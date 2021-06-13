Seminario de obra malversacion de fondos (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA ANTENOR ORREGO FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL TEMA: CURSO: DOCENTE: Ma...
INDICE I. MALVERSACIÓN DE FONDOS .................................................................................... 3 1....
I. MALVERSACIÓNDE FONDOS 1.1. Concepto La palabra malversación procede del latín male versare: dirigir mal o mal utilizar ...
Si el dinero o bienes que administra corresponden a programas de apoyo social, de desarrollo o asistenciales y son destina...
1.2. Ejemplo de malversación de fondos Caso: Un alcalde provincial decide emplear el dinero destinado a la construcción de...
Peculado La finalidad que indebidamente se le da a los recursos públicos es privada. Una de las conductas típica es tambié...
III. CASOS DEL DELITO MALVERSACION DE FONDOS EN EL PERÚ 3.1. CASO DE GREGORIO SANTOS Ministerio Público comprobó que ex pr...
técnicas financieras de las obras; ni se hizo el saneamiento contable y físico-legal de los bienes patrimoniales. Otras su...
3.2. CUSCO: CASOS RELEVANTES DE CORRUPCIÓN Caso Hospital Antonio Lorena - Hospital principal Hospital principal El Proyect...
Ministerio Público y el Órgano de Control Institucional, se identificaron cinco carpetas fiscales por los delitos de colus...
Además, su capacidad operativa es inferior a la del Hospital Antonio Lorena. Por ejemplo, de 232 camas con las que contaba...
adecuadas, tomando como referencia lo reportado por el Director de dicho hospital. - Al Jefe del Seguro Integral de Salud ...
por el delito de malversación, siendo este el número más bajo de condenas en el año 2017. Articulo Artículo 389.- El funci...
3.3. EL CASO DE LAS TRES OBRAS PÚBLICAS DE LA PROVINCIA DEL SANTA Juzgado Anticorrupción de Chimbote lo declaró culpable a...
El mejoramiento del colegio inicial 1537 del pueblo joven Villa María (Nuevo Chimbote), La posta de salud de Magdalena Nue...
De la misma forma, la obra descrita en líneas arriba implica el delito de MALVERSACIÓN DE FONDOS, porque el costo real no ...
de Chilca contra diversos funcionarios de la entidad edil de dicho distrito. Los hechos: El 27 de diciembre de 2002 los mi...
En consecuencia, ordeno se realice nuevo juicio oral por otro Colegiado.
IV. CONCLUSION - Lo expuesto prueba el entorpecimiento del funcionamiento de las Municipalidades y gobiernos tanto regiona...
V. BIBLIOGRAFIA Ancash: Condenan a dos años de cárcel a César Álvarez. (2018). Nacional. https://www.radionacional.com.pe/...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA ANTENOR ORREGO FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL TEMA: CURSO: DOCENTE: Malversación de Fondos SEMINARIO DE OBRAS PÚBLICAS Ing. Jorge Vega Benites INTEGRANTES: Maco Salazar Rafael Marín Arce Diego Medina Campos Octavio Ramírez Núñez Diego (Coordinador) Velásquez Tarrillo Jhonnatan SEMESTRE: 2020-I
  2. 2. INDICE I. MALVERSACIÓN DE FONDOS .................................................................................... 3 1.1. Concepto ............................................................................................................ 3 1.2. Ejemplo de malversación de fondos .................................................................. 5 1.3. Diferencias con otras figuras similares .............................................................. 5 II. DELITOS DE CORRUPCION EN TRÁMITE A NIVEL NACIONAL .................................... 6 III. CASOS DEL DELITO MALVERSACION DE FONDOS EN EL PERÚ.................................. 8 3.1. CASO DE GREGORIO SANTOS............................................................................. 8 3.2. CUSCO: CASOS RELEVANTES DE CORRUPCIÓN................................................ 10 3.3. EL CASO DE LAS TRES OBRAS PÚBLICAS DE LA PROVINCIA DEL SANTA .......... 15 3.4. CASO DISTRITO DE HUACHIS (ANCASH)........................................................... 16 3.5. CASO MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE CHILCA – MALVERSACIÓN DE FONDOS17 IV. CONCLUSIONES ....................................................................................................... 20 V. BIBLIOGRAFIA .......................................................................................................... 21
