Software Development in 2020: The Next Big Things to Consider

9 views

Published on

Software Development is the only sector that goes through changes every now in 2020 and then. The Innovations are to make a life using the software easier. Stats of the past several years prove that these innovations have been beneficial for both the businesses and the developers.Security is the utmost concern of every app developer. Well then, software development trends for the new year are many and to ease your task read them, use them and benefit from them.

Published in: Software
Software Development in 2020: The Next Big Things to Consider

  1. 1. Software Development in 2020! The Next Big Things to Consider The era is of growth and changes. No sectors whether Education, Health, Industry or Technology can resist changes. There are various innovations that are welcomed by all of them. These innovations and changes have brought things up here. The changes that occur that revolutionize the whole sector, the whole world is what we call the Big Things or the Innovations. Software Development is the only sector that goes through changes every now and then. The Innovations are to make a life using the software easier. Stats of the past
  2. 2. several years prove that these innovations have been beneficial for both the businesses and the developers. In 2018, Blockchain, IoT, and AI were trending technologies in the IT industry, but were not proven and were not successful usage. In 2019, IoT, AI and Blockchain along with Language trends, Progressive web applications, Low code Development, Cyber-security, etc were in focus. The global market is spending near about $3360 billion on technology. This number is big in itself and settles with the current dominance of the IT sector. People often follow market inclinations to get an edge over others in the field. Now, curiosity craves burst at what can be the possible tech trends or what could be the possible big things in 2020. So, let’s take a look at some of them which we have carved out Multi-platform User Interface Development Whether you consider software developers or ​mobile app developers, ​they are all burdened with immense pressure these days. The workload to develop a single product is threefold. A ​mobile app development company​ might excel in having an app for IOS but to gain global attention they need to port it or re-compile it for Androids and the web. Now you are intelligent enough to understand that developing an app all again for a new platform requires tremendous work. As a result developers fail to focus on other necessary elements such as building new features.
  3. 3. To reduce the amount of work pressure multi-platform user interface development​ ​has come into vogue. Herein developers get to build an app just once and run it on every platform. Take for instance, Google’s Flutter. It creates branded UI apps for iOS as well as Android. These multi-platform UI tools save your precious time and are also future proof. Google Flutter is already making its way in various​ ​business application​ ​companies as it is based on advanced structure blended with flexible designs. Containerization  In the niche of ​app and software development​ virtualization is a known term. It works well with VMW like platforms and assists the IT department to gain more from existing hardware, automate things as well as get rid of unnecessary resources. But, but, but…. virtualization has its cons. It consumes lots of resources, hard disk space and high- end machines. Hence an improved version of virtualization has been developed, named as containerization. Containerization technology does not take an entire virtual machine rather it packages an app’s run-time, system libraries and system tools. Containers therefore are less resource consuming tools to make an app portable across various platforms. Fun Fact- Docker, a ​software development company​ initiated containerization technology.  
  4. 4. AI Driven Customer Software Development  Artificial Intelligence dominates nearly every profession of the 21​st​ century be it ​mobile  application development​ or digital marketing. AI enabled applications are equipped to handle complex tasks With the turn of year 2020 . AI is being upgraded. Earlier AI was added as a secondary tool to any product. However the scenario is changing now. Google, for example, is building its own AI chip. Notable tool kits like Microsoft Cognitive Services help out developers to incorporate AI into their apps with few lines of code. Including AI into your mobile or software from the very beginning enhances development process. AI makes use of machine learning to speed up the work.
  5. 5. Third Party APIs  To develop mobile apps or software apps successfully you need to keep ahead of your competitors. Third party APIs have come across as a great support in this endeavor. They make the developers procure a popular mapping interface to work directly with their applications. Google Maps API is the most noted one. What’s there not to like about API? They process content for you, share images on social media and save developers from devoting resources to building solutions. With APIs the work of business applications​ ​has turned easier. They simply have to choose the right combination of APIs and let it manage the rest. Blockchain  Security is the utmost concern of every app developer. Blockchain comes with abundant benefits for software development projects. Blockchain was the fastest growing in-
  6. 6. demand skill of 2018 and as of now it is believed that Blockchain along with AI technology will work together to offer better results. It is being deployed in the financial world and holds a great chance to be implemented by other professions such as health, micropayments etc. Well then, ​software development trends​ for the new year are many and to ease your task read them, use them and benefit from them.

