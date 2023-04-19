Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Welcome to RPBA - Brochure 19.04.2023

Apr. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

King.ppt
kartikGupta427200
Secretarial standard
Subhoda2
Act4RuleofLaw Booklet
JoannaLiMengting
CHRISTIAN MARRIAGES.pptx
ishaanpant1
logo.docx
LuisEspinozaVillar1
ADR Tool of Conflict Analysis (Analyzing Parties).pptx
JaiIllanaLorono
IER.pptx
PrajwalPatwari1
Graduate Seminar Presentation Prateek Devulpally.ppt
PatrickDieveney
1 of 54 Ad

Welcome to RPBA - Brochure 19.04.2023

Apr. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Law

RPBA is a Portuguese tax law boutique firm, paying attention to every detail and willing to unravel the most intricate tax challenges.
RPBA believes that needs in this field are better served by a small pool of young, dynamic and talented individuals than by a vast number of average consultants.
RPBA emphasizes tailor-made and partner supervised services to carefully selected Clients, who enjoy personalized attention, undivided dedication and full availability.
RPBA is focused on niche practice areas, where it believes that it is able to excel, being that we incorporate studying, pro bono, publishing, teaching and associative and public activities in our professional lives.
RPBA has highly skilled Portuguese tax lawyers who develop Tax Consulting, Tax Opinions, Tax Legislation Design, Tax Optimization and Tax Litigation, either on International or Domestic Tax Law, with a focus on income and real estate taxes.
RPBA has specific expertise in personal residence planning in Portugal (namely through the Portuguese non-habitual tax resident regime) and abroad, Family Office setting-up and management and corporate and business restructuring.

RPBA is a Portuguese tax law boutique firm, paying attention to every detail and willing to unravel the most intricate tax challenges.
RPBA believes that needs in this field are better served by a small pool of young, dynamic and talented individuals than by a vast number of average consultants.
RPBA emphasizes tailor-made and partner supervised services to carefully selected Clients, who enjoy personalized attention, undivided dedication and full availability.
RPBA is focused on niche practice areas, where it believes that it is able to excel, being that we incorporate studying, pro bono, publishing, teaching and associative and public activities in our professional lives.
RPBA has highly skilled Portuguese tax lawyers who develop Tax Consulting, Tax Opinions, Tax Legislation Design, Tax Optimization and Tax Litigation, either on International or Domestic Tax Law, with a focus on income and real estate taxes.
RPBA has specific expertise in personal residence planning in Portugal (namely through the Portuguese non-habitual tax resident regime) and abroad, Family Office setting-up and management and corporate and business restructuring.

Law
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
2k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.9k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.5k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.8k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.9k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
1.2k views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.4k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

King.ppt
kartikGupta427200
1 view
Secretarial standard
Subhoda2
3 views
Act4RuleofLaw Booklet
JoannaLiMengting
8 views
CHRISTIAN MARRIAGES.pptx
ishaanpant1
3 views
logo.docx
LuisEspinozaVillar1
5 views
ADR Tool of Conflict Analysis (Analyzing Parties).pptx
JaiIllanaLorono
0 views
IER.pptx
PrajwalPatwari1
1 view
Graduate Seminar Presentation Prateek Devulpally.ppt
PatrickDieveney
2 views
NEW DECREE ON PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION - WHAT YOU MUST KNOW
Dr. Oliver Massmann
0 views
Daubert-Proofing Your Lanham Act Survey.pptx
Mike Keyes
0 views
INTRODUCTION_AND_RESIDENTIAL_STATUS_1.ppt
ketan349068
2 views
Catastrophic Fall Accidents - Julie O Law
JulieOLaw
0 views
IPC basic knowledge
Hemantsingh49
2 views
Apnon Ka Bahut Lagta hai
sabrangsabrang
103 views
unit2.pptx
sankalpmirani
2 views
consideraton.ppt
ketan349068
2 views
Arrest and Detention-1.pptx
GarimaTyagi43
3 views
PARLIAMENTRY.pdf
VERALEVELG
1 view
media-interaction-ppt.pptx
Abhi369614
2 views
bombay hc order.pdf
sabrangsabrang
31 views
King.ppt
kartikGupta427200
1 view
11 slides
Secretarial standard
Subhoda2
3 views
188 slides
Act4RuleofLaw Booklet
JoannaLiMengting
8 views
16 slides
CHRISTIAN MARRIAGES.pptx
ishaanpant1
3 views
21 slides
logo.docx
LuisEspinozaVillar1
