ¿Cuántos productos se hubieran cultivado en total? _______________________ 6. Rosa, marian y carmelita son tres vacas, analiza la información de la tabla y responde. Nombre Cantidad de cantinas de leche Valor de la cantina Rosa 3 1 025 Marian 2 1 150 Carmelita 1 1 430 a. ¿Cuál es el valor si se compra una de cada vaca? ___________________________ b. ¿Cuál es el valor si se compran las cantinas de carmelita y de marian? _____________________ c. ¿Cuál es el valor si se compran dos cantinas de rosa una de marian y una de carmelita? ________________________
  5. 5. 1. Suma y escribe el resultado de cada operación y sigue la secuencia. a) 1 480 + 925 2 405 + 1 035 + 2 097 + 2 198 + 582 = b) 1 047 + 226 + 1 532 + 2 975 + 2 097 + 1 200 = 2. Reúnete con un compañero y encuentra el mensaje. Suma, busca el resultado en la tabla y escribe la palabra correspondiente. ¿Cuál es el mensaje? Arma la oración. Naturaleza que Cuida Casa Basura Si Yo La La Arrojes No 7 818 3210 2943 781 940 2 960 5 500 55 3 200 4 893 1. 628 + 2 315 = 2. 4 200 + 1 300 = 3. 5 800 + 2 018 = 4. 1 325 + 3 568 = 5. 1 000 + 2 200 = 6. 350 + 590 =
  6. 6. 1. Realiza las siguientes adiciones.

×