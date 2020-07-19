Successfully reported this slideshow.
LEARN THE PERSONAL PRONOUNS English Teacher
PERSONAL PRONOUNS PLURAL WE (Èl) YOU (ella) THEY (ello)
WE•Primera persona del plural •Sustantivo + I El Pronombre Personal WE su traducción es NOSOTROS/AS •My son and I = WE
WE NOUN AND I MY SON AND I A BOY AND I THESE CHILDREN AND I MY CAT AND I MR. BROWN AND I A BUSINESSWOMAN AND I A GIRL , AN...
IDENTIFY AND COMPLETE IDENTIFY THE NOUN AND SUBSTITUTE BY RIGHT PERSONAL PRONOUN WE A BOY, A GIRL AND I CHILDREN, PEOPLE A...
YOU• Segunda personal del plural • Sustantivo + you El Pronombre Personal YOU su traducción es USTEDES • MY SON AND YOU = ...
YOU MY UNCLE AND YOU THOSE GUYS AND YOU A MAN AND YOU SUSAN, BILL AND YOU MY CHILDREN, MY PARENTS AND YOU
IDENTIFY AND COMPLETE IDENTIFY THE NOUN AND SUBSTITUTE BY RIGHT PERSONAL PRONOUN YOU ROSE AND YOU MY DAUGHTER AND YOU A GI...
THEY •NOUN + NOUN El Pronombre Personal THEY su traducción es ELLOS/AS •MY SON AND MY DAUGHTER= THEY
IDENTIFY AND COMPLETE IDENTIFY THE NOUN AND SUBSTITUTE BY RIGHT PERSONAL PRONOUN THEY ROSE AND PETER MY DAUGHTER AND MY SO...
thing, object, City,country, animal, fruit,transport LOOK AT THE PICTURE AND WRITE WE YOU THEY CHAIRS MY FRIENDS AND YOU M...
https://es.liveworksheets.com/zb562380ee CODIGO CLAVE PARA ENVIAR TAREA rjaxoqaccd
Personal pronouns (plural)
Personal pronouns (plural)

PERSONAL PLURAL

