Trabajando en casa con ena fundamentos ed cm

  1. 1. TRABAJANDO EN CASA CON ENA - FUNDAMENTOS
  2. 2. FORMACIÓN VIRTUAL EN ESCUELA NUEVA ACTIVA Fundación Escuela Nueva Volvamos a la Gente, 2020 WWW.CAMPUS.ESCUELANUEVA.CO 2 TRABAJANDO EN CASA CON ENA FUNDAMENTOS El objetivo principal de la estrategia Trabajo en Casa con ENA es facilitar la continuidad del proceso educativo en casa con estrategias y herramientas del modelo Escuela Nueva Activa, a través de: La adaptación de procesos e instrumentos del modelo La pedagogización y el uso creativo de diferentes formas y medios de comunicación El trabajo articulado con familias y cuidadores Este es un proceso retador que requerirá el desarrollo de nuevas habilidades por parte de docentes, estudiantes y padres de familia y, sobre todo, una gran disposición a innovar creativamente en pro del proceso educativo de niñas y niños. Como con cada reto nuevo, las habilidades que requieren el trabajo en casa y las nuevas formas de comunicación, necesitan mucha planeación práctica. Tener éxito en esta nueva aventura requiere ir de lo concreto a lo abstracto, de lo específico a lo complejo. Un elemento fundamental, aún más importante que en el aula, es la organización, el seguimiento, y el ajuste rápido y certero del trabajo con base en lo que se observa que se puede aprovechar más y en lo que definitivamente hay que cambiar. Ahora el maestro “va a la casa”, y es en este tiempo que su experiencia y creatividad como docente serán los elementos más valiosos para el éxito de los procesos educativos. Con el fin de facilitar el trabajo en casa con ENA, la Fundación Escuela Nueva Volvamos a la Gente pone a disposición de docentes un plan de trabajo que no solo ayuda a comprender el alcance del proceso educativo en este nuevo contexto, sino también a organizar, paso a paso, dicho proceso. Adicionalmente, el plan incluye recursos que asiste al docente en la puesta en marcha del plan de trabajo. A continuación se plantean referentes básicos para la comprensión y organización del trabajo en casa. 1. ¿Qué implica trabajar en casa con ENA? Trabajar en casa con el modelo ENA implica poder aplicar herramientas y estrategias que faciliten y promuevan, ahora en el hogar, el que se sigan desarrollando los procesos educativos formales que se venían adelantando en la escuela; los cuales se espera continúen luego de que finalicen las situaciones que impiden trabajar en la escuela.
  3. 3. FORMACIÓN VIRTUAL EN ESCUELA NUEVA ACTIVA Fundación Escuela Nueva Volvamos a la Gente, 2020 WWW.CAMPUS.ESCUELANUEVA.CO 3 Los procesos educativos desarrollados en casa están facilitados a distancia por un docente y acompañados in-situ por quien pueda apoyarlos, ya sea un adulto o hermano(a) mayor. Un elemento fundamental de la estrategia Trabajo en casa con ENA es el fortalecer procesos de formación socioemocional y académica que conduzcan al bienestar de los estudiantes y que permitan la integración al aula en un futuro. La expectativa es que sean procesos agradables y productivos, donde tanto el estudiante como su familia se sientan motivados por las actividades. El diseño pedagógico, así como los contenidos, debe ser de calidad; deben estar claros el objetivo y las habilidades que se quieren trabajar. Finalmente, el trabajo en casa con ENA se concibe como una estrategia pedagógica con valor agregado para niñas, niños y familias, donde se rescata el valor de aprender juntos y donde se promueve la cualificación docente por medio de la innovación y el desarrollo de nuevas habilidades, a partir de una práctica fundamentada intencional, reflexiva y consciente. 