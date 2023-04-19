Welcome to RPBA - Brochure 19.04.2023

RPBA is a Portuguese tax law boutique firm, paying attention to every detail and willing to unravel the most intricate tax challenges.

RPBA believes that needs in this field are better served by a small pool of young, dynamic and talented individuals than by a vast number of average consultants.

RPBA emphasizes tailor-made and partner supervised services to carefully selected Clients, who enjoy personalized attention, undivided dedication and full availability.

RPBA is focused on niche practice areas, where it believes that it is able to excel, being that we incorporate studying, pro bono, publishing, teaching and associative and public activities in our professional lives.

RPBA has highly skilled Portuguese tax lawyers who develop Tax Consulting, Tax Opinions, Tax Legislation Design, Tax Optimization and Tax Litigation, either on International or Domestic Tax Law, with a focus on income and real estate taxes.

RPBA has specific expertise in personal residence planning in Portugal (namely through the Portuguese non-habitual tax resident regime) and abroad, Family Office setting-up and management and corporate and business restructuring.

