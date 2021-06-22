Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “17 de SEPTIEMBRE” Costa 2020 2021 NIVEL ELEMENTAL GRADO 3NEE Tuesday, 22nd June 2021) FIRSTQUIMESTER-FIR...
2 https://youtu.be/o2WTRLH0dT8 VIDEO
3 A= UNO,UNA A TABLE
4 AN= UNO,UNA AN IGLOO
5 file:///C:/Users/Admin/AppData/Local/Temp/Level%20Pre%20A1.1%20Students%20Book.pdf WHAT´S THIS? It´s a book. QUÉ ES ESTO...
COPEAR LAS DIAPOSITIVAS 3,4,5 6
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
43 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Ne ep1w1 indefinite article

INDEFINITE ARTICLE

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ne ep1w1 indefinite article

  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “17 de SEPTIEMBRE” Costa 2020 2021 NIVEL ELEMENTAL GRADO 3NEE Tuesday, 22nd June 2021) FIRSTQUIMESTER-FIRST PARTIAL . Project 1 week 1 1 INDEFINITE ARTICLE A AN
  2. 2. 2 https://youtu.be/o2WTRLH0dT8 VIDEO
  3. 3. 3 A= UNO,UNA A TABLE
  4. 4. 4 AN= UNO,UNA AN IGLOO
  5. 5. 5 file:///C:/Users/Admin/AppData/Local/Temp/Level%20Pre%20A1.1%20Students%20Book.pdf WHAT´S THIS? It´s a book. QUÉ ES ESTO? Es un libro
  6. 6. COPEAR LAS DIAPOSITIVAS 3,4,5 6

×