5 views
1 slide
ADR Tool of Conflict Analysis (Analyzing Parties).pptx
JaiIllanaLorono
0 views
13 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.5k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
803k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.8k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.7k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.8k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.5k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
803k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
18 slides
Advertisement

Welcome to RPBA - Brochure 19.04.2023

  1. 1. WELCOME TO Last Updated: 19.04.2023
  2. 2. 3
  3. 3. OVERVIEW 01 ABOUT US ▪ Page 6 02 Mission ▪ Page 10 05 Industries / Client Base and Demographics / Relationship with otherProfessionals ▪ Page 24 06 TEam ▪ Page 28
  4. 4. 03 Practice areas ▪ Page 14 04 Expertise Services ▪ Page 18 07 Recenttax recognition ▪ Page 50 08 Contacts ▪ Page 52
  5. 5. 01 ABOUT US 6
  6. 6. RPBA is a Portuguese tax law boutique firm, paying attention to every detail and willing to unravel the most intricate tax challenges. 7
  7. 7. RPBA believes that needs in this field are better served by a small pool of young, dynamic and talented individuals than by a vast number of average consultants. Modus Operandi RPBA emphasizes tailor-made and partner supervised services to carefully selected Clients, who enjoy personalized attention, undivided dedication and full availability. Segment RPBA is focused on niche practice areas, where it believes that it is able to excel, being that we incorporate studying, pro bono, publishing, teaching and associative and public activities in our professional lives. 8
  8. 8. Skills RPBA has highly skilled Portuguese tax lawyers who develop Tax Consulting, Tax Opinions, Tax Legislation Design, Tax Optimization and Tax Litigation, either on International or Domestic Tax Law, with a focus on income and real estate taxes. DevelopmenT RPBA team receives constant tax training and knowledge updates and publishes regularly an array of fiscal content, from computer presentations to articles in academic reviews. FOCUS RPBA has specific expertise in personal residence planning in Portugal (namely through the Portuguese non-habitual tax resident regime) and abroad, Family Office setting-up and management and corporate and business restructuring. Personalization RPBA offers a personalised service: for each Client there is an identified contact, relationship manager and delivery responsible person, providing a focal coordinating point. 9
  9. 9. 02 MISSION 10
  10. 10. Respect for the Clients’ trust and best interests, assuring the confidentiality of their identity, data, and other information. Uncompromising excellence on problem- solving and implementation of solutions. RPBA’s Core Values are … To unravel tax problems thoroughly and innovatively and to contribute for the advancement and welfare of taxpayers. RPBA’s Core Purpose is ... Personalized attention, undivided dedication and full availability to carefully selected Clients. Understanding the uniqueness of our professionals and providing personal and professional growth opportunities for them. Wearethesumofourpeople: Their qualities, their initiatives, their intellectual investments and their learning experiences. We want to recruit good people and to see the good in them, to delegate, to have them perform, to hold them accountable, and to make achievers out of them. 11
  11. 11. A law firm recognized in the professional and academic milieus as leader in finding solutions for the most intricate tax questions. A tax law boutique serving other lawyers. RPBA’s Envisioned Future is to become ... A place of venture in quality, performance, and personal character in which lawyers and Clients through a continuous common effort, simultaneously preserving our core principles and fostering entrepreneurship, achieve mutual fulfilment in the search of innovative tax solutions. Use our best judgment in all situations. There are no other rules. Na RPBA’s Work Rule one and only is … 12
  12. 12. 13
  13. 13. 03 PRACTICE AREAS 14
  14. 14. RPBA practice areas are Tax Law and, on an ancillary basis, Company Law, Real Estate Law and Contract Law, especially due to our involvement in tax optimization and restructuring of operations and corporate groups. The fact that we have deliberately narrowed our service offer to tax and tax related issues does not mean a necessary restriction of our Client base. Indeed, taxation permeates every aspect of contemporary life, and accordingly each person is prone to be a taxpayer of some sort. 15
