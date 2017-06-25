Diseño Intervención Educativa

SSeemmiinnaarriioo ddee IInntteeggrraacciióónn eenn llaa EEdduuccaacciióónn aa DDiissttaanncciiaa AAccttiivviiddaadd 22.. ...
MTRA. ROXANNA MAGALY PÉREZ CORONA.
TTEEMMAA PPRROOBBLLEEMMAASS DDEE CCOOMMPPRREENNSSIIÓÓNN LLEECCTTOORRAA..
IINNTTRROODDUUCCCCIIÓÓNN:: Este material se presenta a los alumnos, como apoyo para mejorar y reforzar su comprensión lect...
PPPLLLAAANNNEEEAAACCCIIIÓÓÓNNN
JJUUSSTTIIFFIICCAACCIIÓÓNN:: El problema de compresión lectora es importante, porque es trascendental que un alumno tenga ...
FFOORRMMUULLAACCIIÓÓNN DDEELL PPRROOBBLLEEMMAA:: ¿Cómo lograr que los alumnos del Colegio de Ciencias y Humanidades del Pl...
OOBBJJEETTIIVVOO:: El estudiante analizará diferentes lecturas y elaborará un resumen de un texto escrito, aplicando los p...
OOBBJJEETTIIVVOOSS PPAARRTTIICCUULLAARREESS..  Identifica, ordena e interpreta las ideas, datos y conceptos explícitos e ...
MMEETTOODDOOLLOOGGÍÍAA::  Materia: Taller de Lectura, Redacción e Iniciación a la Investigación Documental I.  La Interv...
CCaarraacctteerrííssttiiccaass ddee llooss aalluummnnooss::  CCuurrssaann eell 11 sseemmeessttrree ddeell CCoolleeggiioo...
IIIMMMPPPLLLEEEMMMEEENNNTTTAAACCCIIIÓÓÓNNN
EESSTTRRAATTEEGGIIAA AACCTTIIVVIIDDAADD11.. IINNIICCIIOO:: EEll aalluummnnoo lleeee llooss ccuuaattrroo pprriimmeerrooss t...
IIttiinneerraarriioo:: ¿¿CCuuáálleess ssoonn llooss ddooss ddeessttiinnooss ddeell iittiinneerraarriioo?? ¿¿QQuuéé ffeecch...
AACCTTIIVVIIDDAADD 22.. IINNIICCIIOO:: EEll aalluummnnoo lleeee eell ccuueennttoo ““RRoobbii eell ppeerrrroo yy BBoobbii e...
AACCTTIIVVIIDDAADD 44.. IINNIICCIIOO.. EEll aalluummnnoo lleeee eell aarrttííccuulloo ““AApprreennddiieennddoo hhaabbiilli...
TTIIEEMMPPOO EEMMPPLLEEAADDOO Se consideran cuatro semanas, mínimo una hora por cada día, para el desarrollo de esta Inter...
MMEETTAASS::  Que el alumno se enfoque más en los conocimientos que adquiere durante el aprendizaje, que le serán útiles ...
MMaatteerriiaall ddiiddááccttiiccoo EEttiiqquueettaa..
PPrrooppaaggaannddaa..
IIttiinneerraarriioo RReecceettaa
CCuueennttoo
NNoottiicciiaa
AArrttííccuulloo::
PPLLAANNTTIILLLLAA GGOOOOGGLLEE DDOOCCSS
CCuueessttiioonnaarriiooss aapplliiccaaddooss aa llooss AAlluummnnooss PERFIL DEL ALUMNO DEL CCH VALLEJO SEXO: EDAD: GRUPO...
BBIIBBLLIIOOGGRRAAFFÍÍAA:: 1. Alfageme, B; Sánchez, P; (2002). Aprendiendo habilidades con videojuegos. Comunicar, () 114-...
