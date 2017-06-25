ROXIE MILLER New Orleans, LA 70125 • (504) 578-8414/504-484-2864 roxiemiller830@yahoo.com Professional Profile Network: ww...
EDUCATION Capella University/ Minnesota Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration: Master’s/Education April 10, 2017 to...
Quality Management and Outcomes Analysis Research Utilization Healthcare Ethical and Social Responsibility Human Resources...
charge nurse allows me to use scholar-practitioner skills to solve challenges I may face throughout my career. Transferabl...
Updated all documentation on any changes in patients’ status to the primary physician. Educated patients family members on...
Possess a strong knowledge of medical office functions including leadership theories and styles that are important in the ...
Seeking Full -time employment (not license as a License Practical Nurse due to no continuous education credits).

Professional resume'

  1. 1. ROXIE MILLER New Orleans, LA 70125 • (504) 578-8414/504-484-2864 roxiemiller830@yahoo.com Professional Profile Network: www.linkedin.com/in/roxie-miller-13880ab2 SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS As a transformational and a transactional leader I am seeking to obtain employment with an organization as an experienced leader based on prior work history as a charge nurse, housekeeping manager, and shift manager. The accomplishments as a LPN/LVN provide a decrease in skin breakdowns, incident reports, and employee turnovers including scoring in the State certification surveys. My experience as a housekeeping manager, customer satisfaction increase, and as shift manager the store QA (Quality Assurance) score improve. I would like the organization or company I work for the allow me to keep developing different leadership styles skills that can address any given situation through critical thinking, controlling, and improve analyzing skills to address challenges or conflict while boosting morale of associates within the organization/company.
  2. 2. EDUCATION Capella University/ Minnesota Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration: Master’s/Education April 10, 2017 to Present University of Phoenix / Tempe, AZ. Bachelor of Science in Health Administration: Health Management February 15, 2017 University of Phoenix / Tempe, AZ. Associate of Arts in Healthcare Administration March 17, 2015 Relevant Courses Medical Terminology, Medical Terminology and Certified in HIPAA & HITECH Standards Healthcare Financial Accounting
  3. 3. Quality Management and Outcomes Analysis Research Utilization Healthcare Ethical and Social Responsibility Human Resources in Healthcare Legal Issues in Healthcare Regulation and Compliance Facility Planning Healthcare Management Leadership Theories, Concepts, Terms and Functions Healthcare Laws and Policies Professional Experience Managerial skills are important for the success of any organization, the training received in my Bachelor’s program allow me to exercise my skills in the organization through business planning, controlling, trouble shooting, and problem solving. Mentoring, and using modeling strategies to allow the company I work for to advance in services provided, and retain staff members for low turnover rates by boosting morale in the workplace is a goal for all leaders. My experience in the healthcare field as a leader will allow me to be flexible in managerial styles allowing me to resolve conflicts through ethical leadership practices and policies in place that may include changes within the organization and implementing disciplines when necessary. My experience as a hotel supervisor/manger and
  4. 4. charge nurse allows me to use scholar-practitioner skills to solve challenges I may face throughout my career. Transferable Skills MANOR CARE, South Holland, IL Healthcare LPN, 2008 – 2009 (No longer licensed due to no continuous education requirements) Provided quality care for hospice patients at the facility and assistance with daily activities. Maintained accurate and thorough documentation on patient status through daily written reports. Prepared information for billing needs for processing by the billing department. Filed information about patients according to the required standards. MANOR CARE, Walnut Creek, CA Hospice Care Provider/ LPN, 2005 - 2008 Managed a caseload of (# of patients), providing quality patient care for terminally ill and physically challenged patients. Established a current and accurate record keeping system that resulted in a reduction in the number of in-house incidents of patient skin break downs and overall health improvement of assigned patients. Improved quality of care planning for patients, state survey scores, and patient nutritional needs by keeping thorough and accurate records of services performed and patient progress. Self -Employed Hospice, Oakland, CA LPN/Hospice, 1996 - 1998 Provided comfort care for dying patients and their family as they transgress through the process of having a dying family member.
  5. 5. Updated all documentation on any changes in patients’ status to the primary physician. Educated patients family members on the care for the patient. Quailridge Healthcare Center, Hayward, CA CNA/Hospice, 1992 – 1995 Provided comfort care for dying patients and their family as they transgress through the process of having a dying family member. Updated all documentation on any changes in patients’ status to the primary physician. Educated patients family members on the care for the patient. Hotel Menlo, Oakland, Ca. Head Housekeeper/Supervisor, 1990 -1992 Provide quality room service to the guest that come to my hotel while proving mentoring and assessments for the staff under my direction to reach their full potential. Staff under my supervision are proficient in the skills of hospitality and customer services that open the potential for promotion through the company. Whitehurst Management, Oakland, Ca. Shift Manager at Burger King, 1989 -1990 Provide quality customer service to the guest that come to my store while proving mentoring and assessments for the staff under my direction to reach their full potential. Staff under my supervision were proficient in the skills of hospitality and customer services. Quality Assurance scores in increase making my store number two for the company in all of Whitehurst stores. PROFESSIONAL SKILLS
  6. 6. Possess a strong knowledge of medical office functions including leadership theories and styles that are important in the success of a healthcare organization. Collection of co-pays, patient safety measure implementation, continuous improvement skills, education of staff members, medical terminology, and HIPAA/OSHA guidelines pertaining to all patient documentation, workplace requirements, and filing make me a prime candidate for a managerial position in any healthcare organization. Microsoft Office Applications (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint). Accomplishments I have completed my Associates and Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration since 2013 – 2017. I am now working towards my Master’s in the same field of study. It is my goal to join a professional group such as the ACHE top keep abreast on the latest trends developing in the healthcare field. Special Interest: Love to cook, volunteering for support groups, taking nature walks, gardening, and reading novels or educational materials.
