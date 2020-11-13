4th generation 3 d bioplotter manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
envisionTEC GmbH Instruction Manual for the 3D-Bioplotter
Page 2 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Revision Date November 7, 2014 Software versions Bioplotter RP: 3.0 Visualmachines...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 3 Introduction This documentation forms an elementary part of the system and must be...
Page 4 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Table of Contents INTRODUCTION 5 REQUIREMENTS 7 1. SAFETY RULES 8 2. DELIVERY AND ...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 5 Introduction The 3D-Bioplotter™ system from envisionTEC ® GmbH is a Rapid Prototyp...
Page 6 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 2: Example of materials useable on the 3D-Bioplotter™ and possible uses Har...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 7 Requirements To operate, the 3D-Bioplotter has the following requirements: Paramet...
Page 8 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 1. Safety Rules The 3D-Bioplotter™ should only be used by trained personnel. The h...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 9 2. Delivery and unpacking The 3D-Bioplotter™ system has been packed carefully prio...
Page 10 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.3. Setup Setup the machine precisely following these instructions. Please remem...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 11 2.3.2. Connections Plug in the supply cable of the 3D-Bioplotter™, the PC and the...
Page 12 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.3.4. Thermo Cube On the left side of the Thermo Cube, two adapters for cooling ...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 13 While tap water may be sufficient for most applications, we advise all our custom...
Page 14 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.3.7. Software Turn on the computer. Once the operating system is loaded, click ...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 15 2.4. Equipment Figure 12: 3D-Bioplotter™ base system The 3D-Bioplotter™ is design...
Page 16 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.5. Technical data  Overall size incl. tool magazine (D/W/H): 623 x 976 x 773mm...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 17 2.6. Dispensing Heads Three different types of dispensing heads are available:  ...
Page 18 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR and check the liquid level. If below half the cartridge length, fill in more mate...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 19 Figure 15: Stainless Steel Cartridge for HTV-Head 2.6.3. Low-Temp-Viscous Dispens...
Page 20 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.6.4. UV Curing Head The UV Curing Head is designed to project a beam of UV ligh...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 21 2.7. Additional components 2.7.1. Tool Changing System All Dispensing heads are e...
Page 22 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 19: Purge and calibration station 2.7.3. Replacing the purge wire The purg...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 23 2.7.4. Platform height sensor A pressure sensor is attached to the dispense head ...
Page 24 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.7.6. Sterile and particle filters On the left side of the 3D-Bioplotter™ a part...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 25 2.7.9. Additional Accessories  Software package, includes Windows 7 Ultimate, Bi...
Page 26 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 3.1. The importance of the solidification process The material is applied in laye...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 27 Post-process solidification through sintering Ceramic powders, or even metal powd...
Page 28 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Needle length: The needle length is significant for the dispensing process as it ...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 29 Plotting medium: The plotting medium must be matched with the plotting material. ...
Page 30 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Dispense pressure: The dispense pressure is dependent on the material flow throug...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 31 a) b) c) Figure 29: Various corner delays and the effect on the pore structure of...
Page 32 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Hint: Incorrect layer thickness won’t be observable in the first layers, but will...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 33 Pattern: Different patterns can be defined on the 3D-Bioplotter™. In any one laye...
Page 34 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Shift in XY: To prevent the cross-points of the strands to be on top of each othe...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 35 Platform Temperature: The temperature of the platform can be precisely controlled...
Page 36 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 4. 3D-Bioplotter™ Installation Please make sure that the 3D-Bioplotter to be inst...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 37 5. 3D-Bioplotter™ Calibration Turn on the PC and start the VisualMachines softwar...
Page 38 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 37: Data flow when working with the 3D-Bioplotter™ 6.2. The 3D-Bioplotter ...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 39 Figure 38: The choice of object type and positioning when loading a part On the n...
Page 40 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 39: The choice of platform size and layer thickness when loading a part Ad...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 41 Figure 40: A loaded part on the 3D-Bioplotter software The dimensions of the part...
Page 42 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 42: Geometrical operations: inch to mm conversion On the first tab the dim...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 43 Figure 44: Translate operation on the 3D-Bioplotter software On the Translate tab...
Page 44 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Parts can be scaled in all dimensions individually or in all dimensions at the sa...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 45 Figure 49: Re-alignment of parts on the 3D-Bioplotter software - before Click the...
Page 46 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR After all modifications to the part and placement in X and Y, the part should be ...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 47 Figure 52: Slicing operation on the 3D-Bioplotter software
Page 48 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 53: The file after slicing Lastly, the objects must be saved as BPL files ...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 49 Figure 54: Save Parts as BPL in the 3D-Bioplotter Software Hint If the placement ...
Page 50 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 55: Bioplotter RP licensing window Customers must copy the computer ID to ...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 51 6.3. The VisualMachines software The VisualMachines software is located on the dr...
Page 52 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Parameter Tuning and adjust speed and pressure to more appropriate values. Values...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 53 between the needle tip and the platform. Values between 50% and 100% of the inner...
Page 54 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 60: The material parameter tuning tab of the VisualMachines software The k...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 55 Hint To optimize the measured results, run the Check Strand Widths with Vision Tr...
Page 56 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Hint Every time the software starts, the assignment of materials will be reset to...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 57 Figure 62: The robot head tab of the VisualMachines software The tab Robot Head a...
Page 58 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 63: The thermocouple tab of the VisualMachines software The Thermocouple t...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 59 Figure 64: The Platform Temperature Control tab of the VisualMachines software (u...
Page 60 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR The Platform Temperature Control tab displays any error messages from the Thermo ...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 61 The values displayed in Current Mounted Tool, Calibration Settings and Needle Off...
Page 62 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Hint If the dot isn’t encircled, then the contrast between dot and background mig...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 63 appropriate name of the material can be chosen and a short description of the mat...
Page 64 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR In Dot Printing the Pressure and Dispense Time for Dot Printing Projects can be s...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 65 Figure 70: The UV Programs tab of the VisualMachines software In UV Programs patt...
Page 66 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR From the Support Programs tab the 3D-Bioplotter application and the Magics applic...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 67 7. Quick-Start 7.1. Quick-Start with known material and existing project 1. Turn ...
Page 68 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 20. Go to Configuration > Dispense Tool Manager and assign the material to the ap...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 69 8. Fuse list Mounted on the back panel of the 3D-Bioplotter™ are the fuses to the...
Page 70 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 9. Preventive Maintenance Preventive Maintenance needs to be done regularly to en...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 71 Recommendation As a dry, lint-free dust cloth use envisionTEC ® article number B0...
Page 72 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 10.Troubleshooting 10.1. When working with ceramics Problem: Frequent clogging of...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 73 Problem: Hydrogel layers do not stick to the previous layer, especially when prin...
Page 74 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Problem: The first layer is completely closed, while following layers have vertic...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 75 Reason: The needle tip is too short during the calibration process. Solution: Eit...
Page 76 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Patterns (top view) Pattern Angle Mechanical Stability Porosity 0° Low High 90° M...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 77 10.2. Layer thickness (vertical cut of several layers) Observed Description Layer...
Page 78 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 10.3. Adhesion to the building platform (vertical cut of the first layer) Observe...
Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 79 10.4. Corners (top view) Observed Description Solution Very rounded corners, side...
Page 80 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 10.6. Easily visually observable pattern defects Observed Description Solution Re...
4th generation 3 d bioplotter manual

  1. 1. envisionTEC GmbH Instruction Manual for the 3D-Bioplotter
  2. 2. Page 2 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Revision Date November 7, 2014 Software versions Bioplotter RP: 3.0 Visualmachines: 2.8.115 Manufacturer envisionTEC GmbH Brüsseler Straße 51 D-45968 Gladbeck Germany Phone: +49 2043 9875 0 Fax: +49 2043 9875 99 E-Mail: support@envisiontec.de Distributor in the USA envisionTEC Inc. 15162 S. Commerce Dr. Dearborn, MI 48120 Office: +1 (313) 436-4300 Fax: +1 (313) 436-4303 E-Mail: support@envisiontec.com
  3. 3. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 3 Introduction This documentation forms an elementary part of the system and must be paid close attention to, both prior to switch-on and during the operation of the machine. It is therefore advisable to keep the hardware documentation in close proximity to the 3D-Bioplotter™, making it accessible to the operator at all times. The documentation is aimed at individuals knowledgeable in the field of tissue engineering and rapid prototyping, and who have also been given qualified instructions in operating the machine. Please read through the entire documentation and only operate the machine if you have understood all instructions. Also pay attention to all safety instructions given in the manual, on enclosed instructions and with delivered material packages. Warranty Should any material defect or errors occur, despite correct usage, envisionTEC ® offers a one year limited warranty period starting from when the 3D-Bioplotter™ system and the accessories are supplied. The obligation of envisionTEC ® is limited to repairing or replacing defective machine parts. No warranty can be provided for faults due to subjecting the goods to improper use or above- average strain, nor can any warranty be provided for wearing parts. Under no circumstances will envisionTEC ® assume liability for the consequences or side-effects of a violation of the warranty conditions, even if this has been agreed to or expected, and even in the case of a fault or negligence on the part of the company. envisionTEC ® expressly refrains from granting any other warranty claims in this respect. Neither representatives/dealers nor employees of the company are authorized to increase or alter the warranty claims. Trademarks envisionTEC ® and 3D-Bioplotter™ are trademarks of envisionTEC GmbH, Germany.
  4. 4. Page 4 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Table of Contents INTRODUCTION 5 REQUIREMENTS 7 1. SAFETY RULES 8 2. DELIVERY AND UNPACKING 9 3. PLOTTING – GENERAL INFORMATION 25 4. 3D-BIOPLOTTER™ INSTALLATION 36 5. 3D-BIOPLOTTER™ CALIBRATION 37 6. VISUALMACHINES SOFTWARE TRAINING 37 7. QUICK-START 67 8. FUSE LIST 69 9. PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE 70 10. TROUBLESHOOTING 72
  5. 5. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 5 Introduction The 3D-Bioplotter™ system from envisionTEC ® GmbH is a Rapid Prototyping tool suitable for processing a great variety of biomaterials within the field of Computer Aided Tissue Engineering. The 3D-Bioplotter™ system imports 3D CAD models and fabricates physical 3D scaffolds with the outer form defined by the model’s data and a complex inner structure with a user-designed interconnectivity porosity. For the complete process chain see Figure 1: Process chain for computer aided tissue engineering. Figure 1: Process chain for computer aided tissue engineering The key point of this technique is the capability to process the widest range of different types of materials of any singular Rapid Prototyping technology. The 3D-Bioplotter™ process can fabricate complex scaffolds from thermoplastic melts up to 250°C, from hydrogels and two component systems and even fabricate ceramic and metallic objects.
  6. 6. Page 6 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 2: Example of materials useable on the 3D-Bioplotter™ and possible uses Hard and soft 3D scaffolds can be fabricated through the 3D-Bioplotter™ process with a well-defined outer form and complex inner structure. The increased surface permits a much higher number of cells per volume when compared to commonly used block-type implants. The user defined pore size and pore interconnectivity can be adjusted to optimize the flow of nutrient media through the inner structure of the 3D scaffold necessary for the proliferation of cells in the interior of the non-woven scaffold, as well as cells in the interior of soft hydrogel strands. Figure 3: The 3D-Bioplotter™ process
  7. 7. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 7 Requirements To operate, the 3D-Bioplotter has the following requirements: Parameters Working Values Working Surface A firm, even table, 98 x 62 x 77 cm Temperature 18 - 30 °C (64 F – 86 F) Humidity 10-90 %, non-condensing Electricity 100 - 240V AC, max. 3860VA, F 50/60Hz Air pressure Min 6 bar (87 psi), 30 L/min To achieve optimal results, stricter requirements must be met: Parameters Optimal Values Working Surface A firm, even table, 98 x 62 x 77 cm Temperature 18 - 22 °C (64 F – 71 F) Humidity 45-60 %, non-condensing Electricity 100 - 240V AC, max. 3860VA, F 50/60Hz Air pressure Min 8 bar (116 psi), 30 L/min
  8. 8. Page 8 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 1. Safety Rules The 3D-Bioplotter™ should only be used by trained personnel. The handling of the 3D- Bioplotter™ by untrained personnel, the use of the machine for other purposes than the ones described, as well as non-compliance to this manual can lead to damages to the machine or parts thereof, or to injuries of the user. 1.1. High pressure Around 6-10 bar pressure is being used when the machine is operating. In spite of technical preventive measures and regardless of how much care the operator takes, some material may still be emitted from the machine at high pressure. Therefore, always wear eye protection when operating the device. 1.2. High temperatures The high-temperature head can be heated up to up to 250°C. While a protective casing around the head greatly reduces thermal loss and isolates the head to great extent, touching some parts may still lead to injury of the user. Manual handling of the high-temperature head (for example for manual material cartridge change) should only occur when the head has cooled down to room temperature or when using appropriate protective gloves and clothing. 1.3. Magnetic fields High magnetic fields occur around the X and Y axis of the 3D-Bioplotter™. Under exceptional conditions, this magnetic field can have a negative influence on pacemakers, hearing aids or metal implants. People with pacemakers, hearing aids of metal implants may therefore not come nearer than 0,5 m of the 3D-Bioplotter™. 1.4. Rapid Movement The 3D-Bioplotter™ is a device with fast moving mechanical parts. Therefore, while the machine is moving, no foreign objects may be placed inside of the axis’ maximum movement volume. 1.5. Sensitive electrical parts The electrical parts of the device such as the cables to the heating unit, plugs, etc. should be handled with care. If there is any obvious damage to electrical parts, have this repaired immediately. The device housing may only be opened by a qualified envisionTEC ® technician. While using liquids around or with the 3D-Bioplotter, special care must be taken so that no liquids come in contact with electrical parts. 1.6. Hazardous substances If toxic, corrosive, irritating, flammable, infectious or other hazardous substances are used in the 3D-Bioplotter™, the operator must ensure that he/she is in no danger (e.g. by positioning the device under a laboratory extractor hood). In particular, no substances may be used that could corrode or attack pressurized parts. In addition, other users must be informed of the substances that have been used and appropriate cleaning techniques should be applied upon completion.
  9. 9. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 9 2. Delivery and unpacking The 3D-Bioplotter™ system has been packed carefully prior to shipping, in order to rule out the possibility of damage to the machine if handled properly during transport. Should you notice any external damage to the package upon delivery, indicate this damage to the transportation company immediately and ask them to sign a damage report. 2.1. Unpacking the Machine To unpack the machine, please perform the following steps in the order specified:  Place the packaged machine on an even surface and begin by cutting the plastic bands.  Open the top of the cardboard box and remove all boxes on the upper tray.  Lift the cardboard box straight up and remove all loose boxes around the machine.  Remove the platform chiller and the white foam packaging.  Examine the machine for any damage caused during transportation, and report any damage to the responsible forwarding agent.  Lift the 3D-Bioplotter™ by the grey Y axis (not the white X axis!) onto a flat, stable table. 2.2. Checking the Accessories Various accessories are supplied for the purpose of starting up your 3D-Bioplotter™ system and carrying out the various activities. If the accessories supplied are not complete, please contact your distributor.  Network cable and crossover network cables  Power cables  Platform chiller  High-Temp-Viscous Dispensing-Head (HTV-Dispense Head)  Low-Temp-Viscous Dispensing-Head (LTV-Dispense Head)  PE low-temp cartridges, metal high-temp cartridges and plotting needles  PC with monitor, mouse and keyboard  Software package
  10. 10. Page 10 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.3. Setup Setup the machine precisely following these instructions. Please remember that the quality of production results greatly relies on correct startup. The 3D-Bioplotter™ system is largely assembled prior to delivery. There are therefore only a few actions to be performed in order to connect the machine: 2.3.1. Removing the transportation Lock Remove the 2 long screws on the Y-axis Remove the screw on the head Replace the previous screw with this distance spacer. The two shorter screws fixate the end-plate on the Y-axis. Figure 4: The transportation lock
  11. 11. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 11 2.3.2. Connections Plug in the supply cable of the 3D-Bioplotter™, the PC and the screen. Connect the 3D- Bioplotter™ and the PC using two crossover network cables in the assigned “Machine” and “Upper Camera” slots next to the thermo-element connectors under the left Y-axis of the machine. Figure 5: Ethernet connectors and thermo-element connectors on the 3D-Bioplotter™ 2.3.3. Air Pressure Plug in the air supply cable to the pressure controller on the left side of the machine behind the particle and sterile filters. Turn on the pressure on your own compressor and adjust the pressure controller for 6-10 bar pressure, dependent of the capabilities of your compressor or compressed air system. Figure 6: Pressure controller, particle and sterile filters on the 3D-Bioplotter™
  12. 12. Page 12 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.3.4. Thermo Cube On the left side of the Thermo Cube, two adapters for cooling liquid inlet and outlet are closed with stoppers. Remove the stoppers by pressing the adapter down with one hand and pulling the stopper with the other. Connect the inlet and outlet of the Thermo Cube with the adapters of the building platform of the 3D-Bioplotter™ (the exact order is irrelevant). Then open the black plug on top of the Thermo Cube and fill in cooling liquid until the swimmer inside is completely covered. If the Thermo Cube is turned on, the message TANK LOW will disappear. Figure 7: The Thermo Cube While distilled water may be sufficient for most applications, we advise all our customers to use the supplied cooling liquid from envisionTEC ® . This mixture will lower the freezing point of water to -15°C (-4°F) and will provide excellent cooling/heating properties for the full temperature range of the Thermo Cube. 2.3.5. Minichiller On the back side of the Minichiller, two adapters for cooling liquid inlet and outlet are closed with stoppers. Remove the stoppers by unscrewing the covering on the adapter. Connect the inlet and outlet of the Minichiller with the adapters of the building platform of the 3D- Bioplotter™ (the exact order is irrelevant). Please take care to provide counter-torque with a second wrench when connecting the hose to make sure not to damage the platform connection. Then lift the black plug on top of the Minichiller and fill in cooling liquid until the level on the front is around half between min and max values. Figure 8: The Minichiller
  13. 13. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 13 While tap water may be sufficient for most applications, we advise all our customers to use the supplied cooling liquid from envisionTEC ® . This mixture will lower the freezing point of water to -15°C (-4°F) and will provide excellent cooling/heating properties for the full temperature range of the Minichiller. 2.3.6. Power Supply Connect the power cable to the back left of the machine, right underneath the input and manometer for air pressure. Turn on the power for the 3D-Bioplotter™ by turning on the on/off switch on the left side of the machine. A green light next to the Ethernet and thermo-couple connectors will turn on. Figure 9: Main switch of the 3D-Bioplotter™ Make sure the emergency stop button on the left side of the front panel of the 3D- Bioplotter™ isn’t pressed. Should it be pressed, the emergency stop button can be reset by turning the button 20° clockwise until it clicks, snaps out a centimetre and the green band can be seen. Figure 10: Emergency Stop At this point the X and Y axes of the 3D-Bioplotter™ are unlocked and can be moved easily by hand. Make sure no foreign objects are located inside the movement volume of the 3D- Bioplotter™ before continuing.
  14. 14. Page 14 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.3.7. Software Turn on the computer. Once the operating system is loaded, click on the VisualMachines icon on the desktop. A full check-up of the machine is processed during the splash screen. Should any errors be found, a message will be displayed and must be acknowledged to proceed. By clicking on the on/off button in the left top of the software main screen, the software will connect with the 3D-Biopollter™ and the machine will calibrate itself. At this point all axes will move, make sure no foreign objects are located in the movement volume of the 3D-Bioplotter™. Figure 11: On/Off button in VisualMachines Once turned on, the axes will first calibrate. The sequence is first up and down, then movement left to right and finally back to front. After calibration of the axes, the head will move to the park position. Only now is the 3D-Bioplotter™ ready to be used.
  15. 15. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 15 2.4. Equipment Figure 12: 3D-Bioplotter™ base system The 3D-Bioplotter™ is designed to allow an optimized airflow around the plotting heads and platform, should the system be placed into a laminar flow system for production in a sterile environment. Figure 13: Airflow around the platform of the 3D-Bioplotter™
  16. 16. Page 16 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.5. Technical data  Overall size incl. tool magazine (D/W/H): 623 x 976 x 773mm  Weight: ~ 130 kg  Airflow optimized system for use in commercial laminar flow hoods  Build volume X/Y/Z: 150 x 150 x 140 mm  Linear motors on X, Y and Z axes with a resolution of 0,001 mm  Speed: 0,1 to 150 mm/second  Multi exchangeable base plate fixtures  Platform heating and cooling between -10°C and 80°C (Manufacturer Series only)  Automatic tool changing system (combined with SW-modifications)  Tool magazine with park positions for 5 dispensing heads  Use of multiple dispensing heads: o High-Temp-Viscous Dispensing-Head (HTV-Dispense Head) with stainless steel cartridge and a heating system up to 250°C o Low-Temp-Viscous Dispensing-Head (LTV-Dispense Head) with PE cartridge and temperature control between 2°C and 70°C o UV Curing Head with a wavelength of 365 nm and built-in temperature control.  Camera for high accuracy positioning in X and Y, as well as strand diameter control with 9 µm resolution (Manufacturer Series only)  Needle Z pressure sensor with 1 µm resolution  Positioning sensor in Z for platform attachments with 1 µm resolution The 3D-Bioplotter™ system consists of the following modules and components:  3D-Bioplotter™ base system including  3 axis positioning system  Dispensing head mounted on the Z-axis with a tool changer (male)  Base plate (including mechanical fixtures for petri dishes)  Needle sensor  Camera calibration plate  Light and dark camera background plates for XY positioning plate (Manufacturer Series only)  Control panel  Dispensing head magazine (with five positions)  Industrial PC with a control card for the 3D-Bioplotter™ system and peripherals (LCD screen, keyboard, mouse)  Temperature control (-10°C – 80°C) for the base plate (Manufacturer Series only)
  17. 17. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 17 2.6. Dispensing Heads Three different types of dispensing heads are available:  High-Temp-Viscous Dispensing-Head (HTV-Dispense Head)  Low-Temp-Viscous Dispensing-Head (LTV-Dispense Head)  UV Curing Head 2.6.1. High-Temp-Viscous Dispensing-Head (HTV-Dispense Head) This dispensing head is designed to quickly melt thermoplastic polymers in a stainless steel cartridge and dispense the high viscous material at a temperature just above the melt temperature to greatly reduce thermal degradation. The whole cartridge mount is heatable from room temperature up to 250°C to bring the material to its proper processing temperature (i.e. using thermoplastic Biopolymers like Polyactive® from ISOTIS®). The stainless steel cartridges can be removed from the plotting head for easy cleaning and needle change. This HTV-Dispense Head consists out of the following components:  Dispense Head frame  Tool changer (male)  Heated full metal body with 2 removable heating rods and temperature sensor.  Replaceable 10 ml stainless steel cartridge with air inlet for compressed air/gas and luer-lock adapter  Stainless steel luer-lock needle (changeable)  Connector for air pressure Figure 14: High-Temp-Viscous Dispense Head When using the HTV-Dispense Head and requiring a full cartridge load, first fill material into the cartridge with a small funnel up to the lower border of the inner screw thread. Heat the cartridge with the appropriate metal needle with an open top on the HTV-Dispense Head at about 10°C above plotting temperature. While the cartridge is still open, wait until the material is completely melted
  18. 18. Page 18 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR and check the liquid level. If below half the cartridge length, fill in more material using a funnel up to the lower border of the inner screw thread. Wait again and repeat. Always leave at least 1 cm between the level of the liquid melt and the lower border of the inner screw thread to avoid material in the air tube in case of foaming. Lower the temperature in the software to the plotting temperature, close the top of the cartridge using appropriate precautions against heat and wait 5 minutes before plotting. 2.6.2. Cleaning of High-Temp-Viscous Dispensing-Head The HTV-Dispense Head has been redesigned for fast material refill and replacement. The stainless steel cartridges can be opened, refilled or removed while the plotting head is still heating, using appropriate precautions against heat. For cleaning purposes, the chemical composition of the interior surface of the cartridges is optimized for low adhesion to most materials, which means material remains will always be at the bottom of the cartridge. Because most steps will be done with a heated cartridge, use proper precautions and safety equipment (gloves, goggles, etc.) to avoid injuries. For faster cleaning, the following order should be considered:  Always purge material first from the cartridge until only air passes through the plotting head.  Disconnect the pneumatic hose from the connector  Pull the cartridge out of the plotting head  Unscrew the top of the cartridge and place it on an heat-proof surface  Unscrew the needle tip and place it on an heat-proof surface  Unscrew the luer-lock connector and place it on an heat-proof surface  If the HTV-Dispense Head is to remain heated, remove any substance residue inside the cartridge holder carefully with a long pair of tweezers  If the HTV-Dispense Head is to be cooled, wait until it fully cools down and clean the inside of the cartridge holder with a paper tissue impregnated with a solvent for the material used. Do not use liquid directly, as electrical parts inside the plotting head may be damaged  After the cartridge and its parts have cooled down, place all metal parts with the exception of the air pressure adapter in a closed container with the appropriate solvent for the material used (e.g. chloroform for PLLA remains) for 24 hours  Replace solvent as needed until no material waste adheres to the metal parts  Finally, clean the outside of all metal parts with a cloth with clean solvent, to remove any last transparent residue of material from these surfaces. Should the air tube ever require replacing, always use Teflon tubes 4x3mm, as most other polymers are not stable at higher temperatures.
  19. 19. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 19 Figure 15: Stainless Steel Cartridge for HTV-Head 2.6.3. Low-Temp-Viscous Dispensing-Head (LTV-Dispense Head) The LTV-Dispense-Head is designed to take 30cc PE cartridges with Luer-Lock needles. The mount for the cartridges is prepared for liquid-cooling/-heating within a temperature range of 0°C – 70°C. The supplied disposable PE cartridges can be used with up to 5 bar pressure and 38 °C safely. Figure 16: Low-Temp-Viscous Dispense Head This LTV-Dispense Head consists out of the following components:  Dispensing head frame  Tool changer (male)  Cartridge mount for 30cc PE cartridges  Piezo elements with cooling fins and fans  Connector for air pressure. To attach the syringe barrel to the blue adapter, push the cartridge onto the cylindrical plug and turn it 90° counterclockwise. The syringe should fit easily on the adapter and, while applying pressure, no hissing between both should be hearable. If hissing occurs or the syringe can only be pushed using a great amount of force, then the black O-ring might require lubricating or the adapter has to be replaced.
  20. 20. Page 20 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.6.4. UV Curing Head The UV Curing Head is designed to project a beam of UV light at 365 nm +- 10nm. Different apertures and filters can be added to focus the light beam and control the intensity of the light. Figure 17: UV Curing Head
  21. 21. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 21 2.7. Additional components 2.7.1. Tool Changing System All Dispensing heads are equipped with a standardized tool changing system which conducts air pressure and the power supply for heating/cooling as well as for temperature feedback. Figure 18: High temperature head on position 2 of the tool changing magazine The dispensing heads parked in the tool changing magazine have to be aligned in such a way that the female tool changer from the dispensing head mount can smoothly lock into the male connector of the dispensing head. While on the tool changing magazine, the heads are mechanically locked and can only be removed automatically by the dispensing head mount or manually by first disengaging the lock over the software (Maintenance > Tool Changer). 2.7.2. Purge and Calibration Station At the front of the 3D-Bioplotter™ is the purge and calibration station. This station is comprised of a field of concentric rings for camera calibration, as well as a white and a black circle for needle tip calibration in X and Y. A pressure sensor calibrates the needle tip in Z. At the right end, the needle tip can be cleaned by first purging material onto a Teflon basin and then passing only a few micrometers above a thin metal wire. A metal and a plastic brush are also built-in to clean the needle tip during the plotting process. The Teflon basin can be removed by pulling it straight out of the block.
  22. 22. Page 22 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 19: Purge and calibration station 2.7.3. Replacing the purge wire The purge wire is stretched between two mounts. To replace the wire, first unscrew the grub screw beneath the mount until it is visible from the outside and push the mount to the center of the calibration station. Unscrew the large screws holding the wire, remove the broken pieces and replace it with a new one. Screw the new wire tightly in its place, but not yet regarding if it is very tense. Screw the grub screws back in, which will push the mount from the center of the calibration station, tensing the wire. Take care not to apply too much pressure, which may break the wire. Large screws to hold the wire Grub screw to tense the wire Figure 20: Purge wire
  23. 23. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 23 2.7.4. Platform height sensor A pressure sensor is attached to the dispense head mount, which can be lowered automatically by the software to calculate the height of the chosen Petri dish or any other plotting surface. The pressure sensor will move to the center of the platform and then lower slowly until a sufficient amount of resistance is measured. This component requires air pressure for its operation and may be damaged if air pressure is not connected to the 3D-Bioplotter™. Figure 21: Platform height sensor 2.7.5. Base plate fixtures for Petri dishes Twelve threaded holes for short screws are available on the building platform. These can be used with the supplied fixtures to secure Petri dishes of 60 and 120 mm diameter to the platform. The holes and supplied fixtures can also be used to secure paper sheets or plastic films. Other fixtures (for example for well plates) are also available. Figure 22: Building platform with Petri dish fixture
  24. 24. Page 24 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 2.7.6. Sterile and particle filters On the left side of the 3D-Bioplotter™ a particle filter (red) and a sterile filter (silver, Manufacturer Series only) are attached between the pressure control and the machine (see Figure 6: Pressure controller, particle and sterile filters on the 3D- Bioplotter™). Please find with the manual filter-specific information on how to clean and sterilize the built-in filters. 2.7.7. High definition camera (Manufacturer Series only) A high definition CCD-camera is attached to the dispense head mount and is controlled completely by the software. The camera is used for XY positioning of the needle tip by taking a picture of a small droplet of material and calculating to 9 µm the position of the center of the droplet. To use the camera and accompanying image processing drivers, a USB dongle must be plugged in the computer at all times. Figure 23: High definition camera 2.7.8. Needle Calibration Station (Developer Series only) The needle calibration station uses a non-contact process to determine the position of the needle tip in XYZ using two sets of light sensors. This station replaces the camera calibration system used in the Manufacturer Series to determine the position of the needle tip. Figure 24: Needle Calibration Station
  25. 25. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 25 2.7.9. Additional Accessories  Software package, includes Windows 7 Ultimate, Bioplotter RP and VisualMachines  network cables, power cables  Starter kit, includes different type of needles with Luer lock, PE cartridges  Stainless steel metal cartridges and stainless steel Luer lock needles 3. Plotting – General Information The 3D-Bioplotter™ is a special dispensing machine for fabrication of three-dimensional objects for use in tissue engineering and medical technology. The central process involves dispensing of a viscous material through a thin needle and the subsequent hardening of the material. This is illustrated in Figure 25: Plotting in medium. Figure 25: Plotting in medium This places the following demands on the material:  it must be possible to dispense the material  the material must not block the nozzles  the material must solidify quickly after dispensing
  26. 26. Page 26 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 3.1. The importance of the solidification process The material is applied in layers to form 3D objects. Because of this, two further conditions must be met:  the material layers must bond with each other,  the dispensed material must not swell or shrink much during the building process. The material can be dispensed in the presence of air or in a liquid. Dispensing in a liquid medium has the advantage that the buoyancy effect in the liquid prevents deformation in the dispensed but not completely hardened structure. Therefore, only quickly solidifying or highly viscous materials can be processed in air (e.g. polymer melts). From a material science aspect four different types of hardening processes can be considered:  Thermally induced solidification  Solidification induced by a chemical reaction  Solidification induced by precipitation  Post-process solidification through sintering Thermally induced solidification This includes the solidification of melts (e.g. polylactide, polycaprolactone) but also the gelling of thermally reversible hydrogels (e.g. gelatin, agar). In addition to the above-mentioned examples for solidification through cooling there are several examples for hardening through heating (e.g. liquid crystalline gels from block co-polymers). Solidification induced by a chemical reaction In the usual case a reactive component is added to the plotting material and a second is added to the plotting medium. When the two substances come into contact with one another after leaving the nozzle, a chemical reaction is initiated that hardens the plotted material. This is the case when the reactive substance in the plotting medium is much more mobile than the substance in the plotting material. Otherwise the plotting medium would harden instead of the plotting material. Ideal in this respect are reactions between polymeric substances (plotting material) and low-molecular substances (plotting medium) (e.g. the reaction between polyelectrolytes and polyvalent cations). Another particularly difficult variant to implement from a technical point of view is mixing the reactive components directly before plotting, as usually only a short period of time is available to dispense the viscous mixture previous to complete solidification. Solidification induced by precipitation In this case the chemical environment for a substance is modified in the plotting material in such a way that it precipitates and causes the plotting material to harden. Modifications in polarity, osmotic pressure or pH can be utilized. The important thing is that shrinkage of the plotting material is kept low.
  27. 27. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 27 Post-process solidification through sintering Ceramic powders, or even metal powders can be processed by mixing very fine powder (smaller than 50 micron) with a binder, like for example polyvinyl alcohol or methyl cellulose. The concentration of the powder should be increased until the material is mechanically stable at room temperature. After printing, the fragile green part must be placed into an oven or kiln and sintered at the appropriate temperature for the particular ceramic or metal. The binder will be completely during the process. 3.2. Significance of the plotting parameters for the building process The building process for 3D plotting is dependent on a large number of parameters. It is difficult to calculate all of these in advance for a new material. Therefore, a series of experiments have to be carried out to find the right settings for new materials. This section will help you find the right settings for the process by demonstrating the influence of each individual parameter. Needle type: Basically there are three different types of needles: a) conical needles (easy-run needles) b) short straight needles c) long straight needles The different types are shown in Figure 26: Different needle types (cross-section). Figure 26: Different needle types (cross-section) In principle, conical needles and short straight needles are used for highly viscous materials. Long thin needles, on the other hand, are used for plotting materials with low viscosity, as the increased length provides higher friction forces to better control the plotting process. Besides the shape, the material also plays a significant role. The dispensing needle must remain stable under the respective dispensing conditions. Because of this, only metal needles can be used at temperatures above approx. 40 °C. In addition, the dispensing material should not stick to the needle. Teflon needles are very important in this respect. These are available in the long thin shape and are especially suitable for aqueous solutions.
  28. 28. Page 28 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Needle length: The needle length is significant for the dispensing process as it is closely connected with the viscosity of the plotting material. Low-viscosity materials are processed with long, thin dispensing needles, while on the other hand short or conical dispensing needle types are used for highly viscous materials. Otherwise the material would be ejected far too quickly and the process would be almost uncontrollable, or the material would be ejected much too slowly. For non-compressible liquids the Hagen-Poiseuille law gives the connection between the viscosity, needle diameter and needle length for a straight (constant diameter) needle. V p t L r          8 4 V is the volume of the plotting material with the dynamic viscosity η, which flows through the needle with the diameter r and length L with a differential pressure Δp (between the tip of the needle and the inside of the cartridge) in the time Δt. It is obvious that the material flow (dV/dt) is inversely proportionally dependent on the needle length. A minimum length of 2mm is recommended, a maximum length of 12.7mm (half inch) is allowed. Needle diameter: As described above, the needle type is also linked to the viscosity. Naturally, the needle diameter also determines the thickness of the strand, in other words, the fineness of the object and consequently also the building time. In the Hagen-Poiseuille law the needle diameter appears in the fourth power, which means that very thin needles considerably prolong the building time. Dispensing material: A dispensing material with high viscosity, i.e. with a pasty consistency generally simplifies the building process, as the parameters do not have to be set so accurately. Polymers or insoluble fine fillers can be used to increase the viscosity. However, you must ensure that the filler is not so large that it blocks the nozzle (in case of larger aggregates in the filler, sieving the material through fine metal powder sieves after creating the paste will greatly increase production quality and reduce blocking incidents). Hint: Use particles smaller than 1/4 of the needle diameter to avoid clogging the needle. Sieving the paste after mixing the materials will greatly improve the fluidity of the mixture and further avoid clogging.
  29. 29. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 29 Plotting medium: The plotting medium must be matched with the plotting material. There are two properties of the plotting material that especially have to be considered. a) density and b) polarity. The density of the plotter medium should have roughly the same density as the plotting material. It must not be much higher, as otherwise the plotting material will float to the top or the layer bonding will be made unnecessarily difficult. In the case of polarity you must consider that when the polarities differ too much the strand often constricts and forms drops before hardening due to the surface tension. This can be counteracted with a different plotting medium or by adding surfactants. However, the plotting medium must not start dissolving the plotter material or swell up, which is often the case when the viscosities are too similar. Figure 27: Density / polarity of different plotter media Before beginning the test it is advisable to consider where the plotting material fits into the diagram, so that you can find potential plotting media. Hint: When using the plotting media as a component in a chemical hardening process, also test the concentration of the chemical material in the solution. A too high concentration will harden the plotting material faster, but may greatly reduce the adhesion of later layers. If the concentration is too low, the hardening process may be too slow and cause swelling of plotted strands.
  30. 30. Page 30 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Dispense pressure: The dispense pressure is dependent on the material flow through the nozzle and should be adjusted to the rate at which the material hardens. The slower a material hardens (e.g. 3-10 sec), the lower the dispense rate has to be. A low dispense rate will allow the material to harden while still being affected by the needle tip, resulting in thinner and rounder strands. A dispense rate too fast relative to the hardening speed will result in wide, oval strands flattened by the material’s own weight during the hardening period. The faster a material hardens (e.g. in 1-2 sec), the higher the dispense rate should be, so that the adhesiveness of the plotter material is still high enough to bond the layers when it reaches the previous layer. Further, the dispense rate must be adjusted to the XY movement speed of the 3D- Bioplotter™. Figure 28 illustrates various situations of dispense rate vs movement speed. With a dispense rate too high relative to the XY movement speed, too much material is dispensed and the strand starts to swell or are pushed to the sides (a). In a case such as this, the simplest solution is to reduce the dispensing pressure slightly. The middle case illustrates the optimum situation: The material leaves the nozzle and is immediately pressed against and bonded with the previous layer. The strand is only slightly deformed. In the right hand case (c) the XY movement speed is too fast relative to the dispense rate. The strand is stretched after it has been dispensed and it touches the previous layer much later, often resulting in droplet formation instead of tubular strands. In a case such as this the simplest solution is to increase the dispensing pressure slightly. a) b) c) Figure 28: Various relationships between dispense rate and XY movement speed A wrong relation between dispense pressure and XY movement speed will be visible in the corners of large objects. Illustrated in Figure 29, a speed value too high will result in rounded corners (a), while a speed value set too low will result in large amounts of material being dispensed on the corners of the object, making the sides of the object much higher than the center (c). Small, sharp corners will create perfect objects (b).
  31. 31. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 31 a) b) c) Figure 29: Various corner delays and the effect on the pore structure of the built body, side view (top row) and view from above (bottom row). Hint: Objects should be frequently observed under a microscope to verify the strand diameter obtained, which may differ from the strand diameter calculated due to too high XY speeds as well as incorrect pressure or feeding rates. Because the first layer is usually slightly flattened on the building platform, only the second or third layer should be used for strand diameter control. Layer thickness: The layer thickness is directly linked to the way the layers bond, see Figure 30: Cross-sections of strands to illustrate various relationships between layer thickness and strand diameter. If the layer thickness is set too high, the layers will barely touch, making bonding inadequate and the object brittle. Therefore, the layer thickness must be set slightly lower than the strand thickness. If a lower thickness is chosen, the strands are very deformed in the overlapping area and the interconnecting porosity drops considerably. In addition to this, in some cases it is not just the directly neighboring layers that bond but also the subsequent ones. This has a negative effect on the desired pore structure. Generally 80% is the optimum value. a) b) c) Figure 30: Cross-sections of strands to illustrate various relationships between layer thickness and strand diameter
  32. 32. Page 32 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Hint: Incorrect layer thickness won’t be observable in the first layers, but will be easily noticed the higher the dispenser head moves. Too low layer thickness will make the dispenser head collide with previously dispensed layers. A layer thickness value set too high will make the dispenser head plot too high above the previous layers, making dispensed strands fall onto the previous layers. Pre-flow delay: When the dispensing impulse is set, pressure builds up in the cartridge and the material begins to flow. However, it takes some time before the plotter material actually comes out of the nozzle. Because of this, a pre-flow delay is set. For low-viscosity materials this is almost zero, or is unimportant. For extremely high viscous materials it can be as much as 2 seconds. Generally 0.2 sec is a good value if the error is observed. Figure 31: Examples of the influence of pre-flow delay Post-flow delay: The pre-flow delay is used to bond the strand firmly with the previous layer before the dispensing process is completed. To do this, the nozzle stops briefly for the set amount of time while pressure is still applied. Generally 0.1 sec is a good default value. A negative value can be used to stop the applied pressure before the nozzle movement stops to avoid large droplet formation at the end of each layer or stretched vertical filaments of highly viscous plotting materials. Figure 32: Examples of the influence of post-flow delay
  33. 33. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 33 Pattern: Different patterns can be defined on the 3D-Bioplotter™. In any one layer strands are always arranged in a parallel design. The direction of the next layer can be changed by any value between 0,1° and 179,9°, creating a complex grid with well-defined inner porosity. When dispensing, it is important to ensure that the ejected strand occasionally comes into contact with the strands of the previous layer, thus stabilizing the object. The XY orientation of the strands takes place in a coordinate system that is superordinate to the object. The strand distance, shift in XY and alignment (angle) in the XY level for the section lines of each layer can be specified. Additionally, it can be specified if corners should be built or if the machine should stop at the end of each parallel strand. An outer contour function can also be activated, which encloses the surface of the component. With the current 3D-Bioplotter™ hardware and software configuration, automatic tool changing is possible, which means that the material and the dispensing pattern can be changed automatically during the building process to fabricate multi-layered 3D-scaffolds (see Figure 33). Hint: The layer thickness of all used materials must be equal in multi-layered 3D scaffolds to avoid empty spaces. a) b) c) Figure 33: (a) Single material object, (b) multi-material object with layer-wise change, (c) multi-material object with material changes inside each layer. Strand distance: The minimum strand distance is approx. 80% of the strand diameter, which will create full material, closed layers. Gaps larger than three times the strand diameter, i.e. a strand distance of four times the strand diameter, are difficult to build, especially when using materials with slow hardening properties. Generally, a distance between strands twice the diameter of the strand, i.e. pores as wide as the strands themselves, will result in very well defined object patterns. The strand distance has a considerable effect on the porosity of the object. Hint: Low viscous, slow hardening materials will flow together at the corners, especially if the distance between strands is very narrow.
  34. 34. Page 34 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Shift in XY: To prevent the cross-points of the strands to be on top of each other on the z axis, it is possible to allocate an offset for the strands in X and/or Y relative to the coordinate system. A step-like three dimensional lattice structure will be fabricated, where the pores are not in a straight line in X or Y but are still interconnected. a) b) Figure 34: vertical cut through an object with (a) no offset; (b) an offset of 33% Outer contour: The outer contour is decisive as to whether the sides of the object are open or closed. The gap between the outer contour and the object should not exceed the diameter of the strand or else the outer contour will not be connected to the inner pattern. a) b) c) Figure 35: a) non continuous strands with no contour; b) continuous strands with no contour; c) continuous strands with contour.
  35. 35. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 35 Platform Temperature: The temperature of the platform can be precisely controlled for different applications:  When working with cells, the temperature of the building platform and any Petri dishes on top of the platform can be risen to cell compatible levels.  When working with thermoplasts, the temperature of the building platform can be risen to increase the solidification duration of the material. This will allow the material to better adhere to the building platform and reduce curling.  When working with pastes, the temperature can be lowered to increase the viscosity of the material once printed, or can be raised to increase the evaporation of the liquid phase of the binder. The temperature measurement of the Chiller occurs after the liquid intake valve. This provides a very accurate measurement of the temperature around room temperature, but may display some deviation at the lowest and highest limits of the Chiller. For a more accurate temperature control, use thermo-elements in the thermo-element connectors of the 3D-Bioplotter to visualize the temperature of the measurement point at all times. Figure 36: Differences between set and measured temperatures on the Chiller, the building platform and a Petri dish with distilled water. Room temperature was 30°C during measurement. Values may vary depending on the Petri dish used. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 MeasuredTemperature Set Temperature ThermoCube Platform Petri dish
  36. 36. Page 36 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 4. 3D-Bioplotter™ Installation Please make sure that the 3D-Bioplotter to be installed is positioned at the final production place. Head positions and building platform are calibrated to a micrometer; any further movement of the machine might shift the positions saved in the software. Prepare the 3D-Bioplotter™ and the Chiller by connecting all power cables and tubes. Install Windows 7 and VisualMachines on the PC and connect the PC with the 3D-Bioplotter™. The 3D-Bioplotter™ should be ready for use. Important Notice: Please use at least 6 bar and a maximum of 10 bar, 7-8 bar air pressure are recommended to work with the 3D-Bioplotter. Filtered, water- and oil-free pressure air is recommended. Please make sure that the surrounding atmosphere is constant in temperature and humidity. 4.1. Axes The axes achieve a positioning accuracy of 1 µm in all three dimensions. The guides are self- lubricated and should be kept clean of foreign materials and fingerprints at all times. To avoid damaging the axes, you should always use the transport lock displayed in Figure 4 when the device is being moved. 4.2. Heads The parking positions are locked when the machine is delivered. To unlock the positions, go to “Maintenance > Tool Changer” and press the grey circle marked “Open” next to each parking position. Place the head firmly into the parking position and press the now yellow circle once more to lock the position once more. Make sure to keep on pressing the heads onto the parking positions before locking the positions, to ensure there is no gap between the heads and the positions, which may damage the locking mechanism. Also, make sure not to touch the electrical connections on the top of the head, as this may cause a short circuit.
  37. 37. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 37 5. 3D-Bioplotter™ Calibration Turn on the PC and start the VisualMachines software. Make sure that no foreign objects are inside the movement volume of the dispense head mount. Click on the On/Off button at the top left of the screen to connect the software with the 3D-Bioplotter™ (see Figure 11: On/Off button in VisualMachines). The 3D-Bioplotter™ will automatically calibrate itself by moving all axes to the pre-defined positions. At the end of the calibration the dispense head mount will move to the far left corner and the machine is ready to be used. In case of emergency press the red button in the left side of the front panel of the 3D-Bioplotter. After restarting the system press the On/Off button in software to recalibrate the machine. 5.1. Needle calibration Needle calibration is required after each needle change or material refill and should be done starting the machine. First pick the material to be used in “Configuration > Dispense Tool Manager”. Pick the appropriate head in “Maintenance > Tool Changer” using the “Change Mounted Tool” box. If necessary, the needle tip can be filled by going to “Maintenance > Robot Head” and pressing and holding the “Purge” button. Finally, go to the screen “Calibration > Camera and Needle” and press “Calibrate” in the “Needle” box. 5.2. Platform calibration Platform calibration can be conducted at the beginning of each building job by setting a mark on “Platform height control” under “Execution Control > Project Editor”. The dispense head mount will move to the center of the platform engage the pressure sensor, and then it will lower slowly until a sufficient amount of resistance is measured. 6. VisualMachines Software Training 6.1. Software Overview The software for the import of STL data and for control of the 3D-Bioplotter™ comprises of two individual modules. 1. The 3D-Bioplotter software to import STL data and for layer creation 2. The VisualMachines software for material parameters and machine control
  38. 38. Page 38 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 37: Data flow when working with the 3D-Bioplotter™ 6.2. The 3D-Bioplotter software The 3D-Bioplotter software reads STL and BPL files and allows the user some minor editing and positioning functions. When the software starts, the RP software will open an empty screen. Go to File -> Open and choose an STL or BPL file from an appropriate folder. Choose if the opened STL file should be processed as a 3D-Modell or a Support Structure and if the part should be placed based on the coordinates saved in the CAD data file (As is) or if it can be placed at the point of origin (starting from the center of the platform).
  39. 39. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 39 Figure 38: The choice of object type and positioning when loading a part On the next screen the building platform size can be picked (e.g. 60 mm petri dishes) as well as the material to be used.
  40. 40. Page 40 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 39: The choice of platform size and layer thickness when loading a part Additional parts can be loaded under File > Open and Add. Alternatively, existing parts can be copy pasted under Edit > Copy and Paste, or using CTRL+C and CTRL+V. The part will be displayed on the platform, which can be moved by clicking and dragging with the left mouse button. If several parts are loaded, they can be chosen by clicking on them with the right mouse button.
  41. 41. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 41 Figure 40: A loaded part on the 3D-Bioplotter software The dimensions of the parts are displayed on the left corner based on the bounding box. Figure 41: Part properties of the loaded files If a part is chosen, then some minor editing can be processed by clicking on Geometrical Operations. A new work surface with a series of tabs will open.
  42. 42. Page 42 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 42: Geometrical operations: inch to mm conversion On the first tab the dimensions of the part can be corrected by clicking on the inch -> mm or the mm -> inch buttons. This process is reversible by clicking on the other button. Figure 43: Freehand operations on the 3D-Bioplotter software Freehand operations allows to user to move the part by clicking on the arrows on top of the part and placing it on the platform. XY-Alignment allows the movement of the part only in the X and Y dimension, while 3D-Transformation allows the user to move the part in all dimensions and rotate the part in all three dimensions as well. It is also possible to rescale the part by hand in 3D-Transformation. Hint Rescaling a part in Z will increase the size of the part centered on the middle of the object. The part may then be positioned below the building platform and may need to be repositioned in Z.
  43. 43. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 43 Figure 44: Translate operation on the 3D-Bioplotter software On the Translate tab the part can be moved in any dimension to exact coordinates by writing the step size in the appropriate field and clicking the left button (to move in negative direction) and the right button (to move in positive direction). The step size can be lower than 1 (e.g. 0.01), the part can be moved in several directions at the same time. Figure 45: Rotate operation on the 3D-Bioplotter software The parts can also be rotated in all three dimensions precisely using the Rotate tab. The angle of rotation must be inserted in the text field and the button for the appropriate axis pressed. The direction of the rotation is defined by the button the user presses, either negative (left button) or positive (right button). Parts can only be rotated in one direction at a time. Figure 46: Scale operation on the 3D-Bioplotter software
  44. 44. Page 44 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Parts can be scaled in all dimensions individually or in all dimensions at the same time. Insert the scaling factor (1.1 will scale by 10%, 2 will double/halve the size) in the Rescale tab and press the button of the axis the scaling should take place. After re-scaling the part, the parts can be renamed to be correctly displayed in Visualmachines. Right-click and hold over the part to be renamed, a new pop-up will appear. Figure 47: Renaming option and material change option Figure 48: Renaming screen If parts are not aligned to the platform, Bioplotter RP allows some simple re-alignment of the parts. Click the Re-align button on the top tab , the part will be displayed in triangles. Click on one of the triangles belonging to the new bottom surface. This triangle will be marked green.
  45. 45. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 45 Figure 49: Re-alignment of parts on the 3D-Bioplotter software - before Click the Standard display mode button on the top tab to finalize part rotation. The part will be rotated so, that the marked triangle will be flat against the platform. Figure 50: Re-alignment of parts on the 3D-Bioplotter software - after
  46. 46. Page 46 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR After all modifications to the part and placement in X and Y, the part should be placed exactly at 0mm in Z. The easiest way is in Filter, option Automatic Placement. Figure 51: Automatic part placement on the 3D-Bioplotter software After editing and positioning the parts on the building platform, they must be sliced with the corresponding layer thickness (usually 80% of the inner diameter of the needle tip used).
  47. 47. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 47 Figure 52: Slicing operation on the 3D-Bioplotter software
  48. 48. Page 48 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 53: The file after slicing Lastly, the objects must be saved as BPL files for the VisualMachines software. In File > Save as the parts can be saved as BPL files. Hint Saving the part in the folder C:VisualMachinesBPL Inbox will automatically load the file in VisualMachines as a new project. The BPL file will also be automatically deleted, as it isn’t needed anymore.
  49. 49. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 49 Figure 54: Save Parts as BPL in the 3D-Bioplotter Software Hint If the placement of a part isn’t exactly as planned, it isn’t required to position the part from the STL file from the start. Load the BPL part in the 3D-Bioplotter software and translate the part only as much as needed based on the results of the 3D-Bioplotter. Preparing multi material projects When preparing multi-material projects, simply load several files at once into the 3D-Bioplotter software and place them accordingly. Make sure to select all files before slicing. After slicing, in the save menu choose “save selection merged”. One file with all project parts will be saved, which can be loaded in the VisualMachines software. Lastly, the Bioplotter RP software is copy protected by a license key. Each PC generates a unique computer ID, for which a license key can be generated by envisionTEC ® . When opening Bioplotter RP for the first time, the following screen will be displayed:
  50. 50. Page 50 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 55: Bioplotter RP licensing window Customers must copy the computer ID to an email (or attach the saved Computer ID file) with the 3D-Bioplotter™ serial number and send this to support@envisiontec.de. A license file will be returned, which can be loaded in the same window. By pressing OK, the file will be activated by the software. The license information can be verified at any time in Tools, option License. Figure 56: Bioplotter RP license information
  51. 51. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 51 6.3. The VisualMachines software The VisualMachines software is located on the drive C: of the PC in the folder C:VisualMachines. The software can’t be operated without a connection to the 3D-Bioplotter™, so first always connect the 3D-Bioplotter™ to the PC and turn on the machine before starting the software. When clicking on the VisualMachines icon, a splash screen will appear, where a full check- up of the machine and the required drivers will be displayed. Figure 57: The build control tab of the VisualMachines software When VisualMachines starts, the program will open the Build Control tab under Execution Control. On this screen, prepared jobs can be loaded and started and the dispense head mount can be moved to pre-defined positions. Move to Safe Height rises the dispense head mount in the Z axis to top height. Move to Park (large blue symbol next to the on/off switch) moves the dispense head mount first to top height in Z, then to the back left corner of the movement volume. With Select a prepared job can be selected to run once Start is pressed, as default in Auto Mode. By switching to Step Mode the user must press Start at each step, which is only useful for problem detection. With an activated Dry Run button the job will be processed but no material will be dispensed. Pressing Stop Cycle during a job will allow the 3D-Bioplotter™ to build the current layer or contour to the end, then stop and return the head to the parking position. The user can then press Start to continue to job from the next layer. Pressing Abort will immediately stop the machine, the job can’t be continued. The values showed during a build job on this tab are only for display and can’t be changed. As an exception, the user can change from Material Definition to Live Adjustment in the field Material
  52. 52. Page 52 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Parameter Tuning and adjust speed and pressure to more appropriate values. Values will only be adjusted once Set has been pressed. To save the new values as the default material parameters, press Save Values as Material Default. Further, any error messages in the software will be displayed in this screen. G-code will be generated automatically live in the background during the building process. The generated G-code is dependent on material properties, project parameters, inner structure definition and the 3D data in the BPL file. Each time the project is started these values are re-read, a new G- code will be generated and the object built correspondently. Figure 58: The project editor tab of the VisualMachines software In the tab Project Editor new building jobs can be added and old jobs can be edited. By pressing New a window will open, in which you can pick the BPL file you wish to use. A name can be defined under Project Name, the values in Number of Parts and Number of Layers are only for display. A mark can be set in Platform Height Control to make the 3D-Bioplotter™ verify the height of the platform or any Petri dishes on top of it before starting the job. The height at the center of the platform will be measured. Clean needle before start ensures that the needle tip is perfectly clean at the beginning of a job. Calibrate needle before start will run the needle calibration process before the job starts. Clean after tool change ensures that needle tips are not clogged and clean after each tool change. If a multi-part project is loaded, the option to build the parts Concurrently or Sequentially will be available. Transfer Height defines the height the needle tip should raise after stopping the deposition at the end of each layer or strand before moving to the next position. Needle offset defines the spacing
  53. 53. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 53 between the needle tip and the platform. Values between 50% and 100% of the inner diameter of the needle tip will be correct, dependent on the materials and platform substrate. Image Taking Interval (Manufacturer Series only) will let the camera take a picture of the center of the part every x layers. Use a value of 0 to turn off this option. The images will be saved under c:visualmachineslogimages[Project name]. All parts of the current job are displayed under Parts. For each part a material can be assigned by clicking on the part and corresponding material and pressing Assign. Likewise, UV Programs can be assigned for each part. An Inner Structure Definition should also be assigned for each part. Lastly, for each part the inner structure and the contour can be turned on or off by placing/removing marks next to Build Inner Structure and Build Contours. Hint When loading a multi material BPL file, several parts will be displayed in the Parts window. Each part requires material and pattern assignment. In a core-shell type of project, only the shell part will require contours to be build, if at all. Figure 59: The dot pattern project editor tab of the VisualMachines software A new feature of VisualMachines is 2D dot pattern printing using Low Temperature Materials. A rectangular field centered on the middle of the platform is created using the set Number of Points X and Number of Points Y. The Distance between Points can be varied in X and Y as long as the size of the rectangle is smaller than the platform size. Transfer Height defines the height the needle tip should raise after depositing each dot. A mark can be set in Platform Height Control to make the 3D-Bioplotter™ verify the height of the platform or any Petri dishes on top of it before starting the job. The height at the center of the platform will be measured.
  54. 54. Page 54 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 60: The material parameter tuning tab of the VisualMachines software The key feature of the 3D-Bioplotter is the flexibility in the choice of materials. To expedite the discovery of the processing parameters, the Material Parameter Tuning procedure has been developed. A mark can be set in Platform Height Control to make the 3D-Bioplotter™ verify the height of the platform before starting the test. Needle offset defines the spacing between the needle tip and the platform. Values between 50% and 100% of the inner diameter of the needle tip will be correct, dependent on the materials and platform substrate. The Background Color should be chosen accordingly. Under Pressure Tuning Parameter a fixed Speed can be selected, as well as the minimum and maximum pressure. Click Confirm Clean Platform first once the platform has been correctly prepared, then Run Pressure Tuning. 5 strands will be printed on the back half of a 100x100 mm surface. On the Manufacturer Series only, finally the user can press Check Strand Widths to automatically use the camera to measure the printed strand diameters. Analog, the Speed Tuning Parameter can be used at a fixed Pressure with Min and Max Speed values. The 5 strands will be printed in the front half of the 100x100 mm surface. Hint Medium speed will be considered around 10 to 20 mm/sec. Choose the fixed value for the speed in Pressure Tuning Parameter accordingly. Always test for pressure before testing for speed.
  55. 55. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 55 Hint To optimize the measured results, run the Check Strand Widths with Vision Training on. Figure 61: Tool Changer tab of the VisualMachines software Under Maintenance > Tool Changer materials can be assigned to different tools. Choose the material and a tool number on the left of the material panel and press Assign. When removing the material, choose the dispense tool and press Remove. Hint The tool number is not the parking position. Each head is hardware coded and has a fixed ID number. The ID number of each individual head is displayed on a small label on each head. Hint Once a material has been assigned to a dispense head, heating or cooling set in the material parameters will start immediately.
  56. 56. Page 56 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Hint Every time the software starts, the assignment of materials will be reset to avoid unneeded heating of the heads. It is therefore not required to un-assign the materials on the heads before shutting down the software All functions of the parking positions can be accessed from the Tool Changer tab. A circle under each position will unlock/lock the corresponding position once clicked, underneath which the current temperature of the dispense head is displayed. After pressing Scan Current Configuration the dispense head mount will verify each filled park position and reset the numbering of the heads according to position number. Hint When locking a head into position, make sure to first unlock the position, carefully place the head in the new position and keep on pressing downwards on the head while clicking on the lock button. Otherwise, the springs in the connector may push the head upwards, misaligning the locking system. Hint Every time a parking position is manually opened, the head assignment for that parking position is reset. When changing the positions of the printing heads, it will be necessary to Scan Current Configuration. DON’T open the parking position of the head currently attached to the Z-axis! In the Change Mounted Tool field a dispense head can be picked up by selecting a certain dispense head or put back into the parking position by selecting Remove Current Tool. The current mounted tool, its temperature and filled material are displayed in the field Current Mounted Tool. Hint The software will always wait until the temperature of the material is within 1°C of the set temperature in the software. This may result in some waiting time, but will also ensure optimal printing results.
  57. 57. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 57 Figure 62: The robot head tab of the VisualMachines software The tab Robot Head allows the user to directly influence the dispense head mount or any dispense head attached to it. While the X and Y axes can be moved when the machine is off or the software switch is turned to Off, the Z axis remains locked at all times. The axis can be unlocked on this screen when the software switch is turned to Off be pressing the Brake Off switch. Press the Brake On switch to lock the Z axis again. Hint When moving the Z axis manually, move it slowly, as it may damage internal components of the machine. By pressing Needle Cleaning the procedures set in Figure 68 regarding cleaning of the needle for this material will be executed. Move to Purge Station will move the dispense head immediately above the purge station. Purge will dispense material at the displayed pressure, which can be updated live by inserting a new value in Purge Pressure or clicking on the grey/green bar. Should the Dry Run option be in use in the Execution Control tab, it can be disabled here by clicking the yellow circle next to Dry Run. A fixed Purge Time can also be set and, by pressing Purge (Time Controlled), the 3D-Bioplotter will dispense at the set pressure for the set amount of time. This function can be used to initially test material properties at different pressure levels.
  58. 58. Page 58 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Figure 63: The thermocouple tab of the VisualMachines software The Thermocouple tab displays the current temperature measured by the four thermocouple positions. These values are also displayed in the Build Control tab (see Figure 57: The build control tab of the VisualMachines software). The names of the thermocouples can be changed to unique names, for example the measured position. The names are reset every time the software is turned off, the values displayed have no effect on the operation of the machine.
  59. 59. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 59 Figure 64: The Platform Temperature Control tab of the VisualMachines software (using the Thermo Cube) Figure 65: The Platform Temperature Control tab of the VisualMachines software (using the Minichiller)
  60. 60. Page 60 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR The Platform Temperature Control tab displays any error messages from the Thermo Cube or Minichiller in State Message. When no message is displayed, the connection to the Chiller is on, at which point the user can see the current temperature of the Chiller under Current Temperature. By selecting a value in Platform Temperature and pressing the Set Temperature Manually, the Chiller can be manually set to a specific temperature (useful immediately after starting the Thermo Cube). If the values saved in the material definition should be used, the circle next to Set Temperatures Automatically can be pressed (yellow = on). In the material definition (Figure 68), the user can select the option of only starting a job when the necessary platform temperature has been reached, in which case the start of the job would be delayed until the Thermo Cube heats/cools down to the selected temperature. The maximum temperature deviation in this particular case can be set in Temp. Check Tolerance. Figure 66: The camera and needle calibration tab of the VisualMachines Software Both the camera and the needle can be calibrated in the Camera and Needle calibration tab. Press Calibrate in the Camera field to calibrate the camera. This process is fully automated; the camera will take several pictures of the concentric rings on the purge station and use these to calibrate itself. By pressing Calibrate in the Needle field the needle will first touch the pressure sensor for Z positioning, clean the needle according to the values set in the Material Editor tab, and finally deposit a small dot on one of the round calibration plates in the purge station. Lastly, a picture of the small dot will be taken with the high definition camera to calibrate the needle tip in X and Y.
  61. 61. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 61 The values displayed in Current Mounted Tool, Calibration Settings and Needle Offset are only for visualization and can’t be changed. Should the results from the calibration process be so wrong, that the z sensor will not be pressed or the dot be outside of the camera field, then the values can be reset with the appropriate Reset buttons. Figure 67: The vision result tab of the VisualMachines software The Vision Result tab displays the last image taken by the high definition camera of the 3D- Bioplotter™ for the needle calibration. The image recognition software should encircle the printed dot with a green line. The center of the dot will be defined as the needle tip position in XY.
  62. 62. Page 62 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Hint If the dot isn’t encircled, then the contrast between dot and background might be too low. Choose the other background in the Material Editor tab (see Figure 68: The material editor tab of the VisualMachines software). The dot might also be too small for the software to correctly recognize, increase either the pressure or the time of the dot printing values in the Material Editor tab, or increase the Z offset value. Hint For transparent materials, the gray field provides the best results. Hint If materials create vertical threads, which are then visible on the image, then careful removal of the thread may be required for the Vision software to recognize the dot. Figure 68: The material editor tab of the VisualMachines software On the Material Editor tab an overview of all saved low and high temperature materials is displayed. Each material can be selected and the corresponding parameters changed. Under Material Name an
  63. 63. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 63 appropriate name of the material can be chosen and a short description of the material (e.g. lot number, color, etc) can be saved. Under Basic Parameters the values for temperature (2°C – 70°C for low temperature; 30°C – 250°C for high temperature), Pressure and Speed in X and Y can be set. A unique description of the needle type or size should be saved for better documentation. The Pre- Flow Delay defines a short period of time at the beginning of each layer/contour during which the pressure starts but the needle doesn’t move yet. The Post-Flow Delay defines the short period of time at the end of each layer/contour after the needle movement has ended but during which pressure is still being applied. Both values are often required by high viscous materials (see page 32). Wait time between layers defines a pause between two layers or contours. This pause is often required by materials with slow hardening processes to allow the material some stability before adding new material on top of it. The Minimal length value defines the shortest length of one strand that can be plotted with this material. Any strand shorter than this value will be ignored during the building process. When marking the checkbox next to Temperature, the user is able to define Heating Curves. From one to a maximum of 5 temperatures can be defined, with Waiting Time for each temperature step. The speed at which the temperature should be reached can’t be set, the 3D-Bioplotter will always try to reach it at maximum efficiency. The job will only start once the heating curve program has run to completion. Platform temperature defines the temperature of the platform as will be controlled by Chiller. If the job is started before the temperature of the platform is correct, a delay in starting the job can be automatically set up by placing a mark in wait on platform temperature. Under Cleaning a number of different procedures can be chosen for needle tip cleaning (used both in Maintenance > Robot Head and in Calibration > Camera and Needle, as well as in the automated cleaning procedures during the build). By marking Do Purge the needle will first purge some material into the purge station at the pressure set under dot printing; the duration can be set under Purge Time. Marking Thread Strip will let the needle tip pass just a few micrometers above the taut wire to clean purged material on the needle tip. Additionally, the needle tip can be driven through a Plastic Brush (for plastic needles) or through a Metal Brush (for metal needles) to remove material remains on the needle tip. An automated cleaning procedure can also be defined by selecting after how many layers automated cleaning should occur under Automatic Cleaning Interval. Hint Always select Thread Strip if Purge is selected! Hint An Automatic Cleaning Interval of 0 means no cleaning procedures should occur. For pastes a value between 3 and 10 layers should be picked, for polymer melts a value between 5 and 20 layers should be sufficient. Only use automated cleaning with hydrogels if sterility is not an issue. Never use automated cleaning with cell laden materials, as sterility of the brushes can’t be assured.
  64. 64. Page 64 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR In Dot Printing the Pressure and Dispense Time for Dot Printing Projects can be set. A small correction of the distance of the needle tip to the base plate can be defined in Needle Z Offset for improved results. The speed of the movement in Z can be set in Needle Z Speed. Under Calibration the dark or light Calibration Station can be selected to maximize the contrast between the material’s color and the platform’s color. A calibration of the needle tip can be automatically executed after each material change by marking Calibrate after Tool Change. The Pressure and Dispense Time for the calibration process can be set here as well, as well as the Needle Z Offset. Figure 69: The inner structure pattern editor tab of the Visual Machines software In the Inner Structure Pattern Editor patterns can be loaded, edited and saved. For each layer an absolute Angle relative to the X axis and a distance between strands relative to the center of the strands can be defined. A shift in X and Y relative to the superordinate coordinate system can be set in Strand Shift X and Strand Shift Y. On simple 0/90° inner patterns this will create a complex stair- like system. Each layer can then be saved by pressing Add New Layer Set. Once two or more layers are saved, they can be moved up or down the layer set. The saved inner structure patterns repeat as saved. Two layer sets will create A-B-A-B-A-B… structures; three layer sets will create A-B-C-A-B-C-A-B-C… structures; four layer sets will create A-B- C-D-A-B-C-D-A-B-C-D… etc.
  65. 65. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 65 Figure 70: The UV Programs tab of the VisualMachines software In UV Programs patterns can be loaded, edited and saved. For each layer an absolute Angle relative to the X axis and a distance between strands relative to the center of the strands can be defined. A shift in X and Y relative to the superordinate coordinate system can be set in Strand Shift X and Strand Shift Y. On simple 0/90° inner patterns this will create a complex stair-like system. Each layer can then be saved by pressing Add New Layer Set. Once two or more layers are saved, they can be moved up or down the layer set. Figure 71: The support programs tab of the VisualMachines software
  66. 66. Page 66 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR From the Support Programs tab the 3D-Bioplotter application and the Magics application (if installed) can be started. Figure 72: The tools tab of the VisualMachines software From the Tools tab User Management can be accessed (for service purposes only). Additionally, an automated Backup can be set up, either on the hard drive, an USB stick or on the server to which the PC might be connected. The time interval for the backup can be defined, and a manual request can be sent by pressing the Create Backup Now button.
  67. 67. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 67 7. Quick-Start 7.1. Quick-Start with known material and existing project 1. Turn on the 3D-Bioplotter™ and the VisualMachines software 2. Turn on the Thermo Cube (if required) and verify that enough cooling fluid is filled. 3. Press the On/Off switch in VisualMachines 4. Go to Execution Control > Project Editor and open the correct project 5. Assign the material to the part 6. Assign the pattern to the part 7. Press Save to save the project! 8. Place the cartridge with needle tip in the appropriate printing head. 9. Go to Configuration > Dispense Tool Manager and assign the material to the appropriate printing head 10. Go to Maintenance > Robot Head 11. Go to the purge station and press purge, until the needle tip is full. 12. Go to Calibration and calibrate the needle 13. Back to Execution Control, press Start 7.2. Quick-Start with known material and new STL file 1. Start the Bioplotter RP software 2. In File > Open choose the appropriate STL file 3. Choose 3D model and keep the arrangement As Is 4. Pick the correct building area and material you wish to use 5. Click on the middle mouse button, then drag with the left mouse button pressed the part onto the middle of the displayed virtual platform. 6. Click on the middle mouse button again to end the repositioning in XY of the part 7. In Filters > Automatic Placement choose the appropriate z offset (~70% of the needle inner diameter) and press ok to reposition the part in Z. 8. Choose Pre-Processing in Filters > Slicing 9. Choose Uniform Slicing in Filters > Slicing, with the appropriate layer thickness (~80% of the needle inner diameter) 10. Save the file as BPL in File > Save As, picking Save Selection Separately 11. Turn on the 3D-Bioplotter™ and the VisualMachines software 12. Turn on the Thermo Cube (if required) and verify that enough cooling fluid is filled. 13. Press the On/Off switch in VisualMachines 14. Go to Execution Control > Project Editor and press New 15. Choose the BPL file just saved 16. Assign the material to the part 17. Assign the pattern to the part 18. Press Save to save the project! 19. Place the cartridge with needle tip in the appropriate printing head.
  68. 68. Page 68 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 20. Go to Configuration > Dispense Tool Manager and assign the material to the appropriate printing head 21. Go to Maintenance > Robot Head 22. Go to the purge station and press purge, until the needle tip is full. 23. Go to Calibration and calibrate the needle 24. Back to Execution Control, press Start 7.3. Quick-Start in testing new materials 1. Turn on the 3D-Bioplotter™ and the VisualMachines software 2. Turn on the Thermo Cube (if required) and verify that enough cooling fluid is filled. 3. Press the On/Off switch in VisualMachines 4. In the tab Programming > Material Editor press New and add a new material 5. Add descriptions for the material, as well as for the needle tip 6. Add a value for temperature, if known 7. Place the cartridge with needle tip in the appropriate printing head. 8. Go to Configuration > Dispense Tool Manager and assign the material to the appropriate printing head 9. If necessary, wait for the material temperature to increase/decrease 10. Go to Maintenance > Robot Head 11. Go to the purge station and press purge at a value of 1 bar for 10 seconds or until some material is dispensed 12. If nothing is dispensed, try for other values in pressure or different needle tips if necessary 13. In the tab Programming > Material Editor, add the final pressure value to Pressure in Basic Parameters and Calibration / Dot Printing. 14. Go to Maintenance > Robot Head 15. Go to Safe Height, clean the needle tip manually and press Purge for 3 seconds. Measure the length of the strand of material that came out of the needle tip. 16. In the tab Programming > Material Editor, add the length of the dispensed material divided by 2 (people usually count too fast) to Speed in mm 17. Go to Calibration and calibrate the needle 18. If necessary, change dispense time or z-offset in Calibration / Dot Printing of the Programming > Material Editor tab. 19. Go to Execution Control > Project Editor and open the correct project 20. Assign the material to the a small cube (at least 15x15x5mm) 21. Assign a simple pattern to the project (90° change, 3x needle inner diameter as distance between strands). 22. Go to Execution Control, press Start 23. Stop Cycle after 3 layers or abort before, if necessary 24. In the tab Programming > Material Editor, change pressure and speed as required to obtain better results. Repeat from Step 22 until the full part can be built with no defects.
  69. 69. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 69 8. Fuse list Mounted on the back panel of the 3D-Bioplotter™ are the fuses to the complete electrical components of the system, which can be easily accessed from the front of the machine. Each is labeled for service. Do not change fuses without consulting envisionTEC ® first. Figure 73: Fuses ID Component Fuse type F41.1 Main Fuse 16 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F41.2 Main Fuse 16 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F43 Power Supply Fuse 24 VDC 10 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F44 Power Supply Fuse 48 VDC 6.3 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F45 Power Supply Fuse 48 VDC 6.3 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F51 Fuse for Cooling on Position 1 4 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F51.1 Fuse for Cooling on Position 2 4 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F52 Fuse for Cooling on Position 3 4 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F52.1 Fuse for Cooling on Position 4 4 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F53 Fuse for Cooling on Position 5 4 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F53.1 Fuse for Cooling on Z-Axis 4 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F61 Fuse for Heating on Position 1 6.3 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F61.1 Fuse for Heating on Position 2 6.3 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F62 Fuse for Heating on Position 3 6.3 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F62.1 Fuse for Heating on Position 4 6.3 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F63 Fuse for Heating on Position 5 6.3 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm) F63.1 Fuse for Heating on Z-Axis 6.3 A slow-blow (5 mm x 20 mm)
  70. 70. Page 70 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 9. Preventive Maintenance Preventive Maintenance needs to be done regularly to ensure optimal performance of the 3D- Bioplotter™. Warranty can only be guaranteed if preventive maintenance has been performed according to plan. Notice The time intervals displayed below relate to an 8 hour per day, 5 days per week usage. For more extensive usage, the time intervals need to be shortened accordingly. Module Maintenance Action Materials Time Interval Working Area The work area must be cleaned and all foreign objects removed. Vacuum cleaner; a dry, lint-less dust cloth Once per day Backup User files and machine settings must be backup, preferably to a server or external medium. Auto-Backup can be set in Tools > Tools > Backup Once per 3 days Machine Frame Cleaning of the machine frame, as well as covers. Assure that no dispensing residues are on platform, wires or brushes. Dry, lint-less dust cloth Once per week Camera recognition Calibrate the camera position. Run the automated calibration process in Calibration > Camera Once per week Pneumatic Unit Release of impurities and liquids from primary filters, make sure input pressure is over 6 bar. See filter manuals for correct procedure Once per week Camera recognition Control of functionality of all LEDs on the ring around camera. Visual control, open tab Service > Camera Once per month Needle Z calibration Rotate the plate of the needle Z sensor carefully clockwise to make sure it is locked. Once per month X and Y axes Manually move the axes from one end to the next. Make sure the movement is frictionless. Once per month X and Y linear measuring strips * Careful cleaning of the linear measuring strips Optical cleaner, ethanol or iso-propanol; soft, dry, lint-less, friction free cloth Once every 3 months X and Y linear guide rail * Careful cleaning of the linear guide rails. Minimal oiling of the rails Petroleum Ether; lint-less, friction free dust cloth; B04-XYACHSEN-OEL Once every 3 months Z Axis Spindle Careful cleaning of the linear guide rails. Minimal greasing of the spindle Petroleum Ether; lint-less, friction free dust cloth; B04-ZACHSEN-FETT Once every 3 months Primary Filter Element Once per year Sterile Filter Element Once per year
  71. 71. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 71 Recommendation As a dry, lint-free dust cloth use envisionTEC ® article number B04-ABWISCHTUCH. As the optical cleaner use envisionTEC ® article number B04-OPTIC-REINIGER. * Notice When cleaning the components of the linear motors (guide rails, measuring strips), only friction free cleaning supplies can be used. The most important factor is that any dirt or staining is loosened or dissolved and can be wiped away free of streaks with a soft, lint-free cloth without applying any pressure. NO FRICTION IS ALLOWED! In case of hard-to-remove residues or damage to either rails or measuring strips, contact envisionTEC ® before trying more aggressive cleaning agents. Warning After any preventive maintenance, always make sure that the working area of the machine, as well as the axes are free of any foreign object before restarting the system.
  72. 72. Page 72 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 10.Troubleshooting 10.1. When working with ceramics Problem: Frequent clogging of the needle Solutions: The ceramic paste must be sieved through a metal sieve previous to insertion in the syringe. Needle inner diameter should be at least twice the particle size Plotting speed may be too low, allowing material in the needle tip to dry Plotting speed may be too low, allowing materials in the needle tip to solidify (if melted). 10.2. When working with polymer melts Problem: When working with polymer melts with a melting temperature less than 100 °C above room temperature, the speed of solidification may be too low during object construction, so that previous layers will still be liquid when starting the next one. The end result is an object with no porosity and no design accuracy, or outer walls much higher than object interior. This is a common problem when working with polycaprolactone. Solution: Increase the Wait Time between layers to allow previous layers to solidify before continuing the building process. Problem: Frequent clogging of the needle Solution: Either the material is still too viscous or the temperature on the needle tip is just below the melting temperature. Either way, increasing the temperature should resolve the issue. Problem: Material is being dispensed in droplets instead of strands Solution: The temperature of the material is too high. This might be only a few degrees. Decrease the temperature in 5°C steps, wait for 15 minutes and try again. Repeat until the material solidifies or strands are dispensed. 10.3. When working with hydrogels Problem: Hydrogel layers do not stick to the surface, especially when printing in a petri dish. Solution: Use a piece of paper or flat filter on the bottom of the petri dish. Decrease the z-offset in Bioplotter RP if necessary to improve adhesion.
  73. 73. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 73 Problem: Hydrogel layers do not stick to the previous layer, especially when printing in a liquid. Solution: The solidification process of the individual layers is too fast. Decrease the speed of the solidification process. 10.4. General troubleshooting Problem: The dot is visible in the camera calibration, but is not automatically recognized. Solution: The dot is too small. Increase the pressure or dispense time, or if no change is visible, the z- offset in calibration/dot-printing. Problem: The strands of the top layer are wavy, instead of being straight. Solution: Too much material is being dispensed and is being pushed to the sides. Decrease pressure or increase speed for that particular material. Problem: The strands of the top layer are straight, but the previous layers are wavy. Solution: Too much material is being dispensed and the material is pushing the previous layers. Decrease pressure or increase speed for that particular material. Problem: On large objects, the corners are visibly higher than the center of the object. Solution: Either the material is shrinking, or too little material is being dispensed. Slightly increase the pressure or decrease the speed for that particular material. Problem: The object requires more material than can be filled in one single cartridge. Solution: During the job, before the cartridge runs out, press Stop Cycle. Refill the cartridge, wait for the material to melt if necessary, purge material from the needle tip and do a new needle calibration. Press Start and answer Yes when asked if you wish to continue the previous job. The better the calibration on each step, the smoother the surface will be on the finished object. Problem: No material is being dispensed in the first layer. Solution: The Z-offset used in Bioplotter RP is too small, the needle is scratching the surface. Increase the Z-offset.
  74. 74. Page 74 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Problem: The first layer is completely closed, while following layers have vertical porosity. Solution: The Z-offset used in Bioplotter RP is too small, the material is being spread across the surface. Increase the Z-offset. Problem: Material is being deposited in the first layers correctly, but as a series of dots in later layers. Solution: Not enough material is being dispensed to create a strand. Instead, a droplet is being accumulated on the needle tip, until it touches previously deposited material. Increase the pressure or decrease the speed for this particular material. Problem: The z-axis will take a long time to pick up a head. Solution: The z-axis will only pick-up a head when the temperature of the head is within a margin of 1°C from the set temperature for the assigned material. In tool changer will be displayed which temperature is set and the current head’s temperature. By changing the set temperature to the current temperature in Programming, the head will be picked up almost immediately after. 10.1. VisualMachines Error Messages Reason: Calibration or cleaning can’t be done if no material has been assigned to the tool on the Z- axis. Solution: Assign a material to the tool in the Configuration -> Dispense tool manager tab.
  75. 75. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 75 Reason: The needle tip is too short during the calibration process. Solution: Either use a longer needle tip or the white Luer Lock Adapter as an extension to the existing needle (needs to be screwed in from the outside). Reason: VisualMachines is expecting the Thermocube to reach the correct temperature, but it is currently not on. Solution: Either turn the Thermocube on, check for error messages or disable the Thermocube connection to VisualMachines in the Configuration -> Thermo Cube tab, option Set Temperature Automatically (Material Definition) Reason: The material defined in the project is not assigned to a tool. Solution: Choose the correct material either in Execution Control -> Project Manager or in the Configuration -> Dispense tool manager tab.
  76. 76. Page 76 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Patterns (top view) Pattern Angle Mechanical Stability Porosity 0° Low High 90° Medium Medium 45° High Low
  77. 77. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 77 10.2. Layer thickness (vertical cut of several layers) Observed Description Layer thickness is set too high; the layers are only connected at small spots. The objects have very low mechanical stability Layer thickness is set too low, later layer press onto the previous ones, causing elliptical strand formation and may also cause movement of strands on the previous layers. Porosity is lowered due to smaller spaces between strands Layer thickness is set right, strands overlap around 10 % on connection points to create strong bonds between layers The smaller the object, the less impact a wrong layer thickness will have. The error is linear, which means it will be clearer on larger objects. For example with a 10 % error at 10 and 20 layers:
  78. 78. Page 78 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 10.3. Adhesion to the building platform (vertical cut of the first layer) Observed Description Solution Low contact of the first layer with the bottom, material will not stick and strands will move while plotting the second layer Increase pressure Decrease XY speed Increase platform adhesiveness Very broad strands, high contact with the surface, very low porosity of the first layer Decrease pressure Increase XY speed Increase material viscosity Strands only slightly larger than on further layers, good adhesiveness to the surface, height is around 80% strand diameter -
  79. 79. Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR Page 79 10.4. Corners (top view) Observed Description Solution Very rounded corners, side movement pulls the previous strand slightly sideways, high side porosity, decreased mechanical stability Increase pressure Decrease speed Thick fuzzy corners, large drops of materials on the sides, no side porosity, exterior wall is higher than the interior of the scaffold Decrease pressure Increase speed Sharp corners, no sideways pull, low side porosity, good mechanical stability, interior and exterior are equal in height - 10.5. Distance between strands (vertical cut of two layers) Observed Description Solution Upper strand drops between strands of the previous layer Decrease distance between strands Decrease speed Increase material solidification speed Upper strands do not drop, but are unequal in height regarding the position over the previous layer Increase layer thickness Increase material solidification speed Strands are always straight and equal in height, disregarding position over the previous layer -
  80. 80. Page 80 Instruction Manual 3D-BioplotteR 10.6. Easily visually observable pattern defects Observed Description Solution Relationship between pore size and strand diameter does not fit the programmed pattern. Example: 400 µm needle and 0.8mm distance between strands should result in equally sized strands and pores. Increase or decrease speed as required. Strand diameter is clearly larger over holes of the previous layer, a typical sign of too much material being deposited. Decrease speed Increase speed. Strand diameter is clearly smaller over holes of the previous layer, a typical sign of too little material being deposited and then stretched Increase pressure Decrease speed

×