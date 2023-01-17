Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Immunosuppression to prevent infection risk.pptx

Jan. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
anticoagulation CRRT .pptx
anticoagulation CRRT .pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

7 IEC MODULE.pptx
PipaliLive
Brain Health Bulletin #15
BenjaminBiddick
ACID BASE BALANCE.ppt
LawalMajolagbe
Kegawatdaruratan Neurologi copy.ppt
HarrisMurdianto2
Cerebrospinal fluid analysis
MannBa Kwekumanny
changing my idea.pptx
ChloeMeadows1
tv advertisement NHS 2.0 PRE-PRODUCTION.pptx
ChloeMeadows1
Encephalitis
Deepan Joseph
1 of 42 Ad

Immunosuppression to prevent infection risk.pptx

Jan. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

optimal use of immunosuppression to prevent infection

optimal use of immunosuppression to prevent infection

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

anticoagulation CRRT .pptx
RANJANEEMUTHU1
0 views
71 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
8.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.6k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20.6k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.3k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
741 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.8k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

7 IEC MODULE.pptx
PipaliLive
0 views
Brain Health Bulletin #15
BenjaminBiddick
0 views
ACID BASE BALANCE.ppt
LawalMajolagbe
0 views
Kegawatdaruratan Neurologi copy.ppt
HarrisMurdianto2
0 views
Cerebrospinal fluid analysis
MannBa Kwekumanny
0 views
changing my idea.pptx
ChloeMeadows1
0 views
tv advertisement NHS 2.0 PRE-PRODUCTION.pptx
ChloeMeadows1
0 views
Encephalitis
Deepan Joseph
0 views
health and safety risk.pptx
SyedYousufAli10
0 views
CALCULUS kinjal.pptx
veena621629
0 views
HYPERCALCEMIA ASSOCIATED WITH MALIGNANCY.pptm (2).pptx
Vijendrapatle1
0 views
D. dendriticum
Razwan2
0 views
Bladder Stone.pptx
IrfanNashad1
0 views
Research Methods for MSC MPH.pptx
MohammedAbdela7
0 views
Herpes Simplex Virus 1&2
Razwan2
0 views
Hypertension Ob&Gyne Case.pptx
CareerGuidance7
0 views
Fructose-Metabolism
Razwan2
0 views
health and safety 1.pptx
SyedYousufAli10
0 views
B cell and antibody
Razwan2
0 views
BASIC CADIOVASCULAR PHYSIOLOGY.ppt
LawalMajolagbe
0 views
7 IEC MODULE.pptx
PipaliLive
0 views
12 slides
Brain Health Bulletin #15
BenjaminBiddick
0 views
24 slides
ACID BASE BALANCE.ppt
LawalMajolagbe
0 views
50 slides
Kegawatdaruratan Neurologi copy.ppt
HarrisMurdianto2
0 views
62 slides
Cerebrospinal fluid analysis
MannBa Kwekumanny
0 views
13 slides
changing my idea.pptx
ChloeMeadows1
0 views
5 slides

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.2k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.1k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
9 slides
Advertisement

Immunosuppression to prevent infection risk.pptx

  1. 1. Dr. M. Ranjanee M.D.(Gen Med) D.M. Nephrology (SGPGIMS ), FIMSA ,CHS Senior Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician Apollo Hospitals , Chennai Post Renal Transplant – Optimizing Immunosuppression to Reduce Infection Risk
  2. 2. Introduction • Kidney transplant rates has increased world-wide since first successful transplant in 19541 • With improved immunosuppressive regimens, o Main barriers to disease-free survival - infection & malignancy 2 • Infections: o 2nd cause of death in patients with allograft function o 70% of all KTRs  at least one infection episode by 3 years o Estimated rate: 45* per 100 patient-years of follow-up in initial 3 years 2 •1. Fishman JA; Infection in the solid organ transplant recipient 2018 . Available at https://www.uptodate.com/contents/infection-in-the-solid-organ-transplant-recipient • 2. Shamila et al Clin J Am Soc Nephrol 7: 2058–2070, 2012
  3. 3. Infections in Immunosuppression • Fever: Neither sensitive nor a specific predictor of infection2 o ~40% infections  No fever (especially fungal infections) o ~22% of fevers  Non-infectious in origin o Allograft rejection, may develop fever in transplant recipients 3 Fishman JA; Infection in the solid organ transplant recipient. Available at https://www.uptodate.com/contents/infection-in-the-solid-organ-transplant-recipient#H3; accessed in 05 Nov 2018; Immuno- suppression Therapy Increased susceptibility to microbial invasion Susceptibility Impaired inflammatory responses associated microbial invasion Immune response • Diminished symptoms • Muted clinical / radiologic finding • Different presentation Diagnosis
  4. 4. Current Transplantation Era 4 . Fishman JA; Infection in the solid organ transplant recipient. Available at https://www.uptodate.com/contents/infection-in-the-solid-organ-transplant-recipient#H3; accessed in 05 Nov 2018; 2.Sawyer RG etal Clin Transplant 1999; 13:260. Risk of Rejection (Under- Suppression) Risk of infection (Over-suppression)
  5. 5. Determinants of infections 5 Fishman JA; Infection in the solid organ transplant recipient. Available at https://www.uptodate.com/contents/infection-in-the-solid- organ-transplant-recipient#H3; accessed in 05 Nov 2018; 2.Fishman JA. N Engl J Med 2007; 357:2601. Causative Organism & its virulence Net State of Immuno- suppression Current level of Protection (Vaccine / Prophylaxis) Infectious complication Infection risk post transplant changes over time No assays for accurate measurement Etiology of Infection
  6. 6. Etiologies of Infection 6 Fishman JA. Infection in solid-organ transplant recipients. N Engl J Med 2007; 357:2601 Epidemiologic Exposures Community acquired Nosocomial Surgery related Reactivation Opportunistic Donor Derived
  7. 7. Net State of Immunosuppression Though none of the association are consistent the notable association would be: 7 Fishman JA. Infection in solid-organ transplant recipients. N Engl J Med 2007; 357:2601 Immunosuppresive Agent Infection Risk Plasma pheresis Encapsulated bacteria ,line infections Corticosteroids Bacteria , fungi (PCP),Hep B , wound healing Mycophenolate mofetil Overall increase in infections, especially viral ATG CMV and BKV reactivation, ARDS Tacrolimus and MMF BKV nephropathy , SAR-CoV2 Alemtuzumab Viral , invasive fungal ,PML Rituximab Nesseria infection ,PML Belatacept UTI, EBV/PTLD Basiliximab Reduced risk of CMV Everolimus Reduced incidence of CMV & BKV
  8. 8. Risk Factors for Infection 8 Infection Recipient Extremes of age Female gender Pre transplant SLE as primary cause Pre-transplant DM Time on dialysis Arteriovenous graft Transplant related Higher HLA mismatches Delayed Graft Function Donor Deceased donor Older donor age CMV positive donor
  9. 9. Timeline of infections in KTRs Business Use Only 9 Jha V. Indian J Nephrol. 2010 Oct;20(4):171-8.
  10. 10. Immunosuppressive Strategies
  11. 11. Risk stratification 11 Cippà PE, Schiesser M, Ekberg H, et al. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;10(12):2213-20. Integrated risk stratification approach Risk of rejection & infection vary KTRs are highly heterogeneous population Rejection (Immunological) Risk stratification • Mild risk • Moderate Risk • High Risk Infection Risk? • No established approach
  12. 12. Risk stratification Rejections and severe infections have similar incidences in the first year after transplantation The curves for infection (red) and rejection (purple) end points intersect at day 139 after transplantation. 12 Cippà PE et al . Risk Stratification for Rejection and Infection after Kidney Transplantation. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;10(12):2213-20.
  13. 13. Risk stratification An attempt of integrated risk stratification basis Symphony1 13 Cippà PE, Schiesser M, Ekberg H, et al. Risk Stratification for Rejection and Infection after Kidney Transplantation. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;10(12):2213-20.
  14. 14. Risk stratification- Recommended Model1 • Model based on parameters at the time point of Tx in ELITE- Symphony • Strategy broadly useful • Personalized target levels of IS • determining duration of prophylaxis • Identification of patients who might benefit from immunosuppression minimization or tolerance induction protocols Business Use Only 14 Cippà PE, et al. Risk Stratification for Rejection and Infection after Kidney Transplantation. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;10(12):2213-20.
  15. 15. Ways of Prevention Business Use Only 15 Fishman JA; Infection in the solid organ transplant recipient. Available at https://www.uptodate.com/contents/infection-in-the-solid-organ-transplant-recipient#H3; accessed in 05 Nov 2018 Pre-Transplant Measures Screening of Donor Screening & treatment of recipient Vaccination Peri-Transplant Measures Pre-Surgical prophylaxis Technical Measures Induction Regimen Post transplant Measures Immuno- suppressive regimen Dynamic Surveillance Post Transplant Prophylaxis
  16. 16. Selection of induction therapy 16 Transplant International, Volume: 26, Issue: 7, Pages: 662-672, First published: 31 December 2012, DOI: (10.1111/tri.12043)
  17. 17. Immunosuppression 17 Nicolas C. Issa, etal Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 48, Issue 6, 15 March 2009, Pages 772–786 Induction Therapy Maintenance Therapy Antirejection therapy Fungal Viral Bacterial • Most common form • UTIs, Wound,sepsis bacteremia, and pneumonia • E.Coli, Enterococcus  most isolated uropathogens • Role in CMV promotion and activation • Increased risk of EBV & PTLD (higher with CMV co-infection) • BKV viremia  BKV nephropathy (esp at higher doses) • HCV replication  mortality in KTRs (not in HCV +ve) • Pneumocystis Pneumonia and other invasive fungal infections, in absence of prophylaxis • False-positive assay results for Histoplasma antigens r ATG
  18. 18. Immunosuppression to alter infection risk 18 Nicolas C. Issa, etal Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 48, Issue 6, 15 March 2009, Pages 772–786 Induction Therapy Maintenance Therapy Antirejection therapy Basiliximab (low-mod immunological risk) Active / History of viral infections Elderly (>65yrs )donor/ recipients Deceased donor with mod-high infection risk (donor derived) Low dose ATG (High immunological risk) Higher number of HLA mismatches Higher risk of infection ATG (High immunological risk) Minimal infection risk on adequate screening of recipient & donor Universal anti CMV prophylaxis+ PCP prophylaxis
  19. 19. Immunosuppression 19 Kirk AD et al. Transpl Int 2005 Jan; 18 (1): 2–14 Nicolas C. Issa, etal Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 48, Issue 6, 15 March 2009, Pages 772–786; http://www.antimicrobe.org/t34.asp#t2 Induction Therapy Maintenance Therapy Antirejection therapy Infection CNIs MMF mTORi Belatacept Steroids Bacterial + ++ + ++ URTI + (CsA) ++ ++ (Siro) UTI + (CsA) +++ ? + Sepsis + (CsA) +++ ? Viral infection + (Tac>CsA) ++ + (Siro) +(PTLD) + BKV  Nephropathy +++ (Tac) +++ - ++ (Maintenance) CMV ++ (Tac) +++ - ? Fungal Infection + + + ++ PCP + + ++ (Siro) ++ Other effects impacting infection risk Leukopenia - ++ ++ (Siro) Diabetes +++ (Tac)/+ (CsA) - - +++ Antifungal properties ++ - - -
  20. 20. Immunosuppression to alter infection risk 20 Kirk AD etal. Transpl Int 2005 Jan; 18 (1): 2-14 Induction Therapy Maintenance Therapy Antirejection therapy IS reduction based on clinical over-suppression • CNI or MMF reduction as per IS status Immunosuppression reduction / elimination in clinical stability • Steroid reduction /withdrawal • Steroid avoidance • CNI switching /reduction • Alternative regimens • Compensatory immunosuppressant elimination
  21. 21. Immunosuppression to alter infection risk IS reduction for clinical over-suppression o Viral replication  Biological surrogate for over-immunosuppression  Non rejection of Viral replicating cells indicate inability to reject organs  Eg: BK polyoma virus, CMV, EBV Prophylactic anti-infective regimens  counters infection risk  Limited to CMV, PCP, and urinary tract infections Viral load monitoring as guide to immunosuppressive reduction 21 Nicolas C. Issa, etal Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 48, Issue 6, 15 March 2009, Pages 772–786 Induction Therapy Maintenance Therapy Antirejection therapy Active viral disease need less immunosuppression & comprise a category of individuals in whom reduction should be considered strongly
  22. 22. Immunosuppression to alter infection risk IS reduction/elimination in clinical stability Reduction in clinically stable may seem less intuitive, reasons include o Chronic immunosuppression  graft survival worsened o Regimen may not be precisely right  any error can be minimized by judicious drug withdrawal All agents commonly used in triple drug regimens have been reduced in prospective trials with reasonable degrees of success 22 Kirk AD etal. Transpl Int 2005 Jan; 18 (1): 2–14 Nicolas C. Issa, etal Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 48, Issue 6, 15 March 2009, Pages 772–786; http://www.antimicrobe.org/t34.asp#t2 Induction Therapy Maintenance Therapy Antirejection therapy Steroids reduction / withdrawal Steroid avoidance CNI switching / Reduction Alternative regimen Compen- satory IS elimination
  23. 23. Immunosuppression to alter infection risk Business Use Only 23 Kirk AD etal. Transpl Int 2005 Jan; 18 (1): 2–14 Nicolas C. Issa, etal Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 48, Issue 6, 15 March 2009, Pages 772–786; http://www.antimicrobe.org/t34.asp#t2 Induction Therapy Maintenance Therapy Steroids reduction / withdrawal Steroids avoidance
  24. 24. CNI reduction in combination with mTORi 24 TRANSFORM: Significant fall in infection rate at 12 & 24 months1 1.J. Pascual, TTS 2018 52.0 34.8 17.2 4.3 3.6 6.8 14.4 59.8 37.6 29.2 8.0 13.3 4.5 14.9 0 20 40 60 80 100 Any… Bacterial Viral BKV CMV Fungal Unknown Proportion of patients (%) EVR+rCNI (N = 1014) MPA+sCNI (N = 1012) 57.6 37.9 20.5 4.5 4.3 7.9 20.0 65.6 40.6 35.3 8.6 15.6 5.3 19.4 0 20 40 60 80 100 Any infection Bacterial Viral BKV CMV Fungal Unknown Proportion of patients (%) P < 0.001 P < 0.001 P < 0.001 P = 0.0004 M12 M24 P < 0.001 P < 0.001 P < 0.001 P < 0.001
  25. 25. Immunosuppression to alter infection risk Elimination of any IS drug  Two drug / one drug  Steroids > MMF = Everolimus > CNIs • Late post-transplant period o Immunosuppression need lesser o No trial with compensatory IS elimination has been shown to actually improve patient outcome in terms of rejection risk o However, reduce of drug often improve the effects of that drug & can improve infection risk 25 Kirk AD etal. Transpl Int 2005 Jan; 18 (1): 2–14 Induction Therapy Maintenance Therapy Compensatory IS elimination Evidently, Most patients do not need triple immunosuppression for life. Considering fundamental causes of allograft rejection, a potential elimination regimen can be explored
  26. 26. Immunosuppression to alter infection risk • Infection risk with anti-rejection therapy  critical as any infection predisposes to rejection o Owing to altered pro-inflammatory & anti-inflammatory milieu 26 Kirk AD etal. Transpl Int 2005 Jan; 18 (1): 2–14 Induction Therapy Maintenance Therapy Antirejection therapy Appropriate prophylaxis regimen to be adopted to contain infection risk ATG High Dose Steroids Bortezomib Pseudomonal sepsis BKV reactivation Varicella zoster Viral and invasive fungal
  27. 27. BKV Infection & Immunosuppressive agents • Tacrolimus or MMF therapy & Recurrent rejection episodes  increase the risk of persistent BKV replication in KTRs • Routine screening for BK viremia monthly for 9 months, then 3 monthly until 2 years’ post-transplant Currently no established antiviral treatment is available control of viral infection via reduction in immunosuppression 27 Shamila et al Clin J Am Soc Nephrol 7: 2058–2070, 2012
  28. 28. Immunosuppressive strategies in BKV Business Use Only 28 Barten et al . (2018). BK Virus: A Cause for Concern in Thoracic Transplantation?. Annals of Transplantation. 23. 310-321. 10.12659/AOT.908429.
  29. 29. CMV infection in KTRs  Impaired survival 29 John Wiley and Sons: Sagedal S, et al. Clinical Transplantation. 2007;21:309 13 2000 3000 1000 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 Days post-transplantation Long-term patient survival Low-risk* group/CMV  Low-risk* group/CMV + High-risk† group/CMV  High-risk† group/CMV + Kaplan–Meier analysis of overall recipient survival beyond 100 days post-transplantation CMV infection during the first 100 days post kidney transplantation is associated with overall long-term mortality both in patients with high- or low-risk of mortality High mortality risk : Transplanted patients with NS ,DKD , amyloidosis. *Low risk of mortality: All others
  30. 30. CMV infection with reduced CNI &mTORi regimen Business Use Only 30 4.3 15.6 0 20 CMV Proportion of patients (%) P < 0.001 TRANSFORM 24 month Safety analysis1 CMV events, n (%) EVR+rCNI (N = 1014) MPA+sCNI (N = 1012) P-value Clinical signs of CMV infection 53 ( 5.2) 132 (13.0) <0.001 CMV syndrome 18 (1.8) 59 (5.8) <0.001 With prophylaxis Without prophylaxis 9.1 9.7 26.1 9.9 1.0 18.2 27.0 36.4 41.7 16.2 2.9 39.1 0 20 40 60 80 100 Total D+/R+ D+/R− D−/R+ D−/R− Other Incidence (%) EVR+rCNI (N = 484) MPA+sCNI (N = 492) 8.3 5.4 18.8 5.6 3.0 4.5 17.7 12.8 43.7 10.1 7.8 5.9 0 20 40 60 80 100 Total D+/R+ D+/R− D−/R+ D−/R− Other Incidence (%) EVR+rCNI (N = 530) MPA+sCNI (N = 520) P <0.001 P = 0.004 P<0.001 P = 0.312 P = 0.219 P = 0.849 1.J. Pascual, TTS 2018 – Novartis Symposium, 4 Jul 2018 P <0.001 P <0.001 P = 0.222 P = 0.267 P = 0.327 P = 0.208
  31. 31. Business Use Only 31
  32. 32. SARS-CoV 2 Infection & Immunosuppression • 20-30% increased mortality in infected KTR as compared to gen population (India 11.6%)45 • Impaired immunity secondary to IS • ARDS triggered as state of dysregulate inflammation and cytokine release • Pre Tx Covid : post recovery can proceed to renal Tx with asymptomatic period of at least 28 days,  social distancing between donor and recipient for 14 days  no residual radiological abnormality,  at least 2 negative PCR SARS-CoV-2 tests done 24 hrs apart  defer COVID-19 vaccination for 2 weeks post symptom resolution (MH&FW) • no tailoring of induction or maintenance immunosuppression irrespective of the time gap from infection to transplant or severity of COVID-19 infection. 32 Vivek B. Kute et al/Experimental and Clinical Transplantation (2022) Suppl 4: 32-42
  33. 33. SARS-CoV 2 Infection & Immunosuppression • Degree of IS – no major impact on disease severity and outcome • IS reduction logical to unleash anti viral T cell response to control infection • Also baseline IS maintenance reasonable to avoid over activation of immune response leading to ARDS • donors – deceased recently with lung damage 69 live donation post covid recovery successful Business Use Only 33 Vivek B. Kute et al/Experimental and Clinical Transplantation (2022) Suppl 4: 32-42
  34. 34. Immunosuppressive strategies 34 Ahmadian E et . Immunosuppressant Management in Renal Transplant Patients with COVID-19. Biomed Res Int. 2021 Oct 14;2021:9318725
  35. 35. 35 Devresse et al Transplantation Direct 2022;8: e1292; Stop MMF/AZA mTORi Rtx Belatacept
  36. 36. Pharmacological interactions of anti virals with immunosuppressants 36
  37. 37. Risk factors for covid associated mucormycosis • Incidence 4.4 % (61/1382 COVID-19 KTRs from 18 centres) • Mortality rate of 26.2%, with obesity and high-flow oxygen need¹ • Uncontrolled diabetes, high neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio, lymphopenia • overuse of steroids, iron therapy, broad-spectrum antibiotics, zinc in multivitamins and reuse of masks² 37 1. Georgery H et al . Disappointing immunization rate after 2 doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine in a Belgian cohort of kidney transplant recipients. Transplantation2021;105:e283–e284. 2. Georgery H , et al. High response rate to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine among self-care dialysis patients. Clin Kidney J. 2021;14:2129–2131.
  38. 38. Covid 19 mRNA vaccine Decreased humoral and cellular response  50% after 2 doses and 68 % after 3 rd dose Poor response due to 1) IS –MPA, RTX , Belatacept, steroid 2) Old age 3) Impaired kidney function , TLC < 1500 /microL 4) Tx period < 4 yrs  Pre Tx vaccine mandatory for donors and recipients but unvaccinated potential recipients not withdrawn from waitlist for Tx  Vaccination deferred for atleast 3 months if received convalescent plasma as part of COVID-19 treatment. 38 Devresse et al Transplantation Direct 2022;8: e1292; Post transplant Covid vaccination deferred for atleast 6 months
  39. 39. Requisites as we go ahead 39 Jha V. Indian J Nephrol. 2010 Oct;20(4):171-8. • Dynamic Surveillance for Infections • Multidisciplinary approach • Increase covid vaccine immunogenicity to improve vaccine efficacy –adjuvant use ,intradermal injection and high antigen dose • Early & accurate diagnosis require o Imaging o Invasive techniques
  40. 40. Immune monitoring in conjunction with BKV qPCR in establishing treatment guidelines Business Use Only 40
  41. 41. Conclusion • Although infections remain a significant cause of morbidity and mortality after transplantation, improved prophylactic, diagnostic, and treatment strategies have decreased the negative effect of infection on transplant outcomes. • Customized delicate immunosuppressive balance necessary based on individual risk profile • Alternatives regimens show promising results with infection control • Fundamental causes of allograft rejection should be considered to plot a new course on the road toward true immunosuppressive minimization 41
  42. 42. Thank You Business Use Only 42

Editor's Notes

  • Shamila et al Clin J Am Soc Nephrol 7: 2058–2070, 2012
  • Shamila et al Clin J Am Soc Nephrol 7: 2058–2070, 2012
  • Shamila et al Clin J Am Soc Nephrol 7: 2058–2070, 2012
  • This retrospective study assessed the association of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease with increased mortality post-transplantation in patients with high and low mortality risk. Patients with a high risk of mortality were defined as transplanted patients with a kidney diagnosis of nephrosclerosis, diabetic nephropathy and amyloidosis. All other patients were defined as low risk.

    The analysis was performed on 457 recipients who received a graft between 1994 and 1997 who survived the first 100 days after transplantation and were monitored once weekly for CMV.

    The results showed that CMV increased mortality independently in both high- and low-risk groups.

    Long-term recipient survival depended on both kidney diagnosis and the occurrence of CMV infection during the first 100 days post-transplantation.

    Recipient survival is best in low-risk group patients without early CMV infection and worst in high-risk group patients with a history of early CMV infection.

    Reference:
    Sagedal S, et al. Clin Transplant. 2007;21:30913.

×