Mr. Ronald Elvis Pineda Toribio
UNIT 1 - ENGLISH I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» MATHEMATICS
positive integers 0 1 2 3 4 5 …
negative integers … -4 -3 -2 -1 0
Odd numbers 1, 3, 5, 7, 9…
Even numbers 2, 4, 6, 8, 10…
UNIT 1 - ENGLISH I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» MATHEMATICS
numerator 𝟐 𝟒 𝟐 𝟒 denominator
UNIT 1 - ENGLISH I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» MATHEMATICS
minus plus
divided multiplied
2 + 2 = two plus two is 4 four. 28 – 13 = twenty-eight minus thirteen is 15 fifteen.
25 × 3 = twenty-five multiplied by three is 75 seventy-five. 48 ÷ 3 = forty-eight divided by three is 16 sixteen.
Mathematics

Mathematics

×