  1. 1. LA HISTORIA DE LA SALVACIÓN
  2. 2. Es importante conocer el desarrollo de la historia de salvación, de cada una de sus etapas y de nuestra situación en esa historia. SALVAR - Dios nos quiere comunicar su propia vida. - Quiere que participemos de lo que es él, su propia vida, su felicidad. - Quiere salvar cuerpo y alma. - Quiere salvar al hombre individual pero en comunidad.
  3. 3. • TESTAMENTO: Se refiere a algo muy importante que es solamente pactado y atestiguado. • ALIANZA: algo que ata, que une y comunica lo que estaba separado.
  4. 4. ETAPAS PRINCIPALES • Adán: el padre de la humanidad; al caer en la desobediencia a Dios, se inicia la esperanza de salvación. • Noé: en quien renace la humanidad, con quien se establece una alianza primitiva. • Abraham: es el padre de los creyentes con el que establece Dios su alianza. • Moisés: el jefe del pueblo de Dios con el que hace la alianza del Sinaí (Los 10 mandamientos) que luego será renovada varias veces. • Profetas: serán los encargados de parte de Dios de iluminar y mantener la esperanza en un salvador. De recordar al pueblo sus deberes y compromisos.
  5. 5. Creación • Adán Patriarcas • Noé • Abraham Libertadores • Moisés • Josué Reyes • David • Salomón Profetas • Isaías • Juan • Bautista HISTORIA DE LA SALVACIÓN
  6. 6. Se cumple la promesa de salvación CRISTO: “Dios, que de tantas maneras nos habló por los profetas, en estos últimos tiempos nos habló por su Hijo”
  7. 7. •Antiguo testamento: imagen y promesa. •Cristo: se cumple la promesa •Iglesia: se hace presencia sacramental a través de los signos, especialmente de los sacramentos. Estamos entre la venida histórica y la definitiva. EN RESUMEN:

