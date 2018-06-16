Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 * VALOR COMISIONABLE DE VENTAS NU SKIN KITS DE INICIO 23129946 ageLOC Spa en Casa/Blanco FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4750....
PRECIOS CALL CENTER PRECIOS ADR / WEB CÓDIGO DESCRIPCIÓN PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DIST...
3 EPOCH® 23110809 Epoch Glacial Marine Mud 1045.00 639.00 513.0 27.00 992.00 615.00 494.0 26.00 23101220 Epoch Sole Soluti...
23001545 SciónColor Soft Lips Chocolate 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001546 SciónColor Soft Lips ...
NOURISH THE CHILDREN 23113509 VitaMeal® Donation (1 bolsa) 797.00 572.00 457.0 24.00 797.00 572.00 457.0 24.00 23000924 Vi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

NS - Lista-de-Precios-JUNIO

20 views

Published on

www.rociomultiespacio.com .ar

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NS - Lista-de-Precios-JUNIO

  1. 1. 1 * VALOR COMISIONABLE DE VENTAS NU SKIN KITS DE INICIO 23129946 ageLOC Spa en Casa/Blanco FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 23129947 ageLOC Spa en Casa/Negro FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 23129948 ageLOC Firmeza y Contorno Corporal FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 23129949 ageLOC Tru Face Kit FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 23129952 Pharmanex Nutrición FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 23129953 Scion Belleza/ Tonos Fríos FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 23129954 Scion Belleza/ Tonos Cálidos FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 8640.00 7113.00 4750.0 250.00 23129955 ageLOC® Me FSP (600) 8618.00 7095.00 4132.0 250.00 8618.00 7095.00 4132.0 250.00 23130120 ageLOC LumiSpa Tru Face Normal/Combo FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4132.0 250.00 8640.00 7113.00 4132.0 250.00 23130119 ageLOC LumiSpa Tru Face Sensible FSP (600) 8640.00 7113.00 4132.0 250.00 8640.00 7113.00 4132.0 250.00 PAQUETES DE FIDELIZACIÓN 23010467 Paquete de ADR Facial FSP (125) 1761.00 1414.00 765.0 60.00 1761.00 1414.00 765.0 60.00 23010468 Paquete de ADR Corporal FSP (125) 1984.00 1586.00 925.0 65.00 1984.00 1586.00 925.0 65.00 LUMISPA Kits 23103100 LumiSpa Paquete Esencial- Piel Sensible FSP (400) 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 23103101 LumiSpa Paquete Esencial- Piel Normal/Combo FSP (400) 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 23103102 LumiSpa Paquete Esencial- Piel Grasa FSP (400) 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 23103103 LumiSpa Paquete Esencial- Piel Seca FSP (400) 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 23103104 LumiSpa Paquete Esencial- Piel Blemish (Acné) FSP (400) 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 5401.00 4670.00 2049.00 100.00 Limpiadores 23001491 LumiSpa Gel Limpiador - Piel Sensible FSP (75) 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 23001492 LumiSpa Gel Limpiador - Piel Normal/Combo FSP (75) 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 23001493 LumiSpa Gel Limpiador - Piel Grasa FSP (75) 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 23001494 LumiSpa Gel Limpiador - Piel Seca FSP (75) 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 23001495 LumiSpa Gel Limpiador - Piel Blemish (Acné) FSP (75) 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 Cabezales 23310013 LumiSpa Cabezal- Normal FSP (75) 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 23310015 LumiSpa Cabezal- Firme FSP (75) 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 969.00 817.00 475.00 25.00 BEAUTY BOX 23130061 Beauty Box Facial FSP (300) 3672.00 2824.00 1161.0 100.00 3672.00 2824.00 1161.0 100.00 23130062 Beauty Box Corporal FSP (300) 3116.00 2399.00 927.0 85.00 3116.00 2399.00 927.0 85.00 CUIDADO DE LA PIEL ageLOC® Galvanic Spa 23003876 ageLOC® Galvanic Spa® Geles Faciales 1092.00 779.00 627.0 33.00 1027.00 734.00 589.0 31.00 23003902 ageLOC® Body Shaping Gel 1325.00 946.00 761.0 40.00 1259.00 901.00 723.0 38.00 23003903 ageLOC® Dermatic Effects® 1325.00 946.00 761.0 40.00 1259.00 901.00 723.0 38.00 PRECIOS CALL CENTER PRECIOS ADR / WEB CÓDIGO DESCRIPCIÓN PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP LISTA DE PRECIOS NU SKIN ARGENTINA VÁLIDA A PARTIR DE JUNIO 2018
  2. 2. PRECIOS CALL CENTER PRECIOS ADR / WEB CÓDIGO DESCRIPCIÓN PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP 2 * VALOR COMISIONABLE DE VENTAS TRATAMIENTOS ESPECIALIZADOS 23003888 ageLOC® Transformation 8992.00 6423.00 5168.0 272.00 8527.00 6091.00 4902.0 258.00 23003887 ageLOC® Elements 4132.00 2952.00 2376.0 125.00 3936.00 2813.00 2262.0 119.00 23003882 ageLOC® Gentle Cleanse & Tone 1260.00 901.00 723.0 38.00 1193.00 852.00 685.0 36.00 23003883 ageLOC® Future Serum 5126.00 3661.00 2946.0 155.00 4862.00 3474.00 2794.0 147.00 23003904 ageLOC® Radiant Day SPF 22 1589.00 1135.00 912.0 48.00 1525.00 1088.00 874.0 46.00 23003880 ageLOC® Transforming Night 1721.00 1228.00 988.0 52.00 1621.00 1158.00 931.0 49.00 Nutricentials® 23110310 Creamy Cleansing Lotion (normal a seca) 401.00 285.00 228.0 12.00 366.00 262.00 209.0 11.00 23110309 Pure Cleansing Gel (mixta a grasa) 399.00 284.00 227.0 12.00 363.00 261.00 208.0 11.00 23110312 pH Balance Toner (normal a seca) 399.00 284.00 227.0 12.00 363.00 261.00 208.0 11.00 23110313 pH Balance Mattefying Toner (mixta a grasa) 399.00 284.00 227.0 12.00 363.00 261.00 208.0 11.00 23102728 Moisture Restore Day Protective Lotion SPF 15 (normal a seca) 764.00 545.00 438.0 23.00 730.00 521.00 419.0 22.00 23102727 Moisture Restore Day Protective Mattefying Lotion SPF 15 (mixta a grasa) 764.00 545.00 438.0 23.00 730.00 521.00 419.0 22.00 23129388 Nutricentials Piel Mixta a Grasa Kit 1653.00 1182.00 950.0 50.00 1653.00 1182.00 950.0 50.00 23129389 Nutricentials Piel Normal a Seca Kit 1653.00 1182.00 950.0 50.00 1653.00 1182.00 950.0 50.00 23102705 Night Supply Nourishing Cream 839.00 643.00 514.0 27.00 797.00 615.00 488.0 25.00 23102700 Celltrex Ultra Recovery Fluid 839.00 643.00 514.0 27.00 797.00 615.00 488.0 25.00 CLEAR ACTION 23110387 Clear Action Toner 689.00 493.00 395.0 19.00 654.00 467.00 374.0 18.00 23110388 Clear Action Cleanser 983.00 628.00 502.0 24.00 841.00 600.00 481.0 23.00 23110389 Clear Action Day Treatment 963.00 687.00 551.0 29.00 928.00 663.00 532.0 28.00 23110390 Clear Action Night Treatment 963.00 687.00 551.0 29.00 928.00 663.00 532.0 28.00 23110391 Clear Action System 2815.00 2011 1615.0 85 2815.00 2011.00 1615.0 85.00 TRATAMIENTO AGELOC 23003906 ageLOC Tru Face® Essence Ultra 5453.00 3895.00 3135.0 165.00 5192.00 3709.00 2983.0 157.00 23001570 ageLOC Tru Face® Essence Duet 3224.00 2574.00 2052.0 108.00 3071.00 2457.00 1956.0 103.00 23102704 ageLOC Tru Face® Line Corrector 1028.00 734.00 589.0 31.00 961.00 687.00 551.0 29.00 23010000 ageLOC Me Set Completo 4518.00 3624.00 2489.0 131.00 4313.00 3446.00 2371.0 125.00 23011000 ageLOC Me Set Básico 2982.00 2386.00 1501.0 79.00 2837.00 2270.00 1430.0 75.00 23001643 ageLOC Me Set de Referencia 2982.00 2386.00 1501.0 79.00 2837.00 2270.00 1430.0 75.00 CUIDADO FACIAL 23111259 Moisture Restore Intense Moisturizer 532.00 379.00 304.0 16.00 497.00 356.00 285.0 15.00 23110258 Rejuvenating Cream 726.00 558.00 456.0 24.00 699.00 532.00 434.0 22.00 23101226 NaPCA Moisture Mist 420.00 242.00 192.0 10.00 398.00 217.00 173.0 9.00 23110257 NaPCA Moisturizer 601.00 461.00 361.0 19.00 573.00 448.00 343.0 18.00 23110263 Face Lift Powder 784.00 601.00 361.0 19.00 741.00 574.00 343.0 18.00 23110264 Face Lift Activator 322.00 237.00 152.0 8.00 293.00 225.00 145.0 7.00 CUIDADO DENTAL 23111155 AP-24 Whitening Toothpaste 515.00 275.00 166.0 9.00 490.00 260.00 152.0 8.00
