Semana 10 dhi

MANTÈN LA CALMA HIGIENE PERSONAL. COMER SALUDABLEMENTE. ACTIVIDADES FÌSICAS QUEDATE EN CASA. UTLIZAR LA MASCARILLA
Los estudiantes comprenderán que el retorno progresivo a clases implica el respeto e implementación de protocolos sanitari...
Cartulinas Esferos, lápices de colores, pinturas, marcadores, borrador, sacapuntas, regla u otros materiales para escribir...
•Buscar estrategias para difundir la campaña y crear una conciencia colectiva frente a la emergencia sanitaria COMPROMISOS...
DESARROLLO HUMANO INTEGRAL

  1. 1. semana 10 Costa 2020 2021 ( 3-7 Agosto) PLAN EDUCATIVO APRENDAMOS JUNTOS EN CASA sub nivel superior DESARROLLO HUMANO INTEGRAL Diseño de una propuesta de señalética de medidas de bioseguridad y autocuidado para ti y tu familia. Monday,3rd August 2020
  2. 2. RECUERDA Objetivo de Aprendizaje Guardas evidencias Horario semanal /familia Actividades /no imprimir Docente/ directivo/ Distrito Rutina estable/ horarios/ actividades somos diversos Acto violencia Diferentes medios 9-1-1 1800DELITO Queremos apoyarte Caja portafolio Recursos de casa 50 minutos Recreaciòn,tareas hogar,descanso adaptar actividades/ realidad
  3. 3. MANTÈN LA CALMA HIGIENE PERSONAL. COMER SALUDABLEMENTE. ACTIVIDADES FÌSICAS QUEDATE EN CASA. UTLIZAR LA MASCARILLA
  4. 4. Los estudiantes comprenderán que el retorno progresivo a clases implica el respeto e implementación de protocolos sanitarios, en función del cuidado personal y del resto de personas, promoviendo acciones para cuidar la salud, mantener el distanciamiento y usar correctamente los insumos de protección, a través de diferentes medios en el entorno próximo. Diseño de una propuesta de señalética de medidas de bioseguridad y autocuidado para ti y tu familia. 1. Comprendas la importancia de conocer sobre los protocolos de bioseguridad y su aplicación en cualquier situación de la vida cotidiana. 2. Expreses con libertad las emociones y sentimientos que te genera vivir el tiempo de contingencia sanitaria. 3. Conozcas los protocolos y procedimientos para el retorno progresivo a clases. 4. Diseñes un afiche para promocionar tu campaña de concientización del uso correcto de los protocolos de bioseguridad y lo compartas con tu familia. Caja-Portafolio de estudiante: Es el archivo de la evidencia de tu trabajo. Guarda todo lo que construyes con tu familia: CRITERIOS DE SATISFACCIÒN MECANISMO DE EVALUACIÒN NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO OBJETIVO DE APRENDIZAJE F I C H A P E D A G Ò G I C A
  5. 5. Cartulinas Esferos, lápices de colores, pinturas, marcadores, borrador, sacapuntas, regla u otros materiales para escribir o colorear. Textos escolares del Ministerio de Educación de este año o de años anteriores. Hojas, pueden ser de cuaderno o recicladas con espacio para escribir. Diccionario que tengas en casa. Vestimentas que tengas en casa para bailar. Goma (pegamento), o cinta adhesiva. Se trabajará en torno a los Protocolos de Bioseguridad para el retorno progresivo a clases, Lo que permitirá conocer la importancia del uso adecuado de los protocolos de bioseguridad como medida de prevención al contagio del COVID-19
  6. 6. •Buscar estrategias para difundir la campaña y crear una conciencia colectiva frente a la emergencia sanitaria COMPROMISOS • ¿Cómo te sientes al generar propuestas que transforman la realidad de tu familia y tu barrio? • ¿Qué puedes hacer en tu familia y tu barrio para cambiar a las personas que se niegan a cumplir los protocolos de bioseguridad? • ¿Al finalizar el proyecto dedicado a los protocolos de bioseguridad cuál es tu reflexión personal? DIARIO PERSONAL • ¿Qué he aprendido? • ¿Cómo lo he aprendido? • ¿Para qué me ha servido? • ¿En qué otras ocasiones puedo usarlo? AUTOEVALUACIÒN

