Sarasota, Florida computer repair company MJs Computer Services updated its range of computer repair and troubleshooting services, including computer consulting, virus removal, computer upgrade and more. Go to https://www.homeadvisor.com/rated.MJsComputerServices.82863246.html or access https://www.facebook.com/mjscomputerservicesarasota and https://www.yelp.com/biz/mjs-computer-services-sarasota for more info.