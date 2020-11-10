Successfully reported this slideshow.
Poblacion o universo__Raul_Olmos_Morales

Población o Universo:
INTRODUCCIÓN,DESARROLLO,CONCLUSIONES, REFERENCIAS Y VÍDEOS

  1. 1. INVESTIGACIÓN DEMERCADOS II TEMA: POBLACIÓN OUNIVERSO RAÚL OLMOS MORALES DOCENTE: MGR. JOSÉ RAMIROZAPATA BARRIENTOS ‘’LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA’’ Página1 Población o Universo La ocasión hay que crearla, no esperar a que llegue (Francis Bacon) 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Una población estadística es el total de individuos o conjunto de ellos que presentan o podrían presentar el rasgo característico que se desea estudiar.1 Origen del concepto Tal como indicamosen nuestrodiccionarioeconómico,laestadísticanace conel objetivode medir y cuantificarcaracterísticasde la vidacotidiana.Así,losgobiernoscomienzanaelaborar censos de población, tablas de mortalidad y natalidad e incluso en Roma se registraban las tierras y propiedadesque teníanlosciudadanos.De ahíque la palabraque se utilizase y se utilice sea la de población. Pues, incialmente, se cuantifican cosas sobre la población de un territorio.1 En estadística,unapoblación (también, poblaciónestadística) esel conjuntode individuos,objetos o fenómenos de los cuales .2 En estadística, una población es un conjunto de seres, individuos, objetos, casos elementos o eventos que presentan determinadas características. A menudo, se obtiene una muestra de dicha población, es decir, un subconjunto representativo. Luego de realizar un análisis estadístico a la muestra, los resultados se extrapolan al resto de la población (inferencia estadística). La estadística suele considerarse una colección de hechos numéricos expresados en términos de una relación sumisa, recopilados a partir de otros datos numéricos Kendall y Buckland (citados por Glas y Stanley, 1980) definen la estadística como un valor resumido,calculado,comobase enunamuestrade observaciones que generalmente, aunque no por necesidad, se considera como una estimación de parámetros de determinada población; es decir, una función de valores de muestra.2 El universoestadísticose diferenciadel físico,enque mientraslaconcepciónfísicadel universo es total y absoluta,ladefiniciónestadística es relativa al método y al objeto de la investigación, por cuanto la metodología sea de naturaleza estocástica, y la definición dependa del objeto de estudio ,en Probabilidad Imposible el universo estadístico sólo será definido por aquellos elementos que tengan en común una o varias cualidades y cuyas mediciones sean estudiadas a través de probabilidades estadísticas.3
  2. 2. INVESTIGACIÓN DEMERCADOS II TEMA: POBLACIÓN OUNIVERSO RAÚL OLMOS MORALES DOCENTE: MGR. JOSÉ RAMIROZAPATA BARRIENTOS ‘’LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA’’ Página2 En términosestadísticos,poblaciónesunconjuntofinito o infinito de personas, animales o cosas que presentan características comunes, sobre los cuales se quiere efectuar un estudio determinado.5 2. DESARROLLO 2.1 Elementos de una descripción de Población Es decirque, la poblaciónestadísticaes una variable que se relaciona con un grupo de referencia que se va a estudiaryel objeto de observación puede ser cualquier elemento, ya sean objetos o personas con características comunes que las diferencian del resto. Estos elementos,yaseancosaso personas,que formanlapoblaciónestadísticatiene variosrasgos que puedenserobjetode unestudio,porejemplo,unapersonatiene variosrasgoscaracterísticos, entre ellos:  Edad  Sexo  Profesión  Talla  Peso  Color de piel  Color de cabello  Raza  Escolaridad  Consumo de alcohol
  3. 3. INVESTIGACIÓN DEMERCADOS II TEMA: POBLACIÓN OUNIVERSO RAÚL OLMOS MORALES DOCENTE: MGR. JOSÉ RAMIROZAPATA BARRIENTOS ‘’LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA’’ Página3  Hábito de fumar  Nacionalidad Estas característicasdescribenaloselementos,y por ende, a la población que integran; cada uno de estosrasgos suele serdenominadocomovariable estadísticaypuedenserdel tipocuantitativo o cualitativo.4 2.2 Tipos de Población Estadística La población estadística ha sido catalogada en varios tipos, a continuación se mencionan y describen algunos de ellos:  La Población Finita La conforma una pequeña cantidad de elementos, su número está definido de forma clara, ademásde ser mensurablestambiéntienenlacapacidad de ser agrupables. Algunos ejemplos de población finita son:  Habitantes de un edificio  Estudiantes de un aula de clase  Número de trabajadores de una empresa  Artículos vendidos En el mes de enero  Inventario de cajas en una zapatería  La Población Infinita La conforma una gran cantidad de elementos, su número es incalculable e inconmensurable. Algunos ejemplos de población infinita son:  Granos de arena en Acapulco  Número de olas que se producen en un huracán  Gotas de lluvia menores a 1 centímetro que caen en un día  Litros de agua que contiene un océano
  4. 4. INVESTIGACIÓN DEMERCADOS II TEMA: POBLACIÓN OUNIVERSO RAÚL OLMOS MORALES DOCENTE: MGR. JOSÉ RAMIROZAPATA BARRIENTOS ‘’LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA’’ Página4  La Población Real La componen elementos concretos, comprobables y de existencia real. Algunos ejemplos de población real son:  Personas en edad laboral ubicadas en Ciudad de México  Número de usuarios de una aplicación celular  Cantidad de jugadores en línea en una plataforma de pago  Cantidad de películas protagonizadas por un actor específico  La Población Hipotética Está compuesta por cantidad posible de elementos, su número es hipotético y no es posible su comprobación, generalmente está relacionada a observaciones hipotéticas o referidas a rasgos psicológicos de las personas. Algunos ejemplo de población hipotética son:  Nivel de ansiedad de un adicto cuando deja de consumir narcóticos  Miedo que sienten las personas durante un secuestro  Nivel de felicidad de una persona al obtener su primer empleo  La Población Aleatoria Se caracteriza por variaraleatoriamente el rasgo de los elementos que se están observando, por ejemplo:  La variación en el peso de un envase según esté vacio o lleno  La Población Estable Se caracteriza por la invariabilidad, durante mucho tiempo, del rasgo que se está observando en los elementos. Por ejemplo:  Rasgos geográficos de un territorio  Movimiento de los planetas
  5. 5. INVESTIGACIÓN DEMERCADOS II TEMA: POBLACIÓN OUNIVERSO RAÚL OLMOS MORALES DOCENTE: MGR. JOSÉ RAMIROZAPATA BARRIENTOS ‘’LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA’’ Página5  La Población Inestable El rasgo de los elementos observados es inestable, varían de forma constante, por ejemplo:  Consumo de cigarrillos en una ciudad  La Población Dependiente El valor de la población varía total o parcialmente según un motivo o causa, por ejemplo:  Las ventas dependen de la promoción, calidad del producto, facilidad de distribución y similares  La Población Polinomial Está conformada por varias características que se deben considerar .4 Y 1
  6. 6. INVESTIGACIÓN DEMERCADOS II TEMA: POBLACIÓN OUNIVERSO RAÚL OLMOS MORALES DOCENTE: MGR. JOSÉ RAMIROZAPATA BARRIENTOS ‘’LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA’’ Página6 3. CONCLUSIONES En conclusiónpodemosdecirque poblaciónouniversoque entérminosestadísticos,poblaciónes un conjuntofinitooinfinitode personas,animalesocosas que presentancaracterísticascomunes, sobre loscualesse quiere efectuarunestudiodeterminado.Este tipode herramientaesmuyútil para todosy mayormente para las empresas. lapoblaciónestadísticaesunavariable que se relacionaconun grupode referenciaque se vaa estudiaryel objetode observaciónpuede ser cualquierelemento,yaseanobjetosopersonasconcaracterísticascomunesque lasdiferencian del resto. 4. REFERENCIAS 1.- https://economipedia.com/definiciones/poblacion-estadistica.html 2.- https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poblaci%C3%B3n_estad%C3%ADstica 3.- http://probabilidadimposible.blogspot.com/2014/04/universo-estadistico.html 4.- https://www.webyempresas.com/poblacion-estadistica/ 5.- https://www.cgonzalez.cl/conceptos-universo-poblacion-y- muestra/#:~:text=Para%20muchos%20investigadores%20%C3%A9l%20termino,de%20un%20estu dio%20o%20investigaci%C3%B3n.&text=En%20estad%C3%ADstica%20el%20concepto%20de,com %C3%BAnmente%20se%20conoce%20como%20tal. 6.- http://www.bvs.hn/Honduras/UICFCM/SaludMental/UNIVERSO.MUESTRA.Y.MUESTREO.pdf 5. VIDEOS 1.- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JWnypNJQl0
  7. 7. INVESTIGACIÓN DEMERCADOS II TEMA: POBLACIÓN OUNIVERSO RAÚL OLMOS MORALES DOCENTE: MGR. JOSÉ RAMIROZAPATA BARRIENTOS ‘’LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA’’ Página7 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGtk_Ii9VBs