  3. 3. I. MALVERSACIÓNDE FONDOS 1.1. Concepto La palabra malversación procede del latín male versare: dirigir mal o mal utilizar algo y significar en general invertir ilícitamente los bienes ajenos que una persona tiene a su cargo en usos distintos de aquellos para los que están destinados. La malversación de fondos constituye un ilícito penal previsto en el artículo 389 del código penal que reprime conductas que afectan gravemente el funcionamiento de la administración pública y la prestación de los servicios públicos a los ciudadanos. Malversar fondos públicos significa darle un fin distinto al que estaban destinados, afectando de manera grave y permanente los servicios públicos básicos. Este es un delito de fraude serio realizado por empleados que están familiarizados con la organización y se aprovechan de ese conocimiento para obtener un beneficio ilícito. La diferencia importante entre la malversación de fondos y otros tipos de robo, es que la persona que comete la malversación tiene posesión o acceso legal a los bienes malversados; usualmente como parte de sus responsabilidades de trabajo. Según el Articulo N° 389 Malversación de Fondos del código penal peruano: El funcionario o servidor público que da al dinero o bienes que administra una aplicación definitiva diferente de aquella a los que están destinados, afectando el servicio o la función encomendada, será reprimido con pena privativa de libertad no menor de uno ni mayor de cuatro años. Tratándose de Gobiernos locales, serán reprimidos con pena privativa de libertad no menor de dos ni mayor de cinco años. En caso de Gobiernos regionales, serán reprimidos con pena privativa de libertad no menos de tres ni mayor de seis años.
  4. 4. Si el dinero o bienes que administra corresponden a programas de apoyo social, de desarrollo o asistenciales y son destinados a una aplicación definitiva diferentes, afectando el servicio o la función encomendada, la pena privativa de libertad será no menos de tres ni mayor de ocho años. En nuestro Código Penal el delito de malversación requiere que el sujeto activo sea un funcionario o servidor público que administra los bienes o dinero. Por consiguiente: - El sujeto activo del delito de malversación de fondos es el funcionario o servidor público. - El sujeto pasivo del delito de malversación de fondos es únicamente el Estado. El comportamiento ilegal del agente afecta al Estado, en la medida que un miembro y “representante” de la Administración es quien infringe la Ley, afectando el principio de legalidad presupuestal de la administración pública. - El objeto material del delito comprende al dinero y a los bienes que son administrados por el funcionario o servidor público pero que los utiliza para fines distintos a lo presupuestado. La malversación se sintetiza en cuatro conductas específicas: - Dar aplicación oficial diferente de aquella destinada. - Comprometer sumas superiores a las fijadas - Invertir en forma no prevista - Utilizar los fondos en forma no prevista.
  5. 5. 1.2. Ejemplo de malversación de fondos Caso: Un alcalde provincial decide emplear el dinero destinado a la construcción de obras de saneamiento, a la compra de implementos deportivos que serán entregados a la institución educativa de su provincia, en el marco de un proyecto de fortalecimiento al sector de educación. Aprovechando ello, dispone que dichos implementos lleven consigo su fotografía y el lema de su agrupación política. Delito: Malversación de Fondos, utilizó el dinero destinado a la construcción de obras de saneamiento para implementos deportivos para una institución educativa, estás llevarían publicidad de su agrupación política. Pena: Tratándose de Gobiernos locales, serán reprimidos con pena privativa de libertad no menor de dos ni mayor de cinco años. 1.3. Diferencias con otras figuras similares El delito de malversación de fondos podría confundirse con el delito de peculado (artículo 387) Del Código Penal. De esta manera pueden identificarse las siguientes diferencias. DELITO DIFERENCIAS Malversación de Fondos La finalidad que se debe dar a los recursos públicos es pública. La conducta típica solo consiste en la aplicación definitiva de bienes públicos.
  6. 6. Peculado La finalidad que indebidamente se le da a los recursos públicos es privada. Una de las conductas típica es también la utilización temporal indebida de bienes públicos. II. DELITOSDE CORRUPCION EN TRÁMITEA NIVEL NACIONAL Fuente: Reporte la Corrupción en el Perú. Defensoría del Pueblo (2017)
  7. 7. III. CASOS DEL DELITO MALVERSACION DE FONDOS EN EL PERÚ 3.1. CASO DE GREGORIO SANTOS Ministerio Público comprobó que ex presidente regional de Cajamarca usó recursos públicos para financiar protestas anti mineras. El ex presidente regional de Cajamarca, Gregorio Santos fue denunciado por la Fiscalía Especializada en Delitos de Corrupción de Funcionarios de esa región por los delitos de peculado doloso y malversación de fondos. Según el Juzgado de Cajamarca, también fueron incluidos tres de sus principales colaboradores: Deyber Flores, Jaime Alcalde y Segundo Matta. Los hechos: Según la denuncia penal, el fiscal Manuel Gonzales encontró evidencias de que, entre octubre y diciembre del 2011, la región utilizo S/. 1’367,779.42 para financiar el proyecto “Mejor de la calidad educativa” En este proyecto solo se contrató a personas calificadas como “facilitadores”, “coordinadores” y “otros” de Patria Roja, que lideraba Santos que, en lugar de hacer su trabajo, apoyaron y organizaron el paro regional de Noviembre de 2011 contra el proyecto minero Conga, además la convención regional del Movimiento de Afirmación Regional realizada en Diciembre del mismo año, en su beneficio e interés personal. Todo esto fue utilizado con los fondos del proyecto “Mejor de la calidad educativa”. Así, se habría cometido el delito de malversación de fondos. También se le atribuye responsabilidad en la aprobación de los estados financieros del gobierno regional, pese a que en el balance general de los ejercicios 2011 y 2012 no se incluyó el patrimonio de inmuebles ni obras en construcción, debido a la falta de liquidaciones
  8. 8. técnicas financieras de las obras; ni se hizo el saneamiento contable y físico-legal de los bienes patrimoniales. Otras supuestas irregularidades en los procesos de selección en ProRegión; en el otorgamiento de la buena pro en una docena de proyectos a postores que no cumplían con todos los requerimientos técnicos mínimos establecidos en las bases; así como la supuesta existencia de vínculos entre los socios de las empresas que intervinieron consorciadas con empresas relacionadas con el empresario Wilson Vallejos Díaz, favorecido con la concesión de los proyectos, uno de los cuales fue anulado a raíz de denuncias periodísticas. DETALLES: - Según el art. 389 tipificado el código penal peruano: “El funcionario o servido público que da el dinero o bienes que administra una aplicación definitiva diferente de aquella a los que están destinados, afectando el servicio (…)” - La aplicación de esos fondos fue definitiva, se pagaron a revolucionarios contra el proyecto minero conga, con la excusa de los profesores de la Mejora de la calidadeducativa, además de beneficios e intereses personales. DELITO: Malversación de Fondos, este delito se consuma si se cambia de aplicación oficial, pero no presupuestada, el dinero del Estado, se hace una inversión de capital Estatal no previsto en el presupuesto o se utilizan bienes en forma diferente a la presupuestada.
