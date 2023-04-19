RishabhSSCM.pptx

WHAT IS SUPPLY CHAIN ?
Consists of all parties involved, directly or indirectly, in
fulfilling a customer request, include not only
manufacturers & suppliers, but also transporters,
warehouses, retailers & even customers.
Supplier Manufacturer Distributor Retailer Customer
Basic Supply Chain Process
Manufacture
& Raw Materials
Export &
Import
Activities
Primary
Movement
Distribution Secondary
Centres Movement
B2B & B2C
Distribution
After-Sales
Services
Reverse Logistics
After Sales
Logistics
Suppliers Production Distribution Sales Channel
Value-Added
Services
End User
Distribution
Distribution
Logistics
Manufacturing
Logistics
Inbound
Logistics
Supply
Logistics
SUPPLY CHAIN ELEMENTS
Supply Chain Design
Resource Acquisition
Long Term Planning (1 Year ++)
Strategic
Production/ Distribution Planning
Resource Allocation
Medium Term Planning(Quarterly, Monthly)
Tactical
Shipment Scheduling
Resource Scheduling
Short Term Planning (Weekly,Daily)
Operational
OBJECTIVES & GOALS OF SCM
to cut costs
Increase profits
Improve performance in relationships with customers
and suppliers
Develop value added services that give a company a
competitive edge
Objective is to be able to have the right products in
the right quantities(at the right place) at the right
moment at minimal cost
Reduced inventory , reduced lead times , reduced
warehouse cost , helps in forecast accuracy