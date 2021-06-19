Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Bar...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Bar...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Bar...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Bar...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Bar...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Bar...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Bar...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Bar...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Bar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
43 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Gestion de la calidad en la salud

SALUD

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gestion de la calidad en la salud

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS MATERIA: Mercadotecnia V DOCENTE: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro ESTUDIANTE: Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia GRUPO: 01 Cochabamba-Bolivia
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 “MORIR ANTESQUEESCLAVOSVIVIR” 1 INDICE DE CONTENIDO 1. INTRODUCCION................................................................................................................. 2 2. DESARROLLO..................................................................................................................... 2 3. CONCLUSIÓN..................................................................................................................... 2 4. REFERENCIAS..................................................................................................................... 5 5.e VIDEOS.............................................................................................................................. 5 6. PREZI................................................................................................................................. 6
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 “MORIR ANTESQUEESCLAVOSVIVIR” 2 GESTION DE LA CALIDAD EN LA SALUD “Los fracasosson huellasen el camino hacia el logro.Uno fracasa decamino hacia el éxito” C.S.Lewis 1. INTRODUCCION El sistema de salud en los últimos años se ha encontrado inmerso en un proceso de reorientaciónimportante,propiciadoporloscambiosenel conceptode salud, procesode salud enfermedad, construcción social de la salud y en el perfil epidemiológico, así como por la influencia de la estrategia de la atención primaria de salud. El tema de la calidad parte de los propósitos y los requisitos establecidos que debe cumplir cualquierorganizaciónyde lasatisfacciónde lasnecesidadesde laspersonasalascualespresta un servicio. En materia de salud, dar una respuesta efectiva a los problemas o situaciones de saludque incidensobreunapoblaciónysusindividuos,identificadosonoporellos,mediante la aplicación de normas, procedimientos y protocolos diagnóstico-terapéuticos necesarios así como la verificación de los instrumentos y medios médicos que se utilizan. En la atención secundariase trabajaenello.Enlaatenciónprimariase haninvertidocuantiososrecursosenlos últimos años, ha mejorado la calificación profesional y técnica del personal y se llevan a cabo nuevos planes de formación, no obstante, las expectativas y el grado de satisfacción de los pacientes,familiares,de lospropiostrabajadoresde lasaludy de otros usuariosdel sistemano se corresponde con estas transformaciones. En el trabajo se identifican los principales problemas que inciden en la calidad de la atención: la inexistencia de un sistema de gestión dirigidoala calidady se proponenlasvías para su creación.El Sistemade Gestiónde laCalidad de las instituciones de salud tiene necesariamente que estar en correspondencia con la Excelencia, el Colectivo Moral y el Programa Revolución y aplicarse de forma creadora lo dispuesto sobre la Calidad por los órganos que dirigen esta actividad. 2. DESARROLLO LA CALIDAD EN LA PRESTACIÓN DE LOS SERVICIOS DE SALUD El tema de la calidad parte de los propósitosy de los requisitos establecidos que debe cumplir cualquierorganizaciónyde lasatisfacciónde lasnecesidadesde laspersonasalascualespresta un servicio. En materia de salud, dar una respuesta efectiva a los problemas o situaciones de salud que inciden sobre una población y sus individuos, identificados o no por ellos y estableciendoo aplicando las normas, procedimientos y protocolos diagnóstico terapéuticos necesarios, verificando los instrumentos y medios médicos que se utilizan.3-9
