Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Title : Hyperloop RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Rolwyn Marian Cardoza 2019-2020 Seminar Presentation on D...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Contents • Introduction • Aim and Objectives • Sustainability • Literature ...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world INTRODUCTION Problems of increasing population • Traffic congestion • Pollu...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Modes Cost Eco-friendly Time Roadways Railways Airways Objectives • Safety ...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the worldHyperloop High-speed transportation system using near vacuum tubes in which ...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Sustainability • The cost of the project from san Francisco – Los Angeles =...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the worldLiterature Review Elon Musk, (July 2012) pitched an idea for a fifth mode of...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Mark Sakowski (2016) discussed the current maglev along with evacuated tube...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Jeffrey C. Chin, Justin S. Gray, Scott M. Jones, Jeffrey J. Berton, in thei...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world 1) Tube : Pressure = 100 pa • Reduce drag by1000 times comparatively to atm...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world 2) Capsule/Pod Sealed capsules carrying 28 passengers Levitation is the pro...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Electro Dynamic Suspension (EDS) [8] • Permanent Magnets on car • Initially...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world 1) Propulsion [9] Propulsion is the action or process of pushing or pulling...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Air-lock technique [10] The company Hyperloop One, demonstrated its airlock...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Vibranium [11]: HyerloopTT It is a carbon fibre composite • 8 times stronge...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Competitors 1) Virgin Hyperloop One [12] • Founded – 2014 • Employees – 280...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Hyperloop Transportation Technologies [13] • Founded – 2014 • Employees – 8...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world TransPod [14] • Founded – 2015 • Employees – 800+ • Headquarters - Toronto,...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Hyperloop Pod competition winners Expected Result The top speed to be reach...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world • The Hyperloop technology is explained • The Hyperloop technology is faste...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Reference : 1. Musk, Elon (August 12, 2013). "Hyperloop Alpha"(PDF). SpaceX...
RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Suggestion/Corrections Thank you Sir
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hyperloop

8 views

Published on

Hyperloop

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hyperloop

  1. 1. Title : Hyperloop RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Rolwyn Marian Cardoza 2019-2020 Seminar Presentation on Dept of Mech. Engg.
  2. 2. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Contents • Introduction • Aim and Objectives • Sustainability • Literature review • Related Work • Competitors • Expected Results • Conclusion • References
  3. 3. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world INTRODUCTION Problems of increasing population • Traffic congestion • Pollution • Depletion of Natural Resources • Accelerated Habitat Loss • Amplified Climate Change and Global Warming • Loss of Biodiversity The most of the above problems could be reduced by an effective means of mass transit.
  4. 4. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Modes Cost Eco-friendly Time Roadways Railways Airways Objectives • Safety • Sustainability • Very eco-friendly • Resistant to weather • Resistant to earthquake HYPERLOOP Present land transit modes Aim: To develop a new mode of transportation which is faster as well as cheaper unlike other modes of transit such as road, rail, airways, waterways.
  5. 5. RV College of Engineering Go, change the worldHyperloop High-speed transportation system using near vacuum tubes in which pressurised vehicles travel. The concept of travelling in a vacuum tube goes way back to 1909. Robert Goddard - idea of vacuum sealed tubes to be used for the travelling purpose. Conceptualized – Elon Musk ( Founder – Space X, Tesla, Pay Pal ) & engineers Open sourced by Elon Musk – ‘ Hyperloop Alpha’- 2013 . Based on route = Los angeles to San Francisco
  6. 6. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Sustainability • The cost of the project from san Francisco – Los Angeles = $ 6 billion vs $60 billion of present high speed train • It is equipped with solar panels for power, hence eco-friendly
  7. 7. RV College of Engineering Go, change the worldLiterature Review Elon Musk, (July 2012) pitched an idea for a fifth mode of transport which would operate on combined principles of a Concorde, an air hockey table and a rail gun. He took patent under this concept the name – Hyperloop, in which he published an open sourced white paper. In his words, Hyperloop incorporates reduced-pressure tubes in which pressurized capsules ride on air bearings[1]. N. Kayela, (2014) investigated that the Hyperloop as a fifth mode of transportation after automobiles, trains, airplanes and boats. He has discussed about the tracks and stations for the Hyperloop. Also, discussed about the two version of capsule in Hyperloop system i.e passenger only version and another is passenger plus vehicle version [2].
  8. 8. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Mark Sakowski (2016) discussed the current maglev along with evacuated tube technology and concluded that Hyperloop is feasible if properly designed in terms of energy usage it has the potential to be much more efficient of pods traversing down the tube.[3]. Ahmed Hodaib, Samar F. Abdel Fattah (May 2016), for propulsion of the Hyperloop capsule, linear induction motor would be used for speeding, boosting and braking of the capsule or pod. The study demonstrated that the linear induction motor runs on 3-phase power same as synchronous motor can run and support very high speed. Although rotary induction motors are more energy efficient, there are end effects that reduce the motor's thrust force, thus proving that linear induction motors are much more suitable for the required force output. Further research was also made about the study and manufacturing of the induction motor with reference to the Hyperloop [4]. Literature Review
  9. 9. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Jeffrey C. Chin, Justin S. Gray, Scott M. Jones, Jeffrey J. Berton, in their paper, conferred about the Open-Source Conceptual Sizing Models for the travelling capsules of the Hyperloop. A thorough analysis two major aspects led them to a conclusion. Firstly, a direct relation between the tube cross sectional area and the pod travel speed was found, the tube size to be to be approximately twice the diameter of the original specification and calculation for the pod to reach the desired speed or value. [5]. Literature Review Delft hyperloop shows the different companies that are researching the hyperloop and planning to build a full scale model of the hyperloop for the mass transit saving time, energy, cost and being eco-friendly. [6]
  10. 10. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world 1) Tube : Pressure = 100 pa • Reduce drag by1000 times comparatively to atm. pressure. • The tube is made of steel. Two tubes will be welded together in a side- by-side configuration to allow the capsules to travel both directions. • Solar panels Related Work Construction Typical vacuum pump air removal rate for functional pressure range
  11. 11. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world 2) Capsule/Pod Sealed capsules carrying 28 passengers Levitation is the process by which an object is held aloft, without mechanical support, in a stable position. Levitation 1) Electro Magnetic Suspension (EMS) 2) Electro Dynamic Suspension (EDS) Electro Magnetic Suspension (EMS) [7] • Permanent Magnet – train • Electromagnet – Fixed to Guideway • Guidance Magnet to keep the car at centre • Only levitation no propulsion Magnet is pulled/attract to levitate the train
  12. 12. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Electro Dynamic Suspension (EDS) [8] • Permanent Magnets on car • Initially supported on wheels • Both levitating and propulsion after 100 kmph speed. • The attraction of the front magnets and repulsion of the rear magnet propel the train
  13. 13. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world 1) Propulsion [9] Propulsion is the action or process of pushing or pulling to drive an object forward. 1) Compressor
  14. 14. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Air-lock technique [10] The company Hyperloop One, demonstrated its airlock technology that allowed the pod to be transferred into the depressurized tube. this system, XP-1 pod can be put in an airlock which takes a few minutes to depressurize before entering the already depressurized tube. Otherwise, the pod would need to enter the tube and wait for the 4-hour depressurization of the entire test tube
  15. 15. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Vibranium [11]: HyerloopTT It is a carbon fibre composite • 8 times stronger and 1.5 times lighter than aluminium • 10 times stronger and 5 times less than steel Reducing energy output to propel the capsule. The material would also be embedded with sensors to monitor the capsule’s temperature and stability. This will also help the company know which pods need to be repaired before it ever becomes an issue
  16. 16. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Competitors 1) Virgin Hyperloop One [12] • Founded – 2014 • Employees – 280+ • Headquarters - Los Angeles, California, U.S. • Test track - 500-metre (1,600 ft) DevLoop in Northern Las Vegas • Funds - $400 million in 2019 • Hyperloop One successfully tested its XP-1 passenger pod, reaching speeds of up to 309 km/h. It travelled for just over 300m • It has developed Airlock techniques to move pods into capsule w/o depressurizing • Its publicly stated goal is to provide a fully operational Hyperloop system by 2021
  17. 17. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Hyperloop Transportation Technologies [13] • Founded – 2014 • Employees – 800+ • Headquarters - Playa Vista, California, U.S. • Test track – 1km long test track under development in Toulouse, France 10km track in Tongren, Guizou province, China a joint venture with the government of China • Funds - $108 million • Vibranium • MOU’s in India • Chennai and Bengaluru -30 minutes • Amaravathi to Vijayawada - 6-minute ride • Mumbai and Pune -20 minutes
  18. 18. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world TransPod [14] • Founded – 2015 • Employees – 800+ • Headquarters - Toronto, Ontario, Canada • Test track – 3 km long test track under development in Droux , France • Funds - $15 million Other competitors • DGWHyperloop • Arrivo • Hardt Global Mobility • Hyper Chariot • Zeleros
  19. 19. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Hyperloop Pod competition winners Expected Result The top speed to be reached is 1223 kmph
  20. 20. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world • The Hyperloop technology is explained • The Hyperloop technology is faster, cheaper, Eco-friendly, resistant to earthquake and resistant to weather • The safety aspect is yet to be addressed • The technology improves the economy by enabling labor and commercial markets to integrate within the existing centres of commerce, • The three main steps to be followed would be continuing research and development, sharing knowledge and investing in a long test track. • The Hyperloop is is still in its early stages and still needs copious amounts of development. Conclusion
  21. 21. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Reference : 1. Musk, Elon (August 12, 2013). "Hyperloop Alpha"(PDF). SpaceX. Retrieved August 13, 2013. 2. N. Kayela, editor of scientific and technical department, “Hyperloop: A Fifth Mode of Transportation”, 2014 3. Mark Sakowski, “The Next Contender in High Speed Transport Elon Musks Hyperloop”, 2016 4. Ahmed Hodaib, Samar, et al, International Journal of Mechanical, Aerospace, Industrial, Mechatronics and Manufacturing Engg. Vol:10 No:5, (May’16) 5. Chin, Jeffrey C.; Gray, Justin S.; Jones, Scott M.; Breton, Jeffrey J. (January 2015). Open-Source Conceptual Sizing Models for the Hyperloop Passenger Pod. 6. Full Scale Hyperloop Department, Delft Hyperloop, Delft, June, 2019 7. Mohammed Imran, international journal of engineering research, 2016 8. Physics of Maglev Train- http://ffden-2.phys.uaf.edu/212_spring2011.web.dir/Chan_Jeon/physics-of-maglve- train.html 9. “A RESEARCH REVIEW ON MAGNETIC LEVITATION TRAINS”, Sujay Jaiaraman1,Madhu.S, International Journal of Applied Engineering Research, ISSN 0973-4562 Vol. 10 No.33 (2015) 10. Musk, Elon (August 12, 2013). "Hyperloop Alpha"(PDF). SpaceX. Retrieved August 13, 2014. 11. Electiacal4u- Linear Induction Motor - electrical4u.com/linear-induction-motor/ 12. Hyperloop one - https://hyperloop-one.com 13. HyperloopTT- https://www.hyperlooptt.com/ 14. Transpod- https://transpod.com/en/
  22. 22. RV College of Engineering Go, change the world Suggestion/Corrections Thank you Sir

×