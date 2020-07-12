R1 contabilidad 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Qué es la Contabilidad? Para ser breves, podríamos decir que: es el sistema encargado de registrar todas las operaciones ...
Técnica de registros y Principios contables Técnica de la Partida Doble Principio de Prudencia Principio de Entidad Princi...
● 1-Técnica de la Partida doble: Su postulado principal es "No hay deudor sin acreedor, ni acreedor sin deudor". Esto sign...
● 5-El Principio de prudencia: indica que cuando deba elegir entre dos valores para un elemento del activo, se debe optar ...
1) Contrato societario 8) Contratos de arrendamiento o alquiler Respaldo Contable y Documentación comercial Básica 2) Fact...
Fuandamentos básicos de la práctica ALGUNAS CUENTAS CONTABLES:
  1. 1. ¿Qué es la Contabilidad? Para ser breves, podríamos decir que: es el sistema encargado de registrar todas las operaciones de índoles Económicas; Patrimoniales y Financiera. Para armar información objetiva, adecuada en tiempo oportuno y útil para la toma de decisiones dentro de una entidad, organización o empresa . RESUMEN DE NOCIONES BÁSICAS CONTABLES
  2. 2. Técnica de registros y Principios contables Técnica de la Partida Doble Principio de Prudencia Principio de Entidad Principio de Economía en Marcha Principio de Período Contable Principio de economicidad y costo Principio de Homogeneidad Los principios son una convención mínima de conceptos básicos y reglas que deben ser observados al registrar e informar contablemente, sobre asuntos y actividades de personas naturales o jurídicas.
  3. 3. ● 1-Técnica de la Partida doble: Su postulado principal es "No hay deudor sin acreedor, ni acreedor sin deudor". Esto significa que, considerando la totalidad de los elementos patrimoniales de la empresa, si un elemento disminuye es porque otro aumenta, o, lo que es lo mismo, si se produce una entrada en un elemento es porque hay una salida de otro elemento y por tanto, hacer un cargo en una cuenta (o cuentas) supone siempre tener que hacer un abono en otra (u otras). ● 4-El Principio del Período Contable. La necesidad de conocer los resultados de operación y la situación financiera de la entidad, que tiene una existencia continua, obliga a dividir su vida en períodos convencionales. Las operaciones deben identificarse con el periodo en que ocurren. Técnica de Partida doble; Entidad; Negocio en marcha; Periodo Contable ● 2-El Principio de la Entidad, Se debe expresar todo lo necesario para juzgar los resultados de la operación y la situación financiera del ente analizado. ● 3-El Principio de Negocio en Marcha.La entidad se presume en existencia permanente salvo especificación en contrario
  4. 4. ● 5-El Principio de prudencia: indica que cuando deba elegir entre dos valores para un elemento del activo, se debe optar por el más bajo, o bien que una operación se contabilice de tal modo, que la participación del propietario sea menor. Con los pasivos ocurre lo opuesto, deben tratar de anticiparse. Se puede expresar diciendo: «contabilizar todas las pérdidas cuando se conocen y las ganancias solamente cuando se hayan realizado» ● 7-Principio de homogeneidad: La información debe presentarse con un mismo Formato, Agrupada de acuerdo a la ecuación Contable Básica, para que pueda comparada con otros periodos y con otros entes Prudencia; Economicidad; Homogeneidad ● 6-El Principio de importancia relativa economicidad y costo economicidad, La información que aparece en los estados financieros debe mostrar los aspectos importantes de la entidad susceptibles de ser cuantificados en términos monetarios.
  5. 5. 1) Contrato societario 8) Contratos de arrendamiento o alquiler Respaldo Contable y Documentación comercial Básica 2) Factura de Compra (Original) 3) Recibo de Pago (Duplicado) 4) Remito de entrega (Duplicado) 5) Nota de Crédito (Duplicado) 6) Nota de Débito (Duplicado) 7) Cheque; Pagaré y Pólizas 9) Factura de Venta (Duplicado) 10) Recibo de Cobranza (Original) 11) Remito de Recepción 12) Nota de Crédito (Original) 13) Nota de Débito (Original) 14) Rendiciones de Gastos y Tickets
  6. 6. Fuandamentos básicos de la práctica ALGUNAS CUENTAS CONTABLES:

