Mathematics

Published in: Education
Mathematics

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA PARTICULAR TEACHER: PINEDA TORIBIO, RONALD TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! ENGLISH LEVEL: Secondary GRADE: 1st DATE: March 21st , 2018 MATHEMATICS 1. Write the next numbers in each case. a. two four six eight __________________________________________ b. eleven twenty-two thirty-three forty-four __________________________________________ c. ninety eighty seventy sixty __________________________________________ d. sixteen fifteen fourteen thirteen __________________________________________ e. twenty-seven thirty-six forty-five __________________________________________ 2. Resolve the following exercises and write the results in letters. a. 28 × 3 = _____________________________________________ b. 15 + 4 = _____________________________________________ c. 62 - 10 = _____________________________________________ d. 55 ÷ 5 = _____________________________________________ e. 25 × 4 = _____________________________________________ f. 95 + 3 = _____________________________________________ g. 100 - 59 = ____________________________________________ h. 21 × 12 = ____________________________________________ i. 500 - 435 = ___________________________________________ 3. Resolve the following exercises and write the answers in numbers. a. Forty-three minus twenty-one = _____________________________ b. Eleven multiplied by three = _______________________________ c. Sixty-seven plus twenty = __________________________________ d. Thirty divided by ten = ____________________________________ e. One hundred and seventy-six plus three hundred and two = _______________ 4. Resolve the following Math problem Tom is 10 years older than Kim. Next year he will be twice as old as Kim. How old is Tom this year. ENGOMEYDOBLEPORAQUí
  2. 2. TEACHER: PINEDA TORIBIO, RONALD TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! SOLUTION: _______________________________________________________ 5. Listen, write the exercise and their solutions. a. ____________________________________________________________ b. ____________________________________________________________ c. ____________________________________________________________ d. ____________________________________________________________ e. ____________________________________________________________ f. ____________________________________________________________ 6. Identify the following shapes. a. _______________________ b. _______________________ c. _____________________ d. _____________________ e. _______________________ g. _______________________ i. _____________________ f. _______________________ h. _______________________ a b c d e f i h g
  3. 3. TEACHER: PINEDA TORIBIO, RONALD TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! 7. Draw the following geometric solids. CUBE PYRAMID CONE CYLINDER SPHERE