Diseño Intervención Educativa

  1. 1. SSeemmiinnaarriioo ddee IInntteeggrraacciióónn eenn llaa EEdduuccaacciióónn aa DDiissttaanncciiaa AAccttiivviiddaadd 22.. DDiisseeññoo ddee llaa IInntteerrvveenncciióónn EEdduuccaattiivvaa eenn llaa EEdduuccaacciióónn aa DDiissttaanncciiaa
  2. 2. MTRA. ROXANNA MAGALY PÉREZ CORONA.
  3. 3. TTEEMMAA PPRROOBBLLEEMMAASS DDEE CCOOMMPPRREENNSSIIÓÓNN LLEECCTTOORRAA..
  4. 4. IINNTTRROODDUUCCCCIIÓÓNN:: Este material se presenta a los alumnos, como apoyo para mejorar y reforzar su comprensión lectora, a través de estrategias que se muestran en la Modalidad a Distancia, con el fin de que los alumnos puedan realizar las actividades en el aula de computo de la escuela o desde su casa. La manera de accesar al material, es muy sencilla, únicamente hay que colocar la dirección del aula virtual creada por el docente en www.educatic.unam.mx, registrar su usuario y contraseña.
  5. 5. PPPLLLAAANNNEEEAAACCCIIIÓÓÓNNN
  6. 6. JJUUSSTTIIFFIICCAACCIIÓÓNN:: El problema de compresión lectora es importante, porque es trascendental que un alumno tenga la habilidad de comprender, usar y valorar los textos escritos a fin de desarrollar su capacidad cognitiva al extraer ideas y desarrollar su habilidad tanto analítica como crítica, y además relacionarlo con sus conocimientos previos, construyendo nuevos y aumentando su vocabulario. Esto no solo le ayuda en la materia de Taller de Lectura, Redacción e Iniciación a la Investigación Documental I, sino también en sus demás asignaturas y en otros contextos como son el familiar y el social. De tal manera, la mayoría de los alumnos leen de manera fluida, sin embargo no necesariamente comprenden lo que están leyendo. Por ello se deben realizar una serie de acciones que contribuyan a lograr una mejor comprensión lectora, pero para esto, se deben identificar las causas que dificultan la comprensión y así lograr una Intervención Educativa efectiva.
  7. 7. FFOORRMMUULLAACCIIÓÓNN DDEELL PPRROOBBLLEEMMAA:: ¿Cómo lograr que los alumnos del Colegio de Ciencias y Humanidades del Plantel Vallejo, mejoren su comprensión lectora para poder extraer lo significativo en cada texto que leen?
  8. 8. OOBBJJEETTIIVVOO:: El estudiante analizará diferentes lecturas y elaborará un resumen de un texto escrito, aplicando los procedimientos necesarios para la comprensión lectora, extrayendo las ideas principales del autor y relacionándolas con sus conocimientos previos, que le sirvan como apoyo para la solución de distintas problemáticas de la vida cotidiana.
  9. 9. OOBBJJEETTIIVVOOSS PPAARRTTIICCUULLAARREESS..  Identifica, ordena e interpreta las ideas, datos y conceptos explícitos e implícitos en un texto, considerando el contexto en el que se generó y en el que se recibe.  Produce textos con base en el uso normativo de la lengua, considerando la intención y situación comunicativa.  Evalúa un texto mediante la comparación de un contenido con el de otros, en función de sus conocimientos previos y nuevos.
  10. 10. MMEETTOODDOOLLOOGGÍÍAA::  Materia: Taller de Lectura, Redacción e Iniciación a la Investigación Documental I.  La Intervención Educativa va dirigida a los Alumnos del grupo 104 del Colegio de Ciencias y Humanidades Plantel Vallejo.  El tema que se abordará es la Comprensión Lectora.  Recursos de Comunicación: Foros, Chat, Correo electrónico.  Plataformas: Google Drive, Google Docs y Aula Virtual en Moodle.  Las actividades se realizarán fuera del horario de clases.  Primero se realizará un cuestionario general en el Aula Virtual y uno diagnóstico, en Google Drive, con el fin de conocer a los gustos y características de los alumnos a quien va dirigida la propuesta.
