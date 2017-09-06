Presentation on Cricket Bowling Machine

CRICKET BOWLING MACHINE Submitted by: ABHINAV JOSE(UR12EE003) PRAVEEN PERUMAL G(UR12EE101) ROHIT K ANIL(UR12EE112) Guided ...
OBJECTIVE ▪To develop a cost effective (economic) and compact cricket bowling machine. ▪To provide provision for using spi...
BLOCK DIAGRAM MOTOR A MOTOR B BALL SPEED CONTROL A SPEED CONTROL B LCD MICROCONTROLLER
COMPONENTS USED • Induction Motors [2500rpm, 0.35HP, 0.5amp] • Trolley Wheels [diameter=21cm] • Electronic Regulators • Ba...
FEATURES • Hard and Cricket Balls Usage • Angular Box • Ready Indicator • Speed Indication using Sports Speed Gun App • Av...
DESIGN CHARACTERISTICS MOTOR ❖The type of motor used induction motor ❖Speed=2500rpm ❖Current=0.5amp ❖Torque=1.5kg ❖Space b...
SELECTION OF WHEEL • We have undergone testing different types of wheels such as Auto wheel, Scooter wheel and Trolley whe...
MECHANICALASPECTS ❖Wheels are mounted on base for axial rotation in a common plane. ❖The gap between the wheels should be ...
❖POWER SUPPLY UNIT ❖MICROCONTROLLER UNIT ❖LCD DISPLAY ❖PROXIMITY SENSOR SPEED CONTROL
POWER SUPPLY UNIT Power supply unit consist of following units : ➢ Step down transformer ➢ Bridge Rectifier unit ➢ Input f...
CIRCUIT DIAGRAM
MICROCONTROLLER UNIT FEATURES : • Flash memory • 4.0V to 5.5V Operation Range • Fully Static Operation: 0 Hz to 33 MHz • 2...
PIN DESCRIPTION Pin Diagram of AT89S52 Microcontroller
• Liquid Crystal cell Displays (LCDs) can display numeric and alphanumeric characters in dot, matrix and segment displays....
1 - VSS - GROUND 2 - VDD-Supply voltage 3 - V0-Input voltage 4 - RS-Instruction code 5 - R/W- Read or write 6 - E Chip Ena...
PROXIMITY SENSOR • The wheel type metal rod is fixed in the motor shaft. • The proximity sensor is placed near the shaft. ...
Speed Measurement Circuit Using Proximity Sensor
VIEW OF PROJECT
WORK DONE ❖Execution of various bowling styles ❖Measurement of speed of the ball using Sports Speed Gun app. ❖Case study o...
FUTURE WORKS • Introducing of different bowler’s bowling technology using neural technology • Usage of obstacle sensor for...
REFERENCES • S .S. Roy, A. Maapatra, N. P. Mukherjee, U Datta, U. Nandy, S. Karmakar, A. Chatterjee.(2005) “Design of an I...
  1. 1. CRICKET BOWLING MACHINE Submitted by: ABHINAV JOSE(UR12EE003) PRAVEEN PERUMAL G(UR12EE101) ROHIT K ANIL(UR12EE112) Guided by: Dr. J. JAYAKUMAR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EEE
  2. 2. OBJECTIVE ▪To develop a cost effective (economic) and compact cricket bowling machine. ▪To provide provision for using sping, hard ball and rubber ball. ▪To provide provision for using various pattern of bowling style such as straight, outswing, inswing, offbreak, leg break.
  3. 3. BLOCK DIAGRAM MOTOR A MOTOR B BALL SPEED CONTROL A SPEED CONTROL B LCD MICROCONTROLLER
  4. 4. COMPONENTS USED • Induction Motors [2500rpm, 0.35HP, 0.5amp] • Trolley Wheels [diameter=21cm] • Electronic Regulators • Ball Bearing • Antifriction Bearing • Sleeve Bearing • Flange Bolts • Screws • Metal Frame • Proximity Sensor • AT89S52 Microcontroller • IC 7805 • LED • LCD 16×2
  5. 5. FEATURES • Hard and Cricket Balls Usage • Angular Box • Ready Indicator • Speed Indication using Sports Speed Gun App • Availability of Different Bowling Patterns
  6. 6. DESIGN CHARACTERISTICS MOTOR ❖The type of motor used induction motor ❖Speed=2500rpm ❖Current=0.5amp ❖Torque=1.5kg ❖Space between two motor=6.8cm WHEEL ❖The wheel used is trolley wheel. ❖Weight of the wheel =850g ❖Diameter of the wheel=20cm VALVE ❖Diameter of the valve =7cm ❖Diameter of the ball=6.8cm ❖Total height of the machine =1m
  7. 7. SELECTION OF WHEEL • We have undergone testing different types of wheels such as Auto wheel, Scooter wheel and Trolley wheel. • After testing, we obtained good efficiency from trolley wheel compared to other wheels. • Also, it provides more friction, less in size and weight.
  8. 8. MECHANICALASPECTS ❖Wheels are mounted on base for axial rotation in a common plane. ❖The gap between the wheels should be slightly less than the diameter of ball to be thrown. ❖The speed of each wheel can be adjustable independently. ❖This machine transfers the kinetic energy to the ball by frictional gripping of the ball between two rotating wheels. ❖The adjustments of relative speeds and rotation of plane of the wheels gives wide variations in the speed and swing of the ball.
  9. 9. ❖POWER SUPPLY UNIT ❖MICROCONTROLLER UNIT ❖LCD DISPLAY ❖PROXIMITY SENSOR SPEED CONTROL
  10. 10. POWER SUPPLY UNIT Power supply unit consist of following units : ➢ Step down transformer ➢ Bridge Rectifier unit ➢ Input filter ➢ Regulator unit ➢ Output filter
  11. 11. CIRCUIT DIAGRAM
  12. 12. MICROCONTROLLER UNIT FEATURES : • Flash memory • 4.0V to 5.5V Operation Range • Fully Static Operation: 0 Hz to 33 MHz • 256 x 8-bit Internal RAM • Dual Data Pointer • Fast Programming Time • 4e AT89S52 Microcontroller
  13. 13. PIN DESCRIPTION Pin Diagram of AT89S52 Microcontroller
  14. 14. • Liquid Crystal cell Displays (LCDs) can display numeric and alphanumeric characters in dot, matrix and segment displays. • LCD display is used to display the speed of each motor • LCD used is 16 X 2. • It will display the 16 characters in two rows. LCD DISPLAY
  15. 15. 1 - VSS - GROUND 2 - VDD-Supply voltage 3 - V0-Input voltage 4 - RS-Instruction code 5 - R/W- Read or write 6 - E Chip Enable 7 - DB0-Data Bits8 8 - DB1 9 - DB2 10 - DB3 11 - DB4 12 - DB5 13 - DB6 14 - DB7 15 - BLA - Back light anode 16 - BLK - back light cathode
  16. 16. PROXIMITY SENSOR • The wheel type metal rod is fixed in the motor shaft. • The proximity sensor is placed near the shaft. • When the shaft is rotating, the metal rod is crossed the proximity sensors sequentially. • So the sensor gives the pulse to the microcontroller. • Now the microcontroller counts the pulse. • By using this pulse count we can find revolution per minute which is equal to speed of the microcontroller.
  17. 17. Speed Measurement Circuit Using Proximity Sensor
  18. 18. VIEW OF PROJECT
  19. 19. WORK DONE ❖Execution of various bowling styles ❖Measurement of speed of the ball using Sports Speed Gun app. ❖Case study of different styles of bowling such as straight, outswing, inswing, offbreak, leg break ❖Provision to use different types of balls for the machine to bowl.
  20. 20. FUTURE WORKS • Introducing of different bowler’s bowling technology using neural technology • Usage of obstacle sensor for safety measures of people crossing near the bowling machine while in operating mode
  21. 21. REFERENCES • S .S. Roy, A. Maapatra, N. P. Mukherjee, U Datta, U. Nandy, S. Karmakar, A. Chatterjee.(2005) “Design of an Improved Cricket Ball Throwing Machine” • Abhijit Mahapatra, Avik Chatterjee and Shibendu Shekhar Roy (2010) “Modelling and Simulation of Cricket Bowling Machine”, International J. of Recent Trends in Engineering and Technology, Vol. 3 • Akshay R. Varhade, HrushikeshV. Tiwari and Pratik D. Patangrao (2013)“Cricket Bowling Machine” , International Journal of Engineering Research & Technology (IJERT) • RAZA Ali, DIEGEL Olaf and ARIF Khalid Mahmood (2014) “Robowler: Design and development of a cricket bowling machine ensuring ball seam position” ,Springer • QUT Digital Repository(http://eprints.qut.edu.au/) • AT89S52 - Atmel (http://www.atmel.com/images/doc1919.pdf/) • Leverage Cricket Bowling Machine (http://www..bowlingmachine.co.in/pro_crikcet_bowling_machines/)

