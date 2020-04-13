Retos del docente

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA “DOCENCIA VIRTUAL Y DISEÑO DE CURSO EN MOODLE“ E-LEARNING: ROL DEL DOCENTE Dra. Beatriz Calle Oleas, Mg. Sc., Abril de 2020 Loja - Ecuador
  2. 2. RETOS EN LA PREPARACION DE LOS DOCENTES • Conocer las metodologías y medios utilizados en el proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje, a fin de potenciar las capacidades y destrezas en el alumno. • Conocimiento del potencial educativo de los medios virtuales, en cuanto a las formas de seleccionar, ordenar y procesar la información y su impacto en el proceso de formación. • Dominio del contexto didáctico y educativo para considerar el resto de los elementos que puedan intervenir en el diseño curricular.
  3. 3. ROLES Y RESPONSABILIDADES TUTOR FACILITADOR AREA PEDAGOGICA  Diseño de mecanismos pedagógicos dinámicos. AREA TECNICA  Fomentar la transparencia de la tecnología utilizada. DINAMIZADOR AREA SOCIAL  Fomentar la cohesión del grupo.  Crear ambiente amigable de trabajo. AREA ORGANIZATIVA  Procurar la interacción: docente-alumno alumno-alumno
  4. 4. HABILIDADES DEL PROFESOR VIRTUAL EXPERIENCIA DINAMISMO ADAPTACIONFORMACION COMUNICACION
  5. 5. CONCLUSIONES EN LA ACTUALIDAD, EN DONDE EL AVANCE DE LA CIENCIA Y LA TECNOLOGIA ES VERTIGINOSO, LA SITUACION SOCIO-ECONOMICA QUE ENFRENTE HOY EL MUNDO, SON ASPECTOS DETERMINANTES EN LOS PROCESOS DE FORMACION CON MODALIDADES DE ESTUDIO ALERNATIVAS. ENTONCES, EL DOCENTE SE VE OBLIGADO A CUMPLIR NUEVOS ROLES Y RESPONSABILIDADES, PARA ELLO ES NECESARIO ADQUIRIR CIERTAS COMPETENCIAS EN LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN Y DE LA INFORMACION, COMPRENSION DE LOS ESPACIOS EN LINEA, HABILIDADES TECNICAS Y COMUNICATIVAS; Y, OBVIAMENTE LA CAPACIDAD COGNITIVA, PERMITIRAN TRANSITAR DEL TRABAJO INDIVIDUAL AL COLABORATIVO. EN ESTOS ESTOS ENTORNOS, EL DOCENTE PASA A CUMPLIR EL ROL DE TUTOR Y SU PAPEL ES FUNDAMENTAL PARA EL ÉXITO DEL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE Y CONSECUENTEMENTE CONTIBUYE A GENERAR EN EL ESTUDIANTE SU PROPIO CONOCIMIENTO.

