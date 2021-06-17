Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nee . domestic animals th 17 june

domestic animals

Nee . domestic animals th 17 june

  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “17 de SEPTIEMBRE” Costa 2021 2022 PLAN EDUCATIVO APRENDAMOS JUNTOS EN CASA SUB NIVEL ELEMENTAL NEE . GRADO 3 SIXTH WEEK DOMESTIC ANIMALS THURSDAY, 17 th JUNE 2020 1
  2. 2. ROOSTER HEN TURKEY DUCK RABBIT 2
  3. 3. COW GOAT SHEEP DONKEY PIG 3
  4. 4. MATCH COW GOAT DONKEY PIG ROOSTER HEN DUCK TURKEY 4
  5. 5. CIRCLE THE CORRECT COW SHEEP DONKEY DUCK COW ROOSTER GOAT PIG CAT TURKEY 5 GOAT RABBIT ROOSTER COW COW GOAT DONKEY PIG HEN DOG ROOSTER
  6. 6. 6