2. ¿Qué se requiere para trabajar en casa con ENA? Trabajar en casa con ENA requiere una combinación de motivación, recursos, procesos pedagógicos e innovación en estrategias de comunicación, así como una planeación cuidadosa y estructurada de las actividades a desarrollar en casa. La motivación se promueve a través de actividades pertinentes, interesantes y divertidas, así como por un ambiente de trabajo propicio y agradable. En casa debe haber un espacio de trabajo destinado para tal fin. En el trabajo en casa también se necesitan acuerdos de convivencia, estrategias de comunicación efectiva y asertiva, así como la definición clara de roles, responsabilidades y mecanismos de rendición de cuentas. Los recursos incluyen desde un espacio de trabajo destinado y organizado para tal fin, hasta la disponibilidad de elementos de trabajo básicos (e.g., cuaderno, esfero, Guías, etc.). Los instrumentos ENA adaptados a las condiciones de trabajo y comunicación en casa también son parte importante de estos recursos. GLOSARIO Competencia emocional: conjunto de conocimientos, capacidades, habilidades y actitudes necesarias para comprender, expresar y regular de forma apropiada las emociones. Fotografía: archivo FEN – Proyecto BID
  4. 4. FORMACIÓN VIRTUAL EN ESCUELA NUEVA ACTIVA Fundación Escuela Nueva Volvamos a la Gente, 2020 WWW.CAMPUS.ESCUELANUEVA.CO 4 Los procesos pedagógicos implican la organización de un trabajo estructurado e intencionado en donde el docente realiza un acompañamiento y seguimiento permanente al proceso de aprendizaje de los estudiantes. Estos procesos deben garantizar que las actividades se desarrollan de manera participativa y colaborativa; en el trabajo en casa con ENA es fundamental reconfigurar las formas de comunicación que hacen esto posible. Las estrategias de comunicación requieren el uso flexible y creativo de diferentes medios/dispositivos, así como el aprendizaje de nuevas rutinas y formas de compartir con otros. El objetivo es utilizar todos los medios disponibles de manera intencionada, organizada y complementaria para desarrollar y fortalecer los procesos educativos. La planeación del trabajo debe permitir que aquellos hogares que disponen de un medio único de comunicación tengan la posibilidad de desarrollar adecuadamente las actividades, sin limitar las posibilidades para aquellos hogares que cuentan con más recursos/alternativas de comunicación y viceversa. La planeación del trabajo en casa busca estructurar de manera organizada e intencionada el proceso a desarrollar en el hogar. La planeación parte del balance o diagnóstico del nivel de avance de los estudiantes, así como de las condiciones y recursos disponibles en casa. Adicionalmente, debe incluir un proceso de reflexión continua que permita hacer los ajustes que sean necesarios. El plan de implementación, adjunto a este documento, describe la tres grandes fases a considerar en la planeación del trabajo en casa: preparación, implementación y monitoreo. 3. ¿Qué principios ENA pueden reproducirse en el trabajo en casa? El trabajo en casa se fundamenta en principios propios del modelo ENA; es decir requiere autogestión, autonomía, cooperación, liderazgo, iniciativa, motivación, deseo de aprender, entre otros. Naturalmente, promover y reforzar estos principios en el trabajo en casa requieren un ajuste en las estrategias de comunicación con las familias y debe considerar mecanismos sincrónicos y asincrónicos coherentes con los medios que tengan las familias. Más adelante en el documento se hace un recuento de estos mecanismos, de acuerdo con cada medio disponible. GLOSARIO Herramientas de comunicación sincrónica: son aquellas que permiten la comunicación entre participantes en el mismo momento, como en chat o videoconferencia. Herramientas de comunicación asincrónica: son aquellas en las que la comunicación entre participantes no se realiza en el mismo espacio de tiempo, como en foros o correos electrónicos.
  5. 5. FORMACIÓN VIRTUAL EN ESCUELA NUEVA ACTIVA Fundación Escuela Nueva Volvamos a la Gente, 2020 WWW.CAMPUS.ESCUELANUEVA.CO 5 A continuación, se describe brevemente la forma como diferentes principios ENA pueden promoverse en el trabajo en casa: 1. Construcción social de conocimiento: no solo la familia es ahora el "equipo" del estudiante, sino que con estrategias/rutinas organizadas de comunicación los estudiantes pueden compartir sus ideas con sus compañeros. Dependiendo de los recursos disponibles esto puede hacerse sincrónica o asincrónicamente, según los medios disponibles. 2. Participación: la participación no solo se ve reflejada en las actividades con el "equipo" de trabajo en casa, sino que pueden planearse intercambios básicos entre estudiantes-hogares que permitan que todos hagan un aporte y construyan algo entre todos. Tal como en el aula, instrumentos como el cuaderno viajero pueden ayudar a fomentar la participación. 3. Trabajo en equipos: la familia es el "equipo" principal de trabajo del estudiante; sin embargo, como se mencionó anteriormente, con estrategias/rutinas organizadas de comunicación los estudiantes pueden compartir sus ideas con sus compañeros. 4. Aprendizaje autónomo: el trabajo con Guías de Aprendizaje (adaptadas) y la necesidad de seguir una rutina estructurada de trabajo sin el profesor presente son oportunidades para fortalecer/profundizar el aprendizaje autónomo que se venía desarrollando en el aula. 5. Exploración: las actividades de las Guías, además de mantener la secuencia pedagógica propia de ENA, deben reforzar de manera especial las actividades de exploración y manipulación por parte de los estudiantes. Naturalmente, las adaptaciones deben garantizar no solo que estas actividades son abundantes y apropiadas, sino que son viables en términos de los recursos que existen en los hogares. 6. Aprender haciendo: esto no solo se mantiene a través de la secuencia pedagógica de las Guías de Aprendizaje, sino en el uso de otros procesos/instrumentos ENA. Trabajar con roles, responsabilidades grupales, etc. es fundamental para seguir aprendiendo desde la práctica estos conceptos. 7. Autoevaluación: la adaptación y uso del control de progreso, las rutinas de reflexión y valoración del proceso con la familia y el monitoreo permanente del docente dan continuidad al proceso de reflexión del estudiante sobre su propio proceso de aprendizaje. Este proceso necesita mucha claridad y acompañamiento por parte del docente, para que el equipo de trabajo en el hogar pueda llevar a cabo una reflexión positiva, proactiva, que refleje el proceso que se está desarrollando y lo nutra para fortalecerlo. 8. Responsabilidades de grupo: estas se desarrollan en el equipo de trabajo en casa y en los equipos que puedan conformarse entre estudiantes, a través de comunicaciones sincrónicas o asincrónicas. 9. Contenidos contextualizados: esto se mantiene y se refuerza a través de las adaptaciones de los docentes a las Guías de Aprendizaje, y a la adaptación misma de los otros procesos e instrumentos de ENA.
  6. 6. FORMACIÓN VIRTUAL EN ESCUELA NUEVA ACTIVA Fundación Escuela Nueva Volvamos a la Gente, 2020 WWW.CAMPUS.ESCUELANUEVA.CO 6 10. Docente facilitador/orientador: este rol del docente se mantiene, pero se innova en términos de las estrategias de comunicación utilizadas para compartir informaciones disponibles. La recursividad, el manejo de contenidos y el conocimiento pedagógico de los docentes sale a relucir de manera especial en el contexto de trabajo en casa con ENA. 11. Rol activo de la familia: en el contexto de trabajo en casa con ENA este elemento se fortalece especialmente. Ahora bien, es necesario un acompañamiento cercano, claro y continuo por parte del docente para que esta oportunidad de formar equipo con la familia se aproveche, de la mejor manera, al máximo. 12. Estudiante activo: esto se refuerza en el trabajo en casa con ENA ya que el estudiante tiene responsabilidades especiales al no tener al docente o sus compañeros al lado ayudando a regular los procesos. El equipo de trabajo en el hogar es fundamental, pero es una oportunidad muy valiosa para promover formas de trabajo alternativas con sus compañeros de aula. 13. Creatividad: la creatividad se manifiesta en cada uno de los ajustes que se hacen en el trabajo en casa con ENA. Puede ser interesante, además, que el docente promueva activamente la generación de ideas nuevas para mejorar los procesos/instrumentos ENA en casa por parte de las familias. Fotografía: archivo FEN – Proyecto Círculos de Aprendizaje ENA Arauca, familia Rodríguez Fotografía: archivo FEN – Proyecto Círculos de Aprendizaje ENA Arauca, familia Linares

