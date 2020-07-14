Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NORMAS, VALORES �TICOS Y MORALES
DEFINICI�N DE VALOR
VALOR �TICO Los valores �ticos son un conjunto de normas establecidas en nuestra mente. Este conjunto de valores son la gu...
VALOR MORAL La moral, por su parte, est� formada por costumbres, las creencias y las normas de un individuo o de un conjun...
Tema 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 3

39 views

Published on

Normas y valores

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema 3

  1. 1. NORMAS, VALORES �TICOS Y MORALES
  2. 2. DEFINICI�N DE VALOR
  3. 3. VALOR �TICO Los valores �ticos son un conjunto de normas establecidas en nuestra mente. Este conjunto de valores son la gu�a que nos ayuda a actuar de manera responsable frente a diversas situaciones.
  4. 4. VALOR MORAL La moral, por su parte, est� formada por costumbres, las creencias y las normas de un individuo o de un conjunto de sujetos. De acuerdo a la moral, una persona determina si un acto es incorrecto o correcto y luego act�a en consecuencia.

×