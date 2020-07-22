Week 8th solidarity(part 2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “17 de SEPTIEMBRE” Costa 2020 2021 PLAN EDUCATIVO APRENDAMOS JUNTOS EN CASA SUB NIVEL SUPERIOR SEMANA 8 (...
Students will understand that all human beings are subjects with dignity, obligations and rights, in order to respond to c...
CONTENIDOS DE SOPORTE EMOCIONAL fundamenta su accionar en: SEMANA IDEA CENTRAL OBJETIVO DE APRENDIZAJE VALOR SEMANAL CONTE...
SPEAK HABLAR PHYCHOLOGICAL ADVANTAGE VENTAJA PSICOLÓGICA RESOURCEFUL INGENIOSO CITY CIUDAD INCREASING RECEPTIVENESS AUMENT...
TEAMWORK EQUIPO DE TRABAJO CHARITY CARIDAD DRAW DIBUJAR MAP MAPA ROUTE RUTA NEIGHBORHOOD VECINDARIO
READ THE FOLLOWING TEXT: Good reasons for athletes to learn a new language. The Ontario Institute for Studies in Education...
Leer el siguiente texto: Buenas razones para que los atletas aprendan un nuevo idioma. El Instituto de Estudios de Educaci...
SOLIDARITY Solidarity is one of the most important values; it is the collaboration that is oﬀered to other people without ...
1. READ THE FOLLOWING TEXT 1.Does your neighborhood have space to practice sports? In my neighborhood there is a small par...
4.Do you know someone in your neighborhood who carries out solidarity actions? YES,I DO NO, I DON`T Who? My neighbord The ...
2. PLAYTIME Self-evaluation: Imagine that you have a charity race in your neighborhood. Give a name for the charity race a...
  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “17 de SEPTIEMBRE” Costa 2020 2021 PLAN EDUCATIVO APRENDAMOS JUNTOS EN CASA SUB NIVEL SUPERIOR SEMANA 8 (20-24th July 2020) THURSDAY,23RD JULY 2020
  2. 2. Students will understand that all human beings are subjects with dignity, obligations and rights, in order to respond to complex problems of a global, regional and national nature, promoting the search of a more equitable and sustainable world.
  3. 3. CONTENIDOS DE SOPORTE EMOCIONAL fundamenta su accionar en: SEMANA IDEA CENTRAL OBJETIVO DE APRENDIZAJE VALOR SEMANAL CONTENIDOS DE SOPORTE EMOCIONAL 8 La ciudadanía global Los estudiantes comprenderán que todos los seres humanos somos sujetos con dignidad, obligaciones y derechos en función de responder a problemáticas complejas de índole global, regional y nacional promoviendo la búsqueda de un mundo más equitativo y sostenible. Equidad, valores de ciudadanía: respeto, tolerancia, empatía, cuidado propio y de los otros, solidaridad, amor, autoconocimiento, comunicación asertiva Si fuera presidente de un país… ¿Cuáles serían mis 3 mandatos principales para cuidar a mi país y a mi gente ¿Cómo me sentiría si otro país irrespetara mi cultura? ¿Qué haría para que todo el mundo conozca mi país y mis leyes?
  4. 4. SPEAK HABLAR PHYCHOLOGICAL ADVANTAGE VENTAJA PSICOLÓGICA RESOURCEFUL INGENIOSO CITY CIUDAD INCREASING RECEPTIVENESS AUMENTO DE LA RECEPTIVIDAD GAME JUEGO GOAL OBJETIVO AWARE CONSCIENTE ATHLETES ATLETAS SUPPORT APOYO
  5. 5. TEAMWORK EQUIPO DE TRABAJO CHARITY CARIDAD DRAW DIBUJAR MAP MAPA ROUTE RUTA NEIGHBORHOOD VECINDARIO
  6. 6. READ THE FOLLOWING TEXT: Good reasons for athletes to learn a new language. The Ontario Institute for Studies in Education lists the following beneﬁts of learning another language from an athlete’s point of view: 1.Understanding diﬀerent cultures: A language tells us a lot about the way people who speak it think. When an athlete competes against people from diﬀerent cultures, knowing their language is an important psychological advantage. 2. Being autonomous and resourceful: Big competitions don’t usually happen in one’s home city. Athletes must travel often and knowing the language may help them get around in unfamiliar places. 3. Improving location intelligence and increasing receptiveness: In sports, it is important to be able to predict and comprehend the logic of the game, the goals of the opponent, and respond fast. When athletes learn another language, they can become more aware of other ways of expressing things. These are just some of the multiple beneﬁts of learning a language for athletes. Source: https://www.oise.com/blog/4-reasons-olympic-athletes-learn-foreign-language
  7. 7. Leer el siguiente texto: Buenas razones para que los atletas aprendan un nuevo idioma. El Instituto de Estudios de Educación de Ontario enumera los siguientes beneficios de aprender otro idioma desde el punto de vista de un atleta: Comprender las diferentes culturas: un idioma nos dice mucho sobre la forma en que las personas quienes lo hablan piensan. Cuando un atleta compite contra personas de diferentes culturas, conocer su idioma es una importante ventaja psicológica. 2. Ser autónomo e ingenioso: las grandes competiciones no suelen ocurrir en la ciudad de origen. Los atletas deben viajar con frecuencia y conocer el idioma puede ayudarlos a moverse en lugares desconocidos. 3. Mejorar la inteligencia de ubicación y aumentar la receptividad: en los deportes, es importante poder predecir y comprender la lógica del juego, los objetivos del oponente y responder rápidamente. Cuando los atletas aprenden otro idioma, pueden ser más conscientes de otras formas de expresar las cosas. Estos son solo algunos de los múltiples beneficios de aprender un idioma para atletas.
  8. 8. SOLIDARITY Solidarity is one of the most important values; it is the collaboration that is oﬀered to other people without receiving anything in return. We need to know when to support other people or the group. In sport this value is vital, since teamwork always prevails.
  9. 9. 1. READ THE FOLLOWING TEXT 1.Does your neighborhood have space to practice sports? In my neighborhood there is a small park where we can do sports YES, IT DOES NO, IT DOESN`T 2.Do you think adults or young people of your neighborhood can teach a sport to the children? YES, I DO NO, I DON T The Adults could teach children sports like soccer,volley ball, etc this helps to strengthen the bonds of friendship with the community Which sports? BASKETBALL-VOLLEYBALL-INDOR FOOTBALL 3.Why? Because they can spend their free time teaching these sports. Because some of them enjoy to practice these sports
  10. 10. 4.Do you know someone in your neighborhood who carries out solidarity actions? YES,I DO NO, I DON`T Who? My neighbord The President of the nieghborhood, with everyone`s help, delivers food those who currently do not have to eat. Describe the actions. Rake the leaves. Help with groceries bags 5. Do you consider being able to do some act of solidarity in your neighborhood? Yes. We can all help for examples in my neighborhood
  11. 11. 2. PLAYTIME Self-evaluation: Imagine that you have a charity race in your neighborhood. Give a name for the charity race and draw the map for the route. Are you a supportive person? YES, I AM NO, I`M NOT Do you help your family in diﬀerent situations? YES, I DO NO, I DON`T Do you help your neighbors when they need? YES, I DO NO, I DON`T

