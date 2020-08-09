Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SACRO IMPERIO ROMANO GERM�NICO
�C�mo se origina el Sacro Imperio Germ�nico? Tuvo su origen en el reino de Germania, un de las tras partes que fue dividid...
El t�tulo de sacro o santo, se debe a que se trat� de un imperio cristiano que hizo renacer la idea de unidad de la cristi...
El Imperio de Ot�n I Al asumir Ot�n el trono en el a�o 936, su principal objetivo fue convertir a los nobles en funcionari...
Las relaciones con Bizancio Para reafirmarse como emperador de los romanos, Ot�n I quiso casar a su hijo con una princesa ...
El apoyo de la Iglesia al Sacro Imperio Romano Germ�nico Los obispos se hallaban en luchas contra los duques que pretend�a...
Sucesores de Ot�n I Para los sucesores de Ot�n la tarea no fue f�cil, pues los duques, los monarcas conquistados, los esla...
Tema 4 historia 3ro bgu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 4 historia 3ro bgu

8 views

Published on

Resumen del tema 4: Imperio Germánico

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema 4 historia 3ro bgu

  1. 1. SACRO IMPERIO ROMANO GERM�NICO
  2. 2. �C�mo se origina el Sacro Imperio Germ�nico? Tuvo su origen en el reino de Germania, un de las tras partes que fue dividido el Imperio Carolingio Mediante el tratado de Verd�n el Imperio Carolingio fue dividido en tres reinos: Germania, Francia y Lotaringia. De estos reinos, el que logr� sostener con mayor vigor la autoridad real fue el de Germania.
  3. 3. El t�tulo de sacro o santo, se debe a que se trat� de un imperio cristiano que hizo renacer la idea de unidad de la cristiandad. Se le llam�, adem�s, germ�nico, porque su base fue el reino de Germania. Este imperio fue el estado territorial m�s grande de Europa medieval. A lo largo de su historia fue gobernado por cuatro dinast�as: la Sajonia, la Franconia, los Hohenstaufen y los �ste fue el reino que el a�o 936 hered� Ot�n I, hijo de Enrique el Pajarero. A diferencia de los �ltimos carolingios en Francia, Ot�n I defendi� su reino de las invasiones y detuvo las ambiciones de la nobleza. Por esta raz�n, en el a�o 962 Ot�n fue proclamado emperador. De esta manera naci� el Sacro Imperio Romano Germ�nico, cuya larga vida reci�n concluyo SACRO IMPERIO GERM�NICO Enrique el Pajarero, duque de Sajonia, fue elegido rey en el a�o 918 e intent� afianzar su poder en oposici�n a los grandes duques.
  4. 4. El Imperio de Ot�n I Al asumir Ot�n el trono en el a�o 936, su principal objetivo fue convertir a los nobles en funcionarios leales al rey. Sin embargo, muy pronto este monarca tuvo que enfrentarse a las revueltas que protagonizaron todos los duques del reino, desafiando su autoridad. Ot�n control� estas insurrecciones, pero qued� convencido de que no pod�a contar con los duques para consolidar su poder. Entonces, encontr� en la Iglesia una aliada poderosa contra la nobleza alemana. Oton I
  5. 5. Las relaciones con Bizancio Para reafirmarse como emperador de los romanos, Ot�n I quiso casar a su hijo con una princesa bizantina. Pero el emperador de Bizancio, Nic�foro II, se neg� rotundamente, y el embajador de Ot�n I recibi� como respuesta que su se�or no era ni emperador, ni romano, sino un sencillo rey b�rbaro, y que un matrimonio entre su hijo y una princesa imperial no estaba en discusi�n. Sin embargo, durante el reinado del emperador bizantino Juan II, se logr� la uni�n entre el hijo de Ot�n y la griega Te�fana. Niceforo II
  6. 6. El apoyo de la Iglesia al Sacro Imperio Romano Germ�nico Los obispos se hallaban en luchas contra los duques que pretend�an arrebatarles sus tierras. Ot�n sali� en su defensa, les prest� ayuda militar y dinero, y adem�s, les otorg� m�s tierras. A cambio de ello, la Iglesia deb�a ayudarlo en la administraci�n del reino y del ej�rcito. Los obispos se convirtieron en funcionarios del estado. Por ello fueron frecuentemente representados con un b�culo, s�mbolo de su poder religioso, y a la vez con una espada, que representaba su poder terrenal. Gracias al apoyo que el brind� la Iglesia, Ot�n venci� a los h�ngaros en la batalla de Lech (955); fren� las invasiones de los normandos y de los eslavos y mantuvo su reino en paz. El a�o 962, Ot�n I fue proclamado emperador por el Papa. Ot�n reconoci� la legitimidad del poder papal. Sin embargo se adjudic� el derecho de nombrar al Sumo Pont�fice y, adem�s, de intervenir en la elecci�n de todos los obispos.
  7. 7. Sucesores de Ot�n I Para los sucesores de Ot�n la tarea no fue f�cil, pues los duques, los monarcas conquistados, los eslavos y los h�ngaros esperaban la oportunidad para rebelarse. El reinado de Ot�n II ( 973-983 ) estuvo plagado de revueltas. Se enfrent� a los reyes de Dinamarca y Francia, y a los constantes asedios en la frontera oriental. Muri� poco tiempo despu�s de ser derrotado por los musulmanes en el sur de Italia. El tercero de los Otones ten�a solo tres a�os cuando hered� el trono, por eso, la regencia pas� a manos de su madre, Te�fana. Ot�n III retom� con fuerza el proyecto imperial de su abuelo. Sin embargo, la Iglesia y los nobles se rebelaron contra el poder de los emperadores germanos.

×