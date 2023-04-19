RishabhSSCM.pptx

Advertisement

RISHABHSHARMA954808
Apr. 19, 2023
Apr. 19, 2023
Marketing

supply chain management

RISHABHSHARMA954808
  1. PRESENTATION BY RISHABH SHARMA
  2. WHAT IS SUPPLY CHAIN ?  Consists of all parties involved, directly or indirectly, in fulfilling a customer request, include not only manufacturers & suppliers, but also transporters, warehouses, retailers & even customers. Supplier Manufacturer Distributor Retailer Customer
  3. Basic Supply Chain Process Manufacture & Raw Materials Export & Import Activities Primary Movement Distribution Secondary Centres Movement B2B & B2C Distribution After-Sales Services Reverse Logistics After Sales Logistics Suppliers Production Distribution Sales Channel Value-Added Services End User Distribution Distribution Logistics Manufacturing Logistics Inbound Logistics Supply Logistics
  4. SUPPLY CHAIN ELEMENTS  Supply Chain Design  Resource Acquisition  Long Term Planning (1 Year ++) Strategic  Production/ Distribution Planning  Resource Allocation  Medium Term Planning(Quarterly, Monthly) Tactical  Shipment Scheduling  Resource Scheduling  Short Term Planning (Weekly,Daily) Operational
  5. FUNCTIONS OF SCM SCM Supplier management Inventory management Distribution management Channel management Payment management Financial management
  6. OBJECTIVES & GOALS OF SCM  to cut costs  Increase profits  Improve performance in relationships with customers and suppliers  Develop value added services that give a company a competitive edge  Objective is to be able to have the right products in the right quantities(at the right place) at the right moment at minimal cost  Reduced inventory , reduced lead times , reduced warehouse cost , helps in forecast accuracy