  3. 3. 3 EPOCH® 23110809 Epoch Glacial Marine Mud 1045.00 639.00 513.0 27.00 992.00 615.00 494.0 26.00 23101220 Epoch Sole Solution® Foot Treatment 614.00 439.00 353.0 17.00 582.00 415.00 332.0 16.00 23102803 Epoch Ice Dancer 449.00 344.00 212.0 15.00 424.00 327.00 202.0 14.00 23102811 Epoch Ava Puhi Shampoo & Conditioner 480.00 369.00 228.0 16.00 457.00 351.00 216.0 15.00 23110826 Epoch Fire Walker Foot Cream 449.00 344.00 212.0 15.00 424.00 327.00 202.0 14.00 CUIDADO CORPORAL 23101216 Liquid Body Bar 518.00 399.00 255.0 16.00 493.00 378.00 243.0 15.00 23101239 Body Smoother 486.00 372.00 237.0 15.00 459.00 354.00 226.0 14.00 23110353 Body Bar 518.00 399.00 239.0 16.00 493.00 378.00 227.0 15.00 23100875 Perennial Intense Body Moisturizer 969.00 745.00 478.0 30.00 919.00 707.00 455.0 29.00 23102717 Liquid Body Lufra 453.00 347.00 224.0 14.00 431.00 331.00 211.0 13.00 23101223 Body Cleansing Gel 486.00 372.00 237.0 15.00 459.00 354.00 226.0 14.00 23110308 Enhancer 378.00 293.00 190.0 10.00 364.00 281.00 180.0 9.00 23110329 Hand Lotion 337.00 266.00 152.0 8.00 322.00 252.00 145.0 7.00 CUIDADO PARA EL CABELLO NU SKIN® 23101356 NS Renu Hair Mask 931.00 622.00 442.0 25.00 883.00 590.00 418.0 24.00 23101350 NS Moisturizing Shampoo 454.00 324.00 195.0 13.00 432.00 309.00 186.0 12.00 23101351 NS Balancing Shampoo 454.00 324.00 195.0 13.00 432.00 309.00 186.0 12.00 23101352 NS Clarifying Shampoo 573.00 408.00 263.0 15.00 544.00 387.00 249.0 14.00 23101353 NS Weightless Conditioner 454.00 324.00 195.0 13.00 432.00 309.00 186.0 12.00 23101354 NS Rich Conditioner 454.00 324.00 195.0 13.00 432.00 309.00 186.0 12.00 NUTRIOL® 23101218 Nutriol® Hair Fitness Treatment 1489.00 1064.00 855.0 45.00 1422.00 1018.00 817.0 43.00 23101219 Nutriol® Shampoo 797.00 571.00 457.0 24.00 765.00 546.00 438.0 23.00 NU COLOUR 23161801 Nutriol Eyelash Treatment 771.00 517.00 304.0 18.00 732.00 491.00 289.0 17.00 23102851 Curl & Lash Mascara 570.00 443.00 296.0 16.50 542.00 421.00 581.0 15.50 23102853 Lip Plumping Balm 570.00 443.00 296.0 16.50 542.00 421.00 581.0 15.50 SCIÓNCOLOR NU SKIN® 23001533 SciónColor HD Powder Claro 714.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001534 SciónColor HD Powder Medio 714.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001535 SciónColor HD Powder Oscuro 714.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001536 SciónColor HD Highlighter Perla Suave 714.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001537 SciónColor Soft Lips Rosa Sweet 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001538 SciónColor Soft Lips Arena 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001539 SciónColor Soft Lips Cobre 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001540 SciónColor Soft Lips Uva 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001541 SciónColor Soft Lips Malbec 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001542 SciónColor Soft Lips Frambuesa 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001543 SciónColor Soft Lips Coral 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001544 SciónColor Soft Lips Cocoa 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 PRECIOS CALL CENTER PRECIOS ADR / WEB CÓDIGO DESCRIPCIÓN PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP * VALOR COMISIONABLE DE VENTAS
  4. 4. 23001545 SciónColor Soft Lips Chocolate 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001546 SciónColor Soft Lips Rojo 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001547 SciónColor Soft Lips Cereza 527.00 422.00 305.0 17.00 501.00 401.00 290.0 16.00 23001548 SciónColor Liquid Blur Extra Claro 715.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001549 SciónColor Liquid Blur Claro 715.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001550 SciónColor Liquid Blur Medio Claro 715.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001552 SciónColor Liquid Blur Medio Oscuro 715.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001553 SciónColor Liquid Blur Oscuro 715.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001554 SciónColor Liquid Blur Muy Oscuro 715.00 571.00 412.0 23.00 679.00 544.00 392.0 22.00 23001556 SciónColor HD Blush Rosado 591.00 473.00 358.0 19.00 562.00 449.00 339.0 18.00 23001557 SciónColor HD Blush Bronceado 591.00 473.00 358.0 19.00 562.00 449.00 339.0 18.00 23001558 SciónColor Concealer Naranja-Amarillo 435.00 347.00 252.0 14.00 414.00 331.00 239.0 13.00 23001559 SciónColor Concealer Verde-Beige 435.00 347.00 252.0 14.00 414.00 331.00 239.0 13.00 23001560 SciónColor EyeShades Terra 899.00 722.00 521.0 29.00 856.00 686.00 495.0 28.00 23001561 SciónColor EyeShades Natural 899.00 722.00 521.0 29.00 856.00 686.00 495.0 28.00 23001562 SciónColor EyeShades Morado 899.00 722.00 521.0 29.00 856.00 686.00 495.0 28.00 23001563 SciónColor EyeShades Rosado 899.00 722.00 521.0 29.00 856.00 686.00 495.0 28.00 POWERLIPS FLUID 23001571 POWERlips Fluid Conﬁdence / Conﬁanza 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001572 POWERlips Fluid Persistence / Persistente 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001573 POWERlips Fluid Determined / Determinada 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001574 POWERlips Fluid Maven / Valiente 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001575 POWERlips Fluid Breadwinner / Emprendedora 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001576 POWERlips Fluid Explore / Conquistadora 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001577 POWERlips Fluid Fearless / Aventurera 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001578 POWERlips Fluid Unbreakable / Inquebrantable 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001579 POWERlips Fluid Roar / Poderosa 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001580 POWERlips Fluid Ruler / Dominante 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001581 POWERlips Fluid Promotion / Ambiciosa 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 23001582 POWERlips Fluid Reign / Reinar 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 570.00 380.00 253.00 13.50 PROTECCIÓN SOLAR SUNRIGHT® 23110369 Sunright Lip Balm SPF 15 251.00 174.00 114.00 7.00 237.00 167.00 97.0 6.00 23001345 Sunright 50 Face & Body 708.00 495.00 398.00 21.00 671.00 473.00 379.0 20.00 PHARMANEX NUTRICIONALES 23003631 LifePak® 1085.00 777.00 624.0 30.00 1012.00 723.00 582.0 28.00 23003763 ageLOC YouthSpan 4414.00 3153.00 2538.0 137.00 4189.00 2991.00 2409.0 130.00 23005003 S3 Scan Card 20pk 804.00 804.00 648.0 35.00 804.00 804.00 648.0 35.00 Cuidado Cardiovascular 23003103 Optimum Omega® 507.00 391.00 249.0 14.00 481.00 364.00 237.0 13.00 Cuidado Muscular 23003521 FlexCreme 707.00 549.00 278.00 15.00 671.00 521.00 264.0 14.00 * VALOR COMISIONABLE DE VENTAS 4 PRECIOS CALL CENTER PRECIOS ADR / WEB CÓDIGO DESCRIPCIÓN PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP
  5. 5. NOURISH THE CHILDREN 23113509 VitaMeal® Donation (1 bolsa) 797.00 572.00 457.0 24.00 797.00 572.00 457.0 24.00 23000924 VitaMeal® Donation (5 bolsas) 3248.00 2320.00 1868.0 121.00 3248.00 2320.00 1868.0 121.00 PRECIOS CALL CENTER PRECIOS ADR / WEB CÓDIGO DESCRIPCIÓN PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP PRECIO PÚBLICO PRECIO DISTRIB. VCV* VP * VALOR COMISIONABLE DE VENTAS

×