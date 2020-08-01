EJERCICIOS DINAMICA Y ESTATICA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO (IUPSM) EJERCICIOS DE DINÁMICA Y EQ...
2 DESARROLLO DINÁMICA EJERCICIOS DE LAS LEYES DE NEWTON PROBLEMA 1 Dos objetos se conectan mediante una cuerda ligera que ...
3 a = Aceleración del sistema BALANCE DE FUERZAS PARA LA MASA 1 Aplicando la Segunda Ley de Newton ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 0 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 𝑚1 𝑎 ∑ ...
4 N2 = Fuerza Normal m2 fk = Fuerza de fricción cinética a = Aceleración del sistema ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 𝑚2 𝑎 ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 𝑇 − 𝑃2𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) − 𝑓𝑘 ...
5 2𝑥9,81 − 6𝑥9,81𝑆𝑒𝑛(55º) = (𝑚1 + 𝑚2)𝑎 (𝑚1 + 𝑚2)𝑎 = −27,59 𝑎 = −27,59 𝑚1 + 𝑚2 = −27,59 2 + 6 = −3,45 𝑚 𝑠2⁄ a) Las acelerac...
6 Ambos llevan a la misma velocidad, porque están sujetos de la misma cuerda, tienen que ir a la misma velocidad de lo con...
7 P1 = Peso de la masa 1 T = Tensión de la cuerda a = Aceleración del sistema N1 = Fuerza Normal 1 fk1 = Fuerza de fricció...
8 DCL m2 = 6.00 kg P2 = Peso de la masa 2 T = Tensión de la cuerda N2 = Fuerza Normal m2 Fk2 = Fuerza de fricción cinética...
9 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 0 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 𝑁2 − 𝑃2𝐶𝑜𝑠(𝜃) = 0 𝑁2 = 𝑃2𝐶𝑜𝑠(𝜃) = 6𝑥9,81𝑥𝐶𝑜𝑠30º = 50,97𝑁 𝑓𝑘 = 𝜇 𝑘 𝑁 = 0,36 ∗ 50,97 = 18,35𝑁 𝑓𝑠 = 𝜇 𝑘 𝑁 =...
10 Para la tensión de la cuerda: 𝑇 = 9,22 + 2 ∗ 0,2325 = 9,685 𝑚/𝑠2 La tensión de la cuerda en el sistema viene dada por T...
11 Para la barra de m1: ∑ 𝑀3 = 𝑇1 ∗ 4 − 12 ∗ 7 = 0 𝑇1 = 12 ∗ 7 4 𝑇1 = 21 𝑔 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 12 + 𝑚1 = 21 𝑚1 = 21 − 12 𝑚1 = 9 𝑔 Para ...
12 PROBLEMA N° 4 Una pluma uniforme de 1200 N está sostenida mediante un cable, como se muestra en la figura. La pluma est...
13 Divido todo entre l, y despejo T: −2000 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) − 1200 ∗ 1 2 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) + 𝑇 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(25º) ∗ 3 4 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(65º) + 𝑇 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(25...
Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” “Extensión Mérida” GUIA DE EJERCICIOS DE DINÁMICA Y EQUILIBRIO ESTÁT...
Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” “Extensión Mérida” GUIA DE EJERCICIOS DE DINÁMICA Y EQUILIBRIO ESTÁT...
Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” “Extensión Mérida” GUIA DE EJERCICIOS DE DINÁMICA Y EQUILIBRIO ESTÁT...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO (IUPSM) EJERCICIOS DE DINÁMICA Y EQUILIRIO ESTÁTICO EJERCICIOS PRÁCTICOS 20% SEGUNDO CORTE FÍSICA I ALUMNO RUBEN ANDRES PARRA RINCON C.I.: V.-30.188.571 JULIO 2020
  2. 2. 2 DESARROLLO DINÁMICA EJERCICIOS DE LAS LEYES DE NEWTON PROBLEMA 1 Dos objetos se conectan mediante una cuerda ligera que pasa sobre una polea sin fricción, como se muestra en la figura 2. Dibuje diagramas de cuerpo libre de ambos objetos. Si supone que el plano no tiene fricción, m1=2.00 kg, m2=6.00kg y θ =55.0°, encuentre a) las aceleraciones de los objetos, b) la tensión en la cuerda. c) la rapidez de cada objeto 2.00s después de que se liberan desde el reposo. DCL m1 = 2.00 kg P1 = Peso de la masa 1 T = Tensión de la cuerda T a P1
  3. 3. 3 a = Aceleración del sistema BALANCE DE FUERZAS PARA LA MASA 1 Aplicando la Segunda Ley de Newton ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 0 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 𝑚1 𝑎 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 𝑃1 − 𝑇 𝑃1 − 𝑇 = 𝑚1 𝑎 𝑇 = 𝑃1 − 𝑚1 𝑎 Ecuación 1 DCL m2 = 6.00 kg P2 = Peso de la masa 2 T = Tensión de la cuerda P2 N2 fk P2Sen P2Cos
  4. 4. 4 N2 = Fuerza Normal m2 fk = Fuerza de fricción cinética a = Aceleración del sistema ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 𝑚2 𝑎 ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 𝑇 − 𝑃2𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) − 𝑓𝑘 𝑇 − 𝑃2𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) − 𝑓𝑘 = 𝑚2 𝑎 Ecuación 2 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 0 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 𝑁2 − 𝑃2𝐶𝑜𝑠(𝜃) = 0 𝑁2 = 𝑃2𝐶𝑜𝑠(𝜃) = 6𝑥9,81𝑥𝐶𝑜𝑠55º = 33,76𝑁 𝑓𝑘 = 0 𝑁 Reemplazando la Ecuación 1 en Ecuación 2, y despejando la aceleración (a): 𝑃1 − 𝑚1 𝑎 − 𝑚2 𝑔𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) = 𝑚2 𝑎 𝑚1 𝑔 − 𝑚1 𝑎 − 𝑚2 𝑔𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) = 𝑚2 𝑎 2𝑥9,81 − 6𝑥9,81𝑆𝑒𝑛(55º) = 𝑚1 𝑎 + 𝑚2 𝑎
  5. 5. 5 2𝑥9,81 − 6𝑥9,81𝑆𝑒𝑛(55º) = (𝑚1 + 𝑚2)𝑎 (𝑚1 + 𝑚2)𝑎 = −27,59 𝑎 = −27,59 𝑚1 + 𝑚2 = −27,59 2 + 6 = −3,45 𝑚 𝑠2⁄ a) Las aceleraciones de los objetos La aceleración que experimenta el sistema viene dada por a = - 3,45 m/s2 b) La tensión en la cuerda. Para la tensión de la cuerda: 𝑇 = 𝑚1 𝑔 − 𝑚1 𝑎 𝑇 = 2𝑥9,81 − 2𝑥(−3,45) = 26,52 𝑁 La tensión de la cuerda en el sistema viene dada por T = 26,52 N c) la rapidez de cada objeto 2.00s después de que se liberan desde el reposo. Para m1 = 2 kg 𝑣 = 𝑣 𝑜 + 𝑎𝑡 = 0 + (−3,45)𝑥2 = −6,9 𝑚/𝑠 Para m2 = 6 kg 𝑣 = 𝑣 𝑜 + 𝑎𝑡 = 0 + (−3,45)𝑥2 = −6,9 𝑚/𝑠
  6. 6. 6 Ambos llevan a la misma velocidad, porque están sujetos de la misma cuerda, tienen que ir a la misma velocidad de lo contrario la cuerda se partiría PROBLEMA 2 Un bloque de aluminio de 2.00 kg y un bloque de cobre de 6.00 kg se conectan mediante una cuerda ligera sobre una polea sin fricción. Se asientan sobre una superficie de acero, como se muestra en la figura, donde = 30.0°. Cuando se liberan desde el reposo, ¿comenzarán a moverse? Si es así, determine a) su aceleración y b) la tensión en la cuerda. Si no, determine la suma de las magnitudes de las fuerzas de fricción que actúan sobre los bloques. Coeficientes de fricción: Aluminio sobre acero μs=0,61 μK=0,47. Cobre sobre acero μs=0,53 μK=0,36 DCL m1 = 2.00 kg P1 fk1 N1 a T
  7. 7. 7 P1 = Peso de la masa 1 T = Tensión de la cuerda a = Aceleración del sistema N1 = Fuerza Normal 1 fk1 = Fuerza de fricción de la masa 1 BALANCE DE FUERZAS PARA LA MASA 1 Aplicando la Segunda Ley de Newton ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 𝑚1𝑎 𝑇 − 𝑓𝑘1 = 𝑚1𝑎 𝑇 = 𝑓𝑘1 + 𝑚1𝑎 Ecuación 1 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 0 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 𝑁 − 𝑃1 𝑁 = 𝑃1 = 𝑚1𝑥𝑔 = 2 ∗ 9,81 = 19,62 𝑁 𝑁 = 19,62 𝑁 𝑓𝑘 = 𝜇 𝑘 𝑁 = 0,47 ∗ 19,62 = 9,22𝑁 𝑓𝑠 = 𝜇 𝑠 𝑁 = 0,61 ∗ 19,62 = 11,97𝑁
  8. 8. 8 DCL m2 = 6.00 kg P2 = Peso de la masa 2 T = Tensión de la cuerda N2 = Fuerza Normal m2 Fk2 = Fuerza de fricción cinética masa 2 a = Aceleración del sistema ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 𝑚2 𝑎 ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = −𝑇 + 𝑃2𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) − 𝑓𝑘𝟐 −𝑇 + 𝑃2𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) − 𝑓𝑘𝟐 = 𝑚2 𝑎 𝑇 = +𝑃2𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) − 𝑓𝑘𝟐 − 𝑚2 𝑎 Ecuación 2 P2 N2 Fk2 P2Sen P2Cos
  9. 9. 9 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 0 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 𝑁2 − 𝑃2𝐶𝑜𝑠(𝜃) = 0 𝑁2 = 𝑃2𝐶𝑜𝑠(𝜃) = 6𝑥9,81𝑥𝐶𝑜𝑠30º = 50,97𝑁 𝑓𝑘 = 𝜇 𝑘 𝑁 = 0,36 ∗ 50,97 = 18,35𝑁 𝑓𝑠 = 𝜇 𝑘 𝑁 = 0,53 ∗ 50,97 = 27,02𝑁 Reemplazando la Ecuación 1 en Ecuación 2, y despejando la aceleración (a): 𝑓𝑘1 + 𝑚1𝑎 = +𝑃2𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) − 𝑓𝑘𝟐 − 𝑚2 𝑎 𝑚1𝑎 + 𝑚2 𝑎 = +𝑃2𝑆𝑒𝑛(𝜃) − 𝑓𝑘𝟐 − 𝑓𝑘1 𝑚1 𝑎 + 𝑚2 𝑎 = 6𝑥9,81𝑆𝑒𝑛(30º) − 18,35 − 9,22 (𝑚1 + 𝑚2)𝑎 = 1,86 𝑎 = 1,86 𝑚1 + 𝑚2 = 1,86 2 + 6 = 0,2325 𝑚 𝑠2⁄ a) Las aceleraciones de los objetos La aceleración que experimenta el sistema viene dada por a = 0,2325 m/s2 b) La tensión en la cuerda.
  10. 10. 10 Para la tensión de la cuerda: 𝑇 = 9,22 + 2 ∗ 0,2325 = 9,685 𝑚/𝑠2 La tensión de la cuerda en el sistema viene dada por T = 9,685 N PROBLEMA N° 3 Se construye un móvil con barras ligeras, cuerdas ligeras y recuerdos marinos, como se muestra en la figura. Determine las masas de los objetos a) m1, b) m2 y c) m3. DCL
  11. 11. 11 Para la barra de m1: ∑ 𝑀3 = 𝑇1 ∗ 4 − 12 ∗ 7 = 0 𝑇1 = 12 ∗ 7 4 𝑇1 = 21 𝑔 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 12 + 𝑚1 = 21 𝑚1 = 21 − 12 𝑚1 = 9 𝑔 Para la barra de m2: ∑ 𝑀1 = 𝑇2 ∗ 2 − 21 ∗ 7 = 0 𝑇2 = 21 ∗ 7 2 𝑇2 = 73,5 𝑔 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 21 + 𝑚2 = 73,5 𝑚2 = 73,5 − 21 𝑚2 = 52,5 𝑔 Para la barra de m3: ∑ 𝑀3 = 𝑇3 ∗ 6 − 73,5 ∗ 10 = 0 𝑇3 = 73,5 ∗ 10 6 𝑇3 = 122,5 𝑔 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 73,5 + 𝑚3 = 122,5 𝑚3 = 122,5 − 73,5 𝑚3 = 49 𝑔
  12. 12. 12 PROBLEMA N° 4 Una pluma uniforme de 1200 N está sostenida mediante un cable, como se muestra en la figura. La pluma está articulada en la parte baja, y un objeto de 2000 N cuelga de su parte superior. Encuentre la tensión en el cable y las componentes de la fuerza de reacción que ejerce el suelo sobre la pluma. DCL ∑ 𝑀𝐴 = −2000 ∗ 𝑙 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) − 1200 ∗ 𝑙 2 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) + 𝑇 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(25º) ∗ 3 4 𝑙 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(65º) + 𝑇 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(25º) ∗ 3 4 𝑙 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) = 0
  13. 13. 13 Divido todo entre l, y despejo T: −2000 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) − 1200 ∗ 1 2 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) + 𝑇 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(25º) ∗ 3 4 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(65º) + 𝑇 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(25º) ∗ 3 4 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) = 0 𝑇 ∗ [𝐶𝑜𝑠(25º) ∗ 3 4 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(65º) + 𝑆𝑒𝑛(25º) ∗ 3 4 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º)] = 2000 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) + 1200 ∗ 1 2 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) 𝑇 = 2000 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) + 1200 ∗ 1 2 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º) [𝐶𝑜𝑠(25º) ∗ 3 4 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑛(65º) + 𝑆𝑒𝑛(25º) ∗ 3 4 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠(65º)] 𝑻 = 𝟏𝟎𝟗𝟖, 𝟖𝟎𝟕 𝟎, 𝟕𝟓 = 𝟏𝟒𝟔𝟓, 𝟎𝟕𝟔 𝑵 𝑇𝑥 = 1465,076 ∗ 𝐶𝑜𝑠25º = 1327,81 𝑁 𝑇𝑦 = 1465,076 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑛25º = 619,168 𝑁 ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 𝐴𝑥 − 1327,81 = 0 𝑨𝒙 = 𝟏𝟑𝟐𝟕, 𝟖𝟏 ∑ 𝐹𝑦𝑦 = 𝐴𝑦 + 619,168 − 1200 − 2000 = 0 𝑨𝒚 = 𝟐𝟓𝟖𝟎, 𝟖𝟑𝟐 𝑵
  14. 14. Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” “Extensión Mérida” GUIA DE EJERCICIOS DE DINÁMICA Y EQUILIBRIO ESTÁTICO Profesora Alix Villasmil Periodo 2020-1 SAIA LEER LOS INDICADORES PARA LA ENTREGA DE LA ACTIVIDAD. 1. Resolver los ejercicios detenidamente efectuando los pasos que amerita. 2. En cada ejercicio se tomaran en cuenta sus respectivas unidades físicas en el S.I 3. Utilizar el programa office Word ó otro programa para la transcripción, (sin escanear el desarrollo de los ejercicios) 4. Las imagen (DCL) se puede guardar como imagen utilizando Paint ó otro programa. 5. Convertir el documento PDF para evitar su modificación. 6. Todos los trabajos elaborados por vía online debe contener su portada: membrete institucional, titulo del trabajo, fecha y datos del autor. 7. Enviar el archivo (PDF) por esta vía, colocando el nombre del archivo, NOMBREAPELLIDO_EJERCICIOSDINAMICA_2020-1.Ejemplo ALIXVILLASMIL_EJERCICIOSDINAMICA_2020-1. 8. Atenerse enviar el trabajo por correo o entrega personal. 9. Los trabajos elaborados por vía online es muy importante la presentación, la estructura, el orden y lo más importante que no sea plagiado.
