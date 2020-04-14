Tarea 1 rol

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ROL DEL TUTOR EN EL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE E-LEARNING RITA JÁIMEZ ESTEVES
  2. 2. RETOS EN LA PREPARACIÓN DE DOCENTES: CONSEGUIR QUE ABRACEN LA E-TUTORÍA, PARA ELLO, DEBEN habituarse al entorno telemático; valorar positivamente las ventajas que ofrece el entorno telemático; aprovechar al máximo la pluralidad de ventajas que ofrece el entorno telemático; transformarse en multiplicador de las posibilidades de aprendizaje que ofrece el entorno telemático.
  3. 3. ROLES Y RESPONSABILIDADES DEL DOCENTE Motivar el querer aprender y el querer ser. Conseguir la autonomía del alumnado sobre su propio proceso de aprendizaje. Enseñar a aprender, a consultar, comprender, analizar, sintetizar, criticar y construir. Diseñar e-actividades individuales y grupales, y e- materiales que faciliten las tres anteriores.
  4. 4. Habilidadesdelprofesor virtual Utiliza instrumentos telemáticos: e-mail, video, foro, anuncio, chat, wiki, videoconferencia, PDF, formulario automáticos de evaluación, Elabora videos tutoriales y presentaciones en distintos formatos (v.g.Prezi, Emaze, Slide, Share, Knovio, Genially, etc.). Emplea Internet como una gigantesca biblioteca universal y la usa con sus estudiantes. Enseña a los estudiantes a discriminar entre información de calidad y de no calidad; a manejar la cantidad exorbitante de información y a sintetizarla. Diseña actividades individuales y grupales de evaluación formativas y sumativas a través de estudio de casos, problemas y sus soluciones, cuestionarios, elaboración de e- materiales, etc.
  5. 5. CONCLUSIONES: APENAS COMENZAMOS, ¿QUÉ NOS DEPARA EL FUTURO? El ser humano ha llegado hasta aquí porque nunca ha dejado de aprender… Aprendió a hacer el fuego y ese conocimiento lo transformó y también modificó la realidad. Los ancianos a los menores o al sucesor enseñaron el conocimiento que poseían y de ese modo mantuvieron el rumbo de la agrupación. La cultura humana, por consiguiente, siempre ha necesitado del conocimiento, del aprendizaje, del aprendiente y del enseñante. Esto no cambiará, solo cambia el formato. He aquí lo que presenciamos actualmente con la explosión de las TIC. Le corresponde a la sociedad actual convivir con esta alteración que debido a su carácter novedoso, simultáneo, vertiginoso y expansivo, asombra, impresiona y asusta. No resta más que salirle al encuentro, usar las TIC, aplicarlas, aprovecharlas, diseñarlas, mejorarlas para que el aprendizaje y el conocimiento continúen forjando sociedades.

