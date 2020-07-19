Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Qué es orar? Es dirigirse a Dios con palabras propias y querer comunicarse con Él, en la cual se acepta su bondad y se p...
¿Qué es rezar? Es elevar una oración a Dios en forma repetida. Se puede rezar el Padre Nuestro, El Ave María, etc. Reza...
Orar  Dios te agradezco por la vida, por mi familia. Te pido que me cuides siempre. Ayúdame a ser más generoso con el que...
Tema 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 1

47 views

Published on

Orar vs rezar

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema 1

  1. 1. ¿Qué es orar? Es dirigirse a Dios con palabras propias y querer comunicarse con Él, en la cual se acepta su bondad y se puede establecer un diálogo más profundo y personal.
  2. 2. ¿Qué es rezar? Es elevar una oración a Dios en forma repetida. Se puede rezar el Padre Nuestro, El Ave María, etc. Rezar es agradable si lo hacemos con fe y conciencia de lo que decimos.
  3. 3. Orar  Dios te agradezco por la vida, por mi familia. Te pido que me cuides siempre. Ayúdame a ser más generoso con el que necesita. Amén. Rezar Santo Rosario  Padrenuestro que estás en el cielo…  Dios te salve María, llena …  Dios te salve María, llena …  Dios te salve María, llena …  Gloria al Padre y …

×