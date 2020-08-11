Successfully reported this slideshow.
El valor de la solidaridad
Educar en valores como: es fundamental si queremos crear un futuro en el que las personas se ayuden.
¿Qué es la solidaridad? Veamos qué enseñanza nos dejó Jesús respecto a la solidaridad con la parábola del “Buen samaritano”
Jesús nos invita a ser solidarios, como el samaritano, que ayudó al hombre que estaba golpeado
Solidaridad
  1. 1. El valor de la solidaridad
  2. 2. Educar en valores como: es fundamental si queremos crear un futuro en el que las personas se ayuden.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la solidaridad? Veamos qué enseñanza nos dejó Jesús respecto a la solidaridad con la parábola del “Buen samaritano”
  4. 4. Jesús nos invita a ser solidarios, como el samaritano, que ayudó al hombre que estaba golpeado
  5. 5. Solidaridad

