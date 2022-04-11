Successfully reported this slideshow.

Disponibilité, prix et accessibilité des régimes alimentaires et nutritifs.pptx

0

Share

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 21 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Présentation Introductive _Autodiagnostic leadership C-GovSAN.pptx
Présentation Introductive _Autodiagnostic leadership C-GovSAN.pptx
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10

Disponibilité, prix et accessibilité des régimes alimentaires et nutritifs.pptx

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 21 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Data & Analytics

Disponibilité, prix et accessibilité des régimes alimentaires et nutritifs au Sahel et en Afrique de l'Ouest

Disponibilité, prix et accessibilité des régimes alimentaires et nutritifs au Sahel et en Afrique de l'Ouest

Data & Analytics

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Aperçu des constats et des priorités des feuilles de route
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
SEG-AGIR – ENGAGEMENT DU TOGO EN MATIÈRE DE RÉSILIENCE
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Survivantes et héroïnes : les femmes dans la crise au Burkina Faso
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Crises sécuritaires et avenir du pastoralisme au Sahel et en Afrique de l’Oue...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Collusion croissante entre enjeux sécuritaires et alimentaires et préoccupati...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Covid-19 en Afrique de l'Ouest : riposte des États et de la CEDEAO
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Effets Covid-19 sur la vulnérabilité dans le secteur de l'élevage
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Bilan de la mise en œuvre des plans de réponse des pays à la crise alimentair...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Situation alimentaire et nutritionnelle
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Situation des marchés internationaux
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Résultats prévisionnels de la campagne agropastorale 2021-22
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Cadre d’engagement et d’interpellation du PREGEC
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Évaluation du leadership du dispositif national de sécurité alimentaire dans ...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Expérience du Mali en matière de renforcement de la résilience
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Prise en compte du genre dans les analyses du Cadre harmonisé
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Utilisation des produits d’observations de la terre dans les analyses de la SAN
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Bilan de la mise en œuvre des plans nationaux de réponse 2020 et perspectives...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Situation alimentaire et nutritionnelle aiguë
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Environnement international des marchés
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Résultats de la campagne agropastorale 2020-21 et situation des marchés régio...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Bilan de mise en œuvre des plans nationaux de réponses et actions de riposte ...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
État de la mise en œuvre des « Priorités résilience pays » (PRP-AGIR) au Burk...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
International market situation
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
The Food & nutrition projects database: update & next steps
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Analytical tool for assessing leadership in the governance of food & nutritio...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Application of the PREGEC Charter: state of play of the implementation of the...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Bilan réponse-pays gestion Covid-19 et péril acridien
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Acute food and nutrition insecurity situation in the Sahel and West Africa, D...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
2020/2021 season provisional figures and the regional market situation
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
2019/2020 season final figures and the regional market situation
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Food and nutrition situation in the Sahel and West Africa
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Bilan définitif et enseignements de la mise en œuvre des plans de réponse 201...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Environnement international des marchés
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Bilan provisoire de la mise en œuvre des plans de réponse 2019 et perspective...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Food and nutrition situation in the Sahel and West Africa
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Tendance des prix internationaux et perspectives
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Key figures of the provisional agricultural campaign 2019-20 and market situa...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Réserves alimentaires, du local au régional
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Populations et territoires résilients : approches multisectorielles ciblées d...
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)
Liptako-Gourma
Réseau de prévention des crises alimentaires (RPCA)

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(4/5)
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(5/5)
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(4/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(4/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(5/5)
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Boschetti Alberto
(4/5)
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(4/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(4.5/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Supercharge Power BI: Power BI is Better When You Learn To Write DAX Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Logic Designer's Handbook: Circuits and Systems E. A. Parr
(0/5)
Free

Disponibilité, prix et accessibilité des régimes alimentaires et nutritifs.pptx

  1. 1. Measuring Affordability of Safe Nutritious Diets in West and Central Africa Opportunities to strengthen food systems Katrien Ghoos, Senior Regional Nutrition Advisor, WFP, Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa - RPCA - 7 April 2022
  2. 2. Food system & Dietary Intake / Safe Nutritious Diets only 1 out of 8 children and 1 out of 4 of women eat a well-balanced nutritious diet
  3. 3. Affordability of a safe nutritious diet remains a key challenge 725 2,213 ENERGY DIET NUTRITIOUS DIET Cost in FCFA X 3 21% of households can not access the quantity of food they need (Energy only) 58% of households can not afford to buy the right quality they need to strive in society (Nutritious diet) Average from FNG-analyses in Burkina Faso, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger
  4. 4. Affordability of a safe nutritious diet in CONFLICT AFFECTED areas NA <= 20% 20% - 40% 40% - 60% 60% - 80% 80% - 100% 1 out of 3 of households can not access the quantity of food they need (Energy only) 4 out of 5 of households can not afford to buy the right quality they need to strive in society (Nutritious diet)
  5. 5. Example du Burkina Faso % Non-Affordability of safe nutritious diet < 50% 50% - 60% 60% - 70% > 70% June - August 2020 CH 2020; SMART 2019; CotD 2019/2020 Stunting CH Non-Affordability of safe nutritious diet
  6. 6. Seasonal Calendar - Cadre Harmonisé Post Harvest Nutrition Lean Season Nutrition Post Harvest Nutrition SMART Nutritional and others Surveys &IPC AMN SEASON 1 SEASON 2 SEASON 3 SEASON 4 Lean Season Food Insecurity Lean Season Food Insecurity Post-Harvest Food Insecurity Post-Harvest Food Insecurity Jan Feb March April May June July August Sept Oct Dec Nov March Cycle (current and projected) Projected Analysis November Cycle (current and projected) Cadre Harmonisé & PREGEC Jan Feb March April May June July August Sept Oct Dec Nov Others Nutritional Surveys &IPC AMN
  7. 7. SEASON 3 – Lean Season (Rain) SEASON 4 – Harvest (Dry) SEASON 1 – Harvest (Dry) SEASON 2 – Pre-Lean Season (Dry) NA <= 20% 20% - 40% 40% - 60% 60% - 80% 80% - 100% Seasonality and Affordability of energy-only & safe nutritious diets
  8. 8. FNG in Cadre Harmonisé & Perspectives in the region Innovation in the CH 2 new indicators from the “Fill the Nutrient Gap” (FNG) integrated within the Food Security dimension “Utilization & Access“ of the 2.1 new version of the CH Manual Identify major obstacles that hinder households and individuals for :  Affordability of a nutritious diet, directly related to "Accessibility“  Cost of a nutritious diet, to reinforce convergence on "Utilization” Perspectives in the region  Promote Fill the Nutrient Gap-analysis & Food systems lens within CILSS  Boost research & analysis (universities, OECD/Club du Sahel)
  9. 9. Reorienting food systems in the Sahel countries towards the production, processing, distribution and consumption of healthy, safe, nutritious food, especially the most vulnerable, such as women, children, and those living in Resilient Food Environments, incl. improved market functionality Supporting household income through e.g. social protection systems to guarantee access to nutritious foods, as well as longer-term development of Choices, incl. improved market functionality Improving Affordability of a Safe Nutritious Diet by…
  10. 10. Thank you Katrien.ghoos@wfp.org

Editor's Notes

  • 3 MAIN MESSAGES on this slide:

    Cost of a Nutritious Diet is THREE times the Cost of an Energy Only Diet.

    In the region, a diet that covers the nutritional needs of a family are three times higher than the cost of a diet that only covers necessary Kcal, or energy.
    This estimate looks at the energy requirements and nutritional requirements for an average household. These requirements are then compared to the cheapest possible food solution available in the market, using the software Cost of Diet.


    2. Around affordability of a nutritious diet:

    This evidence tells us:
    That one of four households cannot buy enough food to fill the stomach and we can conclude that they go to bed hungry.
    It also tells us that on average about three out of five households cannot afford a nutritious diet. People might not be hungry, but they are not getting the right quality of food to lead a healthy and productive live.

    This is negatively impacting on their ability to be resilient to shocks and care for their families. This also affects your country’s ability to accelerate socio-economic development.

    The affordability is based on the cost of the food basket in the market compared to the households revenue.

    Therefore, 3 main elements define the affordability of a safe nutritious diet:
    Cost of nutritious foods in the market
    Household purchasing power
    Nutritional needs of all households members together.
    An average household, as defined by the country, is used.
    The countries used for this analysis are: Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger.


    3. To address this unbalance, we need to apply a food systems strengthening approach, simultaneously focussing on demand-and supply side, as well as food environment by:
    - Increasing household purchasing power through e.g. social protection programmes, food distributions, vouchers,…
    - Increasing offer of safe nutritious foods in the market, through financial & technical assistance to food producers, food processors, public sector and other partners, and
    - also look into improving market functionality


  • Comme les marchés d'approvisionnement des zones acceuillant les deplacées ont été enquetés et donc les deplacés sont en pris en compte. De facon globale les menages de ces zones ont ont une non - affordabilité tres elevés avec souvent 80% et donc seulement entre moins 20% des menages ont acces a une alimentation nutritive et cela graces aux assistances alimentaires qui facilitent la disponibilié de certains aliments dans ces zones.

    • ×