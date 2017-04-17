Esquema de propuesta de-practica-pedagogica

SITUACIÓN PARA LA REFLEXIÓN PEDAGÓGICA “El traspié como oportunidad de aprendizaje progresivo” NOMBRE DE LA ACTIVIDAD: “PO...
6. ACTIVIDADES QUE DESARROLLARAN LOS ESTUDIANTES: a. ORGANIZACIÓN: Los alumnos organizados en grupos de 6 alumnos recibirá...
LISTA DE COTEJO N° Apellidos y Nombres Participa cooperativa mente en la solución del problema Selecciona y formula estrat...
28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 FICHA DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN ¿Qué hice para aprender? ¿Cómo aprendí? ¿Para qué aprendí?  ¿Me ...
FICHA DE TRABAJO SOBRE MONEDAS Y BILLETES Los estudiantes deberán elaborar la ficha según lo planteado en clase.
Bibliografía Consultada Hormillas P (2016) “Sobre las competencias y Capacidades” Ramírez R 2017 “La competencias y Capaci...
  1. 1. SITUACIÓN PARA LA REFLEXIÓN PEDAGÓGICA “El traspié como oportunidad de aprendizaje progresivo” NOMBRE DE LA ACTIVIDAD: “PORCENTAJES Y DESCUENTOS UN DESAFIO” DATOS INFORMATIVOS: a. Grado/Sección/Nivel : 4to b. Número de estudiantes : 28 estudiantes c. Duración : 90 minutos d. Fecha : e. Responsable : Mg. Ronald Ramírez Olano 1. DIAGNOSTICO: Nuestro país posee una economía emergente y las actividades comerciales generalmente se agilizan o se muestran más atractivas cuando en sus promociones para las ventas ofrecen una serie de DESCUENTOS Y PORCENTAJES a favor de los potenciales clientes. Sin embargo muchos de mis egresantes alumnos de 5to. De secundaria no tienen ni idea de cuantos los beneficia o afecta un descuento o porcentaje ya que no han consolidado el correspondiente conocimiento para su respectiva aplicación pertinente. 2. TEMA: PORCENTAJES Y DESCUENTOS 3. COMPETENCIA Resuelve situaciones problemáticas de contexto real y matemático que implican la construcción del significado y el uso de los números y sus operaciones empleando diversas estrategias de solución, justificando y valorando sus procedimientos y resultados. 4. META Aplica variadas estrategias para resolver problemas que involucran operaciones sobre aumentos y descuentos de porcentajes. 5. RECUPERACIÓN DE SABERES PREVIOS a. Situación Problemática (DESAFIO - LOGRO ): El Señor “Miguelito” concesionario del Quiosco del colegio nos está visitando y nos solicita ayuda para solucionar unos cálculos sobre pagos y descuentos y ganancias que le urge resolver. Las situaciones que nos plantea el Señor “Joselito” son:  El panadero le entregó 58 dulces distintos para que venda a razón de S/. 0.50 la unidad y le dijo que su ganancia sería del 10% sobre el total de la venta.  El repartidor de Productos Dayllingle da a ganar el 20% en cada producto y le ha dejado 5 cajas de chocolates a 12 soles cada caja de 20 unidades, una docena de cajas de Galletas a S/. 15.00 cada caja de 20 unidades c/u. El Señor “Miguelito” ha vendido todos los productos y desea sabe cuánto deberá pagar a cada proveedor y cuánto ha obtenido de utilidades o ganancia por cada producto y en total.
  2. 2. 6. ACTIVIDADES QUE DESARROLLARAN LOS ESTUDIANTES: a. ORGANIZACIÓN: Los alumnos organizados en grupos de 6 alumnos recibirán papelotes y plumones para resolver las situaciones presentadas por el Señor “Miguelito” y de esta manera ayudarle a determinar sus pagos y ganancias. b. EXPOSICIÓN: Los grupos exponen sus trabajos en plenaria recibiendo las críticas y correcciones del caso. Los estudiantes tienen oportunidades para plantear la solución a la ayuda solicitada iniciándose así el debate y argumentación. c. SISTEMATIZACIÓN: El docente actuando como facilitador hace las aclaraciones concernientes y convenientes a grupo por grupo, para que todos adopten una precisión mayor respecto al tema planteado. d. APLICACIÓN: Los grupos realizan otros trabajos sobre cálculos de porcentajes y descuentos que se llevan preparados y debidamente adecuados al contexto y a situaciones reales y que involucran a otras disciplinas. 7. EVALUACIÓN. Anexos: MATRIZ DE EVALUACIÓN Capacidades Indicadores Instrumentos Matematizar. Representar. Comunicar. Elaborar Estrategias. Utilizar Expresiones Simbólicas. Argumentar • Aplica variadas estrategias para resolver problemas que involucran operaciones sobre aumentos y descuentos de porcentajes. Matriz de evaluación Lista de cotejo ¿Qué evaluar? ¿Cómo evaluar? ¿Con qué evaluar? Conocimientos Indicadores Preguntas orales y consignas Observación Instrumentos Porcentajes Descuentos Aplica variadas estrategias para resolver problemas que involucran operaciones sobre aumentos y descuentos de porcentajes. ¿Qué podemos averiguar usando los precios de los productos que aparecen en la ayuda solicitada por el Señor Joselito? Se espera que los estudiantes propongan preguntas usando las cantidades que se muestran en las listas. Lista de cotejo. Registro.
  3. 3. LISTA DE COTEJO N° Apellidos y Nombres Participa cooperativa mente en la solución del problema Selecciona y formula estrategias para solución del problema Realiza las operaciones para hallar la solución al problema Interpreta y explica paso a paso cómo hizo para hallar la respuesta. Si No Si No Si No Si No 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27
  4. 4. 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 FICHA DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN ¿Qué hice para aprender? ¿Cómo aprendí? ¿Para qué aprendí?  ¿Me gustó solucionar el problema al Sr. Joselito? ¿Por qué? ___________________  ¿Me gustaron las actividades que realice para aprender? ___________________  ¿Qué me resultó más difícil de comprender? ___________________  ¿Colaboré con el trabajo en equipo? ___________________  ¿Dejé que mis compañeros participen?  ¿Participé en todas las actividades del grupo? ____________________  ¿Qué pasos seguí para hallar la respuesta? ____________________  ¿Qué hice cuando no entendí algo? ____________________  ¿Supere las dificultades? ____________________  ¿Seguí las sugerencias que me dieron para resolver el problema? ____________________  ¿Aplique lo aprendido a mi vida cotidiana? ¿cómo? _____________  ¿Para qué me sirve lo que aprendí hoy? _______________
  5. 5. FICHA DE TRABAJO SOBRE MONEDAS Y BILLETES Los estudiantes deberán elaborar la ficha según lo planteado en clase.
  6. 6. Bibliografía Consultada Hormillas P (2016) “Sobre las competencias y Capacidades” Ramírez R 2017 “La competencias y Capacidades en un mundo globalizado cambiante”

