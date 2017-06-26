Mr. Ronald Elvis Pineda Toribio
POSITIVE GRADE
It indicates a quality without relation with other elements. NEUTRAL FORM
EXAMPLES: The Sun is bright. It puppy is beautiful. These notebooks are expensive.
EQUALITY
AS … AS - Ariel is as funny as Itati. - Josue is as generous as Kiara. - You are as sad as Angel.
NOT AS … AS - Jose is not as peaceful as Saul. - Lucero is not as shouter as Kimberly. - You are not as angelic as the tea...
COMPARATIVE GRADE
We use the COMPARATIVES of adjectives when we compare two people, animals or things.
adjective + -er than FORMATION Only for one or two syllables ending in -y
EXAMPLES: Juan is younger than Lucero. Franco is slimmer than Luis. Chemistry is easier than English.
RULES
1. Ending in consonant - vowel - consonant double the consonant before the -er thin fat big sad thinner fatter bigger sadd...
2. Ending in consonant +y drop the y and take -ier easy funny happy easier funnier happier
3. Ending in +e add -ier safe little safer littler
more + adjective than Only for one or two syllables ending in -y
EXAMPLES dangerous famous delicious important more dangerous more famous more delicious more important
Comparatives
