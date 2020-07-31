SAP ABAP on hana online training – Advance ABAP coding “Fourth Generation Language” or 4GL Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) is a 4th generation high level programming language used for developing applications for the SAP R/3 system. Database interface is the key component of the ABAP run-time system which handles the communication with the relational database. Reports and module pools are the two types of executable programs. SAP ABAP training emphasizes the basic concepts, how to create a structure in the ABAP directory to advanced debugging and modularization techniques.