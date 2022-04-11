Disponibilité, prix et accessibilité des régimes alimentaires et nutritifs.pptx 1. Measuring Affordability of Safe Nutritious Diets in West and Central Africa Opportunities to strengthen food systems Katrien Ghoos, Senior Regional Nutrition Advisor, WFP, Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa - RPCA - 7 April 2022 2. Food system & Dietary Intake / Safe Nutritious Diets only 1 out of 8 children and 1 out of 4 of women eat a well-balanced nutritious diet 3. Affordability of a safe nutritious diet remains a key challenge 725 2,213 ENERGY DIET NUTRITIOUS DIET Cost in FCFA X 3 21% of households can not access the quantity of food they need (Energy only) 58% of households can not afford to buy the right quality they need to strive in society (Nutritious diet) Average from FNG-analyses in Burkina Faso, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger 4. Affordability of a safe nutritious diet in CONFLICT AFFECTED areas NA <= 20% 20% - 40% 40% - 60% 60% - 80% 80% - 100% 1 out of 3 of households can not access the quantity of food they need (Energy only) 4 out of 5 of households can not afford to buy the right quality they need to strive in society (Nutritious diet) 5. Example du Burkina Faso % Non-Affordability of safe nutritious diet < 50% 50% - 60% 60% - 70% > 70% June - August 2020 CH 2020; SMART 2019; CotD 2019/2020 Stunting CH Non-Affordability of safe nutritious diet 6. Seasonal Calendar - Cadre Harmonisé Post Harvest Nutrition Lean Season Nutrition Post Harvest Nutrition SMART Nutritional and others Surveys &IPC AMN SEASON 1 SEASON 2 SEASON 3 SEASON 4 Lean Season Food Insecurity Lean Season Food Insecurity Post-Harvest Food Insecurity Post-Harvest Food Insecurity Jan Feb March April May June July August Sept Oct Dec Nov March Cycle (current and projected) Projected Analysis November Cycle (current and projected) Cadre Harmonisé & PREGEC Jan Feb March April May June July August Sept Oct Dec Nov Others Nutritional Surveys &IPC AMN 7. SEASON 3 – Lean Season (Rain) SEASON 4 – Harvest (Dry) SEASON 1 – Harvest (Dry) SEASON 2 – Pre-Lean Season (Dry) NA <= 20% 20% - 40% 40% - 60% 60% - 80% 80% - 100% Seasonality and Affordability of energy-only & safe nutritious diets 8. FNG in Cadre Harmonisé & Perspectives in the region Innovation in the CH 2 new indicators from the “Fill the Nutrient Gap” (FNG) integrated within the Food Security dimension “Utilization & Access“ of the 2.1 new version of the CH Manual Identify major obstacles that hinder households and individuals for :  Affordability of a nutritious diet, directly related to "Accessibility“  Cost of a nutritious diet, to reinforce convergence on "Utilization” Perspectives in the region  Promote Fill the Nutrient Gap-analysis & Food systems lens within CILSS  Boost research & analysis (universities, OECD/Club du Sahel) 9. Reorienting food systems in the Sahel countries towards the production, processing, distribution and consumption of healthy, safe, nutritious food, especially the most vulnerable, such as women, children, and those living in Resilient Food Environments, incl. improved market functionality Supporting household income through e.g. social protection systems to guarantee access to nutritious foods, as well as longer-term development of Choices, incl. improved market functionality Improving Affordability of a Safe Nutritious Diet by… 10. Thank you Katrien.ghoos@wfp.org

