Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Pedro, J. (2021). Dinâmica das formas de tratamento no português veiculado em Angola. NJINGA E SEPÉ: Revista Internacional De Culturas, Línguas Africanas E Brasileiras, 1(Especial), 322–340. Recuperado de https://revistas.unilab.edu.br/index.php/njingaesape/article/view/860