  15. 15. Tax is one of the most complex and ever evolving areas of knowledge. It encompasses law, microeconomics, public finance, accounting and financial computation. Tax advisory work is an elusive designation that may comprise: Tax Compliance, Tax Auditing, Tax Consulting, Tax Opinions, Tax Legislation Design, Tax Optimization, Tax Litigation, Tax Crime Defense. International, European and Domestic Tax Law. Taxes as diverse as those on income, wealth, real estate transfer and ownership, value-added, energy, cars, gifts and inheritance, stamp duties, excises, customs duties, as well as social security contributions and fees. 16
  16. 16. To deal with the challenge of every taxpayer being a potential Client, RPBA has to be very selective, only taking up work that is of interest, not necessarily on financial grounds, but due to the intellectual challenges it presents, and that fits what it believes it can do best: Tax Consulting, Tax Opinions, Tax Legislation Design, Tax Optimization, Tax Litigation and Tax Arbitration, either on International, European (including State Aid) or Domestic Tax Law, with a focus on income and real estate taxes as well as on Social Security. Nevertheless, our thorough and inside knowledge of the Portuguese and International tax arena enables us to provide Clients with the best recommendations in other jurisdictions and in those tax practice areas that are outside our core niches. 17
  17. 17. 04 Expertise Services 18
  18. 18. CORPORATE: ▪ Foreign investment and disinvestment structuring in Portugal and Portuguese investment and disinvestment structuring abroad, in particular in real estate; ▪ “Un-offshoring” of structures; ▪ Restructuring of Portuguese and international economic groups (mergers, spin-offs, asset contributions, share for share exchanges, tax grouping, European economic interest groupings, unincorporated silent partnerships and other joint ventures); ▪ Business restructuring (v.g. from distribution to commissionaire), cost contribution, sharing and service agreements and structuring of income flows and transfer pricing within Portuguese and international economic groups, namely interest, service fees and royalties. RPBA has special expertise in the followingfields: 19
  19. 19. PERSONAl: ▪ Residence planning (in particular through the Portuguese non-habitual resident and golden visa regimes or through similar foreign regimes). We have relevant experience with Polish, North American, Swiss, Swedish, Brazilian, French and UK nationals or former residents, among others. ▪ Secondment of Portuguese nationals abroad and of foreigners in Portugal; ▪ Optimization of the private wealth of high net worth or income individuals. For more information on our Residence Planning Services, please visit our microsite www.nonhabitualtaxresident.com or scan this QR code with your smartphone: 20
  20. 20. TAX LITIGATION: ▪ Before both the tax administration and the judicial, arbitration and constitutional courts, especially in the areas of Corporate Income Tax and real estate taxation, namely, as far as the latter is concerned, regarding the Personal Income Tax regime for rollover relief of capital gains deriving from the sale of immovable property used as an habitual abode. ▪ Rural land consolidation; ▪ Holding structures; ▪ Leases; ▪ Investment; ▪ Development. REAL ESTATE: 21
  21. 21. ▪ Financial products, including life insurance and certificates; regimes of communication of cross-border transfers and offshore accounts as well as of bank secrecy waivers; disclosure, tax optimization and reduction of compliance costs associated with offshore income. For more information on our Family Office Services, please visit our microsite www.familyofficeportugal.com or scan this QR code with your smartphone: FinaNCIAL: Family offices: ▪ Structuring and managing, either on the real estate or on the financial angle, by the use of holding and operational companies, trusts, private and family foundations, life insurance, wills, shareholders’ agreements and family protocols. 22
  22. 22. 23
  23. 23. Industries / Client Base and Demographics / Relationship with other Professionals 05 24
  24. 24. INDUSTRIES RPBA Clients' main sectors of activity are real estate (encompassing all its subsectors like shopping centers and retail parks, construction and development, hotels and leisure), manufacturing industry and commercial distribution (especially of pulp, paper and beverages), telecommunications and information technology, holdings and finance. 25
  25. 25. Client Base and Demographics RPBA Clients include domestic and international corporate groups; family-owned and small and medium-sized enterprises with national and international operations; auditing, management and accounting companies and other law offices; high net worth or income individuals and families; foundations, public entities and non-profit organizations. Besides corporate bodies, RPBA serves individuals, focusing on active life individuals like expatriates (serving digital nomads, poker players, financial traders and investors in crypto assets), skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate buyers or sellers, normally aged between 30 and 60, on family office management and on estate and succession planning of elder individuals. 26
  26. 26. Relationship with other Professionals In order to maintain its profile and niche tax practice areas without compromising its ability to offer clients a full tax service, as well as for a second partner review in projects that comprise an added degree of complexity and/or risk, RPBA has selective tax associations (which do not impair other sporadic collaborations) with like-minded individuals and well-known professionals in these other fields. In this regard we highlight Dr. Raul Soares da Veiga, Partner and Lawyer at Raul Soares da Veiga & Associados – Sociedade de Advogados, R.L. for Tax Crime Defense. RPBA has associations with other premier law offices, and relevant joint work experience with the leading Madeira Free Zone management companies, the big four auditing and consulting firms, several property appraisers, two preeminent statutory auditors and three accounting firms, which enable it to provide its Clients with quality services or recommendations in other relevant legal and non- legal areas. 27
  27. 27. 06 TEAM 28
  28. 28. 29
  29. 29. RPBA has a small but highly qualified team where each lawyer is first and foremost valued as a person and as a unique individual, being provided with an e-mail address on a first name basis. Ricardo, Catarina, and Rita have met at the Lisbon University School of Law, where all have graduated. They share trust, mutual admiration, and of course a passion for Tax Law. In their view, an independent boutique law firm enables them to be not merely tax professionals but full tax personas - incorporating studying, pro bono, publishing, teaching and association and public activities in their lives -, and to better serve Clients in need of tax talent. Subsequently, Carlos, a Ricardo’s former student in the Master’s Degree in Tax Law at the Catholic University, Ana Isabel, a Ricardo’s former student in the Licenciatura from Lisbon University School of Law, Lisete from Nova University of Lisbon School of Law, and Carolina from University of Coimbra Law School, have joined the team. More recently, Alexandra Lopes, a Ricardo’s former student in the Master’s Degree in Tax Law at the Catholic University, Ana Patrício, also from Nova University of Lisbon School of Law, Inês, from Lisbon University School of Law and António, a Ricardo’s former student in the Master’s Degree in Tax Law at the Catholic University, strengthened this group, with their talent and skills. RPBA also counts with the help of its External Consultant Alexandra Gonçalves Marques, particularly in the areas of immigration (visas, especially golden visa, and nationality). RPBA's legal team also relies on the knowledge, support and drive of Isabel, Filipa, Sara, Marta Rêgo and José Soares, which enabled a project to be converted into a reality. Please find on the side the persons of reference and primary contact for each RPBA Expertise Service. 30
  30. 30. 31
  31. 31. He is recognised as a Specialist Lawyer in Tax Law by the Portuguese Bar Association since 23 December 2004. He has extensive experience as a Tax and Legal Adviser and as an Economy and Tax Law Teacher at Graduate and Post-Graduate Level on Law and Management Schools, namely at the Lisbon University School of Law, where he was a Teaching Assistant from 1994 up to 2007 and where he has obtained his Licenciatura in Law with a final grade point average of 16/20 in 1995 and his Master of Law (LL.M.) with a final grade point average of 18/20 in 2003. He was formerly Aid to the Secretary of State of Tax Affairs in the Ministry of Finance in Portugal (2001-2002) and International Tax Services Manager at Ernst & Young (2000-2001), having started his professional career at Arthur Andersen (1995-1997). He has been four times Portuguese National Reporter to the International Taxation "High Level Scientific Conferences" organized by the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration and supported by the European Commission. He has been appointed as Portuguese national reporter to Subject 1 - Cross-border business restructuring, of the 2011 Paris IFA Congress. In 2009 he was appointed by the Portuguese Secretary of State of Tax Affairs as a member of the Sub-Group on The Reform of the Income Taxes, of the Group on the Study of Tax Policy, Competitiveness, Efficiency and Justice of the Tax System. In 2007 he was appointed by the Lisbon University School of Law as the independent member of the selection jury of the Directorate-General of Taxes for the Heads of Division of the Personal Income Tax, Corporate Income Tax, Value-Added Tax and Municipal Property Tax. He is a frequent speaker at tax conferences in Portugal and abroad, a commentator of tax issues for Portuguese TSF radio station and Portuguese economic daily newspapers Jornal de Negócios and Diário Económico, among others, and has published more than thirty academic articles and papers, several newspaper articles, and a compendium of Economic Legislation of Guinea-Bissau. He is also editor of a recent IBFD European Tax Law book. He has knowledge of the legal and tax systems of Cape Verde (where he lectures frequently at a Post-Graduation on Taxation organized by the Fundação Direito e Justiça and the Lisbon University School of Law) and Guinea-Bissau (where he was Senior Lecturer and Coordinating Teacher to the Junior Degree in Law at the Bissau School of Law between October 1997 and September 1998). He is a member of the Editorial Board of Portuguese tax review Fiscalidade, of the Consulting Board of Portuguese tax review Revista de Finanças Públicas e Direito Fiscal and of the Portuguese and International Fiscal Associations since October 1998. Since 2011, he has been an arbitrator on tax matters for the Portuguese Administrative Arbitration Centre (CAAD). Ricardo da Palma Borges ManagingPartner / Lawyer ricardo@rpba.pt 32
  32. 32. AnaRitaPereira Ana Rita Pereira achieved the Licenciatura in Law, in the Economics major of the Lisbon University School of Law, with a final grade point average of 15/20 in 2007. From November 2006 to July 2008 she attended part-time the Post-Graduation in Tax Law of the Institute of Economic, Finance and Tax Law of the Lisbon University School of Law, with a final grade point average of 15/20. She has completed in 2014 an Executive Master in Advanced Accounting and Taxation at the ISCTE-IUL Indeg Business School with a master thesis on the taxation of the reduction of company share capital. She is a lecturer in the Post-graduation in Real Estate Investments of the INDEG-ISCTE Business School, since 2019. She is a member of the Portuguese Fiscal Association and of the International Fiscal Association. rita@rpba.pt Partner / Lawyer 33
  33. 33. Ana Isabel Correia joined the firm in June 2018 and she is a partner since January 2021. Ana has a long experience as a tax lawyer, advising domestic and multinational groups on contentious and non- contentious tax issues, mainly financial institutions and insurance companies. Her activity is focused on tax consultancy on the most diverse taxes, often involving European Union law and the application of international conventions, in-depth legal opinions to private and public entities, along with complex tax litigation. She achieved the Licenciatura in Law, in the Legal and Economics major of the Lisbon University School of Law, with a final grade point average of 16/20 in 2005. She holds a postgraduate degree in Tax Law of the Institute of Economic, Finance and Tax Law of the Lisbon University School of Law and a postgraduate degree in Administrative and Tax Justice from the University of Coimbra Law School. She regularly lectures tax modules in the Advanced Post-graduation in Corporate Law and also in the Post-graduation in Insolvency and Corporate Recovery Law of the Lisbon University School of Law. Previously, she was an intern at Gonçalves Pereira, Castelo Branco e Associados law firm and then joined the Tax Law department of Garrigues Portugal. ana.isabel@rpba.pt ANA ISABEL CORREIA Partner / Lawyer 34
  34. 34. Lisete Santos Rodrigues achieved the Licenciatura in Law from the Nova University of Lisbon School of Law in 2010, with a final grade point average of 17/20. In 2011 she attended the curricular part of the Master's Degree in Business Legal Sciences at the same University, with a grade point average of 17/20. She completed in 2014 the Post-Graduate course in Intellectual Property Law from the Lisbon University School of Law and the Portuguese Association of Intellectual Property - APDI, with a final point average of 17/20. In 2017 she completed the Post-Graduate course in Tax Law with specialization on Advanced Taxation of International Transactions (European and International Tax Law) from the Portuguese Catholic University of Lisbon, with a final grade point average of 15/20. Between 2012 and 2018 she collaborated with the law firm Serra Lopes, Cortes Martins & Associados – Sociedade de Advogados, R.L., providing services in Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Law, Tax Law and Tax Litigation. She is a member of the Portuguese Bar Association since 2015. lisete@rpba.pt LiseteSantosRodrigues Associate / Lawyer 35
  35. 35. Ana Cristina Amaral Patrício achieved the Licenciatura in Law from the Nova University of Lisbon School of Law in 2011, with a final grade point average of 16/20. In 2015 she concluded the Master's Degree in Traditional Law Sciences at the Portuguese Catholic University of Lisbon, with a grade point average of 17/20. She completed in 2016 the Post-Graduate course in Public and Listed Companies and from the Portuguese Catholic University of Lisbon. In 2018 she completed the Post-Graduate course in Banking, Stock Market and Insurance Law from the Institute of Banking, Stock Market and Insurance Law of Coimbra University Law School. Between 2013 and 2018 she cooperated with PricewaterhouseCoopers / AG – Assessoria de Gestão, Lda., providing services in Corporate Law, Labour Law, Civil Law, debt recovery and Insolvency Law. Between 2019 and 2020 she collaborated with Rogério Alves & Associados – Sociedade de Advogados, SP, RL., in the area of Business Law, providing services in Corporate Law, Real Estate Law and Labour Law. In 2021 she completed the Post-Graduate Course in Corporate Law from the Portuguese Catholic University of Lisbon. She is a member of the Portuguese Bar Association since 2015. ana.patricio@rpba.pt Associate / Lawyer Ana Cristina Amaral Patrício 36
  36. 36. António Freitas Vilar holds a Licenciatura in Law from the Faculty of Law of the Portuguese Catholic University in Lisbon (2016), with a final grade point average of 15/20. In 2018 he concluded the Master’s Degree in Tax Law at the same University, with a final grade point average of 16/20. Between 2017 and 2021 he collaborated with Garrigues Portugal, providing services in Tax Law. In 2021 he joined Sovos Portugal, providing services in Tax Law. He is a Member of the Portuguese Bar Association since 2019. antonio@rpba.pt Antóniofreitasvilar Associate / Lawyer 37
  37. 37. Alexandra Esteves Lopes achieved the Licenciatura in Law from the University of Lisbon School of Law in 2012. In 2014 she concluded the Master's Degree in Tax Law from the Portuguese Catholic University of Lisbon. Between 2012 and the beginning of 2020 she collaborated with PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers Tax Services TLS, Lda.) as senior tax associate, providing tax services, namely on Personal Income Tax, Social Security and international taxation. alexandra.lopes@rpba.pt JURIST ALEXANDRAESTEVESLOPES 38
  38. 38. Carlos Alcântara Neves achieved the Licenciatura in Law from the Lisbon University School of Law in 2014 with a final grade point average of 14/20. In 2017, he completed the Master's Degree in Tax Law at the Catholic University, with a final grade point average of 17/20. carlos@rpba.pt Carlosalcântaraneves jurist 39
  39. 39. Carolina Silva Esteves achieved the Licenciatura in Law from the University of Coimbra School of Law in 2018, with a final grade point average of 14/20. Between 2017 and 2019, she was trainee for “Julgado de Paz” of Carregal do Sal, Mangualde and Nelas, Portuguese Tax Authority and RFF law firm. In 2019, she attended an Intensive VAT Course at the Institute of Economic, Finance and Tax Law of the Lisbon University School of Law and the modules on Tax Auditing, Excise Duty and Tax Planning of the Post-Graduate Specialization in Tax Law at the same Institute. In 2020, she completed the lecture component of the Master's Degree in Law and Legal Science, specializing in Tax Law at the Lisbon University School of Law, with a final grade point average of 16/20. Between 2020 and 2021, she attended the “Wolf Theiss Crypto Academy, Cryptoassets and blockchain”, a short Course on the topic “Multilateral Instrument – Double Taxation and BEPS Conventions” taught by the Catholic University of Portugal and the “Online Program in International Tax Law, Advanced Subjects Course”, given by the International Tax Center (ITC) Leiden. She is currently in the first stage of the Portuguese Bar Association trainee program. She is a member of the Portuguese Fiscal Association and of the International Fiscal Association. carolina@rpba.pt Trainee Lawyer Carolina Silva Esteves 40
  40. 40. Inês Falcão Fernandes achieved the Licenciatura in Law from the Lisbon University School of Law in 2020, with a final grade point average of 15/20. Between 2017 and 2019, she was trainee for Varela de Matos & Associados Law Firm and RP&A - Fátima A. Rodrigues, Ana Potes & Associados, and she completed some Intensive Courses and Workshops from the Lisbon University School of Law. In 2020, she attended the Post-Graduate Course in Insolvency and Corporate Restructuring Law from the Lisbon University School of Law and she completed a English Intensive Course from the Faculty of Letters of the University of Lisbon. She is currently in the second stage of the Portuguese Bar Association trainee program and she is concluding the Post-Graduate course in Real Estate Law of the Portuguese Catholic University of Porto. ines@rpba.pt InêsFalcãoFernandes Trainee Lawyer 41
  41. 41. Alexandra Gonçalves Marques is a Lawyer. She joined the Portuguese Bar Association in 2002. Between 2002 and 2015 she practiced law as a sole practitioner. She has experience in Civil Litigation (including in cases of contractual or tort liability), labour, criminal, insolvency, family and minors, and tax matters. Legal advice in civil matters, labour, nationality, aliens, golden visa program, corporate, real estate, family and tax. Execution of legal opinions on tax matters. Tax Arbitrator at Centre of Administrative Arbitration (CAAD), since 2015. She obtained a Licenciatura in Law in the University of Lisbon Law School, in July 1998. Post-graduation course in Banking, Stock Market and Insurance Law (Coimbra University Law School, 1999). Post-graduation Studies in Tax Law (Economic, Finance and Tax Institute, Lisbon University Law School). Master in Economic Sciences (Tax Law), from Lisbon University Law School, in 2012. Guest speaker, between 2012 and 2014, in the seminar of “Tax Arbitration”, in the course of “Major Substantive and Procedural Aspects of the main Portuguese Taxes”. Co-author, in 2010/2014, of “Constitutional Jurisprudence - Portugal” regarding tax matters in decisions held by the Portuguese Constitutional Court for European Review of Public Law. alexandra@rpba.pt Senior Lawyer - External Consultant AlexandraGonçalves Marques 42
  42. 42. Catarina Pereira Ventura is a graduate of the Lisbon University School of Law and a qualified lawyer by the Portuguese Bar Association. In 2010 she obtained the Diploma in Translation of the Institute of Linguists. She specializes in legal translation work. geral@rpba.pt CatarinaVentura Lawyer / Legal Translator 43
  43. 43. Isabel Magro is a graduate of Business Management of the Lusíada University. She has worked since 1991 on human resources, administrative, computer and financial management in both private and public sectors. isabel@rpba.pt Administrativeand Financial Manager Isabel magro 44
  44. 44. Filipa Coelho Ferreira achieved the Licenciatura on Secretary and Business Communication, at the Europeia University - Laureate International Universities (formerly ISLA Campus Lisboa), with a final grade point average of 15/20 in 2011. Since 2011 she works as a secretary, administrative and executive assistant. filipa@rpba.pt FilipaCoelhoFerreira Assistant 45
  45. 45. Sara achieved her Licenciatura in Advertising and Marketing in 2017, from Escola Superior de Comunicação Social in Instituto Politécnico de Lisboa, with the final average point of 14. Throughout her career she has worked in human resources and also as a secretary and administrative assistant. sara@rpba.pt AdministrativeAssistant Sara santos 46
  46. 46. Marta Rêgo achieved in 2009 the Licenciatura in Audiovisual and Multimedia in the School of Communication and Media Studies, with a final grade point average of 13/20. From September to December 2010 she was a Trainee in Digital Marketing for DDB Portugal and successfully completed the internship with a final grade point average of 19/20. In 2011 she completed a Master’s Degree in New Media and Web Practices with a final grade point average of 16/20 at the Nova University of Lisbon, with the dissertation: “The Importance of Social Networks in the development of a connection between Brands and Consumers”. In 2012 she obtained an Advanced Postgraduate Degree in Digital Marketing at the Portuguese Institute of Marketing Management, with a final grade point average of 16/20. Between 2013 and 2014 she taught Digital Marketing in a training company. She is a certified trainer by the Instituto de Emprego e Formação Profissional (IEFP). She is currently a PhD student in Communication Sciences at the Nova University of Lisbon, where she obtained the Advanced Study Diploma (DEA) with a specialization in Strategic Communication, with a final grade point average of 16/20. marta.rego@rpba.pt MartaRêgo Marketing, Communication & Business Development 47
  47. 47. José Soares began his professional career in 2007, as IT technician/seller at Algardata S.A.. In 2010, he moved on to IT services’ provision on his own account, both for private individuals and for business entities. He also cooperated with other IT projects. In addition to his present assignment at RPBA José’s current professional activity covers information systems’, networks’ and users’ management, as well as servicing and maintenance of IT equipment and also 3D modelling and printing. geral@rpba.pt IT Consultant José Soares 48
  48. 48. we are a team GREATER than the sum of its parts. 49
  49. 49. 07 RECENT TAX RECOGNITION 50
  50. 50. 51 ▪ Chambers & Partners – Ricardo Band 1 / RPBA Band 4 (2023) | Ricardo Band 1 / RPBA Band 3 (2022 / 2021) | Ricardo Band 2 / RPBA Band 3 (2020 / 2019 / 2018 / 2017 / 2016) | Ricardo Band 1 / RPBA Band 3 (2015 / 2014 / 2013) | Ricardo highlighted in Band 1 in the Private Wealth Law practice area of the High Net Worth (HNW) guide (2022 / 2021 / 2020 / 2019 / 2018) ▪ Legal 500 – Ricardo, Ana Isabel and Rita are Recommended Lawyers / Lisete e Carlos mencionados / RPBA Band 3 (2023) | RPBA Band 2 (2022 / 2021 / 2020 / 2019 / 2018) | RPBA Band 3 (2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014 / 2013) ▪ Best Lawyers – Ricardo recognised as "Tax Law Lawyer of the Year” (2017) and ranked under the "Tax Law" practice area and the "Tax Planning" subspecialty (2023 / 2022 / 2021 / 2020 / 2029 / 2018 / 2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014 / 2013 / 2012 / 2011) | Ana Isabel Correia recognised as "Tax Law Lawyer of the Year” (2020) and ranked under the "Tax Law" practice area (2023 / 2022 / 2021 / 2020 /2019) | Ana Rita Pereira ranked under the "Tax Law" practice area (2023 / 2022) | RPBA Tax Law Firm of the Year in Portugal (2023 / 2020) ▪ Who’s Who Legal – Ricardo ranked as a top lawyer in the Corporate Tax Lawyers directory (2022 / 2021 / 2020 / 2019 / 2018 / 2017 / 2016 / 2013) | Ricardo recognised as a top lawyer in the Private Client practice area (2022 / 2021 / 2020 / 2019 / 2018 / 2017) ▪ International Tax Review – Ana Rita Pereira recognized in the Women in Tax Leaders guide (2021 / 2020 / 2019 / 2018 / 2017) ▪ ITR World Tax – Ricardo, Ana Isabel and Rita included in the Tax Controversy Leaders guide (2023 / 2022 / 2021 / 2020 / 2019 / 2018 / 2017) | RPBA Tier 1 (2023 / 2022) for “Private Client” and RPBA Tier 2 (2023 / 2022) for “General Corporate Tax”, “Tax Controversy” and “Indirect Tax” | RPBA Tier 2 (2021 / 2020 / 2019 / 2018) | RPBA Tier 3 (2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014) | RPBA Tier 4 (2013 / 2012 / 2011) ▪ ITR World Transfer Pricing – Ricardo mentioned / RPBA Tier 3 (2023 / 2022 / 2021 / 2020 / 2019 / 2018 / 2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014) ▪ Leaders League – RPBA, Ricardo and Rita mentioned as “Highly Recommended” (2023) | RPBA and Ricardo mentioned as “Excellent” under the "Corporate Tax" practice area (2022 / 2021) ▪ Expert Guides – Ricardo ranked as a top lawyer in the Tax Lawyers directory (2022 / 2021 / 2020 / 2019 / 2018 / 2017 / 2016) ▪ Corporate LiveWire – Ricardo da Palma Borges chosen as the winner of the Finance Award for Tax Lawyer of the Year – Portugal (2017) / Ricardo da Palma Borges chosen as the winner of the Finance Award for Excellence in Tax Planning – Portugal (2016) ▪ Global Law Experts – RPBA Boutique Tax Law Firm of the Year in Portugal (2017 / 2015) | RPBA Tax Law Firm of the Year in Portugal (2016) ▪ Corporate Intl Magazine Global Award – RPBA Tax Law Firm of the Year – Portugal (2018 / 2017 / 2016 / 2014) ▪ Corporate Intl Magazine Legal Award – RPBA Boutique Tax Law Firm of the Year – Portugal (2015) ▪ Acquisition International Tax Award – RPBA Tax Law Boutique Firm of the Year – Portugal (2015) ▪ Acquisition International Legal Award – RPBA Boutique Law Firm of the Year – Portugal (2014) ▪ Tax Directors Handbook – Ricardo mentioned / RPBA Tier 3 (2015) and Tier 4 (2014)
  51. 51. 08 CONTACTS 52
  52. 52. RPBA’s Office: Ricardo da Palma Borges & Associados - Sociedade de Advogados, S.P., R.L. Rua Abranches Ferrão, n.º 10, 9.º Piso, Fracção G, 1600-001 Lisboa, Portugal. Location: Left to the main entry of the "Loja do Cidadão das Laranjeiras" and right to the Ismaili Center / Aga Khan Foundation; close to the Laranjeiras' subway station; there are two public parking spaces in a range of 100 meters, one underground at Rua Virgílio Correia, perpendicular to Rua Abranches Ferrão, and another in front of the Loja do Cidadão's back entry, underneath the Avenida Lusíada's viaduct. We also have parking space available in our building. Please request it in advance of any meeting. GPS Coordinates: Latitude: N38.773625 Longitude: W9.171181 53
  53. 53. (+351) 212 402 743 geral@rpba.pt www.rpba.pt www.linkedin.com/company/rpba www.slideshare.net/rpba

×