Mr. Ronald Elvis Pineda Toribio
WORDS RELATED TO CRIME
ACTION steal CRIME theft CRIMINAL thief
ACTION rob CRIME robbery CRIMINAL robber
ACTION murder CRIME murderer CRIMINAL murderer
ACTION break in / into CRIME burglary CRIMINAL burglar
ACTION kidnap CRIME kidnapping CRIMINAL kidnapper
•COMPLETE THE SENTENCES WITH WORDS RELATED TO CRIME. EXERCISE
•There was a at the bank yesterday. •Someone the museum last night and an ancient vase. robbery broke into stole
•The knife which was used to kill the woman led the police to the •The asked for one million pounds in cash to released th...
×