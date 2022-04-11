-
Measuring Affordability of Safe Nutritious Diets in West and Central Africa
Opportunities to strengthen food systems
Katrien Ghoos, Senior Regional Nutrition Advisor,
WFP, Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa - RPCA - 7 April 2022
2.
Food system & Dietary Intake / Safe Nutritious Diets
only 1 out of 8 children and 1 out of 4 of women eat a well-balanced nutritious diet
3.
Affordability of a safe nutritious diet remains a key challenge
725
2,213
ENERGY DIET NUTRITIOUS DIET
Cost
in FCFA
X 3
21% of households
can not access the
quantity of food they
need (Energy only)
58% of households
can not afford to buy the
right quality they need to
strive in society
(Nutritious diet)
Average from FNG-analyses in Burkina Faso, Ghana,
Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger
4.
Affordability of a safe nutritious diet in CONFLICT AFFECTED areas
NA
<= 20%
20% - 40%
40% - 60%
60% - 80%
80% - 100%
1 out of 3 of households can not
access the quantity of food they
need (Energy only)
4 out of 5 of households
can not afford to buy the right quality they
need to strive in society (Nutritious diet)
5.
Example du Burkina Faso
% Non-Affordability of
safe nutritious diet
< 50%
50% - 60%
60% - 70%
> 70%
June - August 2020
CH 2020; SMART 2019; CotD 2019/2020
Stunting
CH
Non-Affordability of
safe nutritious diet
6.
Seasonal Calendar - Cadre Harmonisé
Post Harvest
Nutrition
Lean Season
Nutrition
Post Harvest
Nutrition
SMART Nutritional and others Surveys &IPC AMN
SEASON 1 SEASON 2 SEASON 3 SEASON 4
Lean Season
Food Insecurity
Lean Season
Food Insecurity
Post-Harvest
Food Insecurity
Post-Harvest
Food Insecurity
Jan Feb March April May June July August Sept Oct Dec
Nov
March Cycle
(current and projected)
Projected Analysis November Cycle
(current and projected)
Cadre Harmonisé & PREGEC
Jan Feb March April May June July August Sept Oct Dec
Nov
Others Nutritional Surveys &IPC AMN
7.
SEASON 3 –
Lean Season (Rain)
SEASON 4 –
Harvest (Dry)
SEASON 1 –
Harvest (Dry)
SEASON 2 –
Pre-Lean Season (Dry)
NA
<= 20%
20% - 40%
40% - 60%
60% - 80%
80% - 100%
Seasonality and
Affordability of energy-only & safe nutritious diets
8.
FNG in Cadre Harmonisé & Perspectives in the region
Innovation in the CH
2 new indicators from the “Fill the
Nutrient Gap” (FNG) integrated
within the Food Security dimension
“Utilization & Access“ of the 2.1 new
version of the CH Manual
Identify major obstacles
that hinder households and individuals for :
Affordability of a nutritious diet,
directly related to "Accessibility“
Cost of a nutritious diet,
to reinforce convergence on "Utilization”
Perspectives in the region
Promote Fill the Nutrient Gap-analysis & Food systems lens within CILSS
Boost research & analysis (universities, OECD/Club du Sahel)
9.
Reorienting food systems in the Sahel countries towards the production,
processing, distribution and consumption of healthy, safe, nutritious food,
especially the most vulnerable, such as women, children, and those living in
Resilient Food Environments, incl. improved market functionality
Supporting household income through e.g. social protection systems to
guarantee access to nutritious foods, as well as longer-term development of
Choices, incl. improved market functionality
Improving Affordability of a Safe Nutritious Diet by…
10.
Thank you
Katrien.ghoos@wfp.org
3 MAIN MESSAGES on this slide:
Cost of a Nutritious Diet is THREE times the Cost of an Energy Only Diet.
In the region, a diet that covers the nutritional needs of a family are three times higher than the cost of a diet that only covers necessary Kcal, or energy.
This estimate looks at the energy requirements and nutritional requirements for an average household. These requirements are then compared to the cheapest possible food solution available in the market, using the software Cost of Diet.
2. Around affordability of a nutritious diet:
This evidence tells us:
That one of four households cannot buy enough food to fill the stomach and we can conclude that they go to bed hungry.
It also tells us that on average about three out of five households cannot afford a nutritious diet. People might not be hungry, but they are not getting the right quality of food to lead a healthy and productive live.
This is negatively impacting on their ability to be resilient to shocks and care for their families. This also affects your country’s ability to accelerate socio-economic development.
The affordability is based on the cost of the food basket in the market compared to the households revenue.
Therefore, 3 main elements define the affordability of a safe nutritious diet:
Cost of nutritious foods in the market
Household purchasing power
Nutritional needs of all households members together.
An average household, as defined by the country, is used.
The countries used for this analysis are: Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger.
3. To address this unbalance, we need to apply a food systems strengthening approach, simultaneously focussing on demand-and supply side, as well as food environment by:
- Increasing household purchasing power through e.g. social protection programmes, food distributions, vouchers,…
- Increasing offer of safe nutritious foods in the market, through financial & technical assistance to food producers, food processors, public sector and other partners, and
- also look into improving market functionality
Comme les marchés d'approvisionnement des zones acceuillant les deplacées ont été enquetés et donc les deplacés sont en pris en compte. De facon globale les menages de ces zones ont ont une non - affordabilité tres elevés avec souvent 80% et donc seulement entre moins 20% des menages ont acces a une alimentation nutritive et cela graces aux assistances alimentaires qui facilitent la disponibilié de certains aliments dans ces zones.