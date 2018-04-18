Prezentation ng 2013

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. МЕТОД ВЫБОРКА 2081 респондент ошибка выборки  2,2% НАЦИОНАЛЬНОЕ ИССЛЕДОВАНИЕ Массовый опрос взрослого населения 24-х областей Украины, АР Крым, городов Киев и Севастополь старше 18-ти лет Сбор информации проводился методом личного интервью в 24-х областях Украины и АР Крым. Респонденты отбирались по квотной выборке, репрезентирующей взрослое население страны по месту проживания (область), полу и возрасту. СТАТУС СРОКИ ПРОВЕДЕНИЯ 15-25 декабря 2012 гг. ИНФОРМАЦИЯ ОБ ИССЛЕДОВАНИИ ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИЯ РЕЗУЛЬТАТОВ ВСЕУКРАИНСКОГО ИССЛЕДОВАНИЯ ОБЩЕСТВЕННОГО МНЕНИЯ «ПРАЗДНОВАНИЕ НОВОГО ГОДА» Research & Branding Group® Декабрь - 2013 г.
  2. 2. КАКИМ БЫЛ УХОДЯЩИЙ 2013-Й ГОД ДЛЯ УКРАИНЦЕВ И ДЛЯ УКРАИНЫ Декабрь 2013 г.; % к опрошенным 2 28 48 23 1 8 35 54 4 В целом хорошим и удачным В чем-то удачным, а в чем-то трудным В целом трудным и плохим Затруднились ответить для украинцев и их семей для Украины
  3. 3. КАКИМ БЫЛ УХОДЯЩИЙ 2013-Й ГОД ДЛЯ УКРАИНЦЕВ Декабрь 2007 - декабрь 2013 гг.; % к опрошенным 3 24 44 29 3 18 44 36 2 16 41 41 2 25 55 18 2 28 48 23 1 В целом хорошим и удачным В чем-то удачным, а в чем-то трудным В целом трудным и плохим Затруднились ответить 2007 год 2010 год 2011 год 2012 год 2013 год
  4. 4. КАКИМ БЫЛ УХОДЯЩИЙ 2013-Й ГОД ДЛЯ УКРАИНЫ Декабрь 2007 - декабрь 2013 гг.; % к опрошенным 4 9 30 54 77 32 56 54 19 72 5 9 43 43 68 35 54 4 В целом хорошим и удачным В чем-то удачным, а в чем-то трудным В целом трудным и плохим Затруднились ответить 2007 год 2010 год 2011 год 2012 год 2013 год
  5. 5. С КАКИМ ЧУВСТВОМ УКРАИНЦЫ ПРОВОЖАЮТ УХОДЯЩИЙ 2013 ГОД И ВСТРЕЧАЮТ НОВЫЙ 2014-й ГОД Декабрь 2013 г.; % к опрошенным 5 30 44 10 16 Преимущественно с хорошим настроением Не испытываю особенного подъема, но и не ощущаю негативных эмоций Преимущественно с плохим настроением Затруднились ответить
  6. 6. ЧТО УКРАИНЦЫ ОЖИДАЮТ ОТ БУДУЩЕГО, 2014 ГОДА ДЛЯ СЕБЯ И ДЛЯ УКРАИНЫ Декабрь 2013 г.; % к опрошенным 6 59 28 8 5 42 32 18 8 Думают, что будущий год будет в целом удачным, хорошим Думают, что будущий год в целом будет чем-то удачным, а в чем-то трудным Думают, что будущий год будет в целом трудным, плохим Затруднились ответить для cебя и своих семей для Украины
  7. 7. БУДУТ ЛИ УКРАИНЦЫ ВСТРЕЧАТЬ НОВЫЙ, 2013-Й, И КАКИМ ОБРАЗОМ НАМЕРЕНЫ ЭТО СДЕЛАТЬ Декабрь 2007 – декабрь 2013 гг.; % к опрошенным 7 72 13 2 5 2 6 70 11 2 2 2 11 74 11 3 3 3 6 65 11 3 6 5 10 Дома, в кругу близких и родных В гостях, с друзьями Дома с семьей, затем в увеселительных заведениях Другое Не будут встречать Новый год Еще не определились / затруднились ответить 2013 год 2012 год 2010 год 2007 год
  8. 8. ПЛАНИРУЮТ ЛИ РЕСПОНДЕНТЫ НАКРЫВАТЬ НОВОГОДНИЙ СТОЛ И НА СКОЛЬКО ПЕРСОН Декабрь 2012 декабрь 2013 гг.; % к опрошенным 8 55 23 3 1 9 10 52 22 3 1 9 14 До 5-ти персон На 5-10 персон На 11-15 персон На 16 персон и более Не планируют накрывать новогодний стол Еще не решили 2013 год 2012 год
  9. 9. БУДУТ ЛИ УКРАИНЦЫ УСТАНАВЛИВАТЬ ДОМА НОВОГОДНЮ ЕЛКУ И КАКУЮ Декабрь 2012 декабрь 2013 гг.; % к опрошенным 9 46 20 18 16 42 24 17 17 Настоящую Искусственную Не будут устанавливать новогоднюю елку Затруднились ответить 2013 год 2012 год
  10. 10. НОВОГОДНИЙ ПРАЙС (КАКУЮ СУММУ ГОТОВЫ ПОТРАТИТЬ) Декабрь 2013 г.; % к опрошенным 10 21 26 13 11 4 2 6 16 26 24 10 7 3 2 14 1616 10 4 3 1 2 46 19 До 250 грн. 251-500 грн. 501-750 грн. 751-1000 грн. 1001-1500 грн. 1501 грн. и более Не планируют таких расходов Затруднились ответить На новогодний стол На подарки Другие расходы (новогодние елки детям, турпоездки, театры, рестораны и т.п.)

