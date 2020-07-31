Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
+91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com www.rhsofttech.com SAP ABAP ON HANA B/705 Padmavati Nagar, Bolinj,Agashi Road Virar, Pa...
+91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com SAP ABAP on hana online training – Advance ABAP coding “Fourth Generation Language” or ...
+91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com Introductions to SAP HANA ABAP 1.1 Difference between ABAP And HANA Setup environment i...
+91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com ABAP development change for HANA 5.1 Open Sql Statements 5.2 inline declaration coding ...
+91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com AMDP Class. 6.1 How to Create AMDP Class 6.2 Advantages of AMDP Class 6.3 using cds vie...
+91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com HANA Modeling Tech’s. 7.1 Calculation view 7.2 Analytic View 7.3 Attribute view SAP ABA...
+91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com What are you waiting for: Click Here To Book A Demo Thank you SAP ABAP ON HANA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sap ABAP ON HANA

14 views

Published on

SAP ABAP on hana online training – Advance ABAP coding “Fourth Generation Language” or 4GL Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) is a 4th generation high level programming language used for developing applications for the SAP R/3 system. Database interface is the key component of the ABAP run-time system which handles the communication with the relational database. Reports and module pools are the two types of executable programs. SAP ABAP training emphasizes the basic concepts, how to create a structure in the ABAP directory to advanced debugging and modularization techniques.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Sap ABAP ON HANA

  1. 1. +91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com www.rhsofttech.com SAP ABAP ON HANA B/705 Padmavati Nagar, Bolinj,Agashi Road Virar, Palghar, Maharastra - 401303
  2. 2. +91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com SAP ABAP on hana online training – Advance ABAP coding “Fourth Generation Language” or 4GL Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) is a 4th generation high level programming language used for developing applications for the SAP R/3 system. Database interface is the key component of the ABAP run-time system which handles the communication with the relational database. Reports and module pools are the two types of executable programs. SAP ABAP training emphasizes the basic concepts, how to create a structure in the ABAP directory to advanced debugging and modularization techniques. SAP ABAP ON HANA
  3. 3. +91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com Introductions to SAP HANA ABAP 1.1 Difference between ABAP And HANA Setup environment in eclipse for ABAP development Creating package using Eclipse Tool Architecture for ABAP for HANA 4.1 Evolution and architecture 4.2 Overview for ABAP meets HANA 4.3 Code to data paradigm 4.4 Performance Impact SAP ABAP ON HANA
  4. 4. +91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com ABAP development change for HANA 5.1 Open Sql Statements 5.2 inline declaration coding syntax’s 5.3 CDS View’s 5.4 CDS with parameters 5.5 Define View 5.6 CDS View with association 5.7 Extend view 5.8 CDS View with table function 5.9 How to call cds view in abap program. SAP ABAP ON HANA
  5. 5. +91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com AMDP Class. 6.1 How to Create AMDP Class 6.2 Advantages of AMDP Class 6.3 using cds view with table function link with amdp class 6.4 how to handle select-option using amdp class 6.5 how to call AMDP class in abap program 6.6 Different between CDS View and Amdp Class And normal View SAP ABAP ON HANA
  6. 6. +91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com HANA Modeling Tech’s. 7.1 Calculation view 7.2 Analytic View 7.3 Attribute view SAP ABAP ON HANA
  7. 7. +91 9356913849 info@rhsofttech.com What are you waiting for: Click Here To Book A Demo Thank you SAP ABAP ON HANA

×