  11. 11. CCaarraacctteerrííssttiiccaass ddee llooss aalluummnnooss::  CCuurrssaann eell 11 sseemmeessttrree ddeell CCoolleeggiioo ddee CCiieenncciiaass yy HHuummaanniiddaaddeess eenn VVaalllleejjoo..  TTiieenneenn eennttrree 1144 yy 1166 aaññooss.. PPeerroo eell 7700%% ddee llooss aalluummnnooss ttiieennee 1155 aaññooss..  EEll 6655%% ddee llooss aalluummnnooss ssoonn mmuujjeerreess yy ssóólloo eell 3355%% ssoonn hhoommbbrreess..  EEssttáá mmuuyy eeqquuiilliibbrraaddoo eell nnúúmmeerroo ddee eessttuuddiiaanntteess qquuee pprroovviieenneenn ddeell DDFF 5511 %% ccoonn eessttuuddiiaanntteess qquuee vviivveenn eenn eell EEssttaaddoo ddee MMééxxiiccoo 4499%%..  EEll 8800%% ddee llooss aalluummnnooss uuttiilliizzaa mmaatteerriiaall ddiiggiittaall ppaarraa rreeaalliizzaarr ssuuss ttaarreeaass..  AA llaa mmaayyoorriiaa llee gguussttaa mmááss ttrraabbaajjaarr iinnddiivviidduuaallmmeennttee qquuee eenn eeqquuiippoo..  EEll 9933%% ddee llooss eessttuuddiiaanntteess ttiieennee ccoommppuuttaaddoorraa eenn ccaassaa ccoonn IInntteerrnneett..  EEll 110000%% ttiieennee ccoorrrreeoo eelleeccttrróónniiccoo yy eell 9911%% lloo rreevviissaa ssiieemmpprree..  SSóólloo eell 44%% ddee llooss aalluummnnooss lleeee eell ppeerriióóddiiccoo..
  12. 12. IIIMMMPPPLLLEEEMMMEEENNNTTTAAACCCIIIÓÓÓNNN
  13. 13. EESSTTRRAATTEEGGIIAA AACCTTIIVVIIDDAADD11.. IINNIICCIIOO:: EEll aalluummnnoo lleeee llooss ccuuaattrroo pprriimmeerrooss tteexxttooss qquuee ssee eennccuueennttrraann eenn eell áárreeaa ddee mmaatteerriiaall ddiiddááccttiiccoo eenn eell AAuullaa VViirrttuuaall ddee llaa ppllaattaaffoorrmmaa MMooooddllee.. DDEESSAARRRROOLLLLOO:: EEll aalluummnnoo aannaalliizzaa llooss ddiiffeerreenntteess ttiippooss ddee tteexxttoo,, ddeessddee llooss mmááss sseenncciillllooss hhaassttaa llooss mmááss eellaabboorraaddooss,, rreessccaattaannddoo llaa iinnffoorrmmaacciióónn iimmppoorrttaannttee ddee ccaaddaa uunnoo ddee eellllooss,, aall rreessppoonnddeerr llaass ssiigguuiieenntteess pprreegguunnttaass:: EEttiiqquueettaa:: ¿¿AA qquuéé ccoommppaaññííaa ppeerrtteenneeccee eell pprroodduuccttoo?? ¿¿CCuuáánnttooss mmiilliilliittrrooss ccoonnttiieennee eell pprroodduuccttoo?? ¿¿CCuuááll eess eell vvaalloorr eenneerrggééttiiccoo ddeell pprroodduuccttoo eenn ccaaddaa 110000 mmll?? ¿¿DDee qquuéé ssee ddeebbee pprrootteeggeerr eell pprroodduuccttoo?? ¿¿CCuuáánnttooss mmiilliilliittrrooss ccoonnttiieennee eell pprroodduuccttoo?? ¿¿CCuuááll eess eell tteellééffoonnoo aall qquuéé ppuueeddee mmaarrccaarr eell ccoonnssuummiiddoorr?? PPrrooppaaggaannddaa::¿¿CCuuááll eess llaa mmaarrccaa ddeell tteellééffoonnoo?? ¿¿CCuuááll eess eell mmooddeelloo ddeell tteellééffoonnoo?? ¿¿PPaarraa qquuéé ccoommppaaññííaa ssee ppuueeddee ooccuuppaarr?? ¿¿DDee qquuéé ccaappaacciiddaadd eess llaa ccáámmaarraa ffrroonnttaall?? ¿¿CCuuáánnttoo ppeessaa eell tteellééffoonnoo?? ¿¿CCuuááll eess ssuu ssiisstteemmaa ooppeerraattiivvoo??
  14. 14. IIttiinneerraarriioo:: ¿¿CCuuáálleess ssoonn llooss ddooss ddeessttiinnooss ddeell iittiinneerraarriioo?? ¿¿QQuuéé ffeecchhaass aabbaarrccaa eell vviiaajjee?? ¿¿CCuuááll eess eell nnoommbbrree ddee llaa ppeerrssoonnaa qquuee aaccoommppaaññaa dduurraannttee eell vviiaajjee?? ¿¿CCuuááll eess eell ccoossttoo ddeell vviiaajjee?? ¿¿QQuuéé iinncclluuyyee eell ccoossttoo?? ¿¿CCuuááll eess llaa ffeecchhaa llíímmiittee qquuee ggaarraannttiizzaa eessee ccoossttoo?? RReecceettaa:: ¿¿QQuuéé pprroodduuccttoo nnooss pprreesseennttaa llaa rreecceettaa?? ¿¿DDee qquuéé eess llaa rreecceettaa?? ¿¿PPaarraa ccuuaannttaass ppoorrcciioonneess eess?? ¿¿CCuuááll eess eell pprriimmeerr iinnggrreeddiieennttee qquuee ssee pprreesseennttaa?? ¿¿CCuuáánnttoo ttiieemmppoo ttaarrddaa eenn pprreeppaarraarrssee?? ¿¿CCuuáánnttoo ttiieemmppoo ddeebbee eessttaarr eenn eell ccoonnggeellaaddoorr?? ¿¿CCoonn qquuéé ssee ddeeccoorraa?? CCIIEERRRREE:: CCaaddaa aalluummnnoo eennvvííaa llaass rreessppuueessttaass aall ddoocceennttee,, eenn eell áárreeaa ddee ttaarreeaass ddeell AAuullaa VViirrttuuaall ddee llaa ppllaattaaffoorrmmaa MMooooddllee.. EEll ddoocceennttee rreeaalliizzaa uunnaa rreettrrooaalliimmeennttaacciióónn ggeenneerraall eenn eell áárreeaa ddeell cchhaatt ddeell aauullaa vviirrttuuaall..
  15. 15. AACCTTIIVVIIDDAADD 22.. IINNIICCIIOO:: EEll aalluummnnoo lleeee eell ccuueennttoo ““RRoobbii eell ppeerrrroo yy BBoobbii eell ggaattoo””,, uubbiiccaaddoo eenn eell áárreeaa ddee mmaatteerriiaall ddiiddááccttiiccoo ddeell aauullaa vviirrttuuaall.. DDEESSAARRRROOLLLLOO:: EEll aalluummnnoo pprroodduuccee uunn rreessuummeenn,, eexxttrraayyeennddoo llaass iiddeeaass mmááss iimmppoorrttaanntteess ddeell tteexxttoo.. CCIIEERRRREE:: CCaaddaa aalluummnnoo ssuubbiirráá aall ffoorroo ““RReessuummeenn””,, ssuu aaccttiivviiddaadd ppaarraa qquuee sseeaa ccoommeennttaaddoo ppoorr ddooss ccoommppaaññeerrooss.. AAssiimmiissmmoo,, eell DDoocceennttee rreeaalliizzaarráá uunnaa rreettrrooaalliimmeennttaacciióónn ppoorr eessttee mmeeddiioo.. AACCTTIIVVIIDDAADD 33.. IINNIICCIIOO:: EEll aalluummnnoo lleeee llaa nnoottiicciiaa ddee ppeerriióóddiiccoo ““SSoollssttiicciioo ddee vveerraannoo:: ¿¿QQuuéé eess?? yy ¿¿EEnn qquuéé aaffeeccttaarráá??””.. DDEESSAARRRROOLLLLOO:: LLooss aalluummnnooss eellaabboorraann uunn ccuuaaddrroo ssiinnóóppttiiccoo eenn llíínneeaa((GGooooggllee ddooccss)) yy aappooyyaaddooss ppoorr eell cchhaatt,, eenn eeqquuiippooss ddee ttrreess ppeerrssoonnaass ((ddeessiiggnnaaddooss ppoorr eell ddoocceennttee)),, ddoonnddee ccoollooccaann llaass iiddeeaass mmááss iimmppoorrttaanntteess ddeell aarrttííccuulloo.. CCIIEERRRREE:: EEll ccoooorrddiinnaaddoorr ddee ccaaddaa eeqquuiippoo ssuubbee llaa aaccttiivviiddaadd aall ffoorroo ““CCuuaaddrroo ssiinnóóppttiiccoo””,, ddoonnddee ccaaddaa mmiieemmbbrroo ddee oottrroo eeqquuiippoo,, ddeessiiggnnaaddoo ppoorr eell ttuuttoorr,, eevvaalluuaarráá ddee mmaanneerraa iinnddiivviidduuaall eell ttrraabbaajjoo yy eennvviiaarráá ppoorr ccoorrrreeoo llaa rrúúbbrriiccaa aall ddoocceennttee.. EEnn eell ffoorroo eell mmaaeessttrroo rreeaalliizzaarráá uunnaa rreettrrooaalliimmeennttaacciióónn ppoorr eeqquuiippoo..
  16. 16. AACCTTIIVVIIDDAADD 44.. IINNIICCIIOO.. EEll aalluummnnoo lleeee eell aarrttííccuulloo ““AApprreennddiieennddoo hhaabbiilliiddaaddeess ccoonn vviiddeeoojjuueeggooss””,, uubbiiccaaddoo eenn eell áárreeaa ddee mmaatteerriiaall ddiiddááccttiiccoo ddeell aauullaa vviirrttuuaall.. DDEESSAARRRROOLLLLOO.. EEll aalluummnnoo ccrreeaa uunn eessccrriittoo ppeerrssuuaassiivvoo,, ttoommaannddoo eenn ccuueennttaa llaass iiddeeaass pprriinncciippaalleess ddeell aauuttoorr,, rreellaacciioonnáánnddoollaass ccoonn ssuuss ccoonnoocciimmiieennttooss pprreevviiooss.. CCIIEERRRREE:: CCaaddaa aalluummnnoo ssuubbiirráá aall ffoorroo,, ““EExxttrraayyeennddoo iiddeeaass pprriinncciippaalleess””,, ssuu aaccttiivviiddaadd ppaarraa qquuee sseeaa ccoommeennttaaddoo ppoorr ddooss ccoommppaaññeerrooss.. AAssiimmiissmmoo,, eell DDoocceennttee rreeaalliizzaarráá uunnaa rreettrrooaalliimmeennttaacciióónn ppoorr eessttee mmeeddiioo..
  17. 17. TTIIEEMMPPOO EEMMPPLLEEAADDOO Se consideran cuatro semanas, mínimo una hora por cada día, para el desarrollo de esta Intervención Educativa, incluyendo el estudio de contenidos, la realización de actividades (una por semana), productos de aprendizaje, así como la evaluación de los mismos.
  18. 18. MMEETTAASS::  Que el alumno se enfoque más en los conocimientos que adquiere durante el aprendizaje, que le serán útiles en diferentes ámbitos de vida , que en obtener una buena calificación.  Que el alumno se de cuenta que la etapa de prelectura es valiosa para deducir información relevante del estudio de un texto.  Motivar a los alumnos para que se acerquen a la cultura de la lectura por su propio interés.  Formar lectores competentes, ya que la lectura es una herramienta importante para la formación integral del alumno.  Fomentar el trabajo colaborativo, que se presenta no solo en el ámbito escolar, sino también en otros como son: el social, familiar y en algunos casos laboral.
  19. 19. MMaatteerriiaall ddiiddááccttiiccoo EEttiiqquueettaa..
  20. 20. PPrrooppaaggaannddaa..
  21. 21. IIttiinneerraarriioo RReecceettaa
  22. 22. CCuueennttoo
  23. 23. NNoottiicciiaa
  24. 24. AArrttííccuulloo::
  25. 25. PPLLAANNTTIILLLLAA GGOOOOGGLLEE DDOOCCSS
  26. 26. CCuueessttiioonnaarriiooss aapplliiccaaddooss aa llooss AAlluummnnooss PERFIL DEL ALUMNO DEL CCH VALLEJO SEXO: EDAD: GRUPO: Por favor, marca únicamente una respuesta. 1. Escuelade procedencia. a) Secundaria oficialD.F. b) Secundaria Oficial Provincia. c) Secundaria particular D.F. d) Secundaria particular provincia. 2. ¿Qué materialutilizas más para hacer tareas? a) Enciclopedias impresas. b) Libros impresos. c) Revistas impresas. d) Periódicos impresos. e) Materialdigital (libros, revistas, periódicos, páginas oficiales). 3. ¿Tienes computadora en casa? a) Si. b) No. 4. ¿Tienes Internet en casa? a) Si. b) No. 5. ¿Tienes correoelectrónico? a) Si. b) No. 6. ¿Cada cuándo mandas mensajesde correo? a) Siempre. b) Frecuentemente. c) Regularmente. d) Algunasveces. e) Nunca. 7. ¿Cómo te gusta trabajar más? a) en equipo. b) Individualmente. 8. ¿Cada cuándo lees el periódico? a) Diariamente. b) Solo los fines de semana. c) Varias veces a la semana. d) Casi nunca. e) Nunca.
  27. 27. BBIIBBLLIIOOGGRRAAFFÍÍAA:: 1. Alfageme, B; Sánchez, P; (2002). Aprendiendo habilidades con videojuegos. Comunicar, () 114-119. Disponible en: http://www.redalyc.org /articulo. oa?id=15801921. [Consultado el 23 de junio 2017]. 2. Barraza, M, A. (2010). Propuestas de intervención educativa. Primera edición. Universidad pedagógica de Durango. pp. 24-44. Disponible en: http://www. upd.edu.mx /PDF/Libros/ElaboracionPropuestas.pdf. [Consultado el 23 de junio 2017]. 3. García, S. Robi el perro y Bobi el gato, Cuentos cortos. Disponible en: http://www.cuentoscortos.com /cuentos-originales/robi-el-perro-y-bobi-el- gato. [Consultado el 24 de junio 2017]. 4. Ann, Allie (21 de junio de 2017). Solsticio de verano: ¿Qué es? y ¿En qué afectará?. Extra el periódico. Disponible en: http://www.elperiodico.com /es / noticias / extra/solsticio-de-verano-2017-6114552#. [Consultado el 24 de junio 2017].