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 “MORIR ANTESQUEESCLAVOSVIVIR” 3 Ellose ha trabajado por el Ministeriode SaludPúblicadesde susiniciosconleyes,resoluciones, reglamentos, programas, sistemas, normas y procedimientos, en los que se contempla y se aborda la calidad, aunque las mayores experiencias están relacionadas con la atención secundariayenlasProyeccionesde laSaludPúblicahastael año2015, enuna de susdirectrices generales se establece. La Calidad en sus dimensiones técnicas, interpersonalesy del entorno continuará siendo un objetivobásicode nuestrosistema.Losprogramasque se elaborenanivel de lasinstitucionesy serviciosaseguraránsistemascontinuosde mejorade lacalidad.Losprocesosde acreditación y categorización de unidades contribuirán al desarrollo de la misma. La políticatrazada por la direcciónde la Revoluciónestádirigidaaresolverlasinsuficienciasen la prestaciónde la asistenciamédica,desarrollandounplande capacitacióny formaciónde los recursoshumanosque de respuestaaloscambiosque se producenenel sistemayque permita la asimilacióne introducciónde nuevastecnologíaspara fortalecerel nivel de resolutivitade la atenciónde saludy la creaciónde centrosde excelenciacontecnologíade punta3 sin obviarel arte y paciencia del diagnóstico médico 11 y un grupo de factores o dimensiones a tener en cuenta como son: la capacidad de respuesta, la atención, la comunicación, la accesibilidad,la amabilidad, la credibilidad y la comprensión Los principios de la Calidad  Enfoque en el cliente, que es el consumidor. En la instituciónde salud el resultado del trabajo estará determinado por el cumplimiento de las necesidades y expectativas de los consumidores de losservicios (pacientes, familiaresy otras partes interesadas), así como el cumplimientoyprotecciónde sus derechosy relacionesfundamentadasenel cumplimiento de la ética médica.  Liderazgo.La alta direcciónylos directivosenlosdistintosnivelesestablecenla unidad de propósitos,direcciónyambiente internode la entidad,consu compromisose hace tangible la disposición para el cambio, la asignación de recursos, la comunicación interna,el seguimientodelosprocesosypermite crearelambienteparalaparticipación del personal.  Participación del personal. La participación plena del personal que labora en la institucióndesaludpermite utilizarsuexperienciaycapacidadenbeneficiodelamisma, convirtiéndolosenactoresynosimplesespectadoresde laatenciónque se brindayde las acciones que se ejercen.  Relacionesmutuamente beneficiosasconlosproveedores.Lasrelacionesmutuamente beneficiosas entre la entidad y sus proveedores aumenta la capacidad de ambas para agregarvalora la prestaciónde losserviciosylasproducciones.Se debe realizaranálisis y conocer las características de los proveedores de productos y servicios y establecer con claridad las relaciones de ayuda y los contratos correspondientes.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 “MORIR ANTESQUEESCLAVOSVIVIR” 4  Enfoque ensistemapara la gestión.Verlainstituciónde saludcomoun todo, como un sistemaabiertoy vivodonde el cumplimientode lamisióndependerádel resultadode cada una de sus partes(subsistemas,procesos,unidadesorganizativas)yde laarmonía de su funcionamiento e interrelaciones con otros subsistemas del entorno.  Enfoque basado en procesos. Conocimiento, comprensión, diseño, revisión, seguimientoymejoramientodelosprocesosdetrabajode lainstituciónde salud,dando como salida el cumplimiento de los requisitos emanados de las demandas de los consumidores de sus servicios.  Enfoque de latomade ladecisiónbasadaenloshechos.Todadecisiónaceptadase basa en el análisis lógico e intuitivo de los datos y la información mediante la aplicación de métodos y herramientas que permitan arribar a conclusiones basadas en hechos objetivos.  Mejora continua. Es un objetivo permanente de la entidad para alcanzar la excelencia de los servicios, que se logra a través del seguimiento,revisióny mejoramientode los procesos. Los sistemas de salud Existen tres dimensionescentrales para el análisisdel sector salud en un país: sus políticas de salud, el estado o situación de salud de la población, y el sistema de salud.  Las políticasde salud. Laspolíticasde saludsonparte integrante de laspolíticassociales y se las puede definir como una iniciativa sistemática para reducir los problemas de salud.Unapolíticade saludllevaimplícitalaaceptaciónde lasaludde laspersonascomo un problema público en el cual el Estado asume un papel activo y explícito. Definir políticasde saludesdecidirqué papel desempeñael Estadoensalud.Sonde desarrollo reciente yenlamayoríade lospaísesnose detectanverdaderaspolíticasde saludantes de la década de los 50.  El estado de salud. El estado de salud de la población constituye una dimensiónde su calidadde vida.Enél se expresanmúltiplesinteraccionesdeunaseriede factores,como las condiciones económicas, sociales, educativas, los estilos de vida, el ambiente, la genéticay por último,enuna parte menosrelevante de loque se pensódurante largo tiempo,estánlossistemasde salud.Lasaludde lapoblaciónse puede medirpormedio de indicadorescomolastasasde mortalidadymorbilidad,laesperanzade vidaal nacer, y de indicadores epidemiológicos más avanzados, como los AVPP (Años de Vida Potencialmente Perdidos) o los indicadores de calidad de vida asociada con salud (AVISA).  El sistemade salud. El sistemade saludenglobalatotalidadde accionesque lasociedad yel Estadodesarrollanensalud.El sistemade saludpuededefinirsecomounarespuesta social organizada a los problemas de salud. La definición de este último concepto evidenciasuconexiónconlosdosanterioresy,al mismotiempo,de él sedesprende que
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 “MORIR ANTESQUEESCLAVOSVIVIR” 5 puede haber una respuesta social a los problemas de salud de la población en que no participe el Estado. El término“sistemade salud” hace alusióna un conjuntode actores y actuacionesmás amplio que el sistema de atención médica. En sentido estricto, el sistema de salud incluye todas las funcionesque el Estadoylasociedaddesempeñanensalud.Todosistemade salud,de acuerdo con Tobar1, se puede pensar como la articulación de tres componentes: a) Político, que llamaremos modelo de gestión en el análisis del sector salud; b) Económico, que llamaremos modelo de financiamiento; y c) Técnico, que llamaremos modelo de atención o modelo asistencial. 3. CONCLUSIÓN Hoy nuestros esfuerzos máximos deben orientarse a cómo hacemos las cosas, estandarizar procesos,acreditarestablecimientos.Dichasherramientasnospermitiránprogresarencalidad, mejorando el trato al usuario, disminuyendo los errores clínicos y administrativos que permitirán tener un mejor manejo,que sin duda será reconocidoen un corto y mediano plazo por nuestrapoblación.Nodebemosolvidarque el paciente ocliente externoesnuestroeje de trabajo. Reconocimiento,incentivos,metas,sonaspectosclavesparafomentara nuestrosfuncionarios a realizar mejor y más tareas, a trabajar en equipo, a identificarnos con nuestra organización, reconociendo que somos parte importante y que cada uno cuenta para lograr los objetivos, resaltandoaaquel que logre metaso permitaalgúnlogrohospitalario.Esimportante distinguir los incentivos para lo que debemos conocer a nuestro personal, pues los incentivos son importantesperodebenserindividualizadosyno colectivos,temaextremadamente complejos en algunas sociedades. Debemosdarnoscuentaque nuestraprincipalmetaesel servicioprestadoanuestrospacientes y sus familias. Que el mundo está cambiando, al igual que la población y que debemos embarcarnosenel trabajoenyconcalidad.Este procesogeneraráuncírculovirtuosodentrode la organización en el que el trabajo en equipo,en que las decisiones y acciones realizadas con calidad, involucran un beneficio para todos. 4. REFERENCIAS 1) https://www.medwave.cl/link.cgi/Medwave/Enfoques/Ensayo/5810
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 “MORIR ANTESQUEESCLAVOSVIVIR” 6 2) https://m.monografias.com/trabajos94/calidad-servicios-salud/calidad-servicios- salud.shtml 3) https://concepto.de/gestion-de-calidad/ 4) http://gestionensalud.medicina.unmsm.edu.pe/?p=17 5) https://www.medwave.cl/link.cgi/Medwave/Series/GES01/5329 5. VIDEOS 1) https://youtu.be/PpkekiWS9lw GESTION DE LA CALIDAD EN LA SALUD Las herramientasde gestiónde lacalidadpermitenmejorarel tratoalospacientesyusuariosy, por ende, disminuyen los potenciales errores clínicos o administrativos. La calidad no es, en absoluto, sinónimo de complejidad ni de lujo. Por el contrario, ha de ser igual en todos los niveles prestacionales.
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 “MORIR ANTESQUEESCLAVOSVIVIR” 7 2) https://youtu.be/C9qNb8GY9UA GESTION DE CALIDAD EN LOS SISTEMAS DE SALUD Para lograr las finalidades deseadas es preciso atender a varios parámetros determinantes, como son la calidad con enfoque al paciente; el enfoque en la mejora de procesos; la mejora continua;el reconocimientode losaspectosque funcionanbien;asícomo prestaratencióna la mediciónde resultados,lamediciónde losprocesosycumplimientode protocolosylamedición del grado de satisfacción de los pacientes y usuarios y sus familias. 3) https://youtu.be/2roBHj9gvLc GESTION DE CALIDAD EN LOS SISTEMAS DE SALUD Es importante sensibilizaralosprofesionales,nosólode laimportanciadel conceptode calidad, sinodel porqué y para qué se creó, qué persigue y cuál es su fin.Es imprescindible trabajaren
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Carrera: Administracion de Empresas Tola Calizaya Raquel Hortencia Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro Materia: Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 “MORIR ANTESQUEESCLAVOSVIVIR” 8 un equipoque incluyaa todos:profesionales,técnicos,administrativos,auxiliares,residentesy facultativos, y realizar el trabajo con una organización que permita la interrelación entre servicios para mejorar la atención al paciente. Es fundamental incentivar la responsabilidad sobre lospropiosresultados,fomentarydara conocer dentrode laorganizaciónlaimportancia de todos, que cada uno cuenta y es determinante en la atención del paciente. 6. PREZI 1) https://prezi.com/81dy7cit2y8x/calidad-y-seguridad-en-la-atencion-de-salud/ GESTION DE CALIDAD EN LOS SISTEMAS DE SALUD

×