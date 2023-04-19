RishabhSSCM.pptx

CHAIN ?  Consists of all parties involved, directly or indirectly, in fulfilling a customer request, include not only manufacturers & suppliers, but also transporters, warehouses, retailers & even customers. Supplier Manufacturer Distributor Retailer Customer

OF SCM  to cut costs  Increase profits  Improve performance in relationships with customers and suppliers  Develop value added services that give a company a competitive edge  Objective is to be able to have the right products in the right quantities(at the right place) at the right moment at minimal cost  Reduced inventory , reduced lead times , reduced warehouse cost , helps in forecast accuracy