  9. 9. 3.2. CUSCO: CASOS RELEVANTES DE CORRUPCIÓN Caso Hospital Antonio Lorena - Hospital principal Hospital principal El Proyecto “Mejoramiento de la Capacidad Resolutiva de los Servicios de Salud del Hospital Antonio Lorena Nivel III-1 Cusco”, con código SNIP 70876, fue declarado viable el 1 de julio del 2009. De acuerdo a la información registrada en el Sistema Operativo de Seguimiento y Monitoreo del Sistema de Inversión Pública (Sosem), la obra se encuentra paralizada: el último reporte del cuaderno de obra data del 6 de marzo del 2015. En efecto, el Gobierno Regional de Cusco (GRC) resolvió el contrato de ejecución de obra con el Consorcio Salud Lorena, debido al incumplimiento de las obligaciones contractuales por parte de la contratista, relacionadas con el retraso de la obra, que se encontraba por debajo del 80% de lo programado. En la actualidad, dicho proyecto tiene nueve procesos arbitrales pendientes de resolver, cuyas pretensiones van desde el pedido de dejar sin efecto la resolución del contrato efectuado por la entidad, hasta la no ejecución de las cartas fianzas mientras no se realice el pago de una indemnización por daños y perjuicios al consorcio Detalles: De la información recogida por la Defensoría del Pueblo en la Procuraduría Regional, la Procuraduría Anticorrupción del Cusco, el
  10. 10. Ministerio Público y el Órgano de Control Institucional, se identificaron cinco carpetas fiscales por los delitos de colusión, peculado, malversación de fondos y negociación incompatible contra ex funcionarios para favorecer al Consorcio Salud Lorena, conformado por la empresa brasileña OAS Ltda., y las empresas peruanas Motlima Consultores y Dextre-Morimoto Arquitectos SAC. El valor del proyecto a cargo del consorcio está valorizado en S/ 204,7 millones. En la actualidad, dicho proyecto tiene nueve procesos arbitrales pendientes de resolver, cuyas pretensiones van desde el pedido de dejar sin efecto la resolución del contrato efectuado por la entidad, hasta la no ejecución de las cartas fianzas mientras no se realice el pago de una indemnización por daños y perjuicios al consorcio. Plan de contingencia paralelo al caso: Hospital de contingencia Para garantizar el servicio de salud, la entidad proyectó paralelamente a la demolición y reconstrucción del Hospital Antonio Lorena, la construcción de un hospital de contingencia, en la modalidad de administración directa, que debía ejecutarse en un plazo no mayor a doce meses. Sin embargo, dicho plazo fue ampliado a 240 días más, concluyendo el 26 de febrero del 2013. La obra fue entregada el 11 de marzo y entró en funcionamiento el 30 de marzo, proyectado para 2 años. El hospital de contingencia tiene una serie de problemas que le impiden prestar un servicio de calidad y en condiciones adecuadas. Desde que empezó a funcionar, presentó deficiencias como el colapso de desagües en la sala de operaciones o el mal funcionamiento de las instalaciones eléctricas y del sistema de evacuación de aguas pluviales, situaciones críticas en cualquier centro de salud, más aún en un hospital de referencia regional.
  11. 11. Además, su capacidad operativa es inferior a la del Hospital Antonio Lorena. Por ejemplo, de 232 camas con las que contaba, el hospital de contingencia tiene 172. A pesar de ello, la población atendida por el Seguro Integral de Salud se ha incrementado: de 20 303 atenciones en el 2012 pasó a 60 587 en el 2016. En noviembre del 2016, el director del hospital solicitó al Gobernador Regional que se declare la emergencia sanitaria por peligro inminente, debido a que las instalaciones no son seguras y no está garantizada la prestación de servicios. El Gobierno Regional del Cusco solicitó a la Ministra de Salud la evaluación de las instalaciones e infraestructura existente, la misma que se realizó en enero de este año. Cabe señalar que le corresponde a la autoridad de Salud (artículo 7° del Decreto Legislativo N° 1156) declarar la emergencia sanitaria a solicitud de los gobiernos regionales, locales o a iniciativa propia. En marzo del 2016, la Comisión de Fiscalización y Contraloría del Congreso emitió el informe final de la investigación sobre las presuntas irregularidades cometidas por el Gobierno Regional del Cusco en el periodo 2011-2014, entre ellas las relacionadas a la ejecución del Hospital Antonio Lorena. Entre sus conclusiones se destaca que dos ex gobernadores regionales y el ex Gerente General del Gobierno Regional habrían cometido los delitos de colusión, negociación incompatible y peculado. Acciones tomada por el gobierno post-caso: En el marco de las acciones de supervisión de la Oficina Defensoría del Cusco al Proyecto “Mejoramiento de la Capacidad Resolutiva de los Servicios de Salud del Hospital Antonio Lorena Nivel III-1”, se formularon las siguientes recomendaciones: - A la Ministra de Salud, evaluar la posibilidad de declarar la emergencia sanitaria del Hospital de Contingencia Antonio Lorena, y ejecutar las acciones necesarias para que el hospital opere en condiciones
  12. 12. adecuadas, tomando como referencia lo reportado por el Director de dicho hospital. - Al Jefe del Seguro Integral de Salud (SIS), evaluar la posibilidad de transferir presupuesto adicional para atender la compra de medicamentos e insumos, con la finalidad de mejorar la capacidad operativa del hospital de contingencia. - Al Fiscal de la Nación, disponer las medidas necesarias para asegurar el correcto desarrollo de las investigaciones que viene realizando la Fiscalía respecto a los presuntos delitos cometidos en la ejecución del proyecto. Delito: Malversación de fondos Pena: El funcionario o servidor público que da al dinero o bienes que administra una aplicación definitiva diferente de aquella a los que están destinados, afectando el servicio o la función encomendada, será reprimido con pena privativa de libertad no menor de uno ni mayor de cuatro años. Si el dinero o bienes que administra corresponden a programas de apoyo social, de desarrollo o asistenciales y son destinados a una aplicación definitiva diferente, afectando el servicio o la función encomendada, la pena privativa de libertad será no menor de tres años ni mayor de ocho años." Datos adicionales Este delito se encuentra tipificado en el artículo 389° del Código Penal peruano El número de personas en prisión por la comisión de este delito es menor frente a otros delitos de corrupción como el cohecho, colusión o peculado. De acuerdo con el Reporte de la Corrupción de la Defensoría del Pueblo, de las 543 personas privadas de libertad por la comisión de delitos contra la administración pública, solo 1 lo estaba
  13. 13. por el delito de malversación, siendo este el número más bajo de condenas en el año 2017. Articulo Artículo 389.- El funcionario o servidor público que da al dinero o bienes que administra, una aplicación diferente de aquella a la que están destinados, será reprimido con pena privativa de libertad no mayor de tres años. Si resulta dañado o entorpecido el servicio respectivo, la pena será no menor de dos ni mayor de cinco años. (*) (*) Artículo modificado por el Artículo Único de la Ley Nº 26198, publicada el 13-06-93, cuyo texto es el siguiente: "Artículo 389.- El funcionario o servidor público que da al dinero o bienes que administra, una aplicación diferente de aquella a la que están destinados, será reprimido con pena privativa de libertad no mayor de tres años. Si resulta dañado o entorpecido el servicio respectivo, la pena será no menor de dos ni mayor de cinco años. Constituye circunstancia agravante, si el dinero o bienes que administra estuvieran destinados a fines asistenciales o a programas de apoyo social. En estos casos, la pena privativa de la libertad será no menor de tres ni mayor de ocho años." (*) (*) Artículo modificado por el Artículo Único de la Ley Nº 27151, publicada el 07-07-99, cuyo texto es el siguiente: Malversación "Artículo 389.- El funcionario o servidor público que da al dinero o bienes que administra una aplicación definitiva diferente de aquella a los que están destinados, afectando el servicio o la función encomendada, será reprimido con pena privativa de libertad no menor de uno ni mayor de cuatro años. Si el dinero o bienes que administra corresponden a programas de apoyo social, de desarrollo o asistenciales y son destinados a una aplicación definitiva diferente, afectando el servicio o la función encomendada, la pena privativa de libertad será no menor de tres años ni mayor de ocho años."
  14. 14. 3.3. EL CASO DE LAS TRES OBRAS PÚBLICAS DE LA PROVINCIA DEL SANTA Juzgado Anticorrupción de Chimbote lo declaró culpable al ex gobernador regional de Áncash, César Álvarez Aguilar por irregularidades en la ejecución de tres obras públicas en la región, responsable del delito contra la administración pública en la modalidad de malversación de fondos y dispuso que pague una reparación civil superior a los S/300 mil en favor del Estado. Investigación: El ex gobernador dispuso en el 2013 que el presupuesto económico de más de S/13 millones destinados a la ejecución de obras de agua y alcantarillado en la urbanización Bellamar
  15. 15. El mejoramiento del colegio inicial 1537 del pueblo joven Villa María (Nuevo Chimbote), La posta de salud de Magdalena Nueva (Chimbote), fueran a nuevos proyectos, dejando inconclusas a estas obras. Este hecho generó que los trabajos fueran abandonados por las empresas constructoras y provocaran daños a los vecinos y escolares de estas zonas. Condena: Tras un juicio oral, el juez Joseph Arequipeño Ríos decidió condenar a Álvarez Aguilar, quien deberá cumplir dos años de prisión por haber malversado el presupuesto de tres obras públicas de la provincia del Santa en el penal de Piedras Gordas en Lima, donde también cumple prisión preventiva desde mayo del 2014 por los presuntos delitos de asociación ilícita para delinquir y homicidio calificado. 3.4. CASO DISTRITO DE HUACHIS (ANCASH) Según la investigación de la Fiscalía Provincial Corporativa Especializada en Delitos de Corrupción de Funcionarios del Distrito Fiscal de Ancash, en solo una obra se causó un perjuicio económico de S/. 656,250.11 nuevos soles Y según, el informe pericial contable se le ha cancelado al contratista 1´139,931.08 nuevos soles, generando un perjuicio económico de s/. 656,250.11 nuevos soles.
  16. 16. De la misma forma, la obra descrita en líneas arriba implica el delito de MALVERSACIÓN DE FONDOS, porque el costo real no justifica lo estipulado en la parte contable. Detalles: - “La aplicación de esos fondos definitivamente tuvieron un uso completamente diferente al objetivo principal.” - Según el art. 389 tipificado el código penal peruano: “El funcionario o servido público que da el dinero o bienes que administra una aplicación definitiva diferente de aquella a los que están destinados, afectando el servicio (…)” Delito: Malversación de fondos Pena: En cuanto al cómputo de la pena privativa de libertad de los implicados, uno de los expertos del derecho penal del Colegio de Abogados de lima, sostuvo a este medio que podrían ser de 10 años a 15 años de cárcel; más la reparación civil millonario al Estado. 3.5. CASO MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE CHILCA – MALVERSACIÓN DE FONDOS El 23 de enero de 2013 la Sala Penal Transitoria de la Corte Suprema de Justicia emitió sentencia al procurador público de la municipalidad
  17. 17. de Chilca contra diversos funcionarios de la entidad edil de dicho distrito. Los hechos: El 27 de diciembre de 2002 los miembros del Consejo Municipal en mayoría aprobaron ilegalmente un prestamos interno inicial de doscientos mil nuevo soles (S/. 200, 000), ampliado adicionalmente el 28 de diciembre a doscientos setenta mil nuevos soles (S/. 270, 000). Ese dinero fue tomado de la partida del canon minero (a pesar de que la Ley del Canon, la Ley Orgánica de la Municipalidad y Decreto Supremo 88-95-EF lo prohíben) para solventar los siguientes gastos corrientes: remuneración de personal activo, pensiones, remuneración de personal cesante, beneficios sociales y dietas para los regidores desde octubre a diciembre de 2002. Detalles: - “La realización de un préstamo interno prohibido por la ley al tomar recursos del canon minero.” - “La aplicación de esos fondos fue definitiva, se pagaron remuneraciones, pensiones, beneficios sociales y dietas, y además el préstamo nunca se pagó.” - “El Entorpecimiento del funcionamiento de la Municipalidad, pues no se ejecutaron los compromisos programado para inversiones y se pagaron deudas que debían pagarse por las fuentes de financiamiento del canon.” Delito: Malversación de fondos Pena: La sentencia en comentario declaró nula la resolución que absolvió al ex alcalde, y los demás ex funcionarios de la Municipalidad de Chilca, de la acusación fiscal por el delito de malversación de fondos públicos.
  18. 18. En consecuencia, ordeno se realice nuevo juicio oral por otro Colegiado.
  19. 19. IV. CONCLUSION - Lo expuesto prueba el entorpecimiento del funcionamiento de las Municipalidades y gobiernos tanto regionales como distritales, pues no se ejecutan los compromisos programados para inversiones ni se pagan deudas que debían pagarse por las fuentes de financiamiento del canon. Esto nos lleva a decir que hay un entorpecimiento del funcionamiento de los servicios públicos. En resumen, estamos ante un delito de peligro concreto cuyo resultado radica en el quebrantamiento de los estándares administrativos que garantizan la finalidad de los bienes o del dinero desviado por el funcionario público.
  20. 20. V. BIBLIOGRAFIA Ancash: Condenan a dos años de cárcel a César Álvarez. (2018). Nacional. https://www.radionacional.com.pe/informa/nacional/ancash- condenan-a-dos-anos-de-carcel-a-cesar-alvarez Prensa-Congreso: Acuerdan denunciar a Gregorio Santos por supuesta comisión de seis delitos. Lima, Perú. Recuperado en: http://www2.congreso.gob.pe/Sicr/Prensa/heraldo.nsf/CNtitulares2/1B4F9F 9821DFF96005257B810067CD53/?OpenDocument Defensoría del Pueblo. (2017). Reporte La corrupción en el Perú. Recuperado de: https://www.defensoria.gob.pe/wp- content/uploads/2018/08/Reporte-de-corrupcion-DP-2017-01.pdf Defensoría del pueblo (2013). Guía práctica para la denuncia ciudadana contra actos de corrupción y otras faltas contra la ética pública. Perú. Pág. 15. Disponible en: https://www.defensoria.gob.pe/wp- content/uploads/2018/08/Guia-IMPRESA-2.pdf” Doe, J. (2019). César Álvarez seguirá preso: Sala confirma condena por corrupción. Radio RSD. https://radiorsd.pe/noticias/cesar-alvarez-seguira- preso-sala-confirma-condena-por-corrupcion Instituto de Democracia y Derechos Humanos (Ed.). (2017). Delitos contra la administración pública. Lima, Perú: Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Recuperado en:https://idehpucp.pucp.edu.pe/images/documentos/anticorrupcion/normat iva/titulo_xviii_delitos_contra_adm_justicia.pdf “Pariona Arana, R. (2019). El delito de malversación de fondos públicos: Consideraciones dogmáticas y político criminales. Derecho & Sociedad, (52), 195-183. Recuperado a partir de http://revistas.pucp.edu.pe/index.php/derechoysociedad/article/view/21221” Urbina, L. (2018). Áncash: sentencian a dos años de prisión efectiva a César Álvarez. El Comercio Perú. Recuperado en: https://elcomercio.pe/peru/ancash/ancash-sentencian-dos-anos-prision- efectiva-cesar-alvarez-noticia-549284-noticia/?ref=